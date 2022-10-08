|
|
|NEB
|RUT
Thompson throws 2 TDs, Nebraska rallies to beat Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) While he may have been the last player to get back on the field after halftime, a banged-up Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson was center stage in the final 30 minutes.
Thompson threw two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 27-yard touchdown strike to Trey Palmer with 8:54 to play as Nebraska rallied to beat Rutgers 14-13 Friday night, handing the Scarlet Knights their 21st consecutive loss at home to a Big Ten Conference opponent.
Thompson missed two plays on the Cornhuskers' final series of the half after taking a big hit on a pass attempt. He spent most of his time in the locker room taking off his pads and being re-taped. His return to the field was further delayed because he was blocked behind Rutgers (3-3, 0-3) coming back on the field with a 13-0 lead.
''I feel good. We won the game,'' said Thompson after Nebraska (3-3, 2-1) won its second straight game. ''It's a lot easier to be sore after a win than a loss. I know I'm going to be sore. We're going to be sore. It was a physical game on the road. A lot of adversity to push through tonight.''
Safety Myles Farmer set up the game-winning score with an interception and return. Thompson, who also threw a 7-yard TD pass to tight end Travis Vokolek to open the second half, connected on the next play from scrimmage as Palmer made a sliding catch in the end zone.
The Cornhuskers got a shutout from their defense in the final 30 minutes in handing Rutgers its third straight loss.
''We struggled on offense, but the defense gave up some plays,'' Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph said. ''We gave up some deep balls early, and we had to settle down and get things together.''
Thompson finished 24 of 36 for 232 yards passing with two TDs and two interceptions.
Farmer made the big play, picking an ill-advised pass by Evan Simon and returning it 17 yards. Simon was intercepted three times
Quarterback Noah Vedral, a Nebraska graduate transfer now in his third season at Rutgers, scored on a 21-yard run on the opening series but he struggled passing, hitting 6 of 15 for 133 yards.
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said after the game Vedral missed the early part of the season with a hand injury and he has trouble sometimes gripping the ball.
Rutgers Jude McAtamney kicked field goals of 25 and 40 yards, the first set up by a punt block by Max Melton, who also had an interception.
Schiano said his team made too many mistakes with three turnovers and nine penalties. The biggest mistake was an unnecessary roughness penalty on defensive back Kessawn Abraham with just over four minutes to play on a third-down tackle which would have forced a punt. Nebraska ended up keeping the ball and milking down the clock to a minute.
''Whether you win 14-13 or you lose 14-13, still, you have to be the same person,'' Schiano said. ''And that, I believe, we will be, I do. I believe we have that strength of culture in our locker room. They are very disappointed to the point of grown men crying because they felt and they know we let one slip away today.''
STREAK END
Rutgers' Adam Korsak had a streak of 150 straight punts without a touchback snapped with 12:52 left in the fourth quarter when he had a 51-yard line drive go through the end zone.
THE TAKEAWAY
Nebraska: After ending a nine-game losing streak against Bowl Subdivision opponents when it beat Indiana, the Huskers have now won two in a row under Joseph and seems to believe they can win more.
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights need to straighten out their quarterback situation. Vedral started his first game of the season but Schiano used Simon and Johnny Langan, the tight end who carries in short-yardage situations. None of them was impressive. Gavin Wimsatt is injured and still not ready to play.
UP NEXT:
Nebraska: at Purdue on Oct. 15
Rutgers: Bye week. Plays host to Indiana on Oct. 22.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Thompson
11 QB
232 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 3 RuYds
|
N. Vedral
0 QB
134 PaYds, 28 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|14
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|12
|8
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|303
|349
|Total Plays
|66
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|71
|115
|Rush Attempts
|29
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|232
|234
|Comp. - Att.
