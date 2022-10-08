|
Israel Abanikanda runs for 320 yards, 6 TDs in Pitt's win
PITTSBURGH (AP) Israel Abanikanda ran for 320 yards to break Tony Dorsett's Pittsburgh record and scored six touchdowns in the Panthers' 45-29 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Dorsett ran for 303 yards in 1975 against Notre Dame. Abanikanda broke the rushing record with a 6-yard carry in the fourth quarter.
Abanikanda also tied the school and Atlantic Coast Conference records for touchdowns. Norman Budd scored six touchdowns for Pitt against Ohio in 1910.
Abanikanda helped Pitt (1-1, 4-2) rebound from an ugly home loss last week against a Georgia Tech team that fired its head coach earlier in the week. Abanikanda, the ACC's leading rusher, had his arm in a sling at the end of last week's game against Georgia Tech.
Grant Wells completed 25 passes for 277 yards with a touchdown and interception for Virginia Tech, which was coming off of back-to-back blowout losses against North Carolina and West Virginia. Virginia Tech (1-2, 2-4) scored 29 points after putting up 20 points total in its two previous contests, the Hokies' worst stretch since 1989.
The Hokies jumped out to an early 16-7 lead, but an offensive lull allowed the Panthers to score the next 24 points. After a second-quarter touchdown, the Hokies punted five times - including four three-and-outs - and threw an interception on their next six drives.
Pitt led 17-16 at halftime and Abanikanda extended the advantage on the Panthers' second drive of the second half. Abanikanda scored his third touchdown of the game, this one a 29-yard run along the left side to give the Panthers a 24-16 lead.
Abanikanda scored his fourth touchdown on the Panthers' next drive, capping a seven-play, 56-yard series, putting Pitt in front, 31-16.
But Virginia Tech rallied. Wells hooked up with Da'Wain Lofton for a 43-yard touchdown and P.J. Prioleau blocked a Pitt punt that was recovered by Nyke Johnson in the end zone. A two-point try failed and Pitt led, 31-29.
The Pitt defense helped Abanikanda find the end zone again.
John Morgan forced a fumble at midfield, which was recovered by Shayne Simon. Abanikanda scored his fifth touchdown two plays later. He tied the school record with an 80-yard burst up the middle on the Panthers' next drive.
Abanikanda opened the scoring for Pittsburgh with a 38-yard touchdown run. He capped an 11-play, 95-yard drive.
The Hokies answered with a touchdown of their own 63 seconds later on a 5-yard Malachi Thomas run. Deandre Jules blocked the extra point to keep Pitt in front, 7-6.
William Ross kicked an 18-yard field goal, giving Virginia Tech a 9-7 lead. It could have been more, but Pitt's goal line stand kept the Hokies out of the end zone after three plays from inside the 2-yard line.
Keshawn King made sure to score on the Hokies' next possession after Keonta Jenkins picked off Kedon Slovis two plays later. King's 19-yard touchdown capped a two-play, 30-second drive and gave Virginia Tech a 16-7 lead.
Abanikanda ended Pitt's next possession with his second touchdown of the game and Ben Sauls kicked a 47-yard field goal to give the Panthers a one-point halftime lead.
ABANIKANDA AT IT AGAIN
Abanikanda was the first to score six touchdowns in an ACC game since North Carolina's Kelvin Bryant accomplished the feat on Sept. 12, 1981, vs. East Carolina. He's the first Power 5, BCS player to top 300 yards rushing and six touchdowns since Ricky Williams in 1998.
Abanikanda now has 12 rushing touchdowns this season. Abanikanda rushed for four touchdowns during a win against Rhode Island last month.
Abanikanda is the second opponent to rush for at least five touchdowns against Virginia Tech and the first since Miami's Willis McGahee on Dec. 7, 2002.
STRUGGLING IN PITTSBURGH
Virginia Tech is 1-7 in Pittsburgh since 2001 at Acrisure Stadium, formerly Heinz Field. Only once in those eight meetings has Pitt scored fewer than 31 points against Virginia Tech.
Dating back to 2001, when both schools were members of the Big East Conference, the Panthers have won 10 of the past 14 games overall against Virginia Tech, including four of the last five.
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia Tech: After a difficult two-week stretch, the Hokies held an early lead and rallied late against a Pittsburgh team that was ranked earlier this season before ultimately coming up short.
Pitt: The Panthers started slow after a bad loss a week earlier, but Abanikanda rallied his team with a history-making game.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech: Host Miami on Saturday.
