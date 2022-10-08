|
|
|WASHST
|USC
No. 6 USC defense clamps down, beats Washington State 30-14
LOS ANGELES (AP) Caleb Williams threw two touchdown passes to Mario Williams and No. 6 Southern California shut out Washington State in the second half of a 30-14 victory Saturday night.
Travis Dye rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12), who stayed unbeaten in coach Lincoln Riley's first season. USC hadn't started a season 6-0 since 2006, near the height of coach Pete Carroll's powerhouse era.
Caleb Williams went only 15 of 29 for 188 yards, but made big throws when necessary in an up-and-down performance. The Trojans didn't need their quarterback to be brilliant this time, with Dye and the offensive line doing much of the damage in a workmanlike second half.
Cameron Ward passed for 172 yards while hitting Robert Ferrel and Nakia Watson for touchdowns for the Cougars (4-2, 1-2), who remained winless at the Coliseum since 2013. Washington State fell short of its second road victory over a Top 25 team this season when its offense bogged down on seven consecutive scoreless drives to end the game.
Although USC's defense somehow didn't add to its 15 takeaways this season, the Trojans impressively shut down an opponent that had scored 107 points in its previous three games. Washington State didn't score in the final 43 minutes, and Tuli Tuipulotu got three of the Trojans' five sacks.
USC even persevered through the absence of three significant players. Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver Jordan Addison left the Trojans' lineup during the second half with an undisclosed injury. USC already was without top linebacker Shane Lee due to injury, and it lost top safety Calen Bullock to a targeting call decided by video review in the second quarter.
Mario Williams caught a 38-yard TD pass on USC's opening drive, but Washington State put together back-to-back long touchdown drives to start the second quarter. The Cougars gathered momentum during that second TD drive after Ward threw a quick slant to Ferrel and Bullock was ejected for his hit on the lightning-quick play.
Washington State quickly drove for Watson's go-ahead touchdown catch, putting the Trojans behind at the Coliseum for the first time this season.
USC reclaimed the lead shortly before halftime, but the Trojans and Washington State both were called for game-altering penalties during the drive, which ended in Dye's 4-yard TD run for a 17-14 lead.
Dye had another TD run wiped out by a penalty in the third quarter before Mario Williams slid into the end zone to snag a pass inches off the grass for his second TD.
Denis Lynch kicked two of his three field goals in the final 9:09 as USC's offense used up most of the clock.
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington State: The offense bogged down mightily in the second half, and while that's mostly a credit to USC's defense, fans won't like the mix of drops and unsuccessful play calls. The Cougars clearly have talent on offense, and they can do better than this.
USC: The Trojans have reached the halfway point of Riley's debut regular season with very few reasons for complaints, beyond injuries. The defense is relying less on turnovers and more on solid overall play, which is encouraging as the Trojans head to a showdown with the defending Pac-12 champion Utes.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
USC won't hurt its ranking at all, and the Cougars are still in the mix to be a contender again in a couple of weeks after finishing just out of the Top 25 last week.
UP NEXT
Washington State: At Oregon State on Saturday night.
USC: At Utah on Saturday night.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Ward
1 QB
172 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 5 RuYds
|
C. Williams
13 QB
188 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 34 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|22
|Rushing
|7
|12
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|316
|369
|Total Plays
|61
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|144
|181
|Rush Attempts
|29
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|172
|188
|Comp. - Att.
