James Madison remains undefeated, beats Arkansas St 42-20
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Todd Centeio threw four touchdown passes, including a pair of fourth-quarter strikes to put the game out of reach, and James Madison shut down the Arkansas State running game to remain undefeated following a 42-20 over the Red Wolves in a Sun Belt battle on Saturday night.
Arkansas State managed just 20 net yards on 27 carries.
The Red Wolves (2-4, 1-2) grabbed the early lead with a 25-yard field goal by Dominic Zvada, but Centeio led James Madison on a pair of long scoring drives to take a 14-3 lead at the break. He capped an eight-play, 77-yard drive with a 13-yard strike to Solomon Vanhorse, then followed it with a 13-play, 87-yard drive that was capped by a 10-yard pass to Devin Ravenel with 26 seconds left in the half.
James Blackman found Jeff Foreman from 13-yards out in the third quarter to get Arkansas State within 21-13, but Centeio threw two more touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and Percy Agyei-Obese broke a tackle on the corner and ran through an attempted arm tackle at the 10 to score his second touchdown of the day on a 31-yard run and finished with a career-best 158 yards on 21 carries.
Centeio was 28 of 37 for 394 yards while the Dukes (5-0, 3-0) ground out 204 yards on 43 carries.
Blackman was 16 of 26 for 247 yards and two touchdowns for Arkansas State.
--
T. Centeio
1 QB
394 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 10 RuYds
|
J. Blackman
1 QB
247 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -15 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|32
|10
|Rushing
|15
|2
|Passing
|17
|8
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|598
|267
|Total Plays
|80
|53
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|204
|20
|Rush Attempts
|43
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|0.7
|Yards Passing
|394
|247
|Comp. - Att.
|28-37
|16-26
|Yards Per Pass
|10.6
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.5
|5-45.8
|Return Yards
|30
|9
|Punts - Returns
|3-30
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|394
|PASS YDS
|247
|
|
|204
|RUSH YDS
|20
|
|
|598
|TOTAL YDS
|267
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|28/37
|394
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|21
|158
|2
|31
|
L. Palmer 5 RB
|L. Palmer
|13
|34
|0
|6
|
K. Thornton 8 WR
|K. Thornton
|2
|11
|0
|13
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|4
|10
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Thornton 8 WR
|K. Thornton
|12
|9
|173
|0
|54
|
T. Greene Jr. 0 WR
|T. Greene Jr.
|3
|2
|49
|0
|41
|
Z. Horton 44 TE
|Z. Horton
|3
|3
|47
|1
|23
|
D. Painter 89 TE
|D. Painter
|5
|5
|44
|1
|28
|
S. Vanhorse 3 RB
|S. Vanhorse
|5
|5
|40
|1
|13
|
D. Ravenel 19 WR
|D. Ravenel
|3
|2
|27
|1
|17
|
R. Brown 9 WR
|R. Brown
|4
|2
|14
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jones 44 LB
|T. Jones
|7-4
|1.0
|0
|
I. Ukwu 0 DL
|I. Ukwu
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Walker 25 LB
|J. Walker
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Carpenter 99 DL
|J. Carpenter
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 5 DL
|J. Edwards
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Austin 29 CB
|B. Austin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kidd 33 S
|S. Kidd
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Logan 2 CB
|C. Logan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sarratt 12 S
|J. Sarratt
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reimonenq 7 S
|J. Reimonenq
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 51 LB
|M. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Reid 1 S
|Q. Reid
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Beaver 41 LB
|T. Beaver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chukwuneke 34 S
|C. Chukwuneke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Wise 40 K
|C. Wise
|0/2
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Clark 91 P
|S. Clark
|2
|39.5
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Vanhorse 3 RB
|S. Vanhorse
|3
|16.3
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sarratt 12 S
|J. Sarratt
|3
|10.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|16/26
|247
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|15
|38
|0
|7
|
A. Mayer 17 QB
|A. Mayer
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Cross 5 RB
|J. Cross
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|8
|-15
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Traore 18 TE
|S. Traore
|3
|3
|73
|0
|47
|
J. Foreman 14 WR
|J. Foreman
|4
|3
|67
|1
|40
|
C. Flemings 7 WR
|C. Flemings
|4
|4
|56
|0
|37
|
T. Hunt 10 WR
|T. Hunt
|7
|2
|37
|1
|33
|
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|3
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Cross 5 RB
|J. Cross
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Stevenson 12 TE
|E. Stevenson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Smith 8 S
|E. Smith
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 11 LB
|J. Harris
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jeffery 33 LB
|C. Jeffery
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Johnson 1 CB
|S. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parks 29 S
|J. Parks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ayers 45 DE
|T. Ayers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carmouche 10 LB
|J. Carmouche
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harris 3 CB
|K. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Doss 4 CB
|T. Doss
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 5 LB
|K. Bennett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hassler 32 DL
|E. Hassler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Flowers 18 DE
|D. Flowers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Geathers 92 DE
