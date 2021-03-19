If you thought I was going to dump one of the least essential pieces of NCAA Tournament preview content after a two-year break from said tournament, you were so very wrong.

If you thought the first round of the NCAA Tournament being pushed back a day meant I wasn't going to tap into my inner Frost, Plath, Whitman and Yeats, think again.

We're about to begin the greatest four-day stretch on the American sports calendar and I've got Japanese poetry to get off my chest.

It's my annual first-round NCAA Tournament haiku previews. Haikus by definition require 5-7-5 syllabic patterns. It's a fun challenge. It's a breezy read. I hope you enjoy, as we all gear up for a most precious return of the grandest tournament in American sports.

As always, here it is, the field of 2021 -- as poetically as I can put it.

WEST

Gonzaga (1) vs. Texas Southern (16)

Unbeaten or bust

Six more wins and: immortals

It is Jalen's time

Oklahoma (8) vs. Missouri (9)

Sooners down a man

The 50/50 8-9

Non-scary Kruger

Creighton (5) vs. UC Santa Barbara (12)

Gauchos, amigos!

Big East final? Bluejays WRECKED

12-beats-5 trap game

Virginia (4) vs. Ohio (13)

Still the reigning champs

Wahoos flying in today

Preston = NBA

USC (6) vs. Drake (11)

Evan Mobley: TRUTH

Nick Drake > Drake > Drake (the rapper)

Feeling a close one

Kansas (3) vs. Eastern Washington (14)

More COVID impact

Kansas is down a starter

Battle of the birds

Oregon (7) vs. VCU (10)

Seems like a mismatch

Then again: a man named "Bones"

Ducks dunk together

Iowa (2) vs. Grand Canyon (15)

Run, run, run, run, run,

run, run, run, run, run, run, run

run, run, run, run, run ...

Everyone fading / Can Wolverines find their form? / Dickinson a stud USATSI

EAST

Michigan (1) vs. Texas Southern (16)

One of the Fab Five

So many fading U-M

KenPom says: still 2

LSU (8) vs. St. Bonaventure (9)

Now this is a GAME

These two teams: oil and water

Woj bomb meets strong-ass

Colorado (5) vs. Georgetown (12)

Best Buffs seed ever

Ewing needs no credential

R.I.P., Big John

Florida State (4) vs. UNC Greensboro (13)

Hamilton limping

Spartans are SoCon-sneaky

But Noles know March runs

BYU (6) vs. UCLA (11)

Zaga knows: for real

All these guys are very old

Mick Cronin > Wooden

Texas (3) vs. Abilene Christian (14)

Longhorns long on dudes

Shaka hair game is elite

Biggest 3 blowout

UConn (7) vs. Maryland (10)

Love Terps' trio

Hurley mask game: next level

Book it: Bouknight owns

Alabama (2) vs. Iona (15)

Fun coaching battle

Ball & Oats: harmony hoops

Pitino ... AGAIN!

Sister Jean is back / Centenarian idol / Moses out for Tech USATSI

MIDWEST

Illinois (1) vs. Drexel (16)

Ayo in that mask

Superhero the sport needs

Slaying these Dragons

Loyola Chicago (8) vs. Georgia Tech (9)

Misfire on the seeds

This team better than '18

Pastner's face shield owns

Tennessee (5) vs. Oregon State (12)

Orange on orange

Time to find your form, UT

Beavers: house money

Oklahoma State (4) vs. Liberty (13)

NBA top pick

Cowboys too hot for the Flames

Should be a 3-seed

San Diego State (6) vs. Syracuse (11)

Orange dodge First Four

Back that Az up: 14 straight

Don't question Boeheim

West Virginia (3) vs. Morehead State (14)

Dapper Deuce McBride

Huggins wardrobe: COVID-fit

Upset no one sees

Clemson (7) vs. Rutgers (10)

Rutgers ... finally!

Last danced 30 years ago

World, meet Aamir Simms

Houston (2) vs. Cleveland State (15)

Cougars March mojo

Kelvin returns to IU

Vikings know Cindy

Scott Drew redemption / Shoutout to Terry Teagle / And Bill Henderson USATSI

SOUTH

Baylor (1) vs. Hartford (16)

Are scary Bears back?

Not the same since COVID pause

First tourney for Hawks

North Carolina (8) vs. Wisconsin (9)

Bucky: a riddle

Roy doesn't lose in first round

2000 flashbacks

Villanova (5) vs. Winthrop (12)

Gotta take the 'throp

No Collin changes Nova

Last tip of Friday!

Purdue (4) vs. North Texas (13)

Sweet Green? No! MEAN GREEN

Ho-hum, Purdue good again

South Region dark horse

Texas Tech (6) vs. Utah State (11)

I love this matchup

McClung is must-see TV

Hoosiers' joint to host

Arkansas (3) vs. Colgate (14)

Muss buss? Hog wagon!

Patriot tempo-pushers

Moody moves booties

Florida (7) vs. Virginia Tech (10)

Three games in six weeks

What Hokies team will we see?

Gators? Uh ... no clue

Ohio State (2) vs. Oral Roberts (15)

Top scorer in sport

Buckeyes: All O, little D

Points on points on points

...

Now it is your turn

Think of a few to send me

Find me on Twitter