|19-32
|15-29
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|11-106
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-40.3
|5-45.0
|Return Yards
|12
|22
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|2-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|172
|PASS YDS
|188
|
|
|144
|RUSH YDS
|181
|
|
|316
|TOTAL YDS
|369
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|19/32
|172
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|13
|130
|0
|41
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|2
|13
|0
|12
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|13
|5
|0
|11
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|3
|2
|54
|0
|45
|
D. Ollie 6 WR
|D. Ollie
|5
|4
|35
|0
|12
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|4
|3
|28
|0
|11
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|4
|3
|21
|0
|11
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|8
|3
|15
|1
|12
|
O. Peters 20 WR
|O. Peters
|2
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|2
|2
|7
|1
|6
|
J. Meredith 84 WR
|J. Meredith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Henley 1 LB
|D. Henley
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 25 DB
|J. Hicks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Lee 13 DB
|J. Lee
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Langford Jr. 5 DB
|D. Langford Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith-Wade 6 DB
|C. Smith-Wade
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 LB
|B. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roff 20 LB
|Q. Roff
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Falatea 50 LB
|L. Falatea
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Mauigoa 51 LB
|F. Mauigoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mejia 93 DL
|C. Mejia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lockett III 0 DB
|S. Lockett III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mujahid 48 DL
|A. Mujahid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Edson 95 LB
|A. Edson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thornton 52 LB
|K. Thornton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|7
|40.3
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|15/29
|188
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|28
|149
|1
|20
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|9
|34
|0
|13
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 4 WR
|M. Williams
|6
|4
|82
|2
|38
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|4
|3
|38
|0
|20
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|6
|3
|37
|0
|25
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|3
|3
|18
|0
|10
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. McRee 87 TE
|L. McRee
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Williams 8 WR
|C. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 19 TE
|M. Epps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Hudson 10 WR
|K. Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Ford 81 WR
|K. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 6 DB
|M. Blackmon
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gentry 18 LB
|E. Gentry
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 19 DB
|J. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|4-0
|3.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 DB
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DL
|S. Byrd
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 99 DL
|N. Figueroa
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
S. Ta'ufo'ou 47 DL
|S. Ta'ufo'ou
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taleni 31 DL
|T. Taleni
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 22 DB
|C. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Foreman 0 DL
|K. Foreman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nomura 44 LB
|T. Nomura
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Benton 79 DL
|D. Benton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beavers Jr. 15 DB
|A. Beavers Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|3/3
|31
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Sleep-Dalton 42 P
|A. Sleep-Dalton
|5
|45.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|2
|27.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
M. Jackson III 9 WR
|M. Jackson III
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the WST End Zone. R.Bell returns the kickoff. Tackled by USC at WST 23.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 23(14:55 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 23. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 23. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at WST 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 33(14:27 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 33. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at WST 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - WASHST 41(14:06 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd at WST 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - WASHST 42(13:48 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 42. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 42. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at WST 47.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 47(13:21 - 1st) R.Bell rushed to WST 43 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at WST 43.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - WASHST 43(12:33 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for WST.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - WASHST 43(12:16 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|Punt
4 & 14 - WASHST 43(12:11 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 39 yards to USC 18 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.Addison.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 18(12:03 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 18. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at USC 26.
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - USC 26(11:39 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 46 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at USC 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 46(11:27 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia at USC 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - USC 48(10:35 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at WST 48.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - USC 48(9:56 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for USC. PENALTY on WST-A.Edson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 43(9:52 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to WST 43. Catch made by M.Williams at WST 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff at WST 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 32(9:17 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|-6 YD
2 & 10 - USC 32(9:08 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to WST 38 for -6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Thornton at WST 38.
|+38 YD
3 & 16 - USC 38(8:38 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to WST 38. Catch made by M.Williams at WST 38. Gain of 38 yards. M.Williams for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:31 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 57 yards from USC 35 to the WST 8. R.Bell returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Thompson at WST 22.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WASHST 22(8:26 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 14 for -8 yards (T.Tuipulotu)
|+5 YD
2 & 18 - WASHST 14(7:44 - 1st) C.Ward rushed to WST 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at WST 19.
|Sack
3 & 13 - WASHST 19(7:09 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 14 for -5 yards (T.Tuipulotu)
|Punt
4 & 18 - WASHST 14(6:31 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 46 yards to USC 40 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.Addison.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 40(6:22 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at USC 48.
|+25 YD
2 & 2 - USC 48(6:02 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 48. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Langford at WST 27.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - USC 27(5:52 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to WST 14 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at WST 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 14(5:04 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to WST 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at WST 8.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - USC 8(4:30 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to WST 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at WST 9.
|Sack
3 & Goal - USC 9(3:50 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at WST 14 for -5 yards (A.Marsh) PENALTY on USC-J.Dedich Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - USC 21(3:36 - 1st) D.Lynch 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USC Holder-USC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the WST End Zone. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Beavers at WST 16. PENALTY on WST-C.Scott Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 8(3:27 - 1st) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 29 for 21 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at WST 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(3:11 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 29. Catch made by O.Peters at WST 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Nomura at WST 37.
|+28 YD
2 & 2 - WASHST 37(2:42 - 1st) J.Jenkins rushed to USC 35 for 28 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(2:15 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by O.Peters at USC 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 31.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - WASHST 31(1:18 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for WST. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for WST. PENALTY on USC-USC Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - WASHST 26(1:18 - 1st) J.Jenkins rushed to USC 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at USC 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - WASHST 27(0:35 - 1st) C.Ward scrambles to USC 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 22.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 22(0:07 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to USC 22. Catch made by D.Stribling at USC 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at USC 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 12(15:00 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to USC 12. Catch made by R.Ferrel at USC 12. Gain of 12 yards. R.Ferrel for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the USC End Zone. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by B.Wilson at USC 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 29(14:48 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - USC 29(14:42 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 29. Catch made by R.Brown at USC 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at USC 38.
|-7 YD
3 & 1 - USC 38(14:20 - 2nd) J.Addison rushed to USC 31 for -7 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at USC 31.
