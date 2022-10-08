Drive Chart
|
|
|EMICH
|WMICH
Key Players
|
T. Powell
7 QB
293 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -8 RuYds
|
J. Salopek
6 QB
165 PaYds, PaTD, 20 RuYds
WMICH
2 Pass
7 Rush
32 YDS
3:09 POS
No Gain
3RD & 8 EMICH 48
6:48
J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
No Gain
2ND & 8 EMICH 48
6:54
J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 50
7:23
S.Tyler rushed to EMC 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at EMC 48.
Penalty
3RD & 7 EMICH 40
7:29
J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci. PENALTY on EMC-K.Shine Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
2ND & 10 WMICH 37
8:10
J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 37. Catch made by B.Bosma at WMC 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Benson at WMC 40.
No Gain
1ST & 10 WMICH 37
8:16
J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
+9 YD
3RD & 5 WMICH 28
8:38
J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 28. Catch made by B.Bosma at WMC 28. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sparacio at WMC 37.
No Gain
2ND & 5 WMICH 28
8:44
J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 23
9:16
S.Tyler rushed to WMC 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Zelinsky at WMC 28.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 10
9:47
J.Salopek scrambles to WMC 23 for 13 yards. J.Salopek ran out of bounds.
Field Goal 9:51
J.Gomez 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Bird Holder-M.Tomasek.
7
plays
14
yds
3:43
pos
45
16
Field Goal 2:06
P.Domschke 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bouwens Holder-N.Mihalic.
8
plays
50
yds
2:51
pos
42
16
Touchdown 4:57
T.Powell pass complete to WMC 7. Catch made by H.Beydoun at WMC 7. Gain of 7 yards. H.Beydoun for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
8
yds
1:10
pos
41
13
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:07
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for WMC. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
35
13
Touchdown 6:07
J.Salopek pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by C.Crooms at EMC 25. Gain of 25 yards. C.Crooms for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
79
yds
5:12
pos
35
13
Touchdown 0:29
T.Powell pass complete to WMC 38. Catch made by D.Lassiter at WMC 38. Gain of 38 yards. D.Lassiter for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
65
yds
1:19
pos
34
7
Touchdown 2:16
S.Evans rushed to WMC End Zone for 6 yards. S.Evans for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
51
yds
1:59
pos
27
7
Touchdown 8:19
L.Jefferson rushed to EMC End Zone for 1 yards. L.Jefferson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
60
yds
3:32
pos
21
6
Touchdown 14:23
S.Evans rushed to WMC End Zone for 1 yards. S.Evans for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
66
yds
4:27
pos
20
0
Touchdown 5:52
T.Powell pass complete to WMC 2. Catch made by D.Drummond at WMC 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Drummond for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
88
yds
5:08
pos
13
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|4
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|407
|260
|Total Plays
|65
|63
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|114
|95
|Rush Attempts
|35
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|293
|165
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|12-32
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|11-91
|12-118
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.0
|6-45.7
|Return Yards
|13
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|2-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|293
|PASS YDS
|165
|
|
|114
|RUSH YDS
|95
|
|
|407
|TOTAL YDS
|260
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Powell 7 QB
|T. Powell
|20/30
|293
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Evans 22 RB
|S. Evans
|24
|90
|3
|12
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|6
|32
|0
|11
|
T. Powell 7 QB
|T. Powell
|5
|-8
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lassiter 9 WR
|D. Lassiter
|10
|6
|104
|1
|38
|
H. Beydoun 2 WR
|H. Beydoun
|4
|3
|57
|1
|38
|
D. Drummond 1 WR
|D. Drummond
|6
|4
|49
|1
|45
|
J. Getzinger 83 TE
|J. Getzinger
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
G. Oakes 82 TE
|G. Oakes
|4
|2
|27
|0
|17
|
A. Paaske 85 TE
|A. Paaske
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|2
|2
|8
|0
|9
|
S. Evans 22 RB
|S. Evans
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sparacio 19 LB
|J. Sparacio
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ramirez 4 DL
|J. Ramirez
|6-0
|4.0
|0
|
C. Kline 6 LB
|C. Kline
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Daniel Jr. 21 DB
|R. Daniel Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Scandrett 35 DB
|Q. Scandrett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peavy 8 DB
|T. Peavy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nowling 32 DB
|K. Nowling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 16 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Shine 29 DB
|K. Shine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Coleman 95 DL
|M. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 15 DB
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Swindle II 99 DL
|M. Swindle II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Trueman 90 DL
|G. Trueman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hernandez 5 DB
|K. Hernandez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Benson 7 DB
|B. Benson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Zelinsky 47 DL
