It's Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. This week's 15 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, including three Saturday games, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 15 schedule

Thursday

49ers 21, Seahawks 13 (Takeaways)

Saturday

Vikings 39, Colts 36, OT (Takeaways)

Browns 13, Ravens 3 (Takeaways)

Bills 32, Dolphins 29 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Cowboys at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Lions at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Eagles at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Chiefs at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Steelers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Patriots at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cardinals at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Titans at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bengals at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Giants at Commanders, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Rams at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cowboys!

The Cowboys offense has been terrible in the second half, but in need of a score after a 17-point collapse, Dak Prescott and Co. delivered: 13 plays, 75 yards and the go-ahead score from Prescott to Noah Brown to put Dallas back ahead.

Jags!

With 5 minutes, 21 seconds left in the third quarter, the Cowboys kicked a field goal to extend their lead to 17 points. Since then, it's been ALL Jacksonville. Here's the drive-by-drive sequence:

59-yard touchdown from Trevor Lawrence to Zay Jones

Dak Prescott interception

Lawrence touchdown pass to Marvin Jones

Three-and-out

Another touchdown pass from Lawrence to Zay Jones

In just over 10 minutes of game action, the Jaguars went from being down 27-10 to up 31-10. It's been a collapse from the Cowboys but also a roaring comeback from Lawrence, who is up to four touchdown passes.

Haason Reddick EATING

Offseason signee Haason Reddick has been a great addition to the Eagles defense, with Sunday serving as his best outing of 2022. In just three quarters, the veteran pass rusher has two sacks, two quarterback hits, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed.

Zay Jones makes father proud

Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones' father is former NFL linebacker Robert Jones, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys in the early 1990s. Playing against his dad's team Sunday, Jones has put fourth a incredible performance to the tune of five receptions, 90 yards and three scores to keep the Jaguars in the game.

21-play drive!

There are clock-eating drives, and then there is the drive the Steelers went on to start the second half. Pittsburgh marched 91 yards in 21 PLAYS (and 11:43 off the clock!) on a possession that ended with Mitch Trubisky's second quarterback sneak attempt resulting in a touchdown. It marked the longest drive of the season and just the 20th drive of 20-plus plays since 2001, per Pro Football Reference. This was just the sixth to result in a touchdown, as nine drives ended in field goals and five ended in no points.

Welcome back, Zach Wilson

Thrust back into the starting role with Mike White out with a rib injury, Zach Wilson looked very sharp in the first half versus the Lions. He threw for 185 yards on just eight completions, the biggest of which were a 40-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah and a 50-yard connection to Jeff Smith that set up the game-tying field goal before halftime.

However, the second half did not start out how Wilson would have liked. The former No. 2 overall pick floated a pass with multiple Lions in the area, and Jerry Jacobs came down with the interception and proceeded to take it deep into Jets territory. New York's defense held strong, though, limiting Detroit to another field goal.

The Texans?

Look out, NFL, because the Texans are frisky. A week after nearly pulling off a historic upset against the Cowboys, Houston took the lead over the Chiefs with two first-half touchdowns. The much more unlikely one was Davis Mills taking the snap, looking right for a long time and then rolling left, where he had plenty of room. So much room, in fact, that he ran untouched for the 17-yard score.

He's done it again. On second-and-27 from around midfield, Justin Fields not only ran for the first down, he nearly scored, breaking tackles and juking several Eagles en route to what would have been the most incredible touchdown of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, Fields stepped out of bounds at the 9-yard line, but no matter. On the next play, David Montgomery scored to give the Bears a surprising lead.

Dak x2

The Cowboys offense has done whatever it has wanted in the first half against the Jaguars. Dak Prescott has completed 12 of his first 13 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns, the first a dart to tight end Peyton Hendershot and the second on a creative play call that resulted in a Noah Brown one-yard score.

Taysom goes DEEP

Usually when Taysom Hill lines up at quarterback, he's looking to run over every defender in his path. But on the rare occasion, he'll drop back and sling it, which is exactly what he did midway through the first quarter Sunday. Hill delivered a laser over the middle to impressive undrafted rookie Rashid Shaheed, who caught the ball in stride over the outstretched arms of a defensive back and was off to the races for a 68-yard score.

Zeke = TD machine

Before his injury, after his injury -- it doesn't matter. Whenever Ezekiel Elliott has seen the field over the past two months, he's found the end zone. On Sunday against the Jaguars, his 10-yard scamper marked his seventh straight game with a score.

Get off me!

Safety Jeremy Chinn had a chance to stop Najee Harris on first-and-goal from the seven-yard line. Instead, Harris stiff-armed him and then went after another defender as he crossed the goal line to open the game's scoring.

Punt return TD!

The Jets seemed to snatch the momentum away from the Lions when they stuffed touchdown-machine Jamaal Williams at the goal line on fourth down, but Detroit immediately gained it back following a three-and-out. That forced New York to punt out of its own end zone, and Kalif Raymond took full advantage, making the first man miss and then exploding through a small crease and his teammates make key blocks on his way for the 47-yard punt return score.

Justin Tucker sets franchise record

The Ravens-Browns matchup did not feature much action in the first half, but Justin Tucker did set the Ravens franchise record for most career field goals made with 355. With just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter, Tucker converted on a 53-yard field goal to tie the game at three apiece, and set the Ravens record.

Tucker is the best kicker in the NFL, and owns the record for longest field goal made in NFL history. You probably remember it from last year -- a 66-yard, game-winning kick to down the Lions.

Vikings pull off largest comeback in NFL history

If you chose to turn off the TV at halftime of Colts-Vikings, you truly missed out. Minnesota embarked on a 39-3 run in the second half, including overtime as Greg Joseph's 40-yard field goal capped the comeback. With this win, the Vikings clinch the NFC North. Coach Kevin O'Connell also clinched the largest comeback in NFL history, as the Vikings came back from down 33-0!