|Punt
4 & 8 - USC 31(13:46 - 2nd) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 44 yards to WST 25 Center-USC. Fair catch by R.Ferrel.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(13:37 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for WST.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(13:24 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel. PENALTY on USC-C.Bullock Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(13:24 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 40. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 40. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Goforth at USC 49.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(12:57 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to USC 49. Catch made by J.Jenkins at USC 49. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by USC at USC 4. PENALTY on USC-A.Beavers Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 4(12:37 - 2nd) C.Ward rushed to USC 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at USC 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WASHST 1(11:58 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to USC 1. Catch made by N.Watson at USC 1. Gain of 1 yards. N.Watson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:48 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:48 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 25(11:48 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - USC 25(11:42 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to USC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at USC 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - USC 28(11:23 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Ford.
|Punt
4 & 7 - USC 28(11:19 - 2nd) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 48 yards to WST 24 Center-USC. Fair catch by R.Ferrel.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASHST 24(11:12 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 24. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 24. Gain of yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at WST 29. PENALTY on WST-K.Gomness Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - WASHST 14(10:40 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to WST 26 for 12 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at WST 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - WASHST 26(10:00 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 26. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at WST 32.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - WASHST 32(9:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on WST-J.Meredith False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WASHST 27(8:36 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 27. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by USC at WST 34. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WASHST 27(8:36 - 2nd) N.Haberer punts 38 yards to USC 35 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.Addison.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 35(8:29 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - USC 35(8:25 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at USC 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - USC 44(7:44 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to USC 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff at USC 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 45(7:24 - 2nd) C.Williams scrambles to WST 48 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Henley at WST 48. PENALTY on WST-C.Smith-Wade Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 33(6:52 - 2nd) C.Williams scrambles to WST 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at WST 28.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - USC 28(6:03 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to WST 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at WST 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - USC 28(5:22 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to WST 28. Catch made by L.McREE at WST 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 24.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - USC 24(4:43 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to WST 15 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at WST 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 15(4:24 - 2nd) C.Williams scrambles to WST 11 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Henley at WST 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - USC 11(3:46 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to WST 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at WST 9.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - USC 9(3:02 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to WST 9. Catch made by M.Williams at WST 9. Gain of yards. Tackled by WST at WST 6. PENALTY on USC-J.Addison Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 19 - USC 24(2:21 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington. PENALTY on WST-R.Stevenson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - USC 19(2:21 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Epps. PENALTY on WST-A.Marsh Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - USC 4(2:14 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to WST End Zone for 4 yards. T.Dye for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:10 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the WST End Zone. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by T.Nomura at WST 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(2:04 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at WST 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 33(1:50 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 33. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at WST 36.
|Sack
3 & 3 - WASHST 36(1:09 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 32 for -4 yards (T.Tuipulotu)
|Punt
4 & 7 - WASHST 32(1:03 - 2nd) N.Haberer punts 48 yards to USC 20 Center-WST. J.Addison returned punt from the USC 20. Tackled by D.Henley at USC 35.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 35(0:50 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by T.Dye at USC 35. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hicks at USC 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - USC 43(0:45 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 43. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 43. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith-Wade at WST 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 48(0:41 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for USC.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USC 48(0:35 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for USC.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - USC 48(0:25 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for C.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 10 - USC 48(0:20 - 2nd) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 46 yards to WST 2 Center-USC. Downed by M.Croom.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 62 yards from WST 35 to the USC 3. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Wilson at USC 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 28(14:54 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USC 28(14:50 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 28. Catch made by T.Dye at USC 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at USC 28.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - USC 28(14:19 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|Punt
4 & 10 - USC 28(14:09 - 3rd) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 49 yards to WST 23 Center-USC. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 23. Tackled by B.Shaw at WST 35.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(13:59 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to USC 46 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Beavers at USC 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 46(13:26 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to USC 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taleni at USC 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - WASHST 44(12:50 - 3rd) C.Ward scrambles to USC 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 40.
