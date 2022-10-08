|
|
|TENN
|LSU
Hooker, No. 8 Tennessee too much for No. 25 LSU, 40-13
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) As dynamic quarterback Hendon Hooker and his Tennessee teammates left the field in a mostly empty Tiger Stadium, nearly all the fans who remained were wearing orange and belting out the lyrics to ''Rocky Top.''
Hooker passed for two touchdowns, Jabari Small ran for 127 yards and two scores, and No. 8 Tennessee punished No. 25 LSU for its mistakes and risk-taking in a resounding 40-13 victory on Saturday.
A morning kickoff lured fans to Death Valley earlier than usual - and many were gone by the end of the third quarter, when Tennessee led 37-7.
The Volunteers (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) matched their best start to a season since 2016 with balance on offense, sound defense that corralled dual-threat LSU QB Jayden Daniels, and opportunistic special teams play.
''We have found a way to be the best team on the field the last five weeks,'' Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. ''Our players have worked hard and more importantly expect to play very well. They expect to win.''
The dominant Tennessee triumph in Tiger Stadium will only add to the hype surrounding the Volunteers' next game - a home date with SEC powerhouse and historical rival in No. 1 Alabama.
''Everybody understands the opponent that we have coming in,'' Heupel said. ''It's important that the staff and the players enjoy this win on the ride home, but turn to the next one tomorrow.''
Hooker passed for 239 yards against LSU (4-2, 2-1), with scoring passes of 45 and 14 yards to Jalin Hyatt. The fleet-footed QB also accounted for 56 of Tennessee's 264 yards on the ground. Bru McCoy caught seven passes for 140 yards, drawing howls of ''Bruuuuuuu!'' from Tennessee fans.
Tennessee sacked Daniels five times with Byron Young accounting for half of that total.
''They were able to dominate and control the line of scrimmage,'' Heupel said of Tennessee's defensive front. ''There wasn't anywhere for (Daniels) to escape.''
Daniels finished 32 of 45 for 300 yards and a TD to go with 38 yards rushing. But LSU rushed for just 55 yards.
LSU's combination of early special teams failures and costly fourth-down risks helped Tennessee build a quick double-digit lead.
Jack Bech had the opening kickoff bounce off his chest and straight to Tennessee's Will Brooks at the Tigers' 27-yard line.
''Bech is the best guy we have'' to return kickoffs,'' LSU coach Brian Kelly insisted, noting that Tennessee's kick into the wind fell relatively short. ''He's got to haul up there and catch that football.''
Five plays later, Small ran for a 1-yard score.
''We were extremely pumped,'' Hooker said. ''It got us off to the kind of start we needed.''
Minutes later, the Vols' offense was back on the LSU 26 after Dee Williams' 58-yard punt return, setting up Chase McGrath's 35-yard field goal.
''We expected to play much better,'' Kelly said. ''When you fumble the opening kickoff and give an extra possession to a team that plays fast and loves extra possessions ... you put yourself in a huge hole.''
LSU missed a chance to trim its deficit when Kelly kept the offense on the field on fourth and 4 from the UT 14. A quick pass to Kayshon Boutte came up inches short.
Leading 13-0, Tennessee thwarted LSU on fourth and 1 near midfield, stopping Josh Williams' run. On the next play, Hooker's deep throw down the right sideline hit Hyatt in stride to make it 20-0.
The Tigers pulled to 20-7 on Williams' 1-yard run. And momentum briefly appeared to be turning when McGrath's 50-yard field goal attempt hit the post and LSU quickly drove across midfield in the final minute of the half.
But when LSU stalled at the UT 45, Kelly kept the offense on the field on fourth-and-10 and Daniels was sacked by Young.
Kelly said his fourth-down decisions stemmed from ''necessity.''
''I felt like we had to make something happen in those situations,'' Kelly said. ''I just felt like we needed to continue to be aggressive.''
Hooker's 32-yard pass to McCoy to set up a short McGrath kick that made it 23-7 at the half.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tennessee: Playing without left tackle Gerald Mincey and star receiver Cedric Tillman Tennessee nonetheless won on the road while scoring more than 30 points for the fifth time this season further validated its top 10 ranking.
