The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing, but many teams have turned their focus to the NHL draft. The draft picture will get much clearer on Monday at the NHL Network studio in Secaucus, N.J. when the lottery takes place.

The lottery will determine the top 16 picks in Round 1 of the 2023 NHL draft, with all non-playoff teams being eligible to earn the top pick. In 2021, the NHL altered the format for the draft lottery. The most notable was that teams can only move up 10 spots in the lottery process, which means that only the top 11 teams have a shot to land the No. 1 pick.

The Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets hold the best odds to acquire the top pick in this year's draft. The 14 teams that aren't participating in the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will receive the remaining draft selection in inverse order of their regular season point totals.

2023 NHL draft lottery odds

Speaking of the top pick, for the first time in several seasons, the No. 1 prospect is a near lock to become a franchise-altering player. Canadian center Connor Bedard played for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats this past season and racked up a league-leading 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists). The 17-year-old rising star has already drawn comparisons to players like Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby.

Following the draft lottery, the scouting combine will happen on June 4-10 at KeyBank Center and LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y. Many of the top North American and international draft prospects will be participating in the event. Then the 2023 NHL draft will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28 and June 29.

How to watch the 2023 NHL draft lottery