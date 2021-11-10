And just like that, we're halfway through the 2021 regular season. With nine weeks in the rearview mirror and nine more on the horizon, it'll certainly be a mad dash for a number of clubs as they look to reach the postseason. This week there are a number of pivotal games for the playoff standings, including Patriots-Browns and Chiefs-Raiders. Of course, injuries are always going to factor into these games in some form or another and Week 10 is no exception.

As teams across the league hit the practice field for the first time this week, we'll take a look at all the injury angles that those clubs have for us. We'll also dive into the final injury reports for both the Ravens and Dolphins as they are on the doorstep of opening up Week 10 with their matchup on "Thursday Night Football." Below, you'll be able to see who's in and who's out in that matchup as well as a breakdown of the initial injury reports for every other club.

Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) at Miami Dolphins (Thursday)

Latavius Murray has been unable to practice with the Ravens this week, so it's unlikely he suits up Thursday, leaving the backfield duties to Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman. Meanwhile, Sammy Watkins was a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, which is a promising sign that he'll play in Week 10. Fellow wide receiver Marquise Brown (back) was not listed on the final injury report.

The Dolphins listed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as questionable for Week 10 after he was unable to start for the team in Week 9 due to a fracture in the finger of his throwing hand. If he is unable to go, Jacoby Brissett would get the starting nod as he did last week.

Saints star running back Alvin Kamara did not practice to begin the week due to what the team says is a knee injury. He was one of four New Orleans players sidelined Wednesday along with tackle Terron Armstead (knee, shoulder), defensive end Payton Turner (shoulder) and safety CJ Gardner-Johnson. Receiver Ty Montgomery (hamstring) and defensive end Carl Granderson (shoulder) were among those limited for injury reasons.

Tennessee had eight players out from practice Wednesday, including Jeffery Simmons (ankle), Harold Landry (hamstring) and Bud Dupree (knee). Wide receiver A.J. Brown was limited due to a knee injury, as was tackle Taylor Lewan.

Detroit was without running back Jamaal Williams in its first official practice following the Week 9 bye as he is dealing with a thigh injury. Williams was the lone Lion to miss practice, but linebacker Austin Bryant (shoulder), defensive end Jashon Cornell (illness), and kicker Austin Selbert (right hip) were all limited.

The Steelers held a walkthrough Wednesday after playing Monday night, so the team's initial injury report is merely an estimation if they actually hit the field. The two players who were held out were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder) and wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe). Mike Tomlin noted Wednesday that Claypool was scheduled to have an MRI on his toe and that has since revealed a non-season-ending injury. Meanwhile, tight end Eric Ebron, who missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury, was limited. Tomlin added that he had a "good week last week."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5) at Washington Football Team

The Buccaneers could be without some heavy hitters when they visit Washington on Sunday. Seven players were listed on the initial injury report with four Bucs not participating. Those were wide receivers Chris Godwin (foot) and Antonio Brown (ankle) to go along with tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, hand). As it relates to Godwin, Bruce Arians said "we'll see" regarding his status for Week 10.

As for Washington, wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) and defensive end Montez Sweat (jaw) were the two nonparticipants in practice. Running back Antonio Gibson (shin), guard Brandon Scherff (knee), and tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle) were among those limited.

Outside linebacker Dante Fowler (knee) was back at practice for the Falcons on Wednesday. Head coach Arthur Smith said Fowler would return to practice, but said "it doesn't mean he's going to necessarily play." Meanwhile, linebacker Steven Means (knee), defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (concussion) were limited, while tight end Lee Smith (back) and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) were held out of practice.

With Dallas, arguably the most notable news is that quarterback Dak Prescott has been taken off the injury report entirely. That said, the Cowboys did begin the week without six players, including receiver Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) and tackle Tyron Smith (ankle). Amari Cooper (hamstring) and Ezekiel Elliott (knee) were both limited.

On top of the Browns missing players -- including Nick Chubb -- from practice due to COVID-19 protocols, Myles Garrett (foot), Malik Jackson (ankle), Jarvis Landry (knee) and Takkarist McKinley (groin) were all held out of practice. Baker Mayfield (left shoulder, foot) and Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee) were some of the Browns limited in practice.

