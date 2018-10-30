College basketball odds: Duke is favored to win the NCAA Tournament, but here are the best bets to consider

If you anatomize the roster of every program in college basketball, you'll find it a next-to-impossible task to pinpoint one more stacked with prospective pro talent than Duke and its fabulous freshman-laden squad.

With great talent comes great expectations for the Blue Devils. Though they rank fourth and third in the AP and coaches preseason polls, respectively, Vegas odds ahead of the season's start next week give them a leg up on everyone to win it all. According to the Westgate Las vegas Superbook, they are 4-to-1 favorites to win a sixth title in program history, which would give them a stunning third championship over the past nine years.

Only two other programs -- UCLA (1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973) and Kentucky (1948, 1949, 1951) -- have won three or more titles in a similar nine-year time period that Duke is well-positioned to accomplish.

Behind Duke is Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina in the preseason betting odds order. Kansas is 6-to-1, Kentucky is 6-to-1 and North Carolina is 8-to-1. Gonzaga, a team I like as a sleeper to win it all, has 10-to-1 odds.

Worst bets

Villanova Odds: 25-to-1 I don't feel great about listing the reigning national champions, who have won the title in two of the past three seasons, as a program whose odds may be overvalued. But even with five-star Jahvon Quinerly in the program and Eric Paschall lined up for a leap-year, the losses of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman -- the team's top four scorers from a season ago -- make it difficult to envision it being a realistic title contender. But then again, Jay Wright's a Hall of Famer, there's definitely something to the touted Villanova culture, and this program is bordering on dynasty levels of success.

UCLA Odds: 100-to-1 The Bruins find themselves here if for no other reason than a stroke of bad fortune. Highly-touted prospects Shareef O'Neal and Tyger Campbell have already been ruled out for the upcoming season, which will shrink UCLA's expected deep rotation, as will the injury to Alex Olesinski that puts his expected return right around the start of conference play. UCLA's got two great ones in Jaylen Hands and Kris Wilkes, but the lack of depth, coupled with the lack of stellar freshmen talent, has me bearish on the Bruins.

Arizona Odds: 200-to-1 Arizona coach Sean Miller is facing the unenviable task of replacing his top five scorers from last season's roster. And unlike recruiting years of the past, thanks in large part to questions surrounding the FBI investigation into college hoops, the Wildcats don't have a superstar-studded class incoming to restock the cupboard. Simply getting to the NCAA Tournament may be considered a win this season. Zona is ranked No. 42 in Matt Norlander's 1-353 rankings. I recommend staying away here, even though its blueblood status at 200-to-1 may be tempting.

Odds to win 2019 NCAA Tournament

via Westgate Las Vegas Superbook