|T. Geathers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 9 S
|T. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Motley 23 LB
|D. Motley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sugick 7 DL
|T. Sugick
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Zvada 33 K
|D. Zvada
|2/2
|37
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|4
|46.0
|2
|52
|
W. Przystup 92 P
|W. Przystup
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the JM End Zone. S.Vanhorse returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by C.Jeffery at JM 20.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(14:54 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 20. Catch made by Z.Horton at JM 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at JM 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 35(14:35 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for JM.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - JMAD 35(14:29 - 1st) PENALTY on JM-K.Thornton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 15 - JMAD 30(14:29 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to JM 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at JM 29.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - JMAD 29(13:55 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|Punt
4 & 16 - JMAD 29(13:47 - 1st) S.Clark punts 45 yards to ARKS 26 Center-JM. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 26. Tackled by S.Kidd at ARKS 35.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(13:37 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Nwabuoku-Okonji at ARKS 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 36(13:11 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter at ARKS 40.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ARKST 40(12:42 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARKST 40(12:37 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 52 yards to JM 8 Center-ARKS. J.Sarratt returned punt from the JM 8. Pushed out of bounds by M.Straker at JM 15.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 15(12:27 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at JM 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - JMAD 24(12:02 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at JM 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 27(11:39 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at JM 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 30(11:09 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to JM 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at JM 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - JMAD 34(10:30 - 1st) T.Centeio scrambles to JM 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Hassler at JM 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 38(9:58 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to JM 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jeffery at JM 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 43(9:29 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to JM 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Jeffery at JM 49.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 49(9:03 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 49. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 49. Gain of 17 yards. D.Ravenel ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 34(8:38 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 34(8:33 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to ARKS 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at ARKS 31.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - JMAD 31(7:57 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 31. Catch made by S.Vanhorse at ARKS 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Geathers at ARKS 31.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - JMAD 31(7:17 - 1st) PENALTY on JM-N.Kidwell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - JMAD 36(6:55 - 1st) S.Clark punts 34 yards to ARKS 2 Center-JM. Downed by K.Thornton.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 2(6:37 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter at ARKS 3.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 3(6:00 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards at ARKS 5.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARKST 5(5:27 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 5(5:22 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 45 yards to ARKS 50 Center-ARKS. J.Sarratt returned punt from the ARKS 50. Tackled by D.Motley at ARKS 41.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 41(5:10 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 41. Catch made by R.Brown at ARKS 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ARKS 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 36(4:40 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; C.Jeffery at ARKS 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - JMAD 32(4:05 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Sugick; C.Jeffery at ARKS 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 29(3:28 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to ARKS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Flowers at ARKS 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - JMAD 27(2:58 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - JMAD 27(2:51 - 1st) T.Centeio scrambles to ARKS 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Hassler at ARKS 28.
|No Good
4 & 9 - JMAD 35(2:08 - 1st) C.Wise 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-JM Holder-JM.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 28(2:03 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 24 for -4 yards (I.Ukwu)
|No Gain
2 & 14 - ARKST 24(1:30 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for B.Snead.
