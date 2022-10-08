|
|
|AUBURN
|UGA
No. 2 UGA routs Auburn 42-10 in Deep South's Oldest Rivalry
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Georgia gets held to an almost impossible standard these days. That goes with being the defending national champions.
''I think we just got to play football,'' quarterback Stetson Bennett said. ''I mean, it's just football. It's X's and O's. It's have fun with your brother and go jump on him.''
The Bulldogs had plenty to enjoy Saturday in a 42-10 victory against rival Auburn that started a little sluggish, but turned into a laugher.
Bennett sprinted 64 yards for a touchdown, Daijun Edwards scored three times on the ground and No. 2 Georgia ran over the listless Tigers.
''I think we're getting just like, `Ah, well, you know it wasn't perfect, so I'm gonna be miserable.' Like, no. We played a good game. We got a lot of things to get better at. We just get better at them next week. But we're going to enjoy this week.''
Bennett's career-long run on the first play of the fourth quarter was the biggest of the day for a Bulldogs offense that mostly plodded along for the first three.
The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) got two short touchdown runs by Edwards and one from Kenny McIntosh to build a 21-3 in the third quarter.
Then Bennett found a huge swath of empty green grass on a quarterback draw and managed to beat a chasing pack of Tigers to the goal line to make it 28-3.
''Usually, I'm pretty smart about getting down because I know I'm not the biggest guy. But there was nobody there. And I was like, alright, well, we're just gonna keep rolling,'' Bennett said.
Georgia ran its winning streak to six in the series, has not lost the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry at home since 2005 and leads overall 63-56.
Getting little help from its offense, Auburn's defense seemed to wear down and gave up 292 yards and six touchdowns rushing.
Robby Ashford was 13 for 38 for 168 yards while frequently scrambling to elude pressure for the Tigers (3-3, 1-2).
Coming off consecutive lackluster performances, the Bulldogs were once again spotty offensively in the first half.
Georgia opened up a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, turning two short-field possessions into touchdowns.
First, a failed Auburn faked punt in Georgia territory set up the Bulldogs at the Tigers' 36. McIntosh finished with a 1-yard TD run.
Ladd McConkey's 38-yard punt return put Georgia at the Auburn 31 and Edwards scored from a yard out to put the Bulldogs up two scores.
And that was pretty much all they needed against an Auburn team that has not scored more than 17 points in any of its last four games under beleaguered second-year coach Bryan Harsin.
Harsin said he was mostly pleased with his defense.
''At some point you got to put some points on the board. You got to even the game out. You got to keep it close. You got to give your guys hope,'' he said.
Auburn snapped a streak of two straight games without a second-half point, when it got a 29-yard field goal from Anders Carlson after a Georgia fumble deep in its own territory on the first possession of the third quarter.
Any chance the Tigers had to make it a game disappeared quickly. Georgia put together its best offensive drive, marching 81 yards and making it 21-3 on Edwards' 2-yard run.
Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran said coach Kirby Smart wasn't thrilled with the first half performance.
''He just honestly told us like, who are we? Who are we going to be? You know, I think a lot of guys took that personally,'' Van Pran said.
The Bulldogs put up 357 yards in the second half on 42 plays.
''Guys are tired, but you know you got to play when you're tired,'' Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe said.
The Tigers have been outscored 125-31 in the second half of their last nine games against Power 5 teams.
THE TAKEAWAY
Auburn: There is an if-not-when vibe with the Tigers regarding Harsin. It was clear coming off the university's attempt to push Harsin out in February that his future at Auburn was ify at best. Now, it would seem as if time is running out.
Georgia: The Bulldogs' offense once again lacked the big-play pop it displayed in its first three games, but the defense was just fine without star defensive tackle Jalen Carter (knee). Carter was injured last week against Missouri. Georgia still held Auburn to 93 yards rushing.
UP NEXT
Auburn: No let up next week with a road game at No. 9 Mississippi.
Georgia: The Bulldogs face Vanderbilt before an open date leads to a tough four week stretch of Florida, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 23 Mississippi State and No. 13 Kentucky.
