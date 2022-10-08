|
|
|TULSA
|NAVY
Fofana runs for 3 TDs in first half, Navy routs Tulsa 53-21
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Daba Fofana ran for 113 of his 159 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to help Navy cruise to a 53-21 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.
Freshman Nathan Kent broke loose off a reverse for a 70-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter for Navy. It was Kent's first collegiate play. Fofana added scoring runs from 47, 15, and 11 yards in the second quarter as Navy built a 36-14 lead at halftime.
Navy (2-3, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) rushed 69 times for 455 yards and completed just 2 of 8 passes for 35 yards. Vincent Terrell Jr. added 93 yards rushing and a score. Kent finished with 70 yards.
Davis Brin tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the first half that included a 76-yarder to Keylon Stokes for Tulsa (2-4, 0-2). Malachai Jones also made a leaping, two-handed grab between two defenders while falling into the end zone in the first quarter. Brin was 20-of-31 passing for 284 yards. Stokes had seven catches for 152 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|24
|Rushing
|2
|21
|Passing
|11
|1
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|309
|490
|Total Plays
|51
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|25
|455
|Rush Attempts
|18
|69
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.4
|6.6
|Yards Passing
|284
|35
|Comp. - Att.
|20-33
|2-8
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|4-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.4
|3-39.3
|Return Yards
|5
|74
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|2-61
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-13
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|284
|PASS YDS
|35
|
|
|25
|RUSH YDS
|455
|
|
|309
|TOTAL YDS
|490
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|20/31
|284
|2
|2
|
B. Braxton 1 QB
|B. Braxton
|0/2
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Jackson 0 RB
|B. Jackson
|3
|18
|0
|15
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|3
|10
|0
|12
|
S. Anderson 24 RB
|S. Anderson
|5
|7
|1
|3
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|4
|-5
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|9
|7
|152
|1
|76
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|9
|7
|69
|0
|25
|
I. Epps 3 WR
|I. Epps
|7
|4
|37
|0
|17
|
M. Jones 13 WR
|M. Jones
|5
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
C. Powers 80 TE
|C. Powers
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Ray 1 S
|K. Ray
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Goodlow 94 DL
|A. Goodlow
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 30 LB
|J. Wright
|5-8
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 25 S
|J. Oliver
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 0 CB
|T. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wallace 22 S
|L. Wallace
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hopkins 41 LB
|D. Hopkins
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carlisle 4 CB
|T. Carlisle
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. O'Keefe 10 S
|S. O'Keefe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 6 LB
|J. Terry
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Epps 3 WR
|I. Epps
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hall 47 TE
|E. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bullock 38 LB
|S. Bullock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Solomon 5 CB
|K. Solomon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 44 DL
|J. Anderson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rogers 11 DL
|E. Rogers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Rangel 37 S
|H. Rangel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Alexander 53 LB
|W. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kulkin 40 LB
|M. Kulkin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simon 90 DL
|J. Simon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ostroski 48 DL
|O. Ostroski
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|5
|41.4
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Jackson 0 RB
|B. Jackson
|2
|7.5
|15
|0
|
E. Hall 47 TE
|E. Hall
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Puailoa-Rojas 21 RB
|K. Puailoa-Rojas
|1/1
|26
|1
|0
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|1/6
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fofana 45 FB
|D. Fofana
|21
|159
|3
|47
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|17
|93
|1
|12
|
N. Kent 5 WR
|N. Kent
|2
|70
|1
|70
|
L. Point 38 FB
|L. Point
|8
|61
|0
|26
|
R. Lane III 18 S
|R. Lane III
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|6
|22
|0
|6
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|6
|12
|0
|7
|
D. Jones 29 RB
|D. Jones
|6
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Marshall 1 LB
|J. Marshall
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|1
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Umbarger 87 WR
|J. Umbarger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Collins V 5 CB
|W. Collins V
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lane III 18 S
|R. Lane III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Straw 51 LB
|N. Straw
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Marshall 1 LB
|J. Marshall
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams Jr. 7 CB
|M. Williams Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gibbons 11 LB
|E. Gibbons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Larry 3 CB
|E. Larry
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
W. Harbour 54 LB
|W. Harbour
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
C. Cromwell 97 DT
|C. Cromwell
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Peters 8 CB
|M. Peters
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ramos 44 LB
|C. Ramos
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
N. Rogers 55 LB
|N. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Berniard Jr. 90 NT
|D. Berniard Jr.
