The Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers got an exciting Week 5 of the NFL season kicked off as Nick Foles led Chicago to a thrilling 20-19 victory on "Thursday Night Football." Tampa Bay suffered a major blow to its defensive line as Vita Vea broke his ankle and was ruled out for the season by head coach Bruce Arians, the worst injury news so far in Week 5 of the NFL season.

There has been more positive news on the injury front as the injury reports come out, starting with reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson (knee, illness) playing for the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals and T.J. Watt (knee) playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Keystone State showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Below, we will break down every team's final injury report as we head into this weekend. All odds are courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

Rams (-7.5) at Washington

Cam Akers returned as a full participant this week for the Rams and will return to the lineup against Washington.

As for the Football Team, new starting quarterback Kyle Allen will not have Sims to throw to, as he was placed on IR with a toe injury. In somewhat good news, Washington could get Young and Holcomb back in the starting lineup on the defensive side of the ball; both were full participants in practice on Friday.

Eagles at Steelers (-7)

The Eagles will again be shorthanded at wideout, as Jackson and Jeffery have officially been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers. Joining them on the inactive list will be Maddox -- who did not practice all week with an ankle injury.

The Steelers didn't have T.J. Watt listed on the final injury report after the Pro Bowl linebacker missed Thursday's practice with a knee injury. Watt was a full participant in practice Friday. Pittsburgh is coming off a bye week after having its Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans postponed.

Cardinals (-8.5) at Jets

The Cardinals will again be without a key defender in Kennard, who had sacks in back-to-back games before not playing in Week 4. Kenyan Drake, who dealt with an injury in last week's loss, is good to go.

The hits keep coming for the Jets. While it was reported that Joe Flacco would be starting in place of Darnold, he may not have Becton to protect him or Perriman to throw to. Additionally, Hogan is questionable with rib and knee injuries.

Raiders at Chiefs (-11.5)

Edwards being the only player ruled out for Sunday is somewhat good news, but the Raiders still could be without a couple of key players. Brown and Ruggs III are both questionable, but thankfully were both full participants in practice on Friday.

All Chiefs were present and accounted for in practice on both Thursday and Friday minus Danna, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Jaguars at Texans (-5)

Jaguars: CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder), DE Josh Allen (knee), LB Myles Jack (ankle), DT Daniel Ekuale (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder), DE Josh Allen (knee), LB Myles Jack (ankle), DT Daniel Ekuale (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Texans: TE Jordan Akins (ankle/concussion), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), RB Buddy Howell (hamstring), LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), LB Benardrick McKinney (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

The Jaguars could be down a couple very important starters on the defensive side of the ball, as Henderson, Allen, Jack and Ekuale are questionable to play in this divisional matchup. Jacksonville hasn't won a game since its season opener against Indianapolis.

Five Texans players are questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars, but just about everyone was present and accounted for at practice on Friday. The one player who did not practice was wide receiver Randall Cobb, but his absence was not injury related and he did not have a game designation.

Bengals at Ravens (-13)

Alexander appears to have taken a step backwards in practice this week, as he was a limited participant on both Wednesday and Thursday, but then sat out on Friday. Likewise, Ross apparently caught a bug, and missed Thursday and Friday. While Mixon is questionable, he is coming off of a monster, 151-yard, two-touchdown rushing game against the Jaguars last week.

The Ravens appear to be the walking wounded with this lengthy injury report, but only two players did not practice on Friday. Jackson was not among them, and as we previously mentioned, it appears he will indeed suit up on Sunday.

Panthers at Falcons (-1.5)

Panthers: CB Eli Apple (hamstring) OUT

CB Eli Apple (hamstring) OUT Falcons: S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) OUT; WR Julio Jones (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Light injury report for the Panthers this week as Apple will miss Sunday's game after leaving the team's Week 4 win with the hamstring issue. Apple has played just six snaps this season, all on special teams. Left tackle Russell Okung missed the last two games with a groin injury, but he'll start against Atlanta.

The big story for the Falcons is that Jones is in danger of missing this divisional matchup with his hamstring injury. He did not participate in practice all week.

Dolphins at 49ers (-9)

The key news for the Dolphins is DeVante Parker didn't have any setbacks on his ankle, so he's good to go for Sunday's matchup. Byron Jones and Xavien Howard will also play after being on the injury report earlier in the week. Lawson will miss his first game of the year.

The 49ers will be without several players on the defensive side of the ball, but the big news is that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will return to the starting lineup. He missed the last couple of games due to an ankle injury, and was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday before returning on Friday as a full participant. The 49ers as a whole have been banged up this year and are currently at the bottom of the NFC West with a 2-2 record. It appears they will have a good chance to get things back on track this week.

Giants at Cowboys (-8.5)

Giants: LB Oshane Ximines (shoulder) OUT; DB Adrian Colbert (neck), LB Kyler Fackrell (neck), DB Jabrill Peppers (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

LB Oshane Ximines (shoulder) OUT; DB Adrian Colbert (neck), LB Kyler Fackrell (neck), DB Jabrill Peppers (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Cowboys: C Joe Looney (knee), OT Tyron Smith (neck) OUT

Ximines has been ruled out for the Giants, but the defense is in danger of missing three other players on Sunday. Colbert, Fackrell and Peppers are all listed as questionable, and all were limited participants in practice this week.

The Cowboys have suffered problems along the offensive line all season, and they will be without two of their starters again in Week 5.

Colts at Browns (PK)

The Colts will be missing two of their most important players on Sunday, as they will be without Castonzo and Leonard while trying to keep their win streak alive against the Browns.

Williams tried to give it a go in practice this week as a limited participant, but has officially been ruled out for this week's matchup with the Colts. Clayborn was also a limited participant in practice all week, but is officially listed as questionable. Joseph injured his hamstring in practice this week and sat out on Friday, so he's listed as questionable as well.

Vikings at Seahawks (-7)

Osborn is the only Viking who will miss this Sunday, as he sat out of practice all week with a hamstring injury. Minnesota could be shorthanded in the secondary, as Boyd and Hill are questionable, but they've been dealing with injuries at corner all year.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll did not wait to rule Adams out this week, but Seattle could be missing other players on the defensive side of the ball. Dunbar and Brooks missed last week's matchup against the Dolphins, so them being ruled as questionable is a move in the right direction.

Broncos at Patriots (OFF)

Broncos: OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep), RB LeVante Bellamy (knee), TE Noah Fant (ankle), WR KJ Hamler (hamstring) OUT; ILB Joseph Jones (knee), QB Drew Lock (right shoulder), NT Mike Purcell (knee) QUESTIONABLE

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep), RB LeVante Bellamy (knee), TE Noah Fant (ankle), WR KJ Hamler (hamstring) OUT; ILB Joseph Jones (knee), QB Drew Lock (right shoulder), NT Mike Purcell (knee) QUESTIONABLE Patriots: DL Adam Butler (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (knee), G Shaq Mason (calf), S Devin McCourty (not injury related), LT Isaiah Wynn (calf) QUESTIONABLE

Denver could see the return of starting quarterback Drew Lock on Monday. The second-year signal-caller has missed the previous two games due to that shoulder injury but has been able to practice on a limited basis. As for the Patriots, Devin McCourty did not practice on Saturday, but the team says it is not injury-related. The main area of focus will revolve around Cam Newton and whether or not he'll be able to be cleared of COVID-19 symptoms prior to this game kicking off.

Chargers at Saints (-8)

Chargers: OT Bryan Bulaga (back), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs, chest), G Trai Turner (groin) OUT; DE Joey Bosa (triceps, knee), WR Mike Williams (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

OT Bryan Bulaga (back), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs, chest), G Trai Turner (groin) OUT; DE Joey Bosa (triceps, knee), WR Mike Williams (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Saints: CB Janoris Jenkins (shoulder), WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), CB Justin Hardee (hamstring) OUT; TE Jared Cook (groin), DE Marcus Davenport (toe), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), G Andrus Peat (ankle), DT Sheldon Rankings (thumb), WR Michael Thomas (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Los Angeles will be without Bulaga and Turner for the second straight week. For Turner, this is the third straight game the guard has missed this season. Joey Bosa will be a name worth watching, but he was able to hit the practice field on a limited basis after not practicing on Thursday. The big story surrounding the Saints is star receiver Michael Thomas officially being listed as questionable after being limited all week in practice. Thomas has been sidelined since the opener but could very well make his return this week.

Bills at Titans (OFF)

Bills: LB Matt Milano (pec) OUT; WR John Brown (knee) G Cody Ford (groin), RB Zack Moss (toe), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (quad), WR Andre Roberts (ankle), CB Tre'Davious White (back), G Brian Winters (knee) QUESTIONABLE

LB Matt Milano (pec) OUT; WR John Brown (knee) G Cody Ford (groin), RB Zack Moss (toe), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (quad), WR Andre Roberts (ankle), CB Tre'Davious White (back), G Brian Winters (knee) QUESTIONABLE Titans: WR A.J. Brown (knee), T Taylor Lewan (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

The Buffalo Bills are still holding out hope that star corner Tre'Davious White will be able to play this week, officially listed him as questionable despite not practicing all week due to a back injury. Zack Moss was a full participant in practice on Saturday, which is a promising sign for a potential return. Receiver John Brown, meanwhile, was limited. As for the Titans, A.J. Brown seems primed for a return to action after being a full participant in practice on Saturday. Lewan is worth monitoring as he was limited on Saturday due to a shoulder injury.