---
Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
|
R. Ashford
9 QB
165 PaYds, PaTD, 52 RuYds
|
D. Edwards
30 RB
83 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|21
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|258
|500
|Total Plays
|63
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|292
|Rush Attempts
|25
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|7.5
|Yards Passing
|165
|208
|Comp. - Att.
|13-38
|22-32
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-60
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|6
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-44.7
|5-41.4
|Return Yards
|0
|53
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-53
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|165
|PASS YDS
|208
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|292
|
|
|258
|TOTAL YDS
|500
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|13/38
|165
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|9
|52
|0
|17
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|5
|20
|0
|9
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|10
|19
|0
|5
|
J. Shenker 25 TE
|J. Shenker
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|4
|3
|73
|1
|62
|
J. Shenker 25 TE
|J. Shenker
|8
|5
|32
|0
|13
|
J. Johnson 6 WR
|J. Johnson
|5
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
Z. Capers 80 WR
|Z. Capers
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
K. Moore 0 WR
|K. Moore
|4
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|4
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
D. Worsham 8 WR
|D. Worsham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Fromm 85 TE
|T. Fromm
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Fair 5 WR
|J. Fair
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Steiner 32 LB
|W. Steiner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Puckett 10 S
|Z. Puckett
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kaufman 1 S
|D. Kaufman
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 DE
|C. Wooden
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Scott 6 CB
|K. Scott
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 36 CB
|J. Simpson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Riley 13 LB
|C. Riley
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rhym 23 CB
|J. Rhym
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 4 CB
|D. James
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burks 92 DT
|M. Burks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 99 DL
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bragg 98 DE
|M. Bragg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bridges 20 S
|C. Bridges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. M'Ba 5 DL
|J. M'Ba
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Willis 33 LB
|J. Willis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 50 DL
|M. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 18 CB
|N. Pritchett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|1/1
|29
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|9
|44.7
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Scott 6 CB
|K. Scott
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|22/32
|208
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 22 RB
|B. Robinson
|12
|98
|1
|30
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|12
|83
|3
|28
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|3
|64
|1
|64
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|8
|37
|1
|10
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|2
|13
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|6
|5
|47
|0
|21
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|6
|2
|36
|0
|24
|
O. Delp 4 TE
|O. Delp
|4
|3
|29
|0
|18
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|2
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|2
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
D. Bell 86 WR
|D. Bell
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|4
|4
|13
|0
|12
|
J. Meeks 9 WR
|J. Meeks
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Starks 24 DB
|M. Starks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dumas-Johnson 10 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 0 LB
|R. Davis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bullard 22 DB
|J. Bullard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ringo 5 DB
|K. Ringo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Brinson 97 DL
|W. Brinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Sorey Jr. 18 LB
|X. Sorey Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 DB
|T. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 17 DB
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Thorson 92 P
|B. Thorson
|5
|41.4
|5
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|5
|10.6
|38
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 25. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Lassiter at AUB 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 28(14:30 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Logue; N.Stackhouse at AUB 29.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - AUBURN 29(13:48 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by UGA at AUB 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(13:29 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson; R.Davis at AUB 35.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - AUBURN 35(12:51 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-J.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - AUBURN 30(12:23 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - AUBURN 30(12:18 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for AUB.
|Punt
4 & 15 - AUBURN 30(12:11 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 40 yards to UGA 30 Center-AUB. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 30. Tackled by S.Jackson at UGA 35.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 35(12:01 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hall; N.Pritchett at UGA 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UGA 38(11:26 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UGA 38(11:22 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 38. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman at UGA 44.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UGA 44(10:37 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 41 yards to AUB 15 Center-UGA. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 15(10:29 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Shenker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 15(10:23 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - AUBURN 15(10:16 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-B.Council False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - AUBURN 10(10:16 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 10. Catch made by J.Shenker at AUB 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by X.Sorey at AUB 17.