DALVIN COOK TO THE HOUSE

With 2:15 remaining, the Vikings took over down eight points. Turns out, they needed just one play to get to the end zone.

Cook took it 64 yards to the house, and then T.J. Hockenson scored the two-point conversion to tie the game at 36 apiece. A 36-3 run!

Matt Ryan QB sneak fail

The Colts had the ball up eight points with 2:52 remaining, and successfully drained the Vikings of all three of their timeouts. Facing a fourth-and-1 with 2:31 remaining, Ryan attempted to pick up the yard himself. The officials ruled him short, however, so Jeff Saturday challenged the call on the field. After further review, the call on the field stood.

Chandon Sullivan robbed of two touchdowns

Back in the second quarter, it appeared the Vikings pulled off a momentous scoop-and-score thanks to Chandon Sullivan. However, the refs ruled the play dead as Michael Pittman was attempting to fight for extra yards.

Then, in the fourth quarter, as the Vikings were fighting to pull off the comeback, Jackson clearly fumbled possession, and Sullivan again picked up the ball and ran it back for six.

However, the officials ruled it dead.

Sullivan was beside himself, and picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Adam Thielen cuts Colts lead to eight points with 5 mins remaining!

The Vikings were down 33 points heading into the second half. Kevin O'Connell's squad has cut that lead to just eight points with 5:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. Don't tell Matt Ryan, but Minnesota is currently on a 28-3 run, and has a legitimate chance to pull off the comeback.

Cousins led the Vikings on a five-play, 50-yard drive that ended with a one-yard Thielen touchdown. All of Minnesota's wide receivers are eating today.

Justin Jefferson pulls Vikings within two scores in fourth

We might just have a game on our hands. Cousins led a six-play, 61-yard drive early in the fourth quarter that was capped by this nasty Justin Jefferson touchdown. If Stephon Gilmore can't keep up, no one can.

K.J. Osborn gets Vikings on the board

The Vikings finally got on the board in the third quarter, and that's thanks to K.J. Osborn. The wideout failed to reel in a long pass in the first half, but made up for it with a 63-yard catch and run that got Minnesota down to the Colts' 4-yard line. Three plays later, Osborn finished off the drive with a touchdown.

Pick-six puts Colts up 30-0 before halftime

Things went from bad to worse for the Vikings on Saturday as their nightmare of a first half continued. With the Vikings facing a third-and-3 deep in their own territory, Cousins missed Jalen Reagor on a curl route, and Julian Blackmon picked it off and returned it to the end zone for Indy's third touchdown of the first half.

Colts DOMINATE Vikings in first quarter

The first quarter of the Colts-Vikings matchup was an absolute disaster for the home team. Who saw the Colts being up 17-0 at the end of the opening quarter?

Indy got the ball first, and Matt Ryan orchestrated an 11-play, 44-yard drive which was capped by a 26-yard field goal. On the Vikings' first possession, they went three-and-out, and then this happened.

Down 10-0 in the blink of an eye, Kirk Cousins and Co. needed to right the ship. Instead, Dalvin Cook fumbled away possession two plays later. Ryan then led a seven-play, 66-yard drive which ended with the Colts' first offensive touchdown of the afternoon.

The Colts are also doing this without the services of Jonathan Taylor, who left the game during the opening drive. He was quickly ruled out with an ankle injury.

Miami arrives in snowy Buffalo with trunks of cold weather gear



The Dolphins aren't in Miami anymore. Old Man Winter arrived in Buffalo on Friday night, and left behind about eight inches of the white stuff. Buffalo isn't done with the snow just yet either, as a Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. ET Sunday. According to the hourly forecast, precipitation will go from a "few snow showers" at 2 p.m. ET, to "snow showers" by 5 p.m. ET and then just straight up "snow" by kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Dolphins are doing their best to come prepared for the bleak conditions, as they've brought 1,400 pounds of trunks with cold weather gear to Orchard Park, per NFL Media. Every player has multiple cleats to try on to find the best footing in the snow.

Contenders or pretenders? Let's find out

Saturday NFL games are always bittersweet.

On one hand, it's the unofficial beginning of the end of the regular season. Before we know it, more than half of the league will be watching the playoffs from the couch.

On the other hand, have I mentioned we get NFL games on a Saturday?! No offense to the LendingTree Bowl or the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. It's just that I, like many other football fans around the world, would rather watch Justin Jefferson and Jonathan Taylor; Mark Andrews and Nick Chubb; and Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa. Starting from 1 p.m. ET on Saturday to 11:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, there will be professional football on for 21 of a possible 34.5 hours! (And you'll be sleeping for most of that off time.)

But not only is there a quantity of NFL on this weekend, there are plenty of intriguing showdowns. Do the Lions, Jaguars and Panthers actually have a chance to improbably sneak into the playoffs? For it to happen, Detroit must defeat the stingy Jets and Jacksonville must down the Cowboys. Carolina has a little more wiggle room in the putrid NFC South, but losing to the Kenny Pickett-less Steelers would be a bad look.

Elsewhere, the AFC wild card teams have gut-check-type matchups. We've already mentioned the Jets, but there's also the Patriots going to Las Vegas, the Chargers attempting to out-physical the Titans and the Dolphins looking to win in freezing and snowy weather (against one of the Super Bowl favorites).

In the NFC, there's basically an elimination game between the Saints and Falcons, an "are they really going to miss the playoffs?" bout for the Buccaneers versus the Bengals, and a monstrous NFC East matchup between the Giants and Commanders on "Sunday Night Football."

There's so much football to watch and so much on the line for so many of these teams. Let's see who steps up with the season on the line.