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shiraki 49 LB
|T. Shiraki
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jacob 43 LB
|K. Jacob
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Barber 99 NT
|N. Barber
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Davies 47 P
|D. Davies
|3/3
|46
|6/6
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Riethman 90 P
|R. Riethman
|2
|42.5
|0
|45
|
K. Grave de Peralta 15 P
|K. Grave de Peralta
|1
|33.0
|1
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|2
|11.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hassan 28 RB
|A. Hassan
|2
|30.5
|57
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(14:57 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Berniard; J.Marshall at TSA 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TULSA 25(14:23 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TULSA 25(14:19 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 35 yards to NAV 40 Center-TSA. Downed by TSA.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 40(14:11 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at NAV 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 45(13:37 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to TSA 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Wallace at TSA 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 43(12:58 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TSA 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at TSA 41.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NAVY 41(12:23 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to TSA 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Powers; K.Ray at TSA 41.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NAVY 41(11:47 - 1st) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for M.Walker. PENALTY on NAV-NAV Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NAVY 41(11:35 - 1st) K.Grave De Peralta punts 33 yards to TSA 8 Center-NAV. Fair catch by K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 8(11:34 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 8. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 8. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Collins at TSA 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 12(11:03 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at TSA 14.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - TULSA 14(10:33 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 14. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 14. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbons at TSA 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 24(10:14 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA 24 for 0 yards (C.Cromwell; W.Harbour)
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 24(9:42 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Straw at TSA 25.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TULSA 25(9:00 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TULSA 25(8:56 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 40 yards to NAV 35 Center-TSA. Downed by TSA.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(8:45 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Wallace; T.Carlisle at NAV 41. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 44(8:27 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TSA 24 for 20 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 24(8:10 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to TSA 12 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 12(7:19 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TSA 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson; J.Terry at TSA 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 12(6:45 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to TSA 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Terry at TSA 9.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NAVY 9(6:00 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to TSA 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Wallace at TSA 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NAVY 15(5:17 - 1st) D.Davies 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NAV Holder-NAV.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:10 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(5:10 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 25. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by W.Collins at TSA 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(4:41 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 42. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 42. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Larry at NAV 49.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TULSA 49(4:09 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to NAV 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos; D.Berniard at NAV 49.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - TULSA 49(3:39 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at TSA 49.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TULSA 49(2:57 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 40 yards to NAV 11 Center-TSA. A.Hassan returned punt from the NAV 11. Tackled by J.Cannady; M.Kulkin at NAV 15.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NAVY 15(2:45 - 1st) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for M.Haywood. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+70 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 30(2:39 - 1st) N.Kent rushed to TSA End Zone for 70 yards. N.Kent for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:25 - 1st) D.Davies extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:25 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(2:25 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 25. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by W.Collins at TSA 30.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - TULSA 30(1:52 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana. PENALTY on NAV-NAV Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(1:49 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 45. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by W.Collins at NAV 44.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 44(1:25 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to NAV 44. Catch made by K.Stokes at NAV 44. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at NAV 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 22(0:54 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for I.Epps.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 22(0:50 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to NAV 22. Catch made by M.Jones at NAV 22. Gain of 22 yards. M.Jones for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:43 - 1st) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 55 yards from TSA 35 to the NAV 10. M.Haywood returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Bullock at NAV 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 28(0:36 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at NAV 29.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 29(15:00 - 2nd) L.Point rushed to TSA 50 for 21 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at TSA 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 50(14:31 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to TSA 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at TSA 47.
|+47 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 47(13:53 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to TSA End Zone for 47 yards. D.Fofana for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:41 - 2nd) D.Davies extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:41 - 2nd) E.Warren kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to the TSA 25. Fair catch by B.Jackson.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(13:41 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 25. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at TSA 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TULSA 27(13:06 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 27. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at TSA 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TULSA 33(12:39 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - TULSA 33(12:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on TSA-L.Wilson Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TULSA 28(12:34 - 2nd) L.Wilson punts 51 yards to NAV 21 Center-TSA. A.Hassan returned punt from the NAV 21. Tackled by J.Terry at TSA 22.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 22(12:15 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to TSA 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Goodlow; J.Wright at TSA 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 18(11:41 - 2nd) V.Terrell rushed to TSA 15 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Davis at TSA 15.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 15(11:03 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to TSA End Zone for 15 yards. D.Fofana for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:57 - 2nd) D.Davies extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:57 - 2nd) E.Warren kicks 60 yards from NAV 35 to the TSA 5. B.Jackson returns the kickoff.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 5(10:57 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 5(10:47 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 2 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Cromwell at TSA 2.
|Sack
3 & 13 - TULSA 2(10:17 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA End Zone for -2 yards (W.Harbour) PENALTY on TSA-TSA Intentional Grounding 0 yards. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 2nd) L.Wilson kicks 60 yards from TSA 20 to the NAV 20. M.Haywood returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Jackson at NAV 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 24(10:00 - 2nd) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; K.Ray at NAV 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - NAVY 23(9:32 - 2nd) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at NAV 26.
