chase-young.jpg
USATSI

Week 13 of the NFL season is here and we have one of the best slates of the season on tap, including the Giants hosting the Commanders, the Jets traveling to Minnesota to take on the Vikings, the Eagles hosting the Titans and a rematch of last year's AFC title game between the Chiefs and Bengals.

Injuries will continue to be one of the main storylines of the week, as we get updates on which players will not be playing on Sunday. 

Here is a look at inactive players across the league by team for Week 13:

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders