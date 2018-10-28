NFL Week 8 picks, odds: Bears cover vs. Jets, Vikings beat Saints and more of Pete Prisco's best bets

One of these days, my Best Bets will go the opposite way the weather is going in most parts of the country.

I will get hotter.

After a 2-3 mark last week, including an awful pick of the Buffalo Bills with the points against the Indianapolis Colts, I am now 14-18-3 after seven weeks as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate Super Contest.

It's getting to the point now that even with a chance to get a cover, I have things like Justin Tucker's missed extra point ruin any chance of an overtime cover for the Ravens. I had them -2.5. Ouch.

It's time the breaks go my way, starting this week.

Please? Can a guy beg? Actually, I won't need the breaks this week. These picks are rock solid.

The Bears have lost two straight against the AFC East, but they won't lose this one to the Jets. This will be a tough spot for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold on the road. Mitchell Trubisky will get the best of that battle as the Bears cover.

Seahawks (+3) at Lions

The Seahawks are coming off a bye, which they needed to get some guys back. The Lions impressed last week by winning at Miami, but I think Seattle will win this game behind a big one from Russell Wilson. The Seattle defense is improving by the week as well.

Packers (+9.5) at Rams

If you were to give me Aaron Rodgers and 9.5 points against the 1985 Bears, I would take Rodgers. This line is out of whack. The Packers are good against the spread off a bye under Mike McCarthy and that will continue here. The Rams will win a high-scoring game, but Rodgers will keep his team in it.

This line looks funny to me. I think the Vikings should be favored here. The Saints are a good team, but they are playing consecutive road games and the Vikings have come alive the past three weeks. The Saints have pass-defense issues, which will show up in this one. Vikings win it.

Cardinals (+1) vs. 49ers

With the change to Byron Leftwich as offensive coordinator, I think the Cardinals will get back to featuring David Johnson in a variety of ways. This will be his best game. The 49ers have issues on defense, which will help that become a reality. Arizona's defense has played well, and it will here. Take the point.