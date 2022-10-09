|
Boykin, defense help No. 14 NC State rally past FSU 19-17
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Devan Boykin picked off Jordan Travis' pass in the end zone with 38 seconds left and No. 14 North Carolina State rallied past Florida State 19-17 on Saturday night despite losing quarterback Devin Leary to injury.
Boykin's clean catch in the end zone was the clinching play on a big - and gritty - performance by the Wolfpack's veteran defense after halftime. N.C. State (5-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) held Florida State (4-2, 2-2) to 93 yards after the break, helping the Wolfpack rally from a 17-3 halftime deficit.
Christopher Dunn also kicked four field goals, including a 53-yarder early in the fourth and the go-ahead 27-yard score with 6:33 left.
The Wolfpack needed every bit of it, too, considering how daunting things looked when Leary - the preseason league player of the year - went down late in the third. He was hit while trying to throw and suffered an injury to his right arm or shoulder, returning later to the sideline with his arm in a sling. That forced backup Jack Chambers into duty for an offense that was fighting for most of its gains even with Leary in the game.
Travis and the Seminoles found success before halftime with multiple chunk gains against the Wolfpack's touted defense, including a 71-yard keeper by Travis that set up a quick touchdown drive. But Travis threw interceptions on each of the Seminoles' last two drives, one into traffic near midfield with about 6 1/2 minutes left and the other when he lofted the ball for Mycah Pittman after the Seminoles had driven to the 23 needing a field goal for the lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
FSU: The Seminoles had managed their first 4-0 start since 2015 before falling at home to No. 15 Wake Forest last weekend. They looked ready to come back with an impressive win by pushing out to the 17-3 lead, only to sputter after halftime with their share of mistakes - including a bizarre one when punter Alex Mastromanno carried the ball past the line of scrimmage and kicked it away for a penalty that led to a spot turnover and set up one of Dunn's field goals.
N.C. State: A season of high expectations hit its first bump with last week's loss to No. 5 Clemson, which put the Wolfpack in catch-up mode in the Atlantic Division race behind the preseason ACC favorite. Losing Leary for any time won't help the Wolfpack's immediate goals to push for a 10-win season, though it was an impressive show of resilience to find a way to win this one.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
N.C. State fell four spots from No. 10 after the Clemson loss. It's unclear how this performance, or Leary's potential absence, will impact the Wolfpack's position in Sunday's next AP Top 25 poll.
DIMLY LIT
Saturday's kickoff was delayed slightly because of a pregame lighting problem.
The game was set to kick off around 8:10 p.m. But as the sun went down, the stadium lights in Carter-Finley Stadium remained off with only ribbon and scoreboard lights offering illumination of the dimly lit field.
The school said the game wouldn't start for 47 minutes once the lights come on, though that ultimately amounted to a delay of just a few minutes beyond the scheduled TV kickoff time.
UP NEXT
Florida State: The Seminoles host No. 5 Clemson next Saturday.
N.C. State: Syracuse hosts the Wolfpack next Saturday.
|
J. Travis
13 QB
181 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 108 RuYds
|
J. Houston
3 RB
90 RuYds, 41 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|18
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|387
|307
|Total Plays
|58
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|206
|182
|Rush Attempts
|28
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.4
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|181
|125
|Comp. - Att.