|-3 YD
3 & 4 - WASHST 40(12:05 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to USC 43 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd at USC 43.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WASHST 43(11:23 - 3rd) N.Haberer punts 32 yards to USC 11 Center-WST. Fair catch by M.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 11(11:14 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to USC 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at USC 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - USC 12(10:45 - 3rd) R.Brown rushed to USC 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff at USC 17.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - USC 17(10:06 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - USC 17(10:00 - 3rd) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 38 yards to WST 45 Center-USC. Fair catch by R.Ferrel.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 45(9:53 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 45. Catch made by L.Victor at WST 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at WST 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - WASHST 50(9:14 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to USC 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at USC 46.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - WASHST 46(8:56 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to USC 46. Catch made by D.Stribling at USC 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 39(8:45 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 39(8:38 - 3rd) C.Ward rushed to USC 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 38.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WASHST 38(7:53 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - WASHST 38(7:49 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Meredith.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - USC 38(7:41 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to WST 46 for 16 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at WST 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 46(7:22 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - USC 46(7:04 - 3rd) C.Williams pass INTERCEPTED at WST 39. Intercepted by C.Smith-Wade at WST 39. Tackled by USC at WST 39. PENALTY on WST-C.Smith-Wade Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 36(6:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on WST-D.Johnson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 21(6:57 - 3rd) C.Williams scrambles to WST 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Stone at WST 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - USC 17(5:57 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to WST 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Mujahid at WST 14.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - USC 14(5:31 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to WST End Zone for yards. T.Dye for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on USC-J.Monheim Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
3 & 13 - USC 24(5:23 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to WST 24. Catch made by M.Williams at WST 24. Gain of 24 yards. M.Williams for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on WST-Q.Roff Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(5:17 - 3rd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 63 yards from USC 35 to the WST 2. L.Victor returns the kickoff. FUMBLES forced by USC. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-L.Victor at WST 2. Tackled by USC at WST 4.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 4(5:17 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 9 for yards. Tackled by USC at WST 9. PENALTY on WST-K.Gomness Offensive Holding 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 12 - WASHST 2(4:54 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at WST 9.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WASHST 9(4:26 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - WASHST 9(4:19 - 3rd) C.Ward scrambles to WST 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at WST 18.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 18(3:51 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to USC 41 for 41 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 41(3:18 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to USC 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at USC 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WASHST 38(2:42 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - WASHST 38(2:24 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins. PENALTY on WST-G.Stephens Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins. PENALTY on WST-G.Stephens Illegal Blindside Block 16 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 23 - WASHST 46(2:24 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 38 for -8 yards (N.Figueroa)
|Punt
4 & 31 - WASHST 38(1:42 - 3rd) N.Haberer punts 42 yards to USC 20 Center-WST. Fair catch by M.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 20(1:36 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 20. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at USC 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - USC 29(0:56 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to USC 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Edson at USC 31.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - USC 31(0:23 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 31. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 31. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Henley at WST 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 49(15:00 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to WST 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Stone at WST 46.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - USC 46(14:15 - 4th) C.Williams scrambles to WST 35 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Henley at WST 35.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - USC 35(13:30 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to WST 15 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at WST 15.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 15(12:45 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to WST 7 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at WST 7.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - USC 7(11:52 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to WST 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at WST 6.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - USC 6(11:05 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to WST 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Stone at WST 4.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - USC 4(10:27 - 4th) PENALTY on USC-USC Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - USC 9(10:07 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for L.McREE.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - USC 9(10:02 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to WST 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Stone at WST 10.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - USC 10(9:20 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Epps.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - USC 17(9:13 - 4th) D.Lynch 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USC Holder-USC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:09 - 4th) A.Stadthaus kicks 57 yards from USC 35 to the WST 8. Fair catch by L.Victor.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(9:09 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(9:04 - 4th) C.Ward scrambles to WST 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at WST 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(8:40 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 36. Catch made by L.Victor at WST 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at WST 41.
|-6 YD
2 & 5 - WASHST 41(8:14 - 4th) C.Ward rushed to WST 35 for -6 yards. Tackled by T.Taleni at WST 35.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - WASHST 35(7:46 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|Punt
4 & 11 - WASHST 35(7:38 - 4th) N.Haberer punts 37 yards to USC 28 Center-WST. M.Jackson returned punt from the USC 28. Pushed out of bounds by K.Thornton at USC 35.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - USC 35(7:29 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to WST 48 for 17 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at WST 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 48(6:51 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to WST 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Falatea at WST 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - USC 48(6:07 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to WST 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at WST 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - USC 42(5:29 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to WST 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at WST 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 37(4:50 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to WST 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Falatea at WST 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - USC 37(4:39 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to WST 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at WST 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - USC 31(4:34 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to WST 31. Catch made by T.Dye at WST 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at WST 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 21(3:51 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to WST 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at WST 19.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - USC 19(3:06 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to WST 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 19.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - USC 19(2:17 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to WST 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at WST 14. PENALTY on USC-B.Haskins Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - USC 21(2:13 - 4th) D.Lynch 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USC Holder-USC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 4th) A.Stadthaus kicks 61 yards from USC 35 to the WST 4. Fair catch by L.Victor.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(2:08 - 4th) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Foreman at WST 29.
|Sack
2 & 6 - WASHST 29(1:50 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 27 for -2 yards (N.Figueroa)
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WASHST 27(1:17 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 27. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 27. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at WST 27.
|+12 YD
4 & 8 - WASHST 27(0:48 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 27. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at WST 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 39(0:37 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for WST.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 39(0:30 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 39. Catch made by L.Victor at WST 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at WST 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 50(0:20 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 50(0:15 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 50. Catch made by J.Jenkins at WST 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Benton at USC 41.
-