LSU: While Kelly had credited his team's heart in comeback victories earlier this season, the coach warned that sloppy play early and multi-score, first-half deficits probably would be too much to overcome against a top-10 team like Tennessee.
AILING BLOCKERS
LSU ruled out starting left tackle Will Campbell before the game and starting guard Garrett Dellinger, who was playing with a fractured hand, left the game with a knee injury.
Kelly said Campbell had ''an episode'' during Friday's walk-through and was taken from the practice field to a hospital in an ambulance.
''We really didn't know what it was,'' Kelly said. ''They've ruled out, virtually, life-threatening, serious medical situations. He's still going to have a couple more tests done before he's released.''
UP NEXT:
Tennessee: Hosts Alabama on Oct. 15.
LSU: Travels to Florida on Oct. 15.
---
|
H. Hooker
5 QB
239 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 63 RuYds
|
J. Daniels
5 QB
300 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 38 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|24
|Rushing
|11
|4
|Passing
|11
|15
|Penalty
|4
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|499
|355
|Total Plays
|77
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|260
|55
|Rush Attempts
|49
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|239
|300
|Comp. - Att.
|17-28
|32-45
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|12-107
|9-81
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.5
|4-54.0
|Return Yards
|58
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-58
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|239
|PASS YDS
|300
|
|
|260
|RUSH YDS
|55
|
|
|499
|TOTAL YDS
|355
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|17/27
|239
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|22
|127
|2
|49
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|10
|63
|0
|26
|
J. Wright 20 RB
|J. Wright
|12
|59
|0
|12
|
D. Sampson 24 RB
|D. Sampson
|2
|14
|0
|4
|
S. White 10 WR
|S. White
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. McCoy 15 WR
|B. McCoy
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. McCoy 15 WR
|B. McCoy
|8
|7
|140
|0
|48
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|9
|4
|63
|2
|45
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|6
|2
|19
|0
|26
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|3
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. White 10 WR
|S. White
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Charles 14 DB
|C. Charles
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 2 DB
|J. McCollough
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beasley 24 LB
|A. Beasley
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
W. Walker 13 DB
|W. Walker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hadden 5 DB
|K. Hadden
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
B. Young 6 DL
|B. Young
|2-2
|2.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 12 DB
|T. McDonald
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Josephs 19 DL
|J. Josephs
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 DL
|R. Harrison
|1-6
|1.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 11 DL
|L. Bumphus
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
S. Page III 38 LB
|S. Page III
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Thomas 21 DL
|O. Thomas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slaughter 0 DB
|D. Slaughter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Terry 95 DL
|D. Terry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 15 LB
|K. Garland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bailey 90 DL
|D. Bailey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Eason 20 DL
|B. Eason
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Baron 9 DL
|T. Baron
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|4/5
|38
|4/4
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|2
|41.5
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holiday 6 WR
|J. Holiday
|3
|18.3
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Williams 3 DB
|D. Williams
|1
|58.0
|58
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|32/45
|300
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|16
|38
|0
|17
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|7
|10
|1
|4
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|4
|4
|0
|2
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|8
|6
|80
|0
|23
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|6
|3
|44
|0
|22
|
B. Thomas Jr. 11 WR
|B. Thomas Jr.
|5
|5
|37
|0
|20
|
K. Boutte 7 WR
|K. Boutte
|8
|6
|33
|1
|9
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|3
|3
|31
|0
|20
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|5
|4
|24
|0
|7
|
M. Taylor 86 TE
|M. Taylor
|3
|2
|22
|0
|17
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|3
|2
|15
|0
|19
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 3 S
|G. Brooks Jr.
