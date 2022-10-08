Drive Chart
EMICH
WMICH

Key Players
T. Powell 7 QB
293 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -8 RuYds
J. Salopek 6 QB
165 PaYds, PaTD, 20 RuYds
WMICH
2 Pass
7 Rush
32 YDS
3:09 POS
No Gain
3RD & 8 EMICH 48
6:48
J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
No Gain
2ND & 8 EMICH 48
6:54
J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 50
7:23
S.Tyler rushed to EMC 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at EMC 48.
Penalty
3RD & 7 EMICH 40
7:29
J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci. PENALTY on EMC-K.Shine Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
2ND & 10 WMICH 37
8:10
J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 37. Catch made by B.Bosma at WMC 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Benson at WMC 40.
No Gain
1ST & 10 WMICH 37
8:16
J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
+9 YD
3RD & 5 WMICH 28
8:38
J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 28. Catch made by B.Bosma at WMC 28. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sparacio at WMC 37.
No Gain
2ND & 5 WMICH 28
8:44
J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 23
9:16
S.Tyler rushed to WMC 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Zelinsky at WMC 28.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 10
9:47
J.Salopek scrambles to WMC 23 for 13 yards. J.Salopek ran out of bounds.
4th Quarter
Field Goal 9:51
J.Gomez 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Bird Holder-M.Tomasek.
7
plays
14
yds
3:43
pos
45
16
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 2:06
P.Domschke 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bouwens Holder-N.Mihalic.
8
plays
50
yds
2:51
pos
42
16
Point After TD 4:57
J.Gomez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
13
Touchdown 4:57
T.Powell pass complete to WMC 7. Catch made by H.Beydoun at WMC 7. Gain of 7 yards. H.Beydoun for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
8
yds
1:10
pos
41
13
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:07
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for WMC. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
35
13
Touchdown 6:07
J.Salopek pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by C.Crooms at EMC 25. Gain of 25 yards. C.Crooms for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
79
yds
5:12
pos
35
13
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:29
J.Gomez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
7
Touchdown 0:29
T.Powell pass complete to WMC 38. Catch made by D.Lassiter at WMC 38. Gain of 38 yards. D.Lassiter for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
65
yds
1:19
pos
34
7
Point After TD 2:16
J.Gomez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 2:16
S.Evans rushed to WMC End Zone for 6 yards. S.Evans for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
51
yds
1:59
pos
27
7
Point After TD 8:19
P.Domschke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 8:19
L.Jefferson rushed to EMC End Zone for 1 yards. L.Jefferson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
60
yds
3:32
pos
21
6
Point After TD 14:23
J.Gomez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 14:23
S.Evans rushed to WMC End Zone for 1 yards. S.Evans for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
66
yds
4:27
pos
20
0
1st Quarter
Point After TD 5:52
J.Gomez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 5:52
T.Powell pass complete to WMC 2. Catch made by D.Drummond at WMC 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Drummond for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
88
yds
5:08
pos
13
0
Point After TD 13:02
J.Gomez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:02
S.Evans rushed to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. S.Evans for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
70
yds
1:58
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 19
Rushing 9 4
Passing 11 9
Penalty 4 6
3rd Down Conv 7-12 5-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 407 260
Total Plays 65 63
Avg Gain 6.3 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 114 95
Rush Attempts 35 31
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 3.1
Yards Passing 293 165
Comp. - Att. 20-30 12-32
Yards Per Pass 8.3 3.7
Penalties - Yards 11-91 12-118
Touchdowns 6 2
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-46.0 6-45.7
Return Yards 13 4
Punts - Returns 1-13 2-4
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
E. Michigan 3-2 14217345
W. Michigan 2-3 079016
Waldo Stadium Kalamazoo, MI
 293 PASS YDS 165
114 RUSH YDS 95
407 TOTAL YDS 260
E. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Powell  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 293 3 0 181.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.0% 681 4 5 130.2
T. Powell 20/30 293 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Evans  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 90 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 540 3
S. Evans 24 90 3 12
J. Jackson  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 140 1
J. Jackson 6 32 0 11
T. Powell  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -30 1
T. Powell 5 -8 0 13
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Lassiter  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 6 104 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 150 1
D. Lassiter 10 6 104 1 38
H. Beydoun  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 153 2
H. Beydoun 4 3 57 1 38
D. Drummond  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 72 0
D. Drummond 6 4 49 1 45
J. Getzinger  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Getzinger 1 1 28 0 28
G. Oakes  82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 106 0
G. Oakes 4 2 27 0 17
A. Paaske  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 60 0
A. Paaske 1 1 17 0 17
J. Jackson  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 0
J. Jackson 2 2 8 0 9
S. Evans  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 51 0
S. Evans 1 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Sparacio  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Sparacio 7-0 0.0 0