Pitt: Pitt is off next week. The Panthers travel to Louisville on Oct. 22 for their first road game in more than a month.
|
G. Wells
6 QB
277 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 15 RuYds
|
I. Abanikanda
2 RB
320 RuYds, 6 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|23
|Rushing
|7
|12
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|405
|496
|Total Plays
|77
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|126
|326
|Rush Attempts
|30
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|7.6
|Yards Passing
|279
|170
|Comp. - Att.
|25-47
|15-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|8-60
|9-76
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|6
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-32.7
|7-33.7
|Return Yards
|13
|1
|Punts - Returns
|5-17
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--4
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|279
|PASS YDS
|170
|
|
|126
|RUSH YDS
|326
|
|
|405
|TOTAL YDS
|496
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|25/47
|277
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Thomas 24 RB
|M. Thomas
|15
|84
|1
|29
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|5
|26
|1
|19
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|9
|15
|0
|14
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|13
|9
|152
|0
|37
|
D. Wright 13 TE
|D. Wright
|6
|5
|47
|0
|17
|
D. Lofton 3 WR
|D. Lofton
|6
|2
|47
|1
|43
|
M. Thomas 24 RB
|M. Thomas
|5
|5
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Blue 2 WR
|J. Blue
|4
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|4
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Jones 88 WR
|J. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Blumrick 4 TE
|C. Blumrick
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Conner 1 DB
|C. Conner
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Peoples 5 DB
|N. Peoples
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuga 6 DL
|J. Fuga
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatman 9 DB
|A. Chatman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stroman 26 DB
|J. Stroman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murray 8 DB
|B. Murray
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Keller 24 LB
|J. Keller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 22 DL
|M. Kendricks
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 39 DE
|J. McDonald
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 3 DL
|N. Pollard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 7 LB
|K. Jenkins
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. McDonald 38 LB
|J. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 19 LB
|J. Walker
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lofton 3 WR
|D. Lofton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nelson 17 DL
|C. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ames 37 S
|D. Ames
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Delane 23 DB
|M. Delane
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Artis 15 LB
|K. Artis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Pene 91 DL
|W. Pene
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Ross 92 K
|W. Ross
|1/2
|18
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|8
|33.4
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harvey 20 DB
|D. Harvey
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Prioleau 20 WR
|P. Prioleau
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Kakavitsas 18 WR
|W. Kakavitsas
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|15/27
|170
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|36
|320
|6
|80
|
D. Carter 4 RB
|D. Carter
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|4
|3
|0
|3
|
P. O'Brien 22 DB
|P. O'Brien
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|2
|-8
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bradley 7 WR
|J. Bradley
|8
|5
|66
|0
|37
|
G. Bartholomew 86 TE
|G. Bartholomew
|5
|3
|41
|0
|24
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|6
|4
|36
|0
|12
|
K. Johnson 8 TE
|K. Johnson
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Means 15 WR
|B. Means
|4
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Wiltz 10 LB
|T. Wiltz
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simon 32 LB
|S. Simon
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Woods 25 DB
|A. Woods
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dennis 7 LB
|S. Dennis
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Kamara 11 LB
|B. Kamara
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hallett II 31 DB
|E. Hallett II
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Morgan III 6 DL
|J. Morgan III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. DeShields 23 LB
|S. DeShields
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jules 90 DL
|D. Jules
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Maloney 96 DL
|C. Maloney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|1/1
|45
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Vander Haar 94 P
|S. Vander Haar
|6
|39.3
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flemister 24 RB
|C. Flemister
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Wells scrambles to VT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by PIT at VT 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 31(14:33 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 31. Catch made by K.King at VT 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at VT 33.
|+28 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 33(14:05 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 33. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 33. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 39. PENALTY on PIT-H.Baldonado Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(13:54 - 1st) K.King rushed to PIT 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - VATECH 36(13:33 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - VATECH 36(13:12 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.King.
|Punt
4 & 7 - VATECH 36(13:05 - 1st) P.Moore punts 31 yards to PIT 5 Center-V.Anthony. Downed by J.Stroman.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 5(12:58 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 2 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; J.Griffin at PIT 2.
|-1 YD
2 & 13 - PITT 2(12:18 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 1 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Fuga at PIT 1.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - PITT 1(11:34 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Pollard at PIT 1.