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|5-10
|0.0
|0
|
G. Penn III 30 LB
|G. Penn III
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DE
|A. Gaye
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wingo 92 DL
|M. Wingo
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ryan 15 S
|S. Ryan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 18 DE
|B. Ojulari
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DT
|J. Roy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Richardson 22 DB
|C. Richardson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 2 CB
|M. Garner
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Perkins 40 LB
|H. Perkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 13 S
|J. Foucha
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tolan 32 LB
|D. Tolan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 S
|J. Ward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guillory 90 DT
|J. Guillory
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos 34 K
|D. Ramos
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|4
|54.0
|2
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|2
|11.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 48 yards from TEN 35 to the LSU 17. J.Bech returns the kickoff. J.Bech FUMBLES forced by TEN. Fumble RECOVERED by TEN-W.Brooks at LSU 27. Tackled by LSU at LSU 27.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 27(15:00 - 1st) J.Small rushed to LSU 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at LSU 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 20(14:40 - 1st) J.Small rushed to LSU 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at LSU 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 16(14:33 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 16. Catch made by R.Keyton at LSU 16. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Richardson; G.Penn at LSU 5.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 5(14:10 - 1st) J.Small rushed to LSU 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at LSU 2.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - LSU 2(13:56 - 1st) PENALTY on LSU-J.Ward Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 1(13:56 - 1st) J.Small rushed to LSU End Zone for 1 yards. J.Small for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:46 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:46 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the LSU End Zone. Fair catch by J.Bech.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(13:46 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at LSU 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 30(13:22 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden; J.Banks at LSU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TENN 32(12:52 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TENN 32(12:47 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 52 yards to TEN 16 Center-S.Roy. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 16. Tackled by J.Bramblett at LSU 26.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 26(12:31 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 26. Catch made by R.Keyton at LSU 26. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Richardson at LSU 18.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LSU 18(12:15 - 1st) J.Small rushed to LSU 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari; M.Baskerville at LSU 18.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LSU 18(11:51 - 1st) J.Small rushed to LSU 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - LSU 25(11:13 - 1st) C.McGrath 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Salansky Holder-P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 61 yards from TEN 35 to the LSU 4. J.Bech returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Labruzza at LSU 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 16(11:04 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 16. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Garland; R.Harrison at LSU 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - TENN 17(10:32 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 18 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Harrison at LSU 18.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TENN 18(10:05 - 1st) PENALTY on LSU-LSU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 13 - TENN 13(9:53 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 13. Catch made by J.Bech at LSU 13. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at LSU 27.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 27(9:25 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 27. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at LSU 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 46(8:54 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Young at LSU 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 50(8:31 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 50. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 43(8:09 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to TEN 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at TEN 35. PENALTY on TEN-J.Banks Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 20(7:54 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to TEN 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison; J.McCollough at TEN 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 20(7:19 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to TEN 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison; D.Bailey at TEN 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - TENN 18(6:39 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to TEN 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley; D.Bailey at TEN 14.
|+3 YD
4 & 4 - TENN 14(5:54 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 14. Catch made by K.Boutte at TEN 14. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hadden; T.Flowers at TEN 11. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 11(5:48 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 11. Catch made by J.Small at TEN 11. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bernard-Converse at TEN 14.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 14(5:29 - 1st) H.Hooker scrambles to TEN 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at TEN 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(5:13 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; J.Ward at TEN 29.