|J. Zelinsky
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Price 94 DL
|P. Price
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Crawford 93 DL
|J. Crawford
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gomez 35 K
|J. Gomez
|1/2
|41
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Tomasek 30 P
|M. Tomasek
|3
|46.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|1
|87.0
|87
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Drummond 1 WR
|D. Drummond
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Salopek 6 QB
|J. Salopek
|12/32
|165
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|13
|40
|0
|6
|
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|8
|35
|1
|13
|
J. Salopek 6 QB
|J. Salopek
|10
|20
|0
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Galloway 0 WR
|J. Galloway
|6
|2
|55
|0
|34
|
C. Crooms 4 WR
|C. Crooms
|9
|3
|48
|1
|25
|
A. Sambucci 5 WR
|A. Sambucci
|6
|2
|29
|0
|16
|
B. Bosma 86 TE
|B. Bosma
|4
|4
|28
|0
|15
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|5
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Barnes 3 LB
|Z. Barnes
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kneeland 94 DL
|M. Kneeland
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Carter 1 DL
|A. Carter
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Moment 20 LB
|C. Moment
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Ware 26 S
|D. Ware
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lovely 18 CB
|K. Lovely
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Selig 27 LB
|R. Selig
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Garner 2 S
|B. Garner
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 23 CB
|D. Jackson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DL
|B. Fiske
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nelson 54 DL
|M. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nobles 98 DL
|J. Nobles
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wofford 25 CB
|A. Wofford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Dabney 56 DL
|W. Dabney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Domschke 37 K
|P. Domschke
|1/1
|28
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|6
|45.7
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|3
|21.0
|27
|0
|
M. Bartol 87 TE
|M. Bartol
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Burgett 85 TE
|J. Burgett
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|2
|2.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WMICH 48(6:48 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WMICH 48(6:54 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 50(7:23 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at EMC 48.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - WMICH 40(7:29 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci. PENALTY on EMC-K.Shine Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 37(8:10 - 4th) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 37. Catch made by B.Bosma at WMC 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Benson at WMC 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 37(8:16 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 28(8:38 - 4th) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 28. Catch made by B.Bosma at WMC 28. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sparacio at WMC 37.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WMICH 28(8:44 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 23(9:16 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Zelinsky at WMC 28.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 10(9:47 - 4th) J.Salopek scrambles to WMC 23 for 13 yards. J.Salopek ran out of bounds.
|Kickoff
|(9:51 - 4th) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the WMC End Zone. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Scheidt at WMC 20. PENALTY on WMC-D.Roberson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 23 - EMICH 31(9:57 - 4th) J.Gomez 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Bird Holder-M.Tomasek.
|Sack
3 & 15 - EMICH 16(10:34 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at WMC 24 for -8 yards (C.Moment)
|No Gain
2 & 15 - EMICH 16(10:40 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for EMC.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 11(11:24 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to WMC 16 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at WMC 16.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 21(11:57 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to WMC 11 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske; D.Ware at WMC 11.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 31(12:16 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at WMC 42 for yards (W.Dabney; A.Carter) PENALTY on WMC-WMC Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 42(12:56 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to WMC 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 48(13:34 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to WMC 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Nelson; J.Nobles at WMC 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - WMICH 10(13:41 - 4th) N.Mihalic punts 38 yards to WMC 48 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|Sack
3 & 10 - WMICH 20(14:18 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 10 for -10 yards (J.Ramirez)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 20(14:23 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(14:29 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - EMICH 24(14:33 - 4th) J.Gomez 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-S.Bird Holder-M.Tomasek.