|24-37
|12-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-51
|9-97
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|3
|Punts - Avg
|7-34.6
|7-41.7
|Return Yards
|17
|40
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-38
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-17
|2-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|232
|PASS YDS
|234
|
|
|71
|RUSH YDS
|115
|
|
|303
|TOTAL YDS
|349
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|24/36
|232
|2
|2
|
C. Purdy 6 QB
|C. Purdy
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|20
|45
|0
|7
|
J. Yant 0 RB
|J. Yant
|4
|22
|0
|10
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|2
|3
|0
|9
|
C. Purdy 6 QB
|C. Purdy
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|6
|4
|64
|1
|27
|
M. Washington 7 WR
|M. Washington
|9
|4
|53
|0
|21
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|7
|6
|46
|1
|11
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|7
|6
|34
|0
|13
|
C. Brewington 82 TE
|C. Brewington
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|2
|2
|16
|0
|15
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Feist 82 DL
|C. Feist
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 LB
|O. Mathis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Hartzog 13 DB
|M. Hartzog
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Moore 24 DB
|B. Moore
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Farmer 8 DB
|M. Farmer
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bleekrode 38 K
|T. Bleekrode
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buschini 95 P
|B. Buschini
|6
|40.3
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Kolarevic 31 DB
|C. Kolarevic
|2
|9.0
|13
|0
|
T. Hill 0 DB
|T. Hill
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown V 27 RB
|S. Brown V
|16
|62
|0
|12
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|7
|28
|1
|21
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|5
|15
|0
|12
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|5
|9
|0
|6
|
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|3
|-8
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|6
|2
|76
|0
|43
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|8
|5
|72
|0
|29
|
S. Ryan 5 WR
|S. Ryan
|3
|2
|50
|0
|34
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|6
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
S. Brown V 27 RB
|S. Brown V
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Long 9 WR
|C. Long
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
I. Washington 14 WR
|I. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Braswell 6 DB
|C. Braswell
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McAtamney 93 K
|J. McAtamney
|2/3
|40
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|7
|41.7
|5
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Dremel 6 WR
|C. Dremel
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|4.0
|12
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 28.
|+33 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 28(14:38 - 1st) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 28. Catch made by S.Jones at RUT 28. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 39(14:10 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to NEB 33 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEB at NEB 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - RUT 33(13:47 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to NEB 28 for 5 yards. S.Brown ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 28(13:16 - 1st) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for RUT. PENALTY on NEB-G.Nelson Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - RUT 23(13:14 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to NEB 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 21(12:29 - 1st) N.Vedral rushed to NEB End Zone for 21 yards. N.Vedral for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(12:22 - 1st) PENALTY on NEB-T.Robinson Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(12:22 - 1st) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:22 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 43 yards from RUT 35 to the NEB 22. C.Kolarevic returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at NEB 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 27(12:19 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 27. Catch made by T.Vokolek at NEB 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NEB 34(11:47 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 38(11:31 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 38. Catch made by A.Brown at NEB 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 40.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NEB 40(11:05 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 40.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NEB 40(10:32 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NEB 40(10:25 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 46 yards to RUT 14 Center-NEB. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank. PENALTY on RUT-S.Jones Defensive penalty 7 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 7(10:18 - 1st) J.Langan rushed to RUT 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 10(9:34 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 15.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - RUT 15(8:59 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 18(8:46 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 23.
|+34 YD
2 & 5 - RUT 23(8:29 - 1st) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 23. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 23. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 43(8:06 - 1st) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 43(8:00 - 1st) N.Vedral rushed to NEB 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 43.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - RUT 43(7:14 - 1st) N.Vedral rushed to NEB 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 44.
|Punt
4 & 11 - RUT 44(6:32 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 37 yards to NEB 7 Center-RUT. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 7(6:26 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NEB 13(6:05 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 15.
