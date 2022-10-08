|
|
|KSTATE
|IOWAST
Tennant FG rallies No. 20 Kansas State past Iowa State 10-9
AMES, Iowa (AP) Adrian Martinez passed for 246 yards and rushed for 77, and Chris Tennant kicked a late field goal to lead No. 20 Kansas State to a 10-9 win over Big 12 rival Iowa State on Saturday night.
Tennant kicked a 30-yard field goal with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter to rally Kansas State (5-1, 3-0) for the win.
Martinez finished 12-of-19 passing and rushed 19 times.
''For him, the big key was not to turn the ball over,'' Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said of Martinez. ''Boy, he doesn't panic. He does such a good job of being calm and relaxed.''
The Wildcats' offense was defined by two chaotic plays.
The Wildcats scored when Martinez ducked under a potential sack, then heaved the ball to a leaping Phillip Brooks, who maintained his balance and raced downfield for an 81-yard touchdown.
''Going into the route, I was knocked over and stumbling,'' Brooks said. ''I caught it, turned and got hit again. ''I was making sure I stayed up.''
In the second quarter, Martinez found Malik Knowles for a 68-yard gain. But Knowles fumbled before crossing the goal line. Iowa State's Anthony Johnson punched the ball out and Colby Reeder recovered in the end zone.
The Cyclone (3-3, 0-3) have scored just one touchdown in their last 20 possessions.
Jace Gilbert made three field goals to give Iowa State a 9-7 lead entering the fourth quarter. Gilbert missed three times a week earlier at Kansas, including a potential game-tying kink in the closing seconds.
''This is what it's like in Big 12 games,'' Klieman said. ''I know it's hard to win here.''
TAKEAWAY
Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez relied more on his passing against Iowa State, after running wild the last two weeks. Martinez rushed for a total of 319 yards and seven touchdowns against Oklahoma and Texas Tech, but netted just 34 yards on the ground during the first half Saturday. Duece Vaughn, who was averaging 117 rushing yards per game, ran for just 10 yards in the first 30 minutes, and only 23 yards in the game.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Kansas State should remain in the Top 25 for a third straight week and climb inside the top 20, after rival Kansas' loss to Texas Christian earlier Saturday.
UP NEXT
Kansas State is off this weekend, before traveling to No. 17 Texas Christian for a game Oct. 22.
Iowa State visits Texas on Saturday.
---
|
A. Martinez
9 QB
246 PaYds, PaTD, 77 RuYds
|
X. Hutchinson
8 WR
100 ReYds, 8 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|13
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|388
|276
|Total Plays
|58
|62
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|131
|78
|Rush Attempts
|38
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|257
|198
|Comp. - Att.
|13-20
|22-38
|Yards Per Pass
|10.4
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.2
|6-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|15
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|257
|PASS YDS
|198
|
|
|131
|RUSH YDS
|78
|
|
|388
|TOTAL YDS
|276
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|12/19
|246
|1
|0
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|19
|77
|0
|19
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|8
|32
|0
|8
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|10
|23
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|5
|4
|119
|1
|81
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|8
|5
|108
|0
|68
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Sinnott 34 TE
|B. Sinnott
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Garber 1 WR
|K. Garber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hayes 1 S
|J. Hayes
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Savage 2 S
|K. Savage
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cheatum 21 S
|D. Cheatum
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mason 9 S
|C. Mason
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brents 23 CB
|J. Brents
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Anudike-Uzomah 91 DE
|F. Anudike-Uzomah
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 CB
|E. Boye-Doe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 7 S
|T. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mott 38 DE
|B. Mott
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pickle 93 DE
|J. Pickle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 NT
|E. Huggins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Purnell 32 LB
|D. Purnell
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stufflebean 47 DE
|C. Stufflebean
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Tennant 17 K
|C. Tennant
|1/2
|30
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|6
|42.2
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|2
|20.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|22/38
|198
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|13
|33
|0
|6
|
D. Silas 22 RB
|D. Silas
|7
|30
|0
|13
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|4
|15
|0
|24
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|17
|8
|100
|0
|38
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|6
|6
|31
|0
|11
|
D. Hanika 83 TE
|D. Hanika
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|5
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
E. Sanders 6 RB
|E. Sanders
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|
J. Rus 43 TE
|J. Rus
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Reeder 4 LB
|C. Reeder
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 32 LB
|G. Vaughn
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Freyler 17 DB
|B. Freyler
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 1 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 19 DB
|J. Cooper
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
I. Lee 58 DL
|I. Lee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Singleton 56 DL
|J. Singleton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Porter 10 DB
|D. Porter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tampa 2 DB
|T. Tampa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anderson 3 DL
|M. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chambers 0 DB
|M. Chambers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McGee 24 DB
|T. McGee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Orange 95 DL
|D. Orange
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gilbert 20 K
|J. Gilbert
|3/3
|44
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Perkins 80 P
|T. Perkins
|6
|44.0
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Klotz 49 TE
|S. Klotz
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
M. Purchase 5 DB
|M. Purchase
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|2
|7.5
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to ISU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes; E.Huggins at ISU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IOWAST 30(14:31 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - IOWAST 30(14:27 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 30. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at ISU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(14:07 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for E.Sanders.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 39(13:57 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 39. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at ISU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - IOWAST 45(13:27 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|Punt