|Sack
3 & 5 - EMICH 11(15:00 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at WMC 16 for -5 yards (A.Carter)
|No Gain
2 & 5 - EMICH 11(0:23 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 11. Catch made by D.Drummond at WMC 11. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 16(0:45 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to WMC 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 11.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 22(1:21 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to WMC 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 16.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - EMICH 22(1:28 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 31(2:05 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 31. Catch made by J.Jackson at WMC 31. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Selig at WMC 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(2:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on WMC-J.Willis Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 3rd) N.Mihalic kicks 26 yards from WMC 35 to the EMC 39. Fair catch by A.Jackson. PENALTY on WMC-Z.Vode Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - WMICH 18(2:09 - 3rd) P.Domschke 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bouwens Holder-N.Mihalic.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - WMICH 6(2:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on WMC-A.West False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WMICH 6(2:14 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WMICH 6(2:20 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WMICH 9(3:03 - 3rd) L.Jefferson rushed to EMC 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at EMC 6.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 22(3:22 - 3rd) L.Jefferson rushed to EMC 9 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy at EMC 9.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - WMICH 27(3:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on EMC-M.Swindle Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 32(4:01 - 3rd) L.Jefferson rushed to EMC 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at EMC 27.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 45(4:24 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to EMC 45. Catch made by A.Sambucci at EMC 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy at EMC 32.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(4:52 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 39. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Hernandez at EMC 45.
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 44 yards from EMC 35 to the WMC 21. Z.Abdus-Salaam returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Smith at WMC 39.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:57 - 3rd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 7(5:03 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 7. Catch made by H.Beydoun at WMC 7. Gain of 7 yards. H.Beydoun for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 8(5:43 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to WMC 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at WMC 7.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - EMICH 16(5:51 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter. PENALTY on WMC-D.Ware Defensive Holding 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - EMICH 11(5:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on EMC-J.Getzinger False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 11(5:54 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 3rd) N.Mihalic kicks 63 yards from WMC 35 to the EMC 2. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Bryant at WMC 11.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(6:07 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for WMC. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|(6:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on WMC-WMC Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 25(6:14 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by C.Crooms at EMC 25. Gain of 25 yards. C.Crooms for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(6:43 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Daniel at EMC 25.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - WMICH 45(6:47 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway. PENALTY on EMC-Q.Scandrett Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - WMICH 30(7:17 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to EMC 30. Catch made by A.Sambucci at EMC 30. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Shine at EMC 17. PENALTY on WMC-C.Crooms Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WMICH 30(7:50 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Coleman at EMC 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 34(8:15 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Daniel at EMC 30.
|+10 YD
4 & 10 - WMICH 44(8:46 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to EMC 44. Catch made by C.Crooms at EMC 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Shine at EMC 34. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WMICH 44(8:54 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for WMC.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WMICH 43(9:32 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at EMC 44 for -1 yards (P.Price; J.Crawford)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(10:08 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to EMC 44. Catch made by B.Bosma at EMC 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at EMC 43.