|15-30
|11-23
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|9-85
|8-70
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-32.3
|6-40.7
|Return Yards
|51
|20
|Punts - Returns
|1-51
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|181
|PASS YDS
|125
|
|
|206
|RUSH YDS
|182
|
|
|387
|TOTAL YDS
|307
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|15/30
|181
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|7
|108
|0
|71
|
T. Ward 8 RB
|T. Ward
|5
|51
|0
|39
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|6
|25
|0
|26
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|10
|22
|1
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|8
|2
|60
|0
|31
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|7
|4
|57
|0
|37
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|6
|4
|34
|1
|14
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|3
|3
|24
|0
|10
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
M. Douglas 85 TE
|M. Douglas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. McClain 11 WR
|M. McClain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|7-7
|0.0
|0
|
P. Payton 56 DL
|P. Payton
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dent 27 DB
|A. Dent
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 DE
|L. Warner III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McLendon II 9 DE
|D. McLendon II
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. DeLoach 4 LB
|K. DeLoach
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 10 DB
|J. Robinson
|2-7
|0.0
|1
|
S. Brown 38 DB
|S. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Green 8 DB
|R. Green
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Verse 5 DE
|J. Verse
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Farmer 44 DT
|J. Farmer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ray 99 DT
|M. Ray
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Cooper 13 DB
|O. Cooper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 20 DB
|A. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Knowles II 3 DB
|K. Knowles II
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 12 DT
|J. Jackson
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs Jr. 6 DE
|D. Briggs Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|1/1
|47
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 29 P
|A. Mastromanno
|7
|32.3
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|1
|51.0
|51
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|10/21
|130
|1
|1
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1/1
|-5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|24
|90
|0
|11
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|7
|39
|0
|19
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 0 RB
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|8
|37
|0
|16
|
D. Mimms III 34 RB
|D. Mimms III
|3
|21
|0
|14
|
D. Jones II 28 RB
|D. Jones II
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|2
|-1
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|4
|2
|41
|0
|34
|
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|4
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
D. Jones 11 WR
|D. Jones
|2
|2
|19
|1
|10
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 0 RB
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|3
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
F. Seabrough Jr. 48 TE
|F. Seabrough Jr.
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vann 45 DT
|D. Vann
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Durden 48 DT
|C. Durden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pitts Jr. 24 CB
|D. Pitts Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. White 3 CB
|A. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fagan 4 S
|C. Fagan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykin 12 DB
|D. Boykin
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Price 58 DE
|T. Price
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clark 5 DT
|C. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|4/4
|53
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. McDonough 97 P
|S. McDonough
|6
|40.7
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|2
|7.5
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to FSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Vann at FSU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FSU 30(14:31 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to FSU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Durden at FSU 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - FSU 30(13:49 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to FSU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at FSU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 35(13:25 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson (D.Thomas).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 35(13:20 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 35. Catch made by T.Benson at FSU 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.Moore; D.Boykin at FSU 39.
|+22 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 39(12:42 - 1st) J.Travis scrambles to NCST 39 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Ingle at NCST 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 39(11:55 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to NCST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Price; P.Wilson at NCST 37.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 37(11:16 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to NCST 41 for -4 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at NCST 41.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - FSU 41(10:35 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to NCST 41. Catch made by K.Poitier at NCST 41. Gain of yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 37. PENALTY on NCST-G.Gibson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - FSU 36(10:07 - 1st) PENALTY on FSU-J.Turnetine False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FSU 41(9:43 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 12 - FSU 41(9:38 - 1st) A.Mastromanno punts 41 yards to NCST End Zone Center-J.Rosenberry. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 20(9:30 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; K.Knowles at NCST 25.
|Sack
2 & 5 - NCST 25(9:02 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary sacked at NCST 18 for -7 yards (M.Ray)
|Penalty
3 & 12 - NCST 18(8:31 - 1st) PENALTY on FSU-D.McLendon Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NCST 23(8:20 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - NCST 23(8:14 - 1st) PENALTY on NCST-K.Lesane False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - NCST 18(8:11 - 1st) S.McDonough punts 46 yards to FSU 36 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by M.Pittman.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 36(8:03 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at FSU 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 38(7:21 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas; I.Moore at FSU 36.