|-3 YD
3 & 8 - NAVY 26(8:44 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 23 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Goodlow at NAV 23.
|Punt
4 & 11 - NAVY 23(8:06 - 2nd) R.Riethman punts 40 yards to TSA 37 Center-NAV. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(7:55 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 37 for yards. Tackled by R.Lane at TSA 37. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 20 - TULSA 27(7:37 - 2nd) D.Brin pass INTERCEPTED at TSA 37. Intercepted by N.Straw at TSA 37. Tackled by E.Hall at TSA 19. PENALTY on NAV-C.Cromwell Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 34(7:16 - 2nd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for M.Haywood.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 34(7:11 - 2nd) V.Terrell rushed to TSA 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver at TSA 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 25(6:52 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to TSA 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at TSA 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(5:59 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to TSA 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at TSA 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 19(5:22 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to TSA 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle at TSA 14.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 14(4:42 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to TSA 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at TSA 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 11(4:00 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to TSA End Zone for 11 yards. D.Fofana for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:57 - 2nd) D.Davies extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:57 - 2nd) E.Warren kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to the TSA 25. Fair catch by B.Jackson.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(3:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on TSA-T.Marks False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - TULSA 20(3:57 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 20. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NAV at TSA 24.
|+76 YD
2 & 11 - TULSA 24(3:32 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 24. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 24. Gain of 76 yards. K.Stokes for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:21 - 2nd) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:21 - 2nd) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(3:21 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Wallace at NAV 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 30(2:46 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hopkins; J.Anderson at NAV 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(2:37 - 2nd) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 36 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hopkins at NAV 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 36(1:47 - 2nd) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Goodlow at NAV 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NAVY 44(1:27 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hopkins; J.Wright at NAV 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(0:55 - 2nd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for J.Umbarger.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 48(0:52 - 2nd) V.Terrell rushed to TSA 44 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Wallace at TSA 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - NAVY 44(0:46 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to TSA 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle J.Wright at TSA 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 41(0:41 - 2nd) T.Lavatai pass complete to TSA 41. Catch made by M.Walker at TSA 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 32. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - NAVY 32(0:35 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to TSA 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at TSA 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 29(0:29 - 2nd) T.Lavatai spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NAVY 29(0:25 - 2nd) T.Lavatai scrambles to TSA 29 for yards. T.Lavatai FUMBLES forced by TSA. Fumble RECOVERED by TSA-TSA at TSA 29. Tackled by NAV at TSA 29. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for NAV.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NAVY 29(0:25 - 2nd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for V.Terrell.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NAVY 36(0:17 - 2nd) D.Davies 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NAV Holder-NAV.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:11 - 2nd) E.Warren kicks 35 yards from NAV 35 to the TSA 30. E.Hall returns the kickoff. Tackled by NAV at TSA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 32(0:09 - 2nd) D.Brin kneels at the TSA 29.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers; J.Wright at NAV 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 27(14:25 - 3rd) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Wallace; E.Rogers at NAV 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 34(13:47 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at NAV 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 39(13:21 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to NAV 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at NAV 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 39(12:45 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hopkins at NAV 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - NAVY 41(12:05 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to NAV 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver at NAV 46.
|+28 YD
4 & 3 - NAVY 46(11:33 - 3rd) R.Lane rushed to TSA 26 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Stokes at TSA 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 26(10:58 - 3rd) N.Kent rushed to TSA 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Terry at TSA 26.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 26(10:16 - 3rd) K.Puailoa Rojas pass complete to TSA 26. Catch made by T.Lavatai at TSA 26. Gain of 26 yards. T.Lavatai for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:06 - 3rd) D.Davies extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 3rd) E.Warren kicks 64 yards from NAV 35 to the TSA 1. B.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Marshall at TSA 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 16(10:00 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 16. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos at TSA 21.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - TULSA 21(9:35 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 21. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 21. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos; R.Lane at TSA 32.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 32(9:13 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 32. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 32. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Straw at TSA 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(8:46 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 47. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at NAV 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TULSA 47(8:09 - 3rd) K.Stokes rushed to NAV 44 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Collins at NAV 44.