|+25 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 29(4:55 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 29. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 29. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Roy at LSU 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 46(4:09 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 46. Catch made by B.McCoy at LSU 46. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Garner at LSU 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 34(3:47 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to LSU 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 25(3:30 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to LSU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari; J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 23(3:16 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 23(3:09 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to LSU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Penn; M.Baskerville at LSU 21.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LSU 21(2:37 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - LSU 28(2:31 - 1st) C.McGrath 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Salansky Holder-P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:26 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 55 yards from TEN 35 to the LSU 10. Fair catch by J.Bech.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TENN 25(2:26 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 18 for -7 yards (J.Josephs)
|+9 YD
2 & 17 - TENN 18(1:57 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Charles at LSU 27.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - TENN 27(1:35 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 27. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Charles at LSU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 37(1:07 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to LSU 47 for yards. Tackled by K.Hadden; J.Mitchell at LSU 47. PENALTY on LSU-E.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - TENN 27(0:57 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 27. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Walker at LSU 34.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - TENN 34(0:11 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 34. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at LSU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TENN 46(15:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for LSU.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - TENN 46(14:52 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to LSU 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at LSU 45.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:39 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 25(14:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-J.Williams-Thomas Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 30(14:39 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TENN 30(14:33 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - TENN 30(14:28 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 30. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden at LSU 45. PENALTY on TEN-K.Hadden Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 40(14:10 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 40. Catch made by K.Lacy at TEN 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden; D.Slaughter at TEN 33.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 33(13:44 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to TEN 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter; R.Harrison at TEN 34.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TENN 34(13:06 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at TEN 42 for -8 yards (R.Harrison; B.Young)
|Punt
4 & 12 - TENN 42(12:25 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 42 yards to TEN End Zone Center-S.Roy. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20(12:15 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye at TEN 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 25(11:57 - 2nd) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at TEN 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 29(11:17 - 2nd) B.McCoy rushed to TEN 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at TEN 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 32(11:02 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye at TEN 34.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - LSU 34(10:44 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton. PENALTY on LSU-C.Richardson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49(10:39 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 49. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 46(10:20 - 2nd) D.Sampson rushed to LSU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Penn; B.Ojulari at LSU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LSU 45(9:52 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 46 for 0 yards. H.Hooker FUMBLES forced by G.Brooks. Fumble RECOVERED by TEN-D.Sampson at TEN 48. Tackled by M.Baskerville; G.Brooks at LSU 43.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - LSU 43(9:09 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 43. Catch made by P.Fant at LSU 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Tolan; M.Garner at LSU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 38(8:38 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 38(8:35 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LSU 38(8:33 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LSU 38(8:28 - 2nd) P.Brooks punts 34 yards to LSU 4 Center-M.Salansky. Downed by J.Holiday.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 4(8:19 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 4. Catch made by J.Jenkins at LSU 4. Gain of 12 yards. J.Jenkins ran out of bounds.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 16(7:49 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 32 for 16 yards. Tackled by S.Page; T.Flowers at LSU 32. PENALTY on TEN-T.Baron Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 32(7:35 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 32. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 32. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Charles at LSU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TENN 41(7:02 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to LSU 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Baron; O.Thomas at LSU 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 41(6:26 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to LSU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald; T.Baron at LSU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 43(5:58 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 43(5:51 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 43. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 43. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McDonald; C.Charles at TEN 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 37(5:32 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 37. Catch made by J.Bech at TEN 37. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 33. PENALTY on LSU-LSU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 15 - TENN 42(5:14 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to TEN 25 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McCollough at TEN 25. PENALTY on TEN-K.Hadden Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 15(4:45 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to TEN 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bumphus at TEN 14.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TENN 14(4:07 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at TEN 18 for -4 yards (J.Banks; B.Eason)
|+17 YD
3 & 13 - TENN 18(3:26 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 18. Catch made by M.Taylor at TEN 18. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at TEN 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 1(3:08 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to TEN End Zone for 1 yards. J.Williams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:05 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:05 - 2nd) N.Dibert kicks 63 yards from LSU 35 to the TEN 2. J.Holiday returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Perkins; J.Jenkins at TEN 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 27(2:59 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 27(2:55 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to LSU 48 for 25 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 48(2:43 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to LSU 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Wingo at LSU 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 42(2:25 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to LSU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks; M.Baskerville at LSU 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 39(2:08 - 2nd) H.Hooker scrambles to LSU 36 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Perkins at LSU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 36(1:46 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to LSU 31 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 31. PENALTY on TEN-J.Carvin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - LSU 46(1:42 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 46. Catch made by B.McCoy at LSU 46. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Baskerville at LSU 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - LSU 41(1:38 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to LSU 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at LSU 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - LSU 35(1:07 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 35. Catch made by J.Hyatt at LSU 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 33.