|+34 YD
3 & 9 - WMICH 22(10:39 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 22. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 22. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at EMC 44.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WMICH 22(10:44 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for S.Tyler.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 21(11:19 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Swindle at WMC 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - EMICH 36(11:33 - 3rd) M.Tomasek punts 43 yards to WMC 21 Center-S.Bird. Downed by EMC.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - EMICH 37(12:14 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 37. Catch made by J.Jackson at EMC 37. Gain of -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Selig at EMC 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 31(12:56 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at EMC 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 31(13:02 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for G.Oakes.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 26(13:26 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at EMC 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 17(13:42 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Ware; D.Jackson at EMC 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - WMICH 35(13:49 - 3rd) N.Mihalic punts 48 yards to EMC 17 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WMICH 35(13:59 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 33(14:28 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at WMC 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(15:00 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at WMC 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 35 yards from EMC 35 to the WMC 30. Fair catch by B.Fiske.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 2nd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(0:36 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 38. Catch made by D.Lassiter at WMC 38. Gain of 38 yards. D.Lassiter for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 40(0:42 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by D.Drummond at WMC 40. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Barnes at WMC 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(0:46 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 49. Catch made by D.Lassiter at WMC 49. Gain of 9 yards. D.Lassiter ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 40(1:12 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 40. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 37(1:19 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 37. Catch made by S.Evans at EMC 37. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Barnes at EMC 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(1:48 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland; B.Fiske at EMC 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - WMICH 19(1:55 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 36 yards to EMC 45 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by D.Drummond. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 12 - WMICH 25(1:59 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 19 for -6 yards (J.Ramirez)
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 27(2:06 - 2nd) J.Salopek rushed to WMC 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at WMC 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(2:09 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|Kickoff
|(2:16 - 2nd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the WMC End Zone. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by Q.Scandrett at WMC 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:16 - 2nd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 6(2:21 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to WMC End Zone for 6 yards. S.Evans for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - EMICH 6(3:01 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to WMC 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at WMC 6.
|+38 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 44(3:35 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 44. Catch made by H.Beydoun at WMC 44. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford; B.Garner at WMC 6.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 49(4:11 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to WMC 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(4:15 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
3 & 7 - WMICH 44(4:23 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at EMC 49 for -5 yards (J.Ramirez) J.Salopek FUMBLES forced by J.Ramirez. Fumble RECOVERED by EMC-J.Crawford at EMC 49. Tackled by WMC at EMC 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 47(4:57 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to EMC 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at EMC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 47(5:01 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(5:33 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 40. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sparacio at EMC 47.
|+21 YD
3 & 7 - WMICH 19(5:58 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 19. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 19. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Scandrett at WMC 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WMICH 19(6:04 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for L.Jefferson.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 16(6:33 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at WMC 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - EMICH 34(6:41 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 48 yards to WMC 18 Center-S.Bird. Z.Abdus-Salaam returned punt from the WMC 18. Tackled by T.Hines at WMC 16.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - EMICH 34(6:49 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
|Penalty
3 & 16 - EMICH 29(7:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on WMC-A.Carter Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - EMICH 34(7:47 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at EMC 29 for -5 yards (M.Kneeland; R.Selig)
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(8:19 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at EMC 34.
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 2nd) N.Mihalic kicks 37 yards from WMC 35 to the EMC 28. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:19 - 2nd) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WMICH 1(8:23 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to EMC End Zone for 1 yards. L.Jefferson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WMICH 2(8:55 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to EMC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at EMC 1.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - WMICH 8(9:00 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway. PENALTY on EMC-K.Shine Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 21(9:41 - 2nd) J.Salopek scrambles to EMC 8 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Daniel at EMC 8.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 36(10:13 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to EMC 36. Catch made by B.Bosma at EMC 36. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Scandrett at EMC 21.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WMICH 36(10:17 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for S.Tyler.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(10:52 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at EMC 36.
|+20 YD
2 & 4 - WMICH 40(11:23 - 2nd) J.Salopek scrambles to EMC 40 for 20 yards. Tackled by Q.Scandrett at EMC 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 34(11:51 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at WMC 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - EMICH 25(12:00 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 47 yards to WMC 28 Center-S.Bird. Z.Abdus-Salaam returned punt from the WMC 28. Tackled by J.Sparacio at WMC 34.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - EMICH 25(12:04 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for G.Oakes.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - EMICH 25(12:08 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(12:25 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at EMC 25.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 8(12:54 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at EMC 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - WMICH 41(13:07 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 51 yards to EMC 8 Center-B.Bouwens. Downed by WMC.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WMICH 41(13:13 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 41(13:32 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(13:42 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 41. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 41. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by EMC at EMC 36. PENALTY on WMC-A.Sambucci Illegal Substitution 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WMICH 36(13:57 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 40 for yards. Tackled by G.Trueman at WMC 40. PENALTY on EMC-G.Trueman Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(14:23 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Trueman at WMC 36.