|+21 YD
3 & 2 - NEB 15(5:21 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 15. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 15. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 36(4:53 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 36(4:48 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 39.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NEB 39(4:09 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NEB 39(4:03 - 1st) B.Buschini punts yards to NEB 39 Center-NEB. M.Melton blocked the kick. P.Day recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by NEB at NEB 9.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 9(3:56 - 1st) J.Langan rushed to NEB 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 8.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - RUT 8(3:05 - 1st) N.Vedral rushed to NEB 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - RUT 7(2:41 - 1st) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - RUT 15(2:33 - 1st) J.McAtamney 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RUT Holder-RUT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 44 yards from RUT 35 to the NEB 21. C.Kolarevic returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at NEB 34.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 34(2:23 - 1st) J.Yant rushed to NEB 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 44(2:07 - 1st) PENALTY on NEB-J.Yant False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - NEB 39(1:52 - 1st) J.Yant rushed to NEB 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 43.
|Int
2 & 11 - NEB 43(1:16 - 1st) C.Thompson pass INTERCEPTED at RUT 36. Intercepted by C.Braswell at RUT 36. Tackled by NEB at RUT 37.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 37(1:16 - 1st) N.Vedral scrambles to RUT 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RUT 40(1:06 - 1st) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - RUT 40(0:44 - 1st) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|Punt
4 & 7 - RUT 40(0:37 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 39 yards to NEB 21 Center-RUT. Fair catch by T.Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 21(0:31 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 21. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 21. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at RUT 29. PENALTY on NEB-C.Hausmann Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - NEB 11(0:01 - 1st) PENALTY on NEB-N. Boerkircher False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 25 - NEB 6(15:00 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 8.
|No Gain
2 & 23 - NEB 8(14:26 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 8.
|No Gain
3 & 23 - NEB 8(13:44 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 23 - NEB 8(13:39 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 49 yards to RUT 43 Center-NEB. A.Cruickshank returned punt from the RUT 43. Tackled by NEB at RUT 39.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 39(13:28 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - RUT 44(12:49 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 46.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - RUT 46(12:11 - 2nd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|Punt
4 & 3 - RUT 46(12:07 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 46 yards to NEB 8 Center-RUT. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 8(12:02 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 8. Catch made by T.Vokolek at NEB 8. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - NEB 11(11:34 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 11. Catch made by T.Vokolek at NEB 11. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 22(11:07 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NEB 24(10:36 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 24. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 31.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NEB 31(9:59 - 2nd) T.Palmer rushed to NEB 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 31.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - NEB 31(9:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEB-NEB Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NEB 26(9:09 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 38 yards to RUT 36 Center-NEB. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 36(9:02 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 35.
|+43 YD
2 & 11 - RUT 35(8:37 - 2nd) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 35. Catch made by S.Jones at RUT 35. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 22(8:00 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to NEB 21 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEB at NEB 21. PENALTY on RUT-M.Alaimo Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 19 - RUT 31(7:28 - 2nd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|+10 YD
2 & 19 - RUT 31(7:22 - 2nd) N.Vedral rushed to NEB 21 for 10 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 21.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - RUT 21(6:36 - 2nd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for RUT.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - RUT 30(6:34 - 2nd) J.McAtamney 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RUT Holder-RUT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 2nd) J.McAtamney kicks 40 yards from RUT 35 to the NEB 25. Fair catch by Z.Weinmaster.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(6:30 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 25. Gain of 15 yards. M.Washington ran out of bounds.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 40(6:08 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 40. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 40. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at RUT 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 40(5:35 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to RUT 40. Catch made by A.Grant at RUT 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 40.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 40(4:59 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to RUT 40. Catch made by A.Grant at RUT 40. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at RUT 27.
|Int
1 & 10 - NEB 27(4:43 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass INTERCEPTED at RUT 5. Intercepted by M.Melton at RUT 5. Tackled by NEB at RUT 6. PENALTY on NEB-T.Vokolek Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 6(4:36 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 6. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 6. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 35(4:20 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 35(4:13 - 2nd) E.Simon scrambles to RUT 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 36.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - RUT 36(3:37 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 36. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 36. Gain of 13 yards. A.Cruickshank ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 49(3:30 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to NEB 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 45.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - RUT 45(3:02 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to NEB 39 for yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 40. PENALTY on RUT-I.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - RUT 45(2:42 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 45. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 45. Gain of yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 31. PENALTY on RUT-S.Ryan Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 29 - RUT 30(2:14 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 30. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 48.