|Sack
3 & 10 - FSU 36(6:40 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at FSU 26 for -10 yards (D.Vann)
|Punt
4 & 20 - FSU 26(5:59 - 1st) A.Mastromanno punts 40 yards to NCST 34 Center-J.Rosenberry. T.Thomas returned punt from the NCST 34. Tackled by K.DeLoach at NCST 42.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 42(5:50 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at NCST 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 50(5:30 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to FSU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; J.Verse at FSU 47.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 47(4:57 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to FSU 47. Catch made by D.Carter at FSU 47. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Dent; K.Knowles at FSU 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 24(4:36 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to FSU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Warner at FSU 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 22(4:02 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to FSU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; J.Verse at FSU 20.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NCST 20(3:21 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NCST 28(3:11 - 1st) C.Dunn 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Shimko Holder-S.McDonough.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:06 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 60 yards from NCST 35 to the FSU 5. M.Pittman returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Fordham; D.Jones at FSU 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 18(2:59 - 1st) J.Travis scrambles to FSU 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at FSU 19.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 19(2:22 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 19. Catch made by M.Pittman at FSU 19. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by at FSU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 33(2:04 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|+37 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 33(1:57 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 33. Catch made by O.Wilson at FSU 33. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by A.White at NCST 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 30(1:28 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to NCST 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at NCST 28.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - FSU 28(0:46 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Pittman. PENALTY on NCST-T.Price Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - FSU 23(0:42 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to NCST 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Clark; P.Wilson at NCST 23.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - FSU 23(0:04 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.McClain.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - FSU 23(15:00 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson (A.White).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 23(14:56 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 23(14:50 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at NCST 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 34(14:27 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; A.Dent at NCST 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - NCST 43(13:52 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; J.Farmer at NCST 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 48(13:13 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 48(13:08 - 2nd) D.Leary rushed to FSU 46 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.DeLoach at FSU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NCST 46(12:30 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for J.Houston (K.DeLoach).
|Penalty
4 & 4 - NCST 46(12:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on NCST-K.Lesane False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NCST 49(12:26 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 36 yards to FSU 15 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by M.Pittman.
|Result
|Play
|+71 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 15(12:18 - 2nd) J.Travis rushed to NCST 14 for 71 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NCST 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 14(11:35 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to NCST 14. Catch made by M.Pittman at NCST 14. Gain of 14 yards. M.Pittman for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:29 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:29 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(11:29 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; A.Dent at NCST 24.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - NCST 24(10:52 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 24. Catch made by D.Sumo-Karngbaye at NCST 24. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.McLendon at NCST 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NCST 33(10:22 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for P.Rooks.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NCST 33(10:15 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 40 yards to FSU 27 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by M.Pittman.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 27(10:08 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 27. Catch made by M.Pittman at FSU 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at FSU 35.
|+39 YD
2 & 2 - FSU 35(9:37 - 2nd) T.Ward rushed to NCST 26 for 39 yards. Tackled by S.Battle; P.Wilson at NCST 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 26(9:09 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to NCST 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas; P.Wilson at NCST 21.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - FSU 21(8:45 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to NCST 21. Catch made by C.McDonald at NCST 21. Gain of yards. Tackled by D.Boykin at NCST 20. PENALTY on FSU-J.Wilson Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - FSU 36(8:20 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - FSU 36(8:10 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson.
4 & 20 - FSU(8:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on FSU-FSU Delay of Game 5 yards declined. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 20 - FSU 36(8:05 - 2nd) A.Mastromanno punts 28 yards to NCST 8 Center-J.Rosenberry. Downed by FSU.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 8(7:55 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at NCST 9.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 9(7:15 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 9. Catch made by D.Jones at NCST 9. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Thomas; J.Robinson at NCST 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 18(6:41 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Payton; A.Dent at NCST 18.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 18(6:00 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 18. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 18. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by A.Thomas at FSU 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 48(5:28 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to FSU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Verse; J.Robinson at FSU 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 44(4:54 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to FSU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Verse; P.Payton at FSU 39.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NCST 39(4:23 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for C.Seabrough (P.Payton).
|Int
4 & 1 - NCST 39(4:19 - 2nd) D.Leary pass INTERCEPTED at FSU 28. Intercepted by J.Robinson at FSU 28. Tackled by at FSU 28.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 28(4:13 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 28. Catch made by T.Benson at FSU 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at FSU 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 30(3:40 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 30. Catch made by O.Wilson at FSU 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at FSU 34.
|+26 YD
3 & 4 - FSU 34(2:53 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to NCST 40 for 26 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 40.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 40(2:30 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to NCST 40. Catch made by M.Pittman at NCST 40. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - FSU 42(1:42 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to NCST 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at NCST 41.