|Punt
4 & 8 - AUBURN 17(9:43 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 40 yards to UGA 43 Center-AUB. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 43. Tackled by AUB at UGA 43.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 43(9:32 - 1st) K.Milton rushed to AUB 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; C.Riley at AUB 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 49(8:49 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 49. Catch made by L.McConkey at AUB 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.James at AUB 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 44(8:19 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 44. Catch made by K.McIntosh at AUB 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Bragg at AUB 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 44(7:43 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 44. Catch made by K.McIntosh at AUB 44. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.James at AUB 45.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UGA 45(7:08 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UGA 45(7:03 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 39 yards to AUB 6 Center-UGA. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 6(6:55 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Smith at AUB 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 11(6:26 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 11. Catch made by J.Shenker at AUB 11. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at AUB 14.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - AUBURN 14(6:10 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 29 for 15 yards. Tackled by UGA at AUB 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 29(5:47 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 29(5:44 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AUBURN 29(5:40 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson. PENALTY on AUB-A.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - AUBURN 29(5:33 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-C.Riley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - AUBURN 24(5:33 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 45 yards to UGA 31 Center-AUB. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 31. Tackled by B.Lester at UGA 33.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 33(5:23 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at UGA 42.
|+28 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 42(4:49 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to AUB 30 for 28 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett at AUB 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 30(4:10 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to AUB 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at AUB 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 28(3:31 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 28. Catch made by D.Washington at AUB 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman at AUB 21.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UGA 21(3:20 - 1st) K.Milton rushed to AUB 13 for yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at AUB 13. PENALTY on UGA-D.Washington Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 16 - UGA 36(2:54 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson. PENALTY on AUB-D.Hall Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UGA 31(2:33 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|No Good
4 & 20 - UGA 37(2:31 - 1st) J.Podlesny 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UGA Holder-UGA.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30(2:18 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 39 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UGA at AUB 39.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - AUBURN 39(1:42 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 39 for yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at AUB 39. PENALTY on AUB-A.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - AUBURN 29(1:14 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Brinson at AUB 34.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - AUBURN 34(0:36 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Fromm.
|+2 YD
4 & 6 - AUBURN 34(0:29 - 1st) J.Shenker rushed to AUB 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Smith at AUB 36.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 36(0:25 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to AUB 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett; Z.Puckett at AUB 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 27(15:00 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to AUB 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at AUB 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 22(14:26 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 22. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at AUB 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at AUB 16.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 16(13:50 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to AUB 6 for 10 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett; O.Pappoe at AUB 6.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 6(13:10 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to AUB 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at AUB 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UGA 1(12:27 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to AUB 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; C.Wooden at AUB 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UGA 1(11:47 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to AUB End Zone for 1 yards. K.McIntosh for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:42 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 62 yards from UGA 35 to the AUB 3. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(11:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on AUB-AUB False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - AUBURN 20(11:42 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson; Z.Logue at AUB 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - AUBURN 24(11:05 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - AUBURN 24(10:57 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for AUB.
|Punt
4 & 11 - AUBURN 24(10:51 - 2nd) O.Chapman punts 45 yards to UGA 31 Center-AUB. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 31. Tackled by O.Pappoe at AUB 31.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 31(10:35 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to AUB 8 for 23 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett at AUB 8.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 8(9:53 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to AUB 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Bridges at AUB 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 1(8:51 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to AUB End Zone for 1 yards. D.Edwards for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:45 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 60 yards from UGA 35 to the AUB 5. K.Scott returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Singletary at AUB 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(8:40 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at AUB 25.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 25(8:13 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by J.Shenker at AUB 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UGA at AUB 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(7:39 - 2nd) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 44 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by UGA at AUB 44. PENALTY on AUB-K.Zierer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 20 - AUBURN 28(7:07 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 28. Catch made by Z.Capers at AUB 28. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UGA at AUB 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - AUBURN 44(6:32 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 44. Catch made by J.Shenker at AUB 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at UGA 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(5:59 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to UGA 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Stackhouse at UGA 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - AUBURN 43(5:33 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to UGA 43. Catch made by J.Hunter at UGA 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at UGA 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - AUBURN 41(4:48 - 2nd) R.Ashford scrambles to UGA 38 for 3 yards. R.Ashford FUMBLES forced by UGA. Fumble RECOVERED by UGA-Z.Logue at UGA 38. Tackled by AUB at UGA 38.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 38(4:42 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at UGA 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 40(4:04 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hall; M.Harris at UGA 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 45(3:26 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 45. Catch made by K.McIntosh at UGA 45. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hall at UGA 47.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UGA 47(2:43 - 2nd) B.Thorson punts 39 yards to AUB 14 Center-UGA. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 14(2:34 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at AUB 23.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - AUBURN 23(1:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on AUB-B.Coffey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - AUBURN 18(1:43 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|-12 YD
3 & 6 - AUBURN 18(1:36 - 2nd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 6 for -12 yards. R.Ashford FUMBLES forced by UGA. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-K.Zierer at AUB 6. Tackled by UGA at AUB 6.