|Sack
3 & 11 - RUT 48(1:33 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon sacked at RUT 47 for -1 yards (O.Mathis)
|Punt
4 & 12 - RUT 47(1:26 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 41 yards to NEB 12 Center-RUT. Fair catch by T.Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 12(1:20 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Grant.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEB 12(1:15 - 2nd) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for NEB.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - NEB 12(1:12 - 2nd) C.Purdy rushed to NEB 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 14.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NEB 14(1:08 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 38 yards to RUT 48 Center-NEB. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 48(1:03 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 48. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 47.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - RUT 47(0:42 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to NEB 47. Catch made by S.Ryan at NEB 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 30(0:34 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|Sack
2 & 10 - RUT 31(0:26 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon sacked at NEB 39 for -8 yards (G.Nelson)
|No Gain
3 & 18 - RUT 39(0:07 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for I.Washington.
|No Good
4 & 18 - RUT 48(0:01 - 2nd) J.McAtamney 58 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-RUT Holder-RUT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.McAtamney kicks 57 yards from RUT 35 to the NEB 8. T.Hill returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at NEB 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 30(14:53 - 3rd) NEB steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for NEB. PENALTY on RUT-A.Lewis Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 45(14:46 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 45. Catch made by A.Grant at NEB 45. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at RUT 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 44(14:16 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for M.Washington. PENALTY on RUT-A.Young Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 34(14:16 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 34(14:08 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to RUT 34. Catch made by A.Grant at RUT 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - NEB 29(13:23 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to RUT 29. Catch made by A.Grant at RUT 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 26.
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - NEB 26(12:40 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to RUT 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 19(11:43 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to RUT 19. Catch made by M.Washington at RUT 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 14. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 19(11:43 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to RUT 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 16.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - NEB 16(10:57 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to RUT 16. Catch made by T.Palmer at RUT 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - NEB 7(10:37 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to RUT 7. Catch made by T.Vokolek at RUT 7. Gain of 7 yards. T.Vokolek for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:35 - 3rd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 3rd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(10:35 - 3rd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 37(10:01 - 3rd) J.Langan rushed to RUT 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 43.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - RUT 43(9:23 - 3rd) J.Langan rushed to RUT 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 43.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - RUT 43(8:39 - 3rd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|Punt
4 & 4 - RUT 43(8:36 - 3rd) A.Korsak punts 40 yards to NEB 17 Center-RUT. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 17(8:28 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NEB 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - NEB 16(7:53 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 16. Catch made by A.Grant at NEB 16. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 18.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - NEB 18(7:21 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 18. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 26.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NEB 26(6:36 - 3rd) B.Buschini punts 47 yards to RUT 27 Center-NEB. A.Cruickshank returned punt from the RUT 27. Tackled by NEB at RUT 39.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 39(6:24 - 3rd) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 39. Catch made by C.Long at RUT 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 47.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - RUT 47(6:03 - 3rd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for C.Long.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - RUT 47(5:59 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 50.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 50(5:28 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to NEB 38 for 12 yards. S.Brown ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 38(5:04 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to NEB 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 35.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 35(4:29 - 3rd) A.Salaam rushed to NEB 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 36.
|Int
3 & 8 - RUT 36(3:51 - 3rd) E.Simon pass INTERCEPTED at NEB 31. Intercepted by B.Moore at NEB 31. Tackled by RUT at NEB 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 31(3:34 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 31. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 31. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 41. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 31(3:34 - 3rd) J.Yant rushed to NEB 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 37.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - NEB 37(2:57 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 37. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 47.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 47(2:23 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 47. Catch made by C.Brewington at NEB 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 36(2:04 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for C.Brewington.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 36(2:00 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to RUT 36. Catch made by T.Vokolek at RUT 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 29(1:17 - 3rd) J.Yant rushed to RUT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 27.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - NEB 27(0:35 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 27(0:31 - 3rd) J.Langan rushed to RUT 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 26.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - RUT 26(13:54 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for C.Long. PENALTY on RUT-C.Long Offensive Pass Interference 13 yards declined.