J. Ramirez  4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 4.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 4.0
J. Ramirez 6-0 4.0 0
C. Kline  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Kline 6-0 0.0 0
R. Daniel Jr.  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Daniel Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
Q. Scandrett  35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Q. Scandrett 3-0 0.0 0
T. Peavy  8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Peavy 3-0 0.0 0
K. Nowling  32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Nowling 1-0 0.0 0
C. Smith  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
K. Shine  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Shine 1-0 0.0 0
M. Coleman  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Coleman 1-0 0.0 0
J. Scott  15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
M. Swindle II  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Swindle II 1-0 0.0 0
G. Trueman  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Trueman 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hernandez  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hernandez 1-0 0.0 0
B. Benson  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Benson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Zelinsky  47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Zelinsky 1-0 0.0 0
P. Price  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
P. Price 0-1 0.5 0
J. Crawford  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Crawford 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Gomez  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
4/4 18/18
J. Gomez 1/2 41 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Tomasek  30 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
M. Tomasek 3 46.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jackson  28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 87.0 87 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 89 1
J. Jackson 1 87.0 87 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Drummond 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
D. Drummond 1 13.0 13 0
W. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Salopek  6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 165 1 0 91.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.2% 774 4 5 111.0
J. Salopek 12/32 165 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Tyler  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 290 3
S. Tyler 13 40 0 6
L. Jefferson  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 196 4
L. Jefferson 8 35 1 13
J. Salopek  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 80 0
J. Salopek 10 20 0 20
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Galloway  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 165 0
J. Galloway 6 2 55 0 34
C. Crooms  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 3 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 317 2
C. Crooms 9 3 48 1 25
A. Sambucci  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 82 0
A. Sambucci 6 2 29 0 16
B. Bosma  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 60 0
B. Bosma 4 4 28 0 15
S. Tyler  9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 81 1
S. Tyler 5 1 5 0 5
L. Jefferson  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 55 0
L. Jefferson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. Barnes  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
Z. Barnes 10-1 0.0 0
M. Kneeland  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.5
M. Kneeland 5-3 0.5 0
A. Carter  1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
A. Carter 4-2 1.0 0
C. Moment  20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
C. Moment 3-2 1.0 0
D. Ware  26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Ware 3-3 0.0 0
K. Lovely  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Lovely 3-0 0.0 0
R. Selig  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
R. Selig 3-1 0.5 0
B. Garner  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Garner 2-3 0.0 0
D. Jackson  23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-4 0.0 0
B. Fiske  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
B. Fiske 1-3 0.0 0
M. Nelson  54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Nelson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Nobles  98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Nobles 0-1 0.0 0
A. Wofford  25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Wofford 0-1 0.0 0
W. Dabney  56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Dabney 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Domschke  37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/6 10/11
P. Domschke 1/1 28 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Mihalic  39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 0 0
N. Mihalic 6 45.7 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Tyler  9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 90 1
S. Tyler 3 21.0 27 0
M. Bartol  87 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Bartol 1 0.0 0 0
J. Burgett  85 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Burgett 1 0.0 0 0
Z. Abdus-Salaam  10 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 5 0
Z. Abdus-Salaam 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 9.0 27 0
Z. Abdus-Salaam 2 2.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 EMICH 25 1:58 7 75 TD
11:00 EMICH 12 5:08 11 88 TD
3:50 EMICH 29 4:27 9 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 EMICH 8 1:03 4 17 Punt
8:19 EMICH 35 1:46 3 -1 Punt
4:15 EMICH 49 1:59 5 51 TD
1:48 EMICH 35 1:19 6 65 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 EMICH 17 2:23 5 19 Punt
6:07 WMICH 11 1:10 3 11 TD
2:06 EMICH 25 2:37 7 30 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 WMICH 48 3:43 7 24 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 WMICH 28 2:02 3 0 Punt
5:52 WMICH 33 2:02 4 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:23 WMICH 30 1:29 3 11 Punt
11:51 WMICH 34 3:32 8 66 TD
6:33 WMICH 16 2:18 7 35 Fumble
2:16 WMICH 27 0:28 3 -8 Punt
0:29 WMICH 26 0:29 1 6 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WMICH 25 1:18 3 5 Punt
11:19 WMICH 21 5:12 12 79 TD
4:57 WMICH 39 2:51 8 50 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:29 WMICH 20 0:55 3 -10 Punt
9:51 WMICH 10 3:09 9 42