|Punt
4 & 18 - AUBURN 6(1:31 - 2nd) O.Chapman punts 56 yards to UGA 38 Center-AUB. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 38. Tackled by J.Shenker; J.Levant at UGA 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 46(1:17 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UGA 46(1:10 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UGA 46(1:04 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Blaylock.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UGA 46(0:58 - 2nd) B.Thorson punts 45 yards to AUB 9 Center-UGA. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 9(0:50 - 2nd) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at AUB 16.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - AUBURN 16(0:30 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - AUBURN 16(0:25 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 16. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 16. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Davis at AUB 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(0:20 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 23(0:14 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Fair.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - AUBURN 23(0:10 - 2nd) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 40 for 17 yards. Tackled by UGA at AUB 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(0:02 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at UGA 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 25(14:28 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at UGA 28.
|Sack
3 & 7 - UGA 28(13:56 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett sacked at UGA 19 for -9 yards (C.Wooden) S.Bennett FUMBLES forced by C.Wooden. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-C.Wooden at UGA 19. Tackled by UGA at UGA 19.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 19(13:42 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to UGA 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Davis; J.Bullard at UGA 14.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - AUBURN 14(13:10 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to UGA 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Logue at UGA 14.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - AUBURN 14(12:33 - 3rd) R.Ashford scrambles to UGA 12 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UGA at UGA 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - AUBURN 19(11:57 - 3rd) A.Carlson 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AUB Holder-AUB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:51 - 3rd) A.Carlson kicks 62 yards from AUB 35 to the UGA 3. K.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Steiner at UGA 19.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 19(11:47 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 19. Catch made by D.Washington at UGA 19. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hall at UGA 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 35(11:17 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 35. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 35. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Steiner at UGA 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - UGA 36(10:38 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Scott; C.Wooden at UGA 39.
|+21 YD
3 & 6 - UGA 39(9:57 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 39. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 39. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Kaufman at AUB 40. PENALTY on AUB-D.Hall Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 40(9:34 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 40. Catch made by K.McIntosh at AUB 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at AUB 27. PENALTY on UGA-D.Washington Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 13 - UGA 43(9:11 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 43. Catch made by L.McConkey at AUB 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman; D.James at AUB 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 29(9:00 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Meeks.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 29(8:48 - 3rd) S.Bennett scrambles to AUB 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 20.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 20(8:28 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to AUB 10 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman; J.Simpson at AUB 10.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 10(7:48 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to AUB 2 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.James; D.Kaufman at AUB 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 2(7:10 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to AUB End Zone for 2 yards. D.Edwards for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:07 - 3rd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:07 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(7:07 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by J.Hunter at AUB 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dumas-Johnson at AUB 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - AUBURN 34(6:34 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 38 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Ringo at AUB 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(6:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on AUB-C.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - AUBURN 33(5:44 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Davis at AUB 35.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - AUBURN 35(5:00 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Fromm.
|+20 YD
3 & 13 - AUBURN 35(4:50 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 35. Catch made by J.Johnson at AUB 35. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Starks at UGA 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(4:16 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 45(4:09 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to UGA 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo; N.Stackhouse at UGA 43.
|-4 YD
3 & 8 - AUBURN 43(3:29 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to UGA 47 for -4 yards. Tackled by N.Smith at UGA 47.