|+19 YD
3 & 11 - RUT 26(14:55 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 26. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 45(14:35 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to NEB 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - RUT 49(14:14 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to NEB 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 46.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - RUT 46(13:43 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to NEB 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 46.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - RUT 46(13:14 - 4th) PENALTY on RUT-C.Dunlap False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - RUT 49(12:59 - 4th) A.Korsak punts 51 yards to NEB End Zone Center-RUT. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 20(12:52 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Young at NEB 22.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - NEB 22(12:23 - 4th) C.Thompson scrambles to NEB 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 31(12:05 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 31. Catch made by A.Grant at NEB 31. Gain of yards. A.Grant ran out of bounds. PENALTY on NEB-H.Anthony Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - NEB 21(11:45 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 25.
|Sack
2 & 16 - NEB 25(11:17 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 19 for -6 yards (A.Lewis)
|+15 YD
3 & 22 - NEB 19(10:33 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 19. Catch made by O.Martin at NEB 19. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at NEB 34.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NEB 34(9:59 - 4th) B.Buschini punts 24 yards to RUT 42 Center-NEB. Downed by B.Gunnerson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 42(9:50 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to RUT 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 45.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - RUT 45(9:14 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for S.Jones. PENALTY on RUT-M.Ciaffoni Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 17 - RUT 35(9:08 - 4th) E.Simon pass INTERCEPTED at RUT 44. Intercepted by M.Farmer at RUT 44. Tackled by RUT at RUT 27.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 27(9:00 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to RUT 27. Catch made by T.Palmer at RUT 27. Gain of 27 yards. T.Palmer for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:54 - 4th) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 4th) B.Franke kicks 45 yards from NEB 35 to the RUT 20. C.Dremel returns the kickoff. Tackled by NEB at RUT 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 37(8:48 - 4th) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 40(8:21 - 4th) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 40. Catch made by S.Brown at RUT 40. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEB at RUT 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 49(8:09 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to RUT 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 49.
|Sack
2 & 10 - RUT 49(7:19 - 4th) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral sacked at RUT 43 for -6 yards (C.Feist)
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - RUT 43(6:39 - 4th) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 43. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 50.
|Punt
4 & 9 - RUT 50(6:10 - 4th) A.Korsak punts 38 yards to NEB 12 Center-RUT. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 12(6:04 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 14(5:27 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 15.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - RUT 15(4:49 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 15. Catch made by T.Vokolek at NEB 15. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 26.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 27(4:22 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 26.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - RUT 27(4:14 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - RUT 25(4:12 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 26. Catch made by O.Martin at NEB 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 26. PENALTY on RUT-K.Abraham Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 41(3:47 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 41(3:01 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 44.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - RUT 44(2:00 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to RUT 50 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at RUT 50. PENALTY on NEB-A.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - RUT 34(1:55 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 41.
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 4th) B.Franke kicks 39 yards from NEB 41 to the RUT 20. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 25(1:03 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
2 & 10 - RUT(0:53 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for S.Jones. PENALTY on NEB-M.Farmer Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the tipped pass and the play was overturned. E.Simon steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 20(0:53 - 4th) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|Int
3 & 10 - RUT 20(0:51 - 4th) E.Simon pass INTERCEPTED at NEB 45. Intercepted by M.Hartzog at NEB 45. Tackled by RUT at NEB 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 20(0:46 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to RUT 20 for 0 yards. A.Grant FUMBLES forced by RUT. Fumble RECOVERED by NEB-NEB at RUT 20. Tackled by RUT at RUT 20.