|+29 YD
3 & 11 - FSU 41(1:14 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to NCST 41. Catch made by J.Wilson at NCST 41. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan; T.Ingle at NCST 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 12(0:52 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to NCST End Zone for 12 yards. L.Toafili for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 25(0:43 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 25. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Knowles at NCST 36. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas (K.Knowles).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 25(0:43 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by D.Sumo-Karngbaye at NCST 25. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Dent at NCST 25.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 25(0:34 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at NCST 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NCST 30(0:27 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 57 yards to FSU 13 Center-J.Shimko. O.Wilson returned punt from the FSU 13. Tackled by D.Jones; D.Thomas at NCST 36.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 36(0:10 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to NCST 36. Catch made by L.Toafili at NCST 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 29.
|Field Goal
2 & 3 - FSU 37(0:03 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Rosenberry Holder-A.Mastromanno.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the NCST End Zone. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Rector at NCST 16.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 16(14:54 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at NCST 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 24(14:24 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at NCST 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 30(13:48 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at NCST 29.
|+25 YD
2 & 11 - NCST 29(13:14 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 29. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 29. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; O.Cooper at FSU 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 46(12:44 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to FSU 46. Catch made by J.Houston at FSU 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; J.Robinson at FSU 39.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 39(12:25 - 3rd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to FSU 23 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy; T.Bethune at FSU 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 23(11:52 - 3rd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to FSU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; J.Jackson at FSU 21.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 21(11:14 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to FSU 21. Catch made by D.Sumo-Karngbaye at FSU 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by O.Cooper at FSU 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 12(10:35 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to FSU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at FSU 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 10(9:55 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to FSU 10. Catch made by D.Jones at FSU 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Jones for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:49 - 3rd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:49 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(9:49 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Vann; D.Thomas at FSU 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - FSU 21(9:07 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 21. Catch made by O.Wilson at FSU 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at FSU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FSU 28(8:27 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FSU 28(8:21 - 3rd) A.Mastromanno punts 36 yards to NCST 36 Center-J.Rosenberry. T.Thomas returned punt from the NCST 36. Tackled by R.Green; B.Courtney at NCST 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 43(8:12 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 43(8:04 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 43. Catch made by C.Seabrough at NCST 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Green; T.Bethune at NCST 47.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NCST 47(7:26 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for J.Houston.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NCST 47(7:21 - 3rd) S.McDonough punts 38 yards to FSU 15 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by M.Pittman.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 15(7:14 - 3rd) J.Travis rushed to FSU 29 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Pitts at FSU 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 29(6:39 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson; D.Pitts at FSU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FSU 32(6:08 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Pittman.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FSU 32(6:01 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FSU 32(5:55 - 3rd) A.Mastromanno punts 43 yards to NCST 25 Center-J.Rosenberry. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(5:48 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Verse at NCST 20.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - NCST 20(5:17 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Jones. PENALTY on FSU-R.Green Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 30(5:14 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for P.Rooks. PENALTY on FSU-J.Farmer Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 45(4:59 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; J.Robinson at NCST 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 49(4:34 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy at NCST 50.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - NCST 50(3:59 - 3rd) J.Chambers scrambles to FSU 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Knowles; R.Green at FSU 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 42(3:38 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to FSU 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at FSU 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - NCST 37(2:58 - 3rd) J.Chambers rushed to FSU 26 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Green at FSU 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 26(2:21 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to FSU 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy at FSU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NCST 25(1:50 - 3rd) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for C.Seabrough.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - NCST 25(1:45 - 3rd) J.Chambers scrambles to FSU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at FSU 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NCST 30(1:04 - 3rd) C.Dunn 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Shimko Holder-S.McDonough.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:57 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(0:57 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 25. Catch made by O.Wilson at FSU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at FSU 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - FSU 34(0:37 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle P.Wilson at FSU 33. PENALTY on FSU-D.Gibbons Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - FSU 18(0:25 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Pittman.
|Punt
4 & 17 - FSU 18(15:00 - 4th) A.Mastromanno punts 0 yards to NCST 16 Center-J.Rosenberry. Downed by FSU. PENALTY on FSU-A.Mastromanno Illegal Kick/Kicking Loose Ball / Offense 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 13(14:46 - 4th) T.Thomas pass complete to FSU 13. Catch made by J.Chambers at FSU 13. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by J.Farmer at FSU 18.
