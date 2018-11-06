College basketball odds: Big Ten coaches top the list of favorites to be fired first this season

The college basketball season has yet to get underway, and yet there are already odds about which coach may be the first to lose their respective job.

Such is the life of college athletics in 2018.

As it stands in the way-too-early gambles available on who may be the first to go, Minnesota's Richard Pitino is the leader in the clubhouse according to BetDSI, which has him at +250 ahead of the Minnesota's season-opener on Tuesday. Maryland's Mark Turgeon doesn't trail far behind him at +300. DePaul's Dave Leitao and Penn State's Pat Chambers are at +400 and +500, respectively.

The rest of the way-too-early candidates to be ousted (which includes coaches from the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12) are expected names already on your radar if you read Matt Norlander's hot seat rankings column last month, but some are curveballs: Kansas' Bill Self and Arizona's Sean Miller, to be specific. They're not your average coach-on-a-hot-seat due to performance; they're among the handful who, in one way or another, have been mentioned in the FBI's investigation into corruption within college hoops.

Odds on first coach to be removed from job in 2018-19



Richard Pitino (Minnesota) +250

Mark Turgeon (Maryland) +300

Dave Leitao (DePaul) +400

Pat Chambers (Penn State) +500

Danny Manning (Wake Forest) +750

Chris Mullin (St. John's) +750

Ernie Kent (Washington State) +750

Jim Christian (Boston College) +1000

Tim Miles (Nebraska) +1000

Sean Miller (Arizona) +1500

Bruce Pearl (Auburn) +1500

Dana Altman (Oregon) +2000

Bill Self (Kansas) +3000

Greg McDermott (Creighton) +3000

Field (Any other head coach) +150

As for more interesting (and perhaps more easily predictable) bets available, BetDSI also has odds on which top-ranked teams will earn which seed. Kansas and Kentucky lead the early betting to land No. 1 seeds come March, followed closely by Duke, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Villanova.

Kansas seed for 2019 NCAA Tournament

No. 1 seed -150

No. 2 seed +150

No. 3 seed +200

No. 4 seed or higher +400

Kentucky seed for 2019 NCAA Tournament

No. 1 seed -125

No. 2 seed +125

No. 3 seed +250

No. 4 seed or higher +350

Duke seed for 2019 NCAA Tournament

No. 1 seed +100

No. 2 seed +125

No. 3 seed +200

No. 4 seed or higher +500

Gonzaga seed for 2019 NCAA Tournament

No. 1 seed +125

No. 2 seed +175

No. 3 seed +200

4 seed or higher +300

North Carolina seed for 2019 NCAA Tournament

No. 1 seed +150

No. 2 seed +250

No. 3 seed +250

No. 4 seed or higher +125

Villanova seed for 2019 NCAA Tournament

No. 1 seed +350

No. 2 seed +250

No. 3 seed +150

No. 4 seed or higher -150

Duke, Kansas, Gonzaga and Kentucky remain top picks to win it all this season, and Tuesday's opening day should shed light on where things stand with No. 1 Kansas set to take on tenth-ranked Michigan State and No. 2 Kentucky slated to take on No. 4 Duke as part of a stellar doubleheader in the annual Champions Classic.