4 & 4 - IOWAST 45(13:25 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 41 yards to KST 14 Center-ISU. Fair catch by P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 14(13:17 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; W.McDonald at KST 19.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KSTATE 19(12:44 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|+81 YD
3 & 5 - KSTATE 19(12:39 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 19. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 19. Gain of 81 yards. P.Brooks for 81 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:23 - 1st) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:23 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 63 yards from KST 35 to the ISU 2. M.Purchase returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Porter; V.Payne at ISU 8.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 8(12:16 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to ISU 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green at ISU 8.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 8(11:41 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to ISU 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mason; D.Purnell at ISU 11.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - IOWAST 11(11:04 - 1st) PENALTY on KST-E.Huggins Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+38 YD
3 & 2 - IOWAST 16(10:58 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 16. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 16. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KST 46.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(10:45 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to KST 46. Catch made by D.Hanika at KST 46. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(10:13 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to KST 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at KST 18.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IOWAST 18(9:39 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWAST 18(9:31 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - IOWAST 25(9:27 - 1st) J.Gilbert 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ISU Holder-ISU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 1st) K.Shackford kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(9:22 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 25. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; A.Johnson at KST 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(9:03 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; O.Vance at KST 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - KSTATE 45(8:27 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to KST 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at KST 46.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KSTATE 46(7:47 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|Punt
4 & 10 - KSTATE 46(7:40 - 1st) T.Zentner punts 50 yards to ISU 4 Center-KST. Downed by A.Moore. PENALTY on ISU-ISU Running Into the Kicker 0 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 4(7:30 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to ISU 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum; J.Hayes at ISU 8.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 8(6:57 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to ISU 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at ISU 12.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - IOWAST 12(6:20 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 12. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 12. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at ISU 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 16(5:52 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 16. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 16. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at ISU 16.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 16(5:22 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 16. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at ISU 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(4:44 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 27. Catch made by S.Shaw at ISU 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Brents; J.Hayes at ISU 36.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - IOWAST 36(4:04 - 1st) D.Silas rushed to ISU 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at ISU 49.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(3:29 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 45 for -4 yards (B.Mott)
|+24 YD
2 & 14 - IOWAST 45(7:00 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 45. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 45. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at KST 31. PENALTY on ISU-D.Stanley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(2:27 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to KST 41. Catch made by D.Stanley at KST 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at KST 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - IOWAST 33(1:44 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to KST 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Purnell; C.Stufflebean at KST 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - IOWAST 33(1:05 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to KST 33. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at KST 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(0:29 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to KST 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Moore; C.Mason at KST 27.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IOWAST 27(15:00 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWAST 27(14:57 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - IOWAST 34(14:52 - 2nd) J.Gilbert 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ISU Holder-ISU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 2nd) K.Shackford kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the KST End Zone. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Peterson; J.Petersen at KST 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(14:38 - 2nd) A.Martinez scrambles to KST 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at KST 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - KSTATE 34(14:13 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper; G.Vaughn at KST 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(13:44 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Lee at KST 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - KSTATE 40(13:01 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 40. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers at KST 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(12:25 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at KST 47.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 47(11:45 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 47. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at ISU 41.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(11:24 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to ISU 44 for -3 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; C.Reeder at ISU 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - KSTATE 44(10:48 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to ISU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald at ISU 41.