|Sack
2 & 15 - NCST 18(14:03 - 4th) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers sacked at FSU 23 for -5 yards (D.McLendon)
|No Gain
3 & 20 - NCST 23(13:28 - 4th) J.Chambers rushed to FSU 21 for yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 21. PENALTY on NCST-A.Belton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 30 - NCST 33(13:23 - 4th) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for D.Jones. PENALTY on NCST-T.McKay Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 40 - NCST 43(12:54 - 4th) J.Chambers rushed to FSU 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at FSU 36.
|Field Goal
4 & 33 - NCST 43(12:13 - 4th) C.Dunn 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Shimko Holder-S.McDonough.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:07 - 4th) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 25(12:07 - 4th) T.Benson rushed to FSU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Moore; D.Thomas at FSU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 25(11:31 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FSU 25(11:24 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Douglas.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - FSU 25(11:17 - 4th) PENALTY on FSU-D.Lundy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - FSU 20(11:17 - 4th) A.Mastromanno punts 38 yards to NCST 42 Center-J.Rosenberry. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 42(11:11 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to NCST 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at NCST 46.
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 46(10:39 - 4th) J.Chambers rushed to FSU 35 for 19 yards. Tackled by R.Green; A.Dent at FSU 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 35(9:54 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to FSU 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 29.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - NCST 29(9:21 - 4th) D.Mimms rushed to FSU 15 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy; J.Robinson at FSU 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 15(8:48 - 4th) D.Mimms rushed to FSU 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach; T.Bethune at FSU 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 14(8:03 - 4th) D.Mimms rushed to FSU 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy; T.Bethune at FSU 8.
|-3 YD
3 & Goal - NCST 8(7:16 - 4th) J.Chambers rushed to FSU 11 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at FSU 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NCST 17(6:38 - 4th) C.Dunn 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Shimko Holder-S.McDonough.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:33 - 4th) C.Smith kicks 55 yards from NCST 35 to the FSU 10. Out of bounds.
|Int
1 & 10 - FSU 35(6:33 - 4th) J.Travis pass INTERCEPTED at FSU 45. Intercepted by S.Battle at FSU 45. Tackled by M.Pittman at FSU 30. PENALTY on NCST-NCST Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. PENALTY on FSU-FSU Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 40(6:24 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to FSU 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Briggs; A.Dent at FSU 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - NCST 40(6:12 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to FSU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at FSU 35.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NCST 35(5:24 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to FSU 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at FSU 35.
4 & 5 - NCST(4:32 - 4th) PENALTY on NCST-NCST Delay of Game 5 yards declined. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NCST 35(4:32 - 4th) S.McDonough punts 27 yards to FSU 8 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by M.Pittman.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 8(4:25 - 4th) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas; I.Moore at FSU 9.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 9(3:52 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 9. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 9. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas; I.Moore at FSU 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 19(3:19 - 4th) J.Travis rushed to FSU 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at FSU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - FSU 27(2:51 - 4th) J.Travis scrambles to FSU 30 for yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at FSU 30. PENALTY on FSU-R.Scott Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+31 YD
2 & 12 - FSU 17(2:27 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 17. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 17. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by NCST at FSU 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 48(1:52 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for T.Benson. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for T.Benson. PENALTY on NCST-S.Battle Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 37(1:52 - 4th) L.Toafili rushed to NCST 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 35(1:22 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to NCST 35. Catch made by L.Toafili at NCST 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - FSU 28(0:53 - 4th) L.Toafili rushed to NCST 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 24(0:51 - 4th) L.Toafili rushed to NCST 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle; D.Boykin at NCST 22.
|Int
2 & 8 - FSU 22(0:44 - 4th) J.Travis pass INTERCEPTED at NCST End Zone. Intercepted by D.Boykin at NCST End Zone. Tackled by FSU at NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 20(0:38 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to NCST 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at NCST 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 23(0:34 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to NCST 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at NCST 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - NCST 28(0:29 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to NCST 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Warner at NCST 35.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 35(0:23 - 4th) J.Chambers kneels at the NCST 30.