WMU
Broncos

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 8 - WMICH 48
(6:48 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
No Gain
2 & 8 - WMICH 48
(6:54 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 50
(7:23 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at EMC 48.
Penalty
3 & 7 - WMICH 40
(7:29 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci. PENALTY on EMC-K.Shine Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 37
(8:10 - 4th) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 37. Catch made by B.Bosma at WMC 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Benson at WMC 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 37
(8:16 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 28
(8:38 - 4th) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 28. Catch made by B.Bosma at WMC 28. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sparacio at WMC 37.
No Gain
2 & 5 - WMICH 28
(8:44 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 23
(9:16 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Zelinsky at WMC 28.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 10
(9:47 - 4th) J.Salopek scrambles to WMC 23 for 13 yards. J.Salopek ran out of bounds.
Kickoff
(9:51 - 4th) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the WMC End Zone. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Scheidt at WMC 20. PENALTY on WMC-D.Roberson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

EMU
Eagles
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 24 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 23 - EMICH 31
(9:57 - 4th) J.Gomez 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Bird Holder-M.Tomasek.
Sack
3 & 15 - EMICH 16
(10:34 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at WMC 24 for -8 yards (C.Moment)
No Gain
2 & 15 - EMICH 16
(10:40 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for EMC.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 11
(11:24 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to WMC 16 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at WMC 16.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 21
(11:57 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to WMC 11 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske; D.Ware at WMC 11.
Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 31
(12:16 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at WMC 42 for yards (W.Dabney; A.Carter) PENALTY on WMC-WMC Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 42
(12:56 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to WMC 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 31.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 48
(13:34 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to WMC 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Nelson; J.Nobles at WMC 42.

WMU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 20 - WMICH 10
(13:41 - 4th) N.Mihalic punts 38 yards to WMC 48 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
Sack
3 & 10 - WMICH 20
(14:18 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 10 for -10 yards (J.Ramirez)
No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 20
(14:23 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 20
(14:29 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.

EMU
Eagles
 - Missed FG (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 10 - EMICH 24
(14:33 - 4th) J.Gomez 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-S.Bird Holder-M.Tomasek.
Sack
3 & 5 - EMICH 11
(15:00 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at WMC 16 for -5 yards (A.Carter)
No Gain
2 & 5 - EMICH 11
(0:23 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 11. Catch made by D.Drummond at WMC 11. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 11.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 16
(0:45 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to WMC 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 11.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 22
(1:21 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to WMC 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 16.
No Gain
2 & 1 - EMICH 22
(1:28 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 31
(2:05 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 31. Catch made by J.Jackson at WMC 31. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Selig at WMC 22.
Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 46
(2:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on WMC-J.Willis Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(2:06 - 3rd) N.Mihalic kicks 26 yards from WMC 35 to the EMC 39. Fair catch by A.Jackson. PENALTY on WMC-Z.Vode Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.

WMU
Broncos
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 50 yards, 2:51 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - WMICH 18
(2:09 - 3rd) P.Domschke 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bouwens Holder-N.Mihalic.
Penalty
4 & Goal - WMICH 6
(2:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on WMC-A.West False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & Goal - WMICH 6
(2:14 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
No Gain
2 & Goal - WMICH 6
(2:20 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - WMICH 9
(3:03 - 3rd) L.Jefferson rushed to EMC 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at EMC 6.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 22
(3:22 - 3rd) L.Jefferson rushed to EMC 9 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy at EMC 9.
Penalty
2 & 5 - WMICH 27
(3:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on EMC-M.Swindle Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 32
(4:01 - 3rd) L.Jefferson rushed to EMC 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at EMC 27.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 45
(4:24 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to EMC 45. Catch made by A.Sambucci at EMC 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy at EMC 32.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 39
(4:52 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 39. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Hernandez at EMC 45.
Kickoff
(4:57 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 44 yards from EMC 35 to the WMC 21. Z.Abdus-Salaam returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Smith at WMC 39.

