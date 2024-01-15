The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is just one month away, and we now know the players who will be in Toronto for the event. The NHL revealed the first 32 All-Stars on Jan. 4, and Saturday the league announced the final 12 players that made their respective All-Star rosters from the Fan Vote.
The 2024 NHL All-Star weekend will feature some notable changes, including the return of the player draft. That will take place on Thursday, along with a PWHL 3-on-3 showcase. Four captains will be paired with celebrity co-captains, and they will select a team from the remaining 28 players.
The Skills Competition will take place Friday night, and that will look drastically different. Instead of having dozens of players sit around while everyone else participates in the events, the new version of the event will feature 12 skaters participating in eight events. At the end of the Skills Competition, the player with the most points will win $1 million.
On Saturday, the four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament, as has been the case since the 2016 NHL All-Star Game. The only difference is that the teams will no longer be divided up by division.
Atlantic Division
- David Pastrnak | F | Boston Bruins
- Rasmus Dahlin | D | Buffalo Sabres
- Alex DeBrincat | F | Detroit Red Wings
- Sam Reinhart | F | Florida Panthers
- Nick Suzuki | F | Montreal Canadiens
- Brady Tkachuk | F | Ottawa Senators
- Nikita Kucherov | F | Tampa Bay Lightning
- Auston Matthews | F | Toronto Maple Leafs
- William Nylander I F I Toronto Maple Leafs
- Mitch Marner I F I Toronto Maple Leafs
- Morgan Rielly I D I Toronto Maple Leafs
- Sergei Bobrovsky I G I Florida Panthers
- Jeremy Swayman I G I Boston Bruins
Metropolitan Division
- Sebastian Aho | F | Carolina Hurricanes
- Boone Jenner | F | Columbus Blue Jackets
- Jack Hughes | F | New Jersey Devils
- Mat Barzal | F | New York Islanders
- Igor Shesterkin | G | New York Rangers
- Travis Konecny | F | Philadelphia Flyers
- Sidney Crosby | F | Pittsburgh Penguins
- Tom Wilson | F | Washington Capitals
Central Division
- Clayton Keller | F | Arizona Coyotes
- Connor Bedard | F | Chicago Blackhawks
- Nathan MacKinnon | F | Colorado Avalanche
- Jake Oettinger | G | Dallas Stars
- Kirill Kaprizov | F | Minnesota Wild
- Filip Forsberg | F | Nashville Predators
- Robert Thomas | F | St. Louis Blues
- Cale Makar I D I Colorado Avalanche
- Connor Hellebuyck | G | Winnipeg Jets
- Alexandar Georgiev I G I Colorado Avalanche
Pacific Division
- Frank Vatrano | F | Anaheim Ducks
- Elias Lindholm | F | Calgary Flames
- Connor McDavid | F | Edmonton Oilers
- Cam Talbot | G | Los Angeles Kings
- Tomas Hertl | F | San Jose Sharks
- Oliver Bjorkstrand | F | Seattle Kraken
- Quinn Hughes | D | Vancouver Canucks
- Jack Eichel | F | Vegas Golden Knights
- Elias Pettersson I F I Vancouver Canucks
- Leon Draisaitl F I Edmonton Oilers
- J.T. Miller I F I Vancouver Canucks
- Brock Boeser I F I Vancouver Canucks
- Thatcher Demko I G I Vancouver Canucks