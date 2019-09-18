Week 3 NFL injuries: Marcus Mariota good to go for Thursday Night Football, banged-up Eagles cancel practice

Week 3 of the NFL season has arrived and with it, a new wave of injuries. Cam Newton's status for Sunday is in doubt, the Chiefs are dealing with a crisis at left tackle as Eric Fisher tries to get healthy, and well, the Saints and Steelers have both lost their Hall of Fame quarterbacks to serious injuries (one more serious than the other).

For the Eagles, their injury issues are so bad that they canceled practice on Wednesday, opting for a walkthrough instead. Per the team's website, all of Alshon Jeffery (calf), DeSean Jackson (groin), Dallas Goedert (calf) and Corey Clement (shoulder) are considered day to day.

With that in mind, it's probably a good time to check in with the various injury reports around the league -- especially with the Titans-Jaguars game on Thursday night only a day away. Below, we'll be updating you on the initial injury reports around the league as they become available, as well as discussing the final injury report for Thursday night football.

Let's get to it.

Titans (-1.5) at Jaguars

The most important news is Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota managing to get through another full practice on Wednesday. The Titans didn't practice on Monday, but if they had held a practice on Monday, their starting quarterback would not have participated as he deals with a quad injury. His full participation on Tuesday and Wednesday means he's playing on Thursday night after avoiding a final injury designation. It's also noteworthy that both Malcolm Butler and A.J. Brown logged full practices. The Titans aren't at full strength, but it looks like most of their key starters will be playing against the Jaguars on a short week.

For the Jaguars, being without starting cornerback A.J. Bouye would be a huge blow as they look to keep their season alive in a must-win game, so make sure to keep an eye on his status as kickoff approaches on Thursday. The good news for the Jaguars is that both cornerback Jalen Ramsey (who demanded a trade this week) and left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) will play against the Titans, according to coach Doug Marrone.

Wednesday practice report notes

Broncos at Packers (-8)

Lions at Eagles (-6.5)

Ravens at Chiefs (-6.5)

Bengals at Bills (-6)

Bills rookie Devin Singletary (hamstring) wasn't on the field on Wednesday, and if the running back can't go in Week 3, that means another heavy dose of veteran Frank Gore. At corner, the Bills were missing Taron Johnson (hamstring) but also had top CB Tre'Davious White as limited due to a neck injury.

Falcons at Colts (-2)

At practice on Wednesday, the Colts were without star linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) and starting running back Marlon Mack (calf). Being without either of those two players -- Leonard especially -- would dramatically alter the Colts' chances of beating the Falcons. It's also noteworthy that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) was limited on Wednesday while starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett (knee) fully participated. At this point in the week, Leonard is the key player to keep an eye on as attempts to get cleared in time for Sunday. Finally, defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) managed to practice in a limited capacity. It's the first time he's been able to practice with the first team since July 25. Sheard might not be a star, but he's contributed 5.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons.

Raiders at Vikings (-8.5)

Jets at Patriots (-22.5)

Dolphins at Cowboys (-21.5)

The Dolphins had two key players sit out Wednesday's practice, with safety Reshad Jones recovering from an ankle injury and receiver Albert Wilson dealing with hip and calf issues. Quarterback Josh Rosen also appeared on the first injury report of the week with a knee injury, but he's listed as practicing in full.

Giants at Buccaneers (-6.5)

The Daniel Jones era could begin without a pretty big part of the offensive line, as guard Kevin Zeitler didn't practice Wednesday due to a shoulder issue. At receiver, Cody Latimer (concussion) didn't practice at all, but Sterling Shepard (concussion) was able to be a limited participant after missing Week 2.

Panthers at Cardinals (NL)

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was unable to practice on Wednesday due to a foot injury, and his status is obviously key for the Panthers in this game, which doesn't currently have a line posted. Also joining Newton on the sidelines on Wednesday were pass rusher Bruce Irvin (hamstring) and defensive lineman Kawaan Short (shoulder). Tight end Greg Olsen (back) was a limited participant after being questionable for last Thursday's game and ultimately playing.

Saints at Seahawks (-4)

Texans at Chargers (-3)

Steelers at 49ers (-6.5)

Rams (-3) at Browns