EMU
Eagles
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 11 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:57 - 3rd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
+7 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 7
(5:03 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 7. Catch made by H.Beydoun at WMC 7. Gain of 7 yards. H.Beydoun for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 8
(5:43 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to WMC 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at WMC 7.
Penalty
2 & 15 - EMICH 16
(5:51 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter. PENALTY on WMC-D.Ware Defensive Holding 8 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 10 - EMICH 11
(5:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on EMC-J.Getzinger False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 11
(5:54 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
Kickoff
(6:07 - 3rd) N.Mihalic kicks 63 yards from WMC 35 to the EMC 2. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Bryant at WMC 11.

WMU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 79 yards, 5:12 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(6:07 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for WMC. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
(6:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on WMC-WMC Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
+25 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 25
(6:14 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by C.Crooms at EMC 25. Gain of 25 yards. C.Crooms for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 30
(6:43 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Daniel at EMC 25.
No Gain
3 & 21 - WMICH 45
(6:47 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway. PENALTY on EMC-Q.Scandrett Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
Penalty
3 & 6 - WMICH 30
(7:17 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to EMC 30. Catch made by A.Sambucci at EMC 30. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Shine at EMC 17. PENALTY on WMC-C.Crooms Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 6 - WMICH 30
(7:50 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Coleman at EMC 30.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 34
(8:15 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Daniel at EMC 30.
+10 YD
4 & 10 - WMICH 44
(8:46 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to EMC 44. Catch made by C.Crooms at EMC 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Shine at EMC 34. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WMICH 44
(8:54 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for WMC.
No Gain
2 & 9 - WMICH 43
(9:32 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at EMC 44 for -1 yards (P.Price; J.Crawford)
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 44
(10:08 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to EMC 44. Catch made by B.Bosma at EMC 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at EMC 43.
+34 YD
3 & 9 - WMICH 22
(10:39 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 22. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 22. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at EMC 44.
No Gain
2 & 9 - WMICH 22
(10:44 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for S.Tyler.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 21
(11:19 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Swindle at WMC 22.

EMU
Eagles
 - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - EMICH 36
(11:33 - 3rd) M.Tomasek punts 43 yards to WMC 21 Center-S.Bird. Downed by EMC.
-1 YD
3 & 4 - EMICH 37
(12:14 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 37. Catch made by J.Jackson at EMC 37. Gain of -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Selig at EMC 36.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 31
(12:56 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at EMC 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 31
(13:02 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for G.Oakes.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 26
(13:26 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at EMC 31.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 17
(13:42 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Ware; D.Jackson at EMC 26.

WMU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - WMICH 35
(13:49 - 3rd) N.Mihalic punts 48 yards to EMC 17 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
No Gain
3 & 5 - WMICH 35
(13:59 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 33
(14:28 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at WMC 35.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 30
(15:00 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at WMC 33.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 35 yards from EMC 35 to the WMC 30. Fair catch by B.Fiske.

WMU
Broncos
 - End of Half (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 26
(0:29 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Daniel at WMC 32.
Kickoff
(0:29 - 2nd) B.Pohl kicks 39 yards from EMC 35 to the WMC 26. M.Bartol returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at WMC 26.

EMU
Eagles
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 65 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:29 - 2nd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 38
(0:36 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 38. Catch made by D.Lassiter at WMC 38. Gain of 38 yards. D.Lassiter for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 40
(0:42 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by D.Drummond at WMC 40. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Barnes at WMC 38.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 49
(0:46 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 49. Catch made by D.Lassiter at WMC 49. Gain of 9 yards. D.Lassiter ran out of bounds.
+11 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 40
(1:12 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 40. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 49.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 37
(1:19 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 37. Catch made by S.Evans at EMC 37. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Barnes at EMC 40.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35
(1:48 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland; B.Fiske at EMC 37.

