Week 2 of NFL free agency wasn't as dramatic as the first, but there was still plenty of action. The New York Jets added and traded some wide receivers, the Dallas Cowboys made a flurry of impressive transactions, as did their friends in "The Lone Star State" in the Houston Texans.

While many of the big free agents have put pen to paper on new deals, there's plenty of storylines that are still developing. When will Aaron Rodgers officially be traded to the Jets? When will a team show interest in Lamar Jackson? And where will Odell Beckham Jr. sign?

Below, we will break down a couple of winners and losers from Week 2 of NFL free agency:

Winner: Cowboys

Brandin Cooks DAL • WR • #13 TAR 93 REC 57 REC YDs 699 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

One of the Cowboys' goals this offseason was to add another legitimate wideout, and they did so in veteran Brandin Cooks. Dallas sent the Texans a fifth-round pick in 2023, and a sixth-round pick in 2024 for Cooks. Not only did the Cowboys give up just a pair of Day 3 draft selections, but the Texans will also reportedly pay $6 million of Cooks' contract for this upcoming season. This is the second impressive trade Dallas has made for an immediate-impact player this offseason, as the Cowboys also acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts for a compensatory fifth-round pick.

The Cowboys are definitely a winner this week, as they also retained pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr., and signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chiefs running back Ronald Jones. The big move this week, however, was Cooks. You can throw him in as a winner as well for getting out of Houston.

Dalton Schultz DAL • TE • #86 TAR 89 REC 57 REC YDs 577 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

After playing on the franchise tag last year, many believed tight end Dalton Schultz was about to get PAID. SI.com reported that Schultz had a three-year, $36 million offer on the table at one point, which his agent denied. This week, Schultz signed a one-year deal with the Texans that's worth up to $9 million. The base value is less than this.

Spotrac projected Schultz would sign a multiyear deal that carried an AAV of $15.1 million. Yikes. This is just a one-year deal, but you have to wonder if Schultz can raise his stock on a team that's rebuilding like the Texans.

Elijah Moore CLE • WR • #8 TAR 65 REC 37 REC YDs 446 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

It was thought the Browns would be in the market for a new wide receiver this offseason, and they struck on Wednesday by trading with the Jets for Elijah Moore. Cleveland sent New York the No. 42 overall pick, and received Moore plus the No. 74 overall pick.

If you're unfamiliar with Moore, then you aren't going to be blown away by his stats. Still, he popped off for 84 yards and two touchdowns in Week 9 of his rookie season, and then 141 yards and a touchdown two weeks later. He was in the midst of a big run in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury.

Moore wasn't happy with his role in New York. Granted I don't think anyone was with the Jets' quarterback issues. Remember, Moore exploded for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns in just eight games played in his final season at Ole Miss. That's over 149 receiving yards per game! He may no longer be a Jet, but Moore could be about to take off. Sorry, that sounded cooler in my head.

Loser: Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 62.3 YDs 2242 TD 17 INT 7 YD/Att 6.88 View Profile

It has now been nine days since the new league year began, and all seems quiet on the Lamar Jackson front. There have been zero reports of any team reaching out to Jackson, who is free to speak with other clubs after receiving the non-exclusive franchise tag.

There was also a weird story on Thursday where the NFL issued a memo to teams prohibiting them from communicating with a person by the name of Ken Francis, who appears to be serving as Jackson's representative in one way or another. Jackson, in response to the league memo, tweeted, "Stop Lying that man never tried to negotiate for me."

When will a potential suitor approach Jackson?

Winner: Jets

Mecole Hardman NYJ • WR • #17 TAR 34 REC 25 REC YDs 297 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

The Jets traded away Moore, but signed another speedy weapon in former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal. While he missed nine games in 2022 due to injury, Hardman averaged more than 20 yards per catch as a rookie, recorded a career-high 693 receiving yards in 2021 and has returned punts and kicks.

Hardman isn't the only reason why the Jets were winners this week. ESPN also reported that Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Jets is something that's almost likely to happen.

"We should very much consider Odell Beckham Jr. still on the table as an option for the New York Jets," ESPN's Jeff Darlington said. "In fact, we can go even further to say that both sides would still like to see this done. Financials still in the way of actually finalizing this thing, but I still think that Odell Beckham Jr. will wind up with the New York Jets."

Rodgers and Joe Douglas are out here trying to build a super team.