|Punt
4 & 12 - AUBURN 47(2:52 - 3rd) O.Chapman punts 47 yards to UGA End Zone Center-AUB. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 20(2:39 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 20. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 20. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at UGA 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 44(2:23 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at UGA 45.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - UGA 45(1:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on UGA-L.McConkey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - UGA 40(1:31 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|+9 YD
3 & 14 - UGA 40(1:22 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 40. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at UGA 49.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UGA 49(0:41 - 3rd) B.Thorson punts 43 yards to AUB 8 Center-UGA. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 8(0:30 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass INTERCEPTED at AUB 38. Intercepted by M.Starks at AUB 38. Tackled by AUB at AUB 38. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Shenker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 8(0:21 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Bigsby.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AUBURN 8(0:14 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Bigsby.
|Punt
4 & 10 - AUBURN 8(0:10 - 3rd) O.Chapman punts 56 yards to UGA 36 Center-AUB. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 4th) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(14:49 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by J.Shenker at AUB 25. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dumas-Johnson at AUB 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 25(14:18 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AUBURN 25(14:13 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - AUBURN 25(14:07 - 4th) O.Chapman punts 38 yards to UGA 37 Center-AUB. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 37(13:59 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 37. Catch made by D.Blaylock at UGA 37. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at AUB 39.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 39(13:23 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to AUB 25 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at AUB 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(12:51 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to AUB 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Burks at AUB 22.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 22(12:18 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to AUB 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Riley; J.Jones at AUB 24.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - UGA 24(11:35 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 24. Catch made by B.Bowers at AUB 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Rhym at AUB 12.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 12(11:19 - 4th) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey. PENALTY on AUB-D.Hall Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 7(11:16 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to AUB End Zone for 7 yards. D.Edwards for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:10 - 4th) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 4th) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(11:10 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at AUB 24.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - AUBURN 24(10:32 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 24. Catch made by K.Moore at AUB 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at AUB 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(10:05 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Shenker.
|+62 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 38(10:04 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 38. Catch made by J.Hunter at AUB 38. Gain of 62 yards. J.Hunter for 62 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:51 - 4th) A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:51 - 4th) A.Carlson kicks 64 yards from AUB 35 to the UGA 1. Out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 35(9:51 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at UGA 42.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UGA 42(9:17 - 4th) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Meeks.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 42(9:10 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 42. Catch made by O.Delp at UGA 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Rhym at UGA 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 48(8:35 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 48. Catch made by J.Meeks at UGA 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at AUB 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 43(7:55 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to AUB 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at AUB 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 40(7:23 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 40. Catch made by D.Edwards at AUB 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at AUB 40.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 40(6:44 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 40. Catch made by D.Bell at AUB 40. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Puckett at AUB 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 28(6:18 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 28. Catch made by O.Delp at AUB 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; J.Rhym at AUB 23.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UGA 23(5:39 - 4th) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for O.Delp.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UGA 23(5:30 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 23. Catch made by D.Edwards at AUB 23. Gain of yards. D.Edwards for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UGA-W.Ericson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
3 & 15 - UGA 33(5:21 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 33. Catch made by O.Delp at AUB 33. Gain of 18 yards. O.Delp ran out of bounds.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 15(4:51 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to AUB End Zone for 15 yards. B.Robinson for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:45 - 4th) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 4th) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(4:45 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; T.Smith at AUB 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - AUBURN 31(4:14 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Fair.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - AUBURN 31(4:05 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for D.Worsham.
|Punt
4 & 4 - AUBURN 31(3:58 - 4th) O.Chapman punts 35 yards to UGA 34 Center-AUB. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 34(3:50 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Burks at UGA 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 36(3:01 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at UGA 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - UGA 40(2:16 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Willis; J.M'ba at UGA 43.
|+30 YD
4 & 1 - UGA 43(1:29 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to AUB 27 for 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Kaufman; Z.Puckett at AUB 27.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 27(1:17 - 4th) UGA kneels at the AUB 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - UGA 28(0:36 - 4th) UGA kneels at the AUB 30.