|No Good
4 & 7 - LSU 40(1:01 - 2nd) C.McGrath 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-M.Salansky Holder-P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 33(0:57 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 33. Catch made by J.Jenkins at LSU 33. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by C.Charles at TEN 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 45(0:45 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TENN 45(0:39 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TENN 45(0:33 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|Sack
4 & 10 - TENN 45(0:28 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 47 for -8 yards (B.Young)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 47(0:23 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TENN 47(0:17 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for P.Fant.
|+32 YD
3 & 10 - TENN 47(0:13 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 47. Catch made by B.McCoy at LSU 47. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by S.Ryan at LSU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 15(0:05 - 2nd) H.Hooker spikes the ball.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - TENN 22(0:04 - 2nd) C.McGrath 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Salansky Holder-P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Dibert kicks 61 yards from LSU 35 to the TEN 4. J.Holiday returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Perkins; T.Harris at TEN 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 24(14:54 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt. PENALTY on LSU-J.Ward Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 39(14:47 - 3rd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye; G.Brooks at TEN 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 43(14:27 - 3rd) S.White rushed to TEN 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at TEN 48.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 48(14:11 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 48. Catch made by S.White at TEN 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by LSU at TEN 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 49(13:54 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN-R.Keyton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - LSU 44(13:50 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to LSU 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Garner; J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 44(13:26 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 44. Catch made by J.Hyatt at LSU 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 42(12:55 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to LSU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari; M.Baskerville at LSU 40.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40(12:20 - 3rd) H.Hooker rushed to LSU 14 for 26 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 14(11:51 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 14. Catch made by J.Hyatt at LSU 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Hyatt for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:47 - 3rd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:47 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the LSU End Zone. Fair catch by J.Bech.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(11:47 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by J.Jenkins at LSU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Charles at LSU 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35(11:22 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to LSU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Terry; L.Bumphus at LSU 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TENN 37(10:50 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TENN 37(10:44 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 30 for -7 yards (R.Harrison; B.Young)
|Punt
4 & 15 - TENN 30(10:05 - 3rd) J.Bramblett punts 66 yards to TEN 4 Center-S.Roy. Downed by J.Bernard-Converse.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 4(9:54 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to TEN 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Roy; M.Baskerville at TEN 6.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LSU 6(9:35 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - LSU 6(9:29 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 6. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 6. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at TEN 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 19(9:05 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 19. Catch made by R.Keyton at TEN 19. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at TEN 32. PENALTY on TEN-J.Warren Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards offset. PENALTY on LSU-G.Brooks Defensive Targeting 15 yards offset. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 19. Catch made by R.Keyton at TEN 19. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at TEN 32. PENALTY on TEN-J.Warren Offensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 19 - LSU 10(8:47 - 3rd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at TEN 12.
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - LSU 12(8:28 - 3rd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 18 for 6 yards. H.Hooker FUMBLES forced by A.Gaye. Fumble RECOVERED by TEN-C.Mays at TEN 18. Tackled by LSU at TEN 18.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - LSU 18(8:00 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt. PENALTY on LSU-LSU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LSU 23(7:53 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|Punt
4 & 6 - LSU 23(7:49 - 3rd) P.Brooks punts 49 yards to LSU 28 Center-M.Salansky. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 28(7:37 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers. PENALTY on TEN-K.Hadden Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 38(7:34 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 38. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 38. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at LSU 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - TENN 34(6:57 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 34. Catch made by K.Lacy at LSU 34. Gain of 6 yards. K.Lacy ran out of bounds.