|Sack
3 & 10 - KSTATE 41(10:10 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez sacked at ISU 45 for -4 yards (W.McDonald)
|Punt
4 & 14 - KSTATE 45(9:27 - 2nd) T.Zentner punts 33 yards to ISU 12 Center-KST. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 12(9:19 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 12. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at ISU 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - IOWAST 18(8:47 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah at ISU 20.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - IOWAST 20(8:09 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 20. Catch made by J.Brock at ISU 20. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at ISU 16.
|Punt
4 & 6 - IOWAST 16(7:36 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 52 yards to KST 32 Center-ISU. P.Brooks returned punt from the KST 32. Tackled by D.Porter at KST 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(7:26 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Lee at KST 32.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KSTATE 32(6:48 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|+68 YD
3 & 10 - KSTATE 32(6:42 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 32. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 32. Gain of 68 yards. M.Knowles FUMBLES forced by A.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by ISU-C.Reeder at ISU End Zone. Tackled by KST at ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(6:25 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at ISU 23.
|+24 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 23(5:49 - 2nd) H.Dekkers scrambles to ISU 47 for 24 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at ISU 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(5:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on ISU-D.Simmons False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - IOWAST 42(5:04 - 2nd) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at ISU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWAST 48(4:33 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for E.Sanders.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IOWAST 48(4:28 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Brock.
|Punt
4 & 9 - IOWAST 48(4:23 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 46 yards to KST 6 Center-ISU. Downed by M.Mendeszoon.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 6(4:12 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Garber.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 6(4:05 - 2nd) D.Giddens rushed to KST 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder at KST 10.
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - KSTATE 10(3:22 - 2nd) A.Martinez scrambles to KST 29 for 19 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at KST 29.
|Sack
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(2:52 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez sacked at KST 17 for -12 yards (W.McDonald)
|+15 YD
2 & 22 - KSTATE 17(2:12 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 32 for 15 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at KST 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - KSTATE 32(1:45 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at KST 36.
|Punt
4 & 3 - KSTATE 36(1:38 - 2nd) T.Zentner punts 29 yards to ISU 35 Center-KST. Downed by N.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(1:29 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 24 for -11 yards (F.Anudike-Uzomah)
|+4 YD
2 & 21 - IOWAST 24(0:48 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 24. Catch made by J.Brock at ISU 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Purnell; A.Moore at ISU 28.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Shackford kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper; A.Johnson at KST 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - KSTATE 32(14:35 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at KST 32.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - KSTATE 32(13:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on KST-W.Swanson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KSTATE 27(13:44 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|Punt
4 & 8 - KSTATE 27(13:37 - 3rd) T.Zentner punts 50 yards to ISU 23 Center-KST. J.Noel returned punt from the ISU 23. Tackled by M.Maschmeier; J.Brents at ISU 24.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(13:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on ISU-D.Simmons False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - IOWAST 19(13:28 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at ISU 19.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - IOWAST 19(12:51 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - IOWAST 19(12:47 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 19. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at ISU 31.