WMU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - WMICH 19
(1:55 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 36 yards to EMC 45 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by D.Drummond. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
Sack
3 & 12 - WMICH 25
(1:59 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 19 for -6 yards (J.Ramirez)
-2 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 27
(2:06 - 2nd) J.Salopek rushed to WMC 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at WMC 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 27
(2:09 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
Kickoff
(2:16 - 2nd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the WMC End Zone. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by Q.Scandrett at WMC 27.

EMU
Eagles
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 51 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:16 - 2nd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
+6 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 6
(2:21 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to WMC End Zone for 6 yards. S.Evans for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & Goal - EMICH 6
(3:01 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to WMC 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at WMC 6.
+38 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 44
(3:35 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 44. Catch made by H.Beydoun at WMC 44. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford; B.Garner at WMC 6.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 49
(4:11 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to WMC 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 49
(4:15 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.

WMU
Broncos
 - Fumble (7 plays, 35 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Sack
3 & 7 - WMICH 44
(4:23 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at EMC 49 for -5 yards (J.Ramirez) J.Salopek FUMBLES forced by J.Ramirez. Fumble RECOVERED by EMC-J.Crawford at EMC 49. Tackled by WMC at EMC 49.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 47
(4:57 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to EMC 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at EMC 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 47
(5:01 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40
(5:33 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 40. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sparacio at EMC 47.
+21 YD
3 & 7 - WMICH 19
(5:58 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 19. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 19. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Scandrett at WMC 40.
No Gain
2 & 7 - WMICH 19
(6:04 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for L.Jefferson.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 16
(6:33 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at WMC 19.

EMU
Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - EMICH 34
(6:41 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 48 yards to WMC 18 Center-S.Bird. Z.Abdus-Salaam returned punt from the WMC 18. Tackled by T.Hines at WMC 16.
No Gain
3 & 11 - EMICH 34
(6:49 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
Penalty
3 & 16 - EMICH 29
(7:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on WMC-A.Carter Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 11 - EMICH 34
(7:47 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at EMC 29 for -5 yards (M.Kneeland; R.Selig)
-1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35
(8:19 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at EMC 34.
Kickoff
(8:19 - 2nd) N.Mihalic kicks 37 yards from WMC 35 to the EMC 28. Out of bounds.

WMU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 66 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:19 - 2nd) P.Domschke extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - WMICH 1
(8:23 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to EMC End Zone for 1 yards. L.Jefferson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - WMICH 2
(8:55 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to EMC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at EMC 1.
Penalty
1 & Goal - WMICH 8
(9:00 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway. PENALTY on EMC-K.Shine Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 21
(9:41 - 2nd) J.Salopek scrambles to EMC 8 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Daniel at EMC 8.
+15 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 36
(10:13 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to EMC 36. Catch made by B.Bosma at EMC 36. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Scandrett at EMC 21.
No Gain
2 & 6 - WMICH 36
(10:17 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for S.Tyler.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40
(10:52 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at EMC 36.
+20 YD
2 & 4 - WMICH 40
(11:23 - 2nd) J.Salopek scrambles to EMC 40 for 20 yards. Tackled by Q.Scandrett at EMC 40.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 34
(11:51 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at WMC 40.

EMU
Eagles
 - Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - EMICH 25
(12:00 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 47 yards to WMC 28 Center-S.Bird. Z.Abdus-Salaam returned punt from the WMC 28. Tackled by J.Sparacio at WMC 34.
No Gain
3 & 5 - EMICH 25
(12:04 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for G.Oakes.
No Gain
2 & 5 - EMICH 25
(12:08 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20
(12:25 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at EMC 25.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 8
(12:54 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at EMC 20.

WMU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 11 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - WMICH 41
(13:07 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 51 yards to EMC 8 Center-B.Bouwens. Downed by WMC.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WMICH 41
(13:13 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 41
(13:32 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 41
(13:42 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 41. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 41. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by EMC at EMC 36. PENALTY on WMC-A.Sambucci Illegal Substitution 0 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 4 - WMICH 36
(13:57 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 40 for yards. Tackled by G.Trueman at WMC 40. PENALTY on EMC-G.Trueman Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 30
(14:23 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Trueman at WMC 36.
Kickoff
(14:23 - 2nd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on EMC-H.Beydoun Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.