|-4 YD
3 & 8 - TENN 40(6:16 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 40. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by TEN at LSU 36.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TENN 36(5:39 - 3rd) J.Bramblett punts 56 yards to TEN 8 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by D.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 8(5:32 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 8. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 8. Gain of 48 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 44.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 44(5:10 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to LSU 34 for 10 yards. FUMBLES forced by S.Ryan. J.Wright FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 34(4:39 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to LSU 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Wingo at LSU 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 30(4:15 - 3rd) H.Hooker rushed to LSU 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at LSU 26.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 26(3:53 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to LSU 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Penn; M.Jones at LSU 25.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - LSU 25(3:17 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to LSU 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at LSU 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 22(2:39 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton. PENALTY on LSU-C.Richardson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 7(2:32 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to LSU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Wingo; J.Guillory at LSU 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 5(2:17 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to LSU End Zone for 5 yards. J.Small for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:13 - 3rd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:13 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 54 yards from TEN 35 to the LSU 11. Fair catch by J.Bech.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(2:13 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to LSU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough; A.Beasley at LSU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TENN 28(1:44 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TENN 28(1:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN-A.Beasley Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 33(1:38 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 33. Catch made by N.Cain at LSU 33. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Walker at TEN 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 47(1:09 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 47. Catch made by K.Lacy at TEN 47. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hadden at TEN 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 40(0:33 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to TEN 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden; A.Beasley at TEN 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 30(0:03 - 3rd) J.Daniels scrambles to TEN 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 29.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - TENN 29(15:00 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 29. Catch made by M.Nabers at TEN 29. Gain of yards. M.Nabers for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LSU-E.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 19 - TENN 39(14:52 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 39. Catch made by K.Lacy at TEN 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden at TEN 35.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - TENN 35(14:21 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-J.Banks Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - TENN 30(14:13 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 30. Catch made by M.Nabers at TEN 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at TEN 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 18(13:54 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to TEN 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley; J.Josephs at TEN 17.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TENN 17(13:18 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Lacy.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - TENN 17(13:11 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 17. Catch made by B.Thomas at TEN 17. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at TEN 15.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - TENN 15(12:29 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers. PENALTY on TEN-C.Charles Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 2(12:24 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to TEN 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley; O.Thomas at TEN 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 5(11:38 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 5. Catch made by K.Boutte at TEN 5. Gain of 5 yards. K.Boutte for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:32 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at TEN 15 for yards (O.Thomas; L.Bumphus) TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 4th) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the TEN End Zone. J.Holiday returns the kickoff. J.Holiday ran out of bounds. PENALTY on TEN-D.Sampson Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 5(11:26 - 4th) J.Small rushed to TEN 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye; G.Brooks at TEN 5.
|+49 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 5(10:52 - 4th) J.Small rushed to LSU 46 for 49 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse; M.Baskerville at LSU 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 46(9:55 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to LSU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Wingo at LSU 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 42(9:37 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to LSU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 39.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LSU 39(8:52 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to LSU 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at LSU 39.
|+8 YD
4 & 3 - LSU 39(7:55 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to LSU 39. Catch made by P.Fant at LSU 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 31(7:10 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to LSU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Guillory; S.Ryan at LSU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LSU 29(6:28 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to LSU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; S.Ryan at LSU 29.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - LSU 29(5:43 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to LSU 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; M.Garner at LSU 20.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20(4:59 - 4th) J.Small rushed to LSU 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at LSU 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - LSU 21(4:16 - 4th) J.Small rushed to LSU 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; G.Brooks at LSU 17.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 17(3:28 - 4th) J.Small rushed to LSU 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Foucha at LSU 14.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - LSU 22(2:44 - 4th) C.McGrath 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Salansky Holder-P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 4th) P.Brooks kicks 60 yards from TEN 35 to the LSU 5. Fair catch by G.Clayton.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(2:39 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by N.Cain at LSU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McDonald at LSU 27.
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - TENN 27(2:13 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 27. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at TEN 50.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 50(1:58 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 50. Catch made by K.Boutte at TEN 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Page at TEN 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 41(1:33 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 41. Catch made by K.Boutte at TEN 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by O.Thomas at TEN 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 33(1:19 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 33. Catch made by N.Cain at TEN 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley; S.Page at TEN 24.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 24(0:56 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEN 24. Catch made by M.Nabers at TEN 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Charles at TEN 13.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 13(0:32 - 4th) J.Daniels scrambles to TEN 3 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.West at TEN 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TENN 3(0:20 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Bech.
|Int
2 & 3 - TENN 3(0:15 - 4th) J.Daniels pass INTERCEPTED at TEN End Zone. Intercepted by T.Flowers at TEN End Zone. Tackled by M.Nabers at TEN End Zone. Touchback.