|Punt
4 & 3 - IOWAST 31(12:19 - 3rd) T.Perkins punts 47 yards to KST 22 Center-ISU. Downed by M.Mendeszoon.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 22(12:07 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 22. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper at KST 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - KSTATE 29(11:46 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; D.Orange at KST 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - KSTATE 30(11:14 - 3rd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; D.Orange at KST 34.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(10:42 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 34. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 34. Gain of 13 yards. M.Knowles ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(10:05 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to ISU 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper at ISU 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - KSTATE 44(9:23 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to ISU 44. Catch made by M.Knowles at ISU 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper; D.Porter at ISU 36.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(8:45 - 3rd) A.Martinez rushed to ISU 23 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Porter at ISU 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 23(8:09 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to ISU 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; M.Anderson at ISU 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 20(7:34 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to ISU 20. Catch made by D.Vaughn at ISU 20. Gain of 6 yards. D.Vaughn ran out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 1 - KSTATE 14(6:59 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez sacked at ISU 15 for -1 yards (C.Reeder)
|No Good
4 & 2 - KSTATE 23(6:20 - 3rd) C.Tennant 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-KST Holder-KST.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(6:15 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 20. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by at ISU 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(5:44 - 3rd) D.Silas rushed to ISU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at ISU 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - IOWAST 39(5:02 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at ISU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(4:25 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 45(4:19 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - IOWAST 45(4:14 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 45. Catch made by S.Shaw at ISU 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at KST 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(3:43 - 3rd) D.Silas rushed to KST 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at KST 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - IOWAST 36(3:03 - 3rd) D.Silas rushed to KST 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(2:28 - 3rd) D.Silas rushed to KST 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Brents; K.Savage at KST 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 28(1:53 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to KST 28. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at KST 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Pickle at KST 25.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - IOWAST 25(1:14 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to KST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green; D.Cheatum at KST 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - IOWAST 33(0:53 - 3rd) J.Gilbert 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ISU Holder-ISU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 3rd) K.Shackford kicks 60 yards from ISU 35 to the KST 5. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Hummel at KST 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KSTATE 21(0:42 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Warner. PENALTY on ISU-T.Tampa Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(0:35 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 36(0:28 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 36. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder at KST 44.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - KSTATE 44(15:00 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to KST 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Singleton at KST 44.
|Punt
4 & 2 - KSTATE 44(14:42 - 4th) T.Zentner punts 39 yards to ISU 17 Center-KST. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 17(14:33 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 17. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at ISU 22.
|-5 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 22(14:01 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to ISU 17 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at ISU 17.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - IOWAST 17(13:10 - 4th) PENALTY on ISU-D.Hanika False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - IOWAST 12(12:58 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 12. Catch made by E.Sanders at ISU 12. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at ISU 16.
|Punt
4 & 11 - IOWAST 16(12:25 - 4th) T.Perkins punts 41 yards to KST 43 Center-ISU. Fair catch by P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(12:17 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to KST 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder at KST 46.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 46(11:43 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 46. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper at ISU 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 42(11:04 - 4th) M.Knowles pass complete to ISU 42. Catch made by A.Martinez at ISU 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at ISU 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 31(10:48 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to ISU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Lee at ISU 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 29(10:14 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to ISU 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 25.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - KSTATE 25(9:36 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to ISU 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at ISU 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 18(8:57 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to ISU 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 17(8:14 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to ISU 17. Catch made by B.Sinnott at ISU 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 12.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - KSTATE 12(7:32 - 4th) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - KSTATE 20(7:18 - 4th) C.Tennant 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KST Holder-KST.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(7:14 - 4th) PENALTY on KST-B.Sinnott Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 4th) T.Zentner kicks 47 yards from KST 20 to the ISU 33. S.Klotz returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Allen at KST 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(7:08 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Rus.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 49(7:03 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to KST 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at KST 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - IOWAST 48(6:30 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to KST 48. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at KST 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at KST 45.
|Punt
4 & 6 - IOWAST 45(5:48 - 4th) T.Perkins punts 37 yards to KST 8 Center-ISU. Downed by M.Mendeszoon.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 8(5:37 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to KST 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at KST 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 12(5:01 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to KST 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Singleton; B.Freyler at KST 17.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - KSTATE 17(4:21 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to KST 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at KST 14.
|Punt
4 & 4 - KSTATE 14(3:39 - 4th) T.Zentner punts 52 yards to ISU 34 Center-KST. J.Noel returned punt from the ISU 34. Tackled by R.Plattner; S.Porter at ISU 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(3:24 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 48(3:18 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - IOWAST 48(3:14 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 48. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KST 49.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - IOWAST 49(2:36 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(2:29 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to ISU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Singleton at ISU 47.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 47(2:22 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to ISU 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by O.Vance; A.Johnson at ISU 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(1:52 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to ISU 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper; B.Freyler at ISU 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 30(1:08 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to ISU 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Lee; T.McGee at ISU 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 26(0:36 - 4th) A.Martinez kneels at the ISU 27.