|Punt
4 & 14 - PITT 1(10:55 - 1st) S.Vander Haar punts 37 yards to PIT 38 Center-B.Floyd. D.Harvey returned punt from the PIT 38. Tackled by K.Johnson at PIT 38.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(10:48 - 1st) K.King rushed to PIT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz; D.Danielson at PIT 36.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - VATECH 36(10:22 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - VATECH 36(10:20 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 36. Catch made by K.Smith at PIT 36. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Woods; B.Hill at PIT 29.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - VATECH 29(10:01 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-J.Hanson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - VATECH 34(10:01 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-VT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - VATECH 39(10:01 - 1st) P.Moore punts 34 yards to PIT 5 Center-V.Anthony. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 5(9:06 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Fuga; A.Chatman at PIT 7.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 7(8:42 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at PIT 8.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - PITT 8(8:11 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 8. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 8. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Murray at PIT 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 18(7:47 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 18. Catch made by J.Bradley at PIT 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Conner; B.Murray at PIT 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 20(7:02 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 20. Catch made by J.Bradley at PIT 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; K.Jenkins at PIT 24.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - PITT 24(6:36 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 24. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at PIT 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 36(6:20 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Keller at PIT 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 44(5:52 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; W.Pene at VT 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 49(5:10 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-D.Alexandre False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - PITT 46(4:46 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - PITT 46(4:43 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 46. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Chatman at VT 47.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - PITT 38(4:00 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne. PENALTY on VT-A.Chatman Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 38(3:58 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 38 yards. I.Abanikanda for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:53 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:53 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(3:53 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by J.Blue at VT 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at VT 33.
|+37 YD
2 & 2 - VATECH 33(2:50 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 33. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 33. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at PIT 30. PENALTY on PIT-D.Alexandre Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. PENALTY on PIT-A.Woods Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 15(3:21 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Blue. PENALTY on PIT-E.Hallett Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - VATECH 5(3:17 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - VATECH 5(2:57 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to PIT End Zone for 5 yards. M.Thomas for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(2:50 - 1st) W.Ross extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 52 yards from VT 35 to the PIT 13. V.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Peoples; E.Howard at PIT 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 30(2:44 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne (J.Fuga).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 30(2:40 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley (K.Jenkins).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 30(2:32 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PITT 30(2:28 - 1st) S.Vander Haar punts 38 yards to VT 32 Center-B.Floyd. D.Harvey returned punt from the VT 32. Tackled by P.O'Brien at VT 32.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 32(2:17 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-K.Moore False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - VATECH 27(2:17 - 1st) G.Wells scrambles to VT 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by PIT at VT 29.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - VATECH 29(1:42 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-J.Morgan Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 34(1:42 - 1st) G.Wells rushed to VT 48 for 14 yards. G.Wells ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(1:36 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 48. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 48. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PIT at PIT 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - VATECH 43(1:32 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara; D.Danielson at PIT 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(1:09 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Simon; D.Alexandre at PIT 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 33(15:00 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara; D.Alexandre at PIT 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(14:45 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 29. Catch made by D.Lofton at PIT 29. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Simon at PIT 25.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 25(14:32 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by K.Smith at PIT 25. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Hallett at PIT 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - VATECH 9(14:02 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Kancey at PIT 8.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - VATECH 8(13:27 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo. PENALTY on PIT-E.Hallett Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - VATECH 2(13:23 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to PIT 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara; S.Simon at PIT 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - VATECH 1(12:46 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; H.Baldonado at PIT 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - VATECH 1(12:07 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton (E.Hallett).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - VATECH 8(12:02 - 2nd) W.Ross 18 yard field goal attempt is good Center-V.Anthony Holder-P.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 58 yards from VT 35 to the PIT 7. C.Flemister returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Peoples at PIT 10.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 10(11:54 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks; D.Hollifield at PIT 9.
|Int
2 & 11 - PITT 9(11:22 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass INTERCEPTED at PIT 21. Intercepted by K.Jenkins at PIT 21. Tackled by PIT at PIT 25.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(11:15 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by M.Thomas at PIT 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at PIT 19.
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 19(10:41 - 2nd) K.King rushed to PIT End Zone for 19 yards. K.King for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:45 - 2nd) W.Ross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(10:45 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 47 for 28 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at VT 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 47(10:13 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Delane; W.Pene at VT 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - PITT 48(9:38 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to VT 48. Catch made by B.Means at VT 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 44.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - PITT 44(9:04 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to VT 44. Catch made by B.Means at VT 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.McDonald; M.Delane at VT 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 35(8:45 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne. PENALTY on VT-VT Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(8:22 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at VT 17.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - PITT 17(7:54 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; J.Fuga at VT 17.
