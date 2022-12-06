The NFL already has two teams eliminated from playoff contention, but no team in the league has actually sealed an opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl yet. That could change this week as the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs can lock up their playoff sports in Week 14.

Here's what each team needs to do in order to clinch a playoff spot this week:

Philadelphia Eagles (playoff spot)

Win or tie at Giants OR

Loss from 49ers and Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings (NFC North)

Win or tie at Lions

Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West)

Win at Broncos AND

Chargers loss vs. Dolphins

The Eagles have the league's best record at 11-1, leading the Dallas Cowboys by two games in the NFC East (with the head-to-head tiebreaker). Philadelphia also leads Minnesota by a game for the No. 1 seed in the conference (also having a head-to-head tiebreaker).

The Vikings lead the NFC North by five games with five weeks to play, so they would need to lose out and the Lions to win out to blow the division. Minnesota hasn't won the NFC North since 2017 and is seeking its first playoff berth since 2019.

The Chiefs are seeking their seventh consecutive AFC West title, which would extend the longest streak in franchise history. Kansas City would tie the Los Angeles Rams (1973-1979) for the second-longest streak of division titles in NFL history, with the New England Patriots holding the record of 11 straight (2009-2019).

Playoff berths are beginning to take shape.