|-5 YD
3 & 1 - TULSA 44(7:30 - 3rd) TSA rushed to NAV 49 for -5 yards. TSA FUMBLES forced by NAV. Fumble RECOVERED by NAV-R.Lane at NAV 49. Tackled by TSA at NAV 49.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 49(7:25 - 3rd) V.Terrell rushed to TSA 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver at TSA 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NAVY 42(6:52 - 3rd) L.Point rushed to TSA 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; A.Goodlow at TSA 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 40(6:28 - 3rd) V.Terrell rushed to TSA 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at TSA 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NAVY 31(5:51 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to TSA 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 29(5:19 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to TSA 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle; L.Wallace at TSA 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 23(4:40 - 3rd) V.Terrell rushed to TSA 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver at TSA 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 16(4:01 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to TSA 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver; K.Ray at TSA 11.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NAVY 11(3:23 - 3rd) V.Terrell rushed to TSA 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Goodlow at TSA 11.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 11(2:33 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to TSA 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Goodlow at TSA 12.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - NAVY 12(1:49 - 3rd) PENALTY on NAV-T.Lavatai Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - NAVY 24(1:49 - 3rd) D.Davies 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NAV Holder-NAV.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 3rd) E.Warren kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to the TSA 25. Fair catch by M.Jones.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(1:33 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Barber; N.Straw at TSA 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(0:49 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - TULSA 25(0:46 - 3rd) D.Brin scrambles to TSA 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by NAV at TSA 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(0:15 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 37(0:07 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 37. Catch made by C.Powers at TSA 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Rogers at TSA 41.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - TULSA 41(15:00 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 41. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 41. Gain of 8 yards. J.Santana ran out of bounds.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(14:42 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 49. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 49. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by W.Collins; J.Marshall at NAV 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 29(14:05 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for I.Epps.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 29(13:58 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to NAV 29. Catch made by J.Santana at NAV 29. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by W.Collins at NAV 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 4(13:42 - 4th) S.Anderson rushed to NAV 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Berniard; N.Barber at NAV 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TULSA 1(13:20 - 4th) S.Anderson rushed to NAV End Zone for 1 yards. S.Anderson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:17 - 4th) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(13:17 - 4th) PENALTY on NAV-R.Lane Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(13:17 - 4th) Z.Long kicks onside 9 from TSA 50 to NAV 41. NAV returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSA at NAV 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 41(13:16 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.O'Keefe at NAV 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 42(12:34 - 4th) D.Jones rushed to NAV 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.O'Keefe at NAV 46.
|-3 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 46(11:53 - 4th) X.Arline rushed to NAV 43 for -3 yards. X.Arline FUMBLES forced by K.Ray. Fumble RECOVERED by TSA-J.Terry at NAV 43. Tackled by NAV at NAV 43.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(11:45 - 4th) D.Brin pass INTERCEPTED at NAV 2. Intercepted by E.Larry at NAV 2. Tackled by TSA at NAV 2.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 2(11:37 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; L.Wallace at NAV 10.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - NAVY 10(10:51 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 21 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Ray; J.Terry at NAV 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 21(10:05 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.O'Keefe; O.Ostroski at NAV 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 24(9:24 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hopkins; L.Wallace at NAV 27.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 27(8:40 - 4th) D.Jones rushed to NAV 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hopkins; L.Wallace at NAV 28.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NAVY 28(7:57 - 4th) R.Riethman punts 45 yards to TSA 27 Center-NAV. K.Stokes returned punt from the TSA 27. Tackled by A.Duhart; C.Ramos at TSA 32.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - TULSA 32(7:42 - 4th) B.Braxton pass INTERCEPTED at TSA 30. Intercepted by C.Ramos at TSA 30. Tackled by I.Epps at TSA 35.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(7:36 - 4th) L.Point rushed to TSA 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Goodlow at TSA 32.
|+26 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 32(6:54 - 4th) L.Point rushed to TSA 6 for 26 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at TSA 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NAVY 6(6:11 - 4th) L.Point rushed to TSA 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Simon; A.Goodlow at TSA 6.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - NAVY 6(5:28 - 4th) D.Jones rushed to TSA 10 for -4 yards. Tackled by K.Solomon; J.Wright at TSA 10.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - NAVY 10(4:48 - 4th) T.Lavatai rushed to TSA 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Solomon at TSA 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - NAVY 3(3:59 - 4th) V.Terrell rushed to TSA End Zone for 3 yards. V.Terrell for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:52 - 4th) D.Davies extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 4th) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(3:52 - 4th) B.Jackson rushed to TSA 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Peters at TSA 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(3:27 - 4th) B.Jackson rushed to TSA 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Peters; T.Shiraki at TSA 45.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - TULSA 45(2:53 - 4th) B.Jackson rushed to TSA 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Jacob; N.Barber at TSA 43.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TULSA 43(2:11 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TULSA 43(2:03 - 4th) L.Wilson punts 41 yards to NAV 16 Center-TSA. Fair catch by A.Hassan.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 16(1:56 - 4th) L.Point rushed to NAV 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Bullock at NAV 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 20(1:12 - 4th) L.Point rushed to NAV 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Ostroski; H.Rangel at NAV 23.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 23(0:29 - 4th) L.Point rushed to NAV 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Alexander; M.Kulkin at NAV 25.