EMU
Eagles
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 71 yards, 4:27 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:23 - 2nd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 1
(14:27 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to WMC End Zone for 1 yards. S.Evans for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 3
(15:00 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to WMC 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 1.
+22 YD
3 & 6 - EMICH 25
(0:26 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by D.Lassiter at WMC 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 3.
+14 YD
2 & 20 - EMICH 39
(1:04 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 39. Catch made by D.Lassiter at WMC 39. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Garner at WMC 25.
No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 29
(1:25 - 1st) T.Powell scrambles to WMC 23 for yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at WMC 23. PENALTY on EMC-M.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 29
(1:30 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 44
(1:37 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond. PENALTY on WMC-A.Romphf Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - EMICH 46
(2:12 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to WMC 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; B.Garner at WMC 44.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 46
(2:29 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to WMC 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at WMC 46.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 29
(3:13 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 29. Catch made by A.Paaske at EMC 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at EMC 46. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 29
(3:50 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; B.Garner at EMC 29.

WMU
Broncos
 - Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 21 - WMICH 33
(4:02 - 1st) N.Mihalic punts 51 yards to EMC 16 Center-B.Bouwens. D.Drummond returned punt from the EMC 16. Tackled by Q.Cannon at EMC 29.
+4 YD
3 & 25 - WMICH 29
(4:37 - 1st) J.Salopek rushed to WMC 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Nowling at WMC 33.
No Gain
2 & 25 - WMICH 29
(4:41 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for S.Tyler.
Penalty
2 & 10 - WMICH 44
(5:05 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 44. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 44. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Scandrett at EMC 36. PENALTY on WMC-B.Bosma Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 44
(5:12 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for S.Tyler.
Penalty
2 & 9 - WMICH 34
(5:19 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms. PENALTY on EMC-J.Scott Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 33
(5:52 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at WMC 34.
Kickoff
(5:52 - 1st) J.Gomez kicks 32 yards from EMC 35 to the WMC 33. J.Burgett returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at WMC 33.

EMU
Eagles
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 88 yards, 5:08 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:52 - 1st) J.Gomez extra point is good.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - EMICH 2
(5:58 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 2. Catch made by D.Drummond at WMC 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Drummond for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - EMICH 2
(6:40 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to WMC 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland; W.Dabney at WMC 2.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 4
(6:56 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to WMC 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at WMC 2.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 32
(7:38 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 32. Catch made by J.Getzinger at WMC 32. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Selig at WMC 4.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 36
(7:54 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to WMC 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; D.Jackson at WMC 32.
+10 YD
2 & 13 - EMICH 46
(8:34 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 46. Catch made by D.Lassiter at WMC 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; D.Ware at WMC 36.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 43
(9:10 - 1st) T.Powell rushed to WMC 46 for -3 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 46.
+12 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 45
(9:47 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 45. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 45. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Barnes at WMC 43.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 42
(10:16 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at EMC 45.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(10:31 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes; D.Jackson at EMC 42.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 12
(11:00 - 1st) T.Powell rushed to EMC 25 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Garner at EMC 25.

WMU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - WMICH 28
(11:12 - 1st) N.Mihalic punts 50 yards to EMC 22 Center-B.Bouwens. D.Drummond returned punt from the EMC 22. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Cannon at EMC 41. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
Sack
3 & 4 - WMICH 34
(11:51 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 28 for -6 yards (J.Ramirez)
+1 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 33
(12:26 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy at WMC 34.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 28
(12:56 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 28. Catch made by S.Tyler at WMC 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at WMC 33.
Kickoff
(13:02 - 1st) J.Gomez kicks 53 yards from EMC 35 to the WMC 12. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.McCarty at WMC 28.

EMU
Eagles
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:02 - 1st) J.Gomez extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 2
(13:04 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. S.Evans for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+45 YD
1 & 5 - EMICH 47
(13:35 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to WMC 47. Catch made by D.Drummond at WMC 47. Gain of 45 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jackson at WMC 2.
Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 48
(13:42 - 1st) PENALTY on WMC-B.Fiske Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 44
(14:00 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; B.Fiske at EMC 48.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 41
(14:15 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at EMC 44.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35
(14:39 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at EMC 41.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 25
(14:56 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at EMC 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(15:00 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
NCAA FB Scores