|Kickoff
|(14:23 - 2nd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on EMC-H.Beydoun Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:23 - 2nd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 1(14:27 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to WMC End Zone for 1 yards. S.Evans for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 3(15:00 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to WMC 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 1.
|+22 YD
3 & 6 - EMICH 25(0:26 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by D.Lassiter at WMC 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 3.
|+14 YD
2 & 20 - EMICH 39(1:04 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 39. Catch made by D.Lassiter at WMC 39. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Garner at WMC 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 29(1:25 - 1st) T.Powell scrambles to WMC 23 for yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at WMC 23. PENALTY on EMC-M.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 29(1:30 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 44(1:37 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond. PENALTY on WMC-A.Romphf Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - EMICH 46(2:12 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to WMC 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; B.Garner at WMC 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(2:29 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to WMC 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at WMC 46.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 29(3:13 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 29. Catch made by A.Paaske at EMC 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at EMC 46. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 29(3:50 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; B.Garner at EMC 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - WMICH 33(4:02 - 1st) N.Mihalic punts 51 yards to EMC 16 Center-B.Bouwens. D.Drummond returned punt from the EMC 16. Tackled by Q.Cannon at EMC 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 25 - WMICH 29(4:37 - 1st) J.Salopek rushed to WMC 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Nowling at WMC 33.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - WMICH 29(4:41 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for S.Tyler.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WMICH 44(5:05 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 44. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 44. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Scandrett at EMC 36. PENALTY on WMC-B.Bosma Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(5:12 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for S.Tyler.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - WMICH 34(5:19 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms. PENALTY on EMC-J.Scott Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 33(5:52 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at WMC 34.
|Kickoff
|(5:52 - 1st) J.Gomez kicks 32 yards from EMC 35 to the WMC 33. J.Burgett returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at WMC 33.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:52 - 1st) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - EMICH 2(5:58 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 2. Catch made by D.Drummond at WMC 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Drummond for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - EMICH 2(6:40 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to WMC 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland; W.Dabney at WMC 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 4(6:56 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to WMC 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at WMC 2.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 32(7:38 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 32. Catch made by J.Getzinger at WMC 32. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Selig at WMC 4.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 36(7:54 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to WMC 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; D.Jackson at WMC 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - EMICH 46(8:34 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 46. Catch made by D.Lassiter at WMC 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; D.Ware at WMC 36.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 43(9:10 - 1st) T.Powell rushed to WMC 46 for -3 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 46.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 45(9:47 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 45. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 45. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Barnes at WMC 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 42(10:16 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at EMC 45.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(10:31 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes; D.Jackson at EMC 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 12(11:00 - 1st) T.Powell rushed to EMC 25 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Garner at EMC 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - WMICH 28(11:12 - 1st) N.Mihalic punts 50 yards to EMC 22 Center-B.Bouwens. D.Drummond returned punt from the EMC 22. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Cannon at EMC 41. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 4 - WMICH 34(11:51 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 28 for -6 yards (J.Ramirez)
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 33(12:26 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy at WMC 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 28(12:56 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 28. Catch made by S.Tyler at WMC 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at WMC 33.
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 1st) J.Gomez kicks 53 yards from EMC 35 to the WMC 12. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.McCarty at WMC 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:02 - 1st) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 2(13:04 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. S.Evans for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+45 YD
1 & 5 - EMICH 47(13:35 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 47. Catch made by D.Drummond at WMC 47. Gain of 45 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jackson at WMC 2.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 48(13:42 - 1st) PENALTY on WMC-B.Fiske Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 44(14:00 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; B.Fiske at EMC 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 41(14:15 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at EMC 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(14:39 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at EMC 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 25(14:56 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at EMC 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