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - PITT 17(7:23 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 17 yards. I.Abanikanda for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:14 - 2nd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(7:14 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at VT 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 27(6:49 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 27. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at VT 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - VATECH 28(6:23 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Blue (S.DeShields).
|Punt
4 & 7 - VATECH 28(6:15 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 27 yards to PIT 45 Center-V.Anthony. Downed by J.Stroman.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 45(6:06 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 45. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at PIT 45. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Conner at VT 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 31(5:29 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Nelson; J.Griffin at VT 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PITT 28(5:00 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to VT 28. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at VT 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at VT 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PITT 28(4:22 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew (D.Hollifield).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - PITT 35(4:19 - 2nd) B.Sauls 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Floyd Holder-C.Guess.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(4:11 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to VT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green; T.Wiltz at VT 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 25(3:36 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.King (H.Baldonado).
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 25(3:26 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by C.Black at VT 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at VT 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - VATECH 27(2:40 - 2nd) P.Moore punts yards to PIT 40 Center-V.Anthony. Out of bounds. PENALTY on PIT-T.Wiltz Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 3 - VATECH 32(2:45 - 2nd) VT punts 27 yards to PIT 41 Center-V.Anthony. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 41. Tackled by VT at PIT 41.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 41(2:30 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at PIT 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 42(1:44 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Keller; K.Jenkins at PIT 44.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PITT 44(1:22 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|Punt
4 & 6 - PITT 44(1:21 - 2nd) S.Vander Haar punts 36 yards to VT 20 Center-B.Floyd. D.Harvey returned punt from the VT 20. Tackled by P.O'Brien at VT 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(1:21 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Blue.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 20(1:18 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Alexandre; M.Devonshire at VT 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 32(1:10 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for VT.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 32(0:58 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 32. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 32. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Devonshire at PIT 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(0:50 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at PIT 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 33(0:42 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 33. Catch made by K.Smith at PIT 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at PIT 29.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - VATECH 29(0:25 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to PIT 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at PIT 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(0:32 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for M.Thomas. PENALTY on VT-P.Clements Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 25 - VATECH 38(0:23 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at PIT 49 for -11 yards (S.Dennis)
|Int
2 & 36 - VATECH 49(0:02 - 2nd) G.Wells pass INTERCEPTED at PIT End Zone. Intercepted by E.Hallett at PIT End Zone. Tackled by D.Lofton at PIT 1.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Lowe kicks 60 yards from VT 35 to the PIT 5. I.Abanikanda returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hoyle at PIT 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 29(14:53 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 29. Catch made by J.Bradley at PIT 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by VT at PIT 37. PENALTY on PIT-B.Means Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 20 - PITT 19(14:25 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 19. Catch made by J.Bradley at PIT 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by VT at PIT 37.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 37(14:00 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at PIT 36.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PITT 36(13:22 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|Punt
4 & 3 - PITT 36(13:15 - 3rd) S.Vander Haar punts 49 yards to VT 15 Center-B.Floyd. Fair catch by W.Kakavitsas.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 15(13:07 - 3rd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at VT 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 19(12:32 - 3rd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at VT 20.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - VATECH 20(11:51 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 5 - VATECH 20(11:44 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 32 yards to PIT 48 Center-V.Anthony. Downed by C.Conner.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 48(11:34 - 3rd) K.Slovis rushed to VT 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 48(11:12 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to VT 48. Catch made by J.Wayne at VT 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Chatman at VT 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 41(10:54 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Keller at VT 34.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PITT 34(10:33 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for I.Abanikanda.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - PITT 34(10:25 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at VT 29.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 29(10:15 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 29 yards. I.Abanikanda for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:54 - 3rd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 3rd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:54 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:51 - 3rd) K.King rushed to VT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz; T.Bentley at VT 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:19 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Blumrick.
|Punt
4 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:15 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 31 yards to PIT 44 Center-V.Anthony. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 44(9:08 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 44. Catch made by K.Johnson at PIT 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.McDonald at VT 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 42(8:37 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for PIT.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 42(8:29 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Murray at VT 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 31(8:06 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks; M.Delane at VT 29.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 29(7:38 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to VT 29. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at VT 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at VT 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 12(7:14 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Conner; J.Stroman at VT 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - PITT 5(6:55 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 5 yards. I.Abanikanda for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 3rd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 3rd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(6:48 - 3rd) K.King rushed to VT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jules at VT 27.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 27(5:59 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 27. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at VT 38. PENALTY on PIT-T.Wiltz Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(5:59 - 3rd) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Alexandre; S.Simon at PIT 46.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - VATECH 46(5:25 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|Sack
3 & 9 - VATECH 46(5:15 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 47 for -7 yards (S.DeShields)
|Punt
4 & 16 - VATECH 47(4:29 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 29 yards to PIT 24 Center-V.Anthony. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 24(4:21 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 21 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Fuga at PIT 21.