The Patriots were without five players to begin the week of practice, including running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, who are both in concussion protocol. Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski is also in concussion protocol and missed Wednesday's session. Linebacker Jamie Collins missed practice due to an ankle injury, while Matthew Judon was held out for non-injury-related reasons. Tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder), receiver N'Keal Harry (knee) and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (ankle) were among the players limited. New England also saw the return to tackle Trent Brown on Wednesday as he began practicing for the first time since being placed on injured reserve at the beginning of the season.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury he suffered in the win against Buffalo. Cam Robinson (back) was also limited, while James Robinson (heel), Chris Claybrooks (concussion), and Myles Jack (knee) were held out due to injury reasons. Defensive lineman Adam Gotsis was given a veteran rest day.

Xavier Rhodes (calf) and Braden Smith (elbow) were the two Colts players missing from the opening practice Wednesday. Meanwhile, receiver T.Y. Hilton (concussion), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), and guard Quenton Nelson (ankle, toe) were all limited.

Mario Addison was given a veteran rest day, while receiver Cole Beasley (ribs), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), and running back Zack Moss (concussion) were held out due to injuries. Tight end Dawson Knox (hand) and offensive lineman Spencer Brown (back) were among the five Buffalo players limited.

While the Jets listed wide receiver Corey Davis as a limited participant in practice Wednesday, he noted to reporters that he was "full throttle," despite dealing with a hip injury. Meanwhile, running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring), offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee), defensive lineman Shaq Lawson (hamstring), offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe), and quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) were all limited. As it relates to Wilson, Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Mike White will start at quarterback Sunday, giving the rookie the week to get healthier.

The Vikings held a walkthrough Wednesday, so their practice report is an estimation of what participation would have been had they gone through a full session. With that in mind, Anthony Barr (knee) and Michael Pierce (elbow) were the two listed as nonparticipants. Bashaud Breeland (groin), Cameron Dantzler (ankle), Harrison Hand (ankle), and Oli Udoh (knee) were all limited.

Defensive end Brian Burns did not practice Wednesday after he left the Panthers' Week 9 game against the Patriots twice. Sam Darnold (right shoulder), Frankie Luvu (knee), and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (toe) were also held out. Rashaan Melvin (hand) was limited.

As for the Cardinals, they have a lengthy injury report with 12 players listed as nonparticipants. The most notable include quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), Rondale Moore (neck, concussion), Chase Edmonds (ankle), and Budda Baker (concussion, knee). Meanwhile, Kelvin Beachum (shin), Darrell Daniels (shoulder), Demetrius Harris (illness) and Jordan Hicks (toe) were limited.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Russell Wilson would have been considered a full participant in practice if the team had to list him on their injury report (h/t The Athletic).

On top of the Packers still missing Aaron Rodgers from practice due to COVID-19 protocols, the club listed tight end Dominique Dafney (hamstring) as a nonparticipant. Meanwhile, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle), corner Eric Stokes (knee), tackle Dennis Kelly (back), defensive linemen Kenny Clark (back), and Kingsley Keke (concussion) were all limited. The good news for Green Bay is that it officially activated left tackle David Bakhtiari off of the PUP list, meaning he is eligible to play Sunday.

Philly was missing six players to begin the week of practice, including Darius Slay (hamstring), Rodney McLeod (neck), Javon Hargrave (shoulder), and Avonte Maddox (knee). Receiver DeVonta Smith (elbow) and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle) were both limited.

Meanwhile, Denver activated tight end Noah Fant from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kansas City listed Chris Jones and Dorian O'Daniel on the opening injury report, but with the caveat that their absence from practice was not injury related. However, L'Jarius Sneed (ankle, wrist), Lucas Niang (ribs), and Mike Remmers (knee) all missed the sessions due to various ailments. The likes of Tyreek Hill (ankle), Travis Kelce (neck), Joe Thuney (hand), and Frank Clark (abdomen, foot) were all listed on the injury report but were full participants.

The Raiders were without defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle), and corner Keisean Nixon (ankle) during Wednesday's practice. Tight end Darren Waller also did not participate, but it was for non-injury reasons. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was limited with an ankle injury.