|+37 YD
2 & 13 - PITT 21(3:50 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 21. Catch made by J.Bradley at PIT 21. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 42(3:15 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at VT 33.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - PITT 33(2:49 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Griffin; K.Artis at VT 34.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - PITT 34(2:20 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to VT 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Griffin at VT 35.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - PITT 35(1:42 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(1:34 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 35. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett; B.Hill at PIT 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(1:17 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 48. Catch made by D.Wright at PIT 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at PIT 43.
|+43 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 43(0:41 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 43. Catch made by D.Lofton at PIT 43. Gain of 43 yards. D.Lofton for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 3rd) W.Ross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 3rd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(0:30 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks at PIT 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PITT 27(15:00 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McDonald at PIT 27.
|Sack
3 & 8 - PITT 27(14:27 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis sacked at PIT 15 for -12 yards (J.McDonald)
|Punt
4 & 20 - PITT 15(13:38 - 4th) S.Vander Haar punts yards to PIT 15 Center-B.Floyd. P.Prioleau blocked the kick. N.Johnson recovered the blocked kick. N.Johnson for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(13:25 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Wells steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Holston at PIT 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 4th) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(13:25 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Pollard; D.Ames at PIT 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - PITT 24(12:47 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks at PIT 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 25(12:17 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PITT 25(12:07 - 4th) S.Vander Haar punts 41 yards to VT 34 Center-B.Floyd. Fair catch by J.Blue.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(12:00 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 34. Catch made by K.King at VT 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at VT 39.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - VATECH 39(11:28 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - VATECH 39(11:21 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to PIT 49. Catch made by K.Smith at PIT 49. Gain of 12 yards. K.Smith FUMBLES forced by J.Morgan. Fumble RECOVERED by PIT-S.Simon at VT 49. Tackled by VT at VT 49.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 49(11:14 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 20 for 29 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 20. PENALTY on VT-C.Conner Personal Foul / Defense 10 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 10(11:07 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT End Zone for 10 yards. I.Abanikanda for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:40 - 4th) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(10:40 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at VT 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(10:25 - 4th) M.Thomas rushed to VT 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at VT 46.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - VATECH 46(9:54 - 4th) M.Thomas rushed to VT 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Maloney; M.Devonshire at VT 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - VATECH 46(9:26 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 46. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at PIT 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(9:03 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Blumrick.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 48(9:01 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+29 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 48(8:56 - 4th) M.Thomas rushed to PIT 19 for 29 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at PIT 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 19(8:30 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 19(8:25 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for VT.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VATECH 19(8:18 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|No Good
4 & 10 - VATECH 26(8:13 - 4th) W.Ross 36 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-V.Anthony Holder-P.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:56 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(7:56 - 4th) G.Wells rushed to VT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at VT 32.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - VATECH 32(7:13 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Jones. PENALTY on VT-J.Jones Offensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
2 & 18 - VATECH 17(7:13 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 17. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 17. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Kancey at VT 14.
|+7 YD
3 & 21 - VATECH 14(6:54 - 4th) M.Thomas rushed to VT 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at VT 21.
|Punt
4 & 14 - VATECH 21(5:58 - 4th) P.Moore punts 44 yards to PIT 35 Center-V.Anthony. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 35(5:50 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples; J.Walker at PIT 41.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - PITT 41(5:12 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to VT 43 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 43(4:38 - 4th) V.Davis rushed to VT 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; J.Walker at VT 40.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 40(3:56 - 4th) V.Davis rushed to VT 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Nelson at VT 41.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - PITT 41(3:12 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT-PIT Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 13 - PITT 46(3:12 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to VT 46. Catch made by J.Bradley at VT 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Griffin at VT 41.
4 & 8 - PITT(2:25 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT-PIT Delay of Game 5 yards declined. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - PITT 41(2:25 - 4th) S.Vander Haar punts 35 yards to VT 6 Center-B.Floyd. W.Kakavitsas returned punt from the VT 6. Tackled by T.Andersen at VT 8.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 8(2:16 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 8. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 8. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire; T.Wiltz at VT 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - VATECH 16(2:04 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 16. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 16. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at VT 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 19(1:49 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 19(1:48 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Blue.
|Sack
3 & 10 - VATECH 19(1:39 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 17 for -2 yards (D.Alexandre)
|Punt
4 & 12 - VATECH 17(0:53 - 4th) P.Moore punts 39 yards to PIT 44 Center-V.Anthony. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