|+47 YD
3 & 14 - ARKST 24(1:22 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 24. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 24. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by Q.Reid; T.Beaver at JM 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(0:52 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to JM 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu at JM 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 29(0:35 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to JM 29. Catch made by E.Stevenson at JM 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Reimonenq at JM 25.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 25(15:00 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to JM 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt at JM 21.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - ARKST 21(14:16 - 2nd) A.Mayer rushed to JM 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd at JM 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 16(13:54 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to JM 16. Catch made by B.Snead at JM 16. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at JM 14.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 14(13:20 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|Sack
3 & 8 - ARKST 14(13:15 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at JM 23 for -9 yards (T.Jones)
4 & 17 - ARKST(12:28 - 2nd) D.Zvada yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS. PENALTY on JM-J.Swann Roughing the Kicker 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 12(12:11 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to JM 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; J.Walker at JM 8.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ARKST 8(11:52 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to JM 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at JM 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARKST 7(11:20 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for ARKS.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ARKST 15(11:12 - 2nd) D.Zvada 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:09 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 61 yards from ARKS 35 to the JM 4. S.Vanhorse returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Whitmore at JM 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 23(11:03 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 23. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 23. Gain of 8 yards. K.Thornton ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - JMAD 31(10:40 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 31. Catch made by T.Greene at JM 31. Gain of yards. Tackled by ARKS at JM 31. PENALTY on JM-T.Morris Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - JMAD 21(10:06 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to JM 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at JM 24.
|+41 YD
3 & 9 - JMAD 24(9:34 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 24. Catch made by T.Greene at JM 24. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at ARKS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 35(8:57 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 35(8:51 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 35. Catch made by S.Vanhorse at ARKS 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at ARKS 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(8:32 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by K.Thornton at ARKS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - JMAD 18(8:06 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 18. Catch made by K.Thornton at ARKS 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 13(7:46 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 13. Catch made by S.Vanhorse at ARKS 13. Gain of 13 yards. S.Vanhorse for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(7:40 - 2nd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:40 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 64 yards from JM 35 to the ARKS 1. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jones at ARKS 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(7:35 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu at ARKS 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 40(7:00 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu at ARKS 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - ARKST 43(6:29 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 43. Catch made by B.Snead at ARKS 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ARKS 46.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ARKST 46(5:50 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 41 yards to JM 13 Center-ARKS. Downed by J.Bullard.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 13(5:40 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at JM 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - JMAD 21(5:14 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at JM 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 24(4:47 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 24. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at JM 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 36(4:23 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jeffery at JM 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 41(3:47 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 41. Catch made by D.Painter at JM 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARKS at JM 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 47(3:21 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 47. Catch made by D.Painter at JM 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at JM 50.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 50(2:52 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 50. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 50. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at ARKS 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 33(2:32 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 33. Catch made by K.Thornton at ARKS 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 28(2:10 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - JMAD 26(1:40 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 23(1:15 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 23. Catch made by R.Brown at ARKS 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - JMAD 14(0:47 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to ARKS 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 10(0:32 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 10. Catch made by D.Ravenel at ARKS 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Ravenel for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:26 - 2nd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 64 yards from JM 35 to the ARKS 1. R.Ealy returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Martin; T.Jones at ARKS 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(0:21 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; T.Jones at ARKS 32.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 64 yards from JM 35 to the ARKS 1. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Jackson; T.Hendrick at ARKS 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(14:54 - 3rd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt; T.Jones at ARKS 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - ARKST 32(14:21 - 3rd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Austin at ARKS 37.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 37(13:58 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 37. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 37. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at JM 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(13:38 - 3rd) J.Cross rushed to JM 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu; T.Jones at JM 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 45(13:08 - 3rd) J.Blackman rushed to JM 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 36.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 36(12:35 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to JM 36. Catch made by S.Traore at JM 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at JM 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 27(12:20 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 27(12:13 - 3rd) B.Snead rushed to JM 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt; J.Edwards at JM 29.
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - ARKST 29(11:29 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to JM 29. Catch made by J.Foreman at JM 29. Gain of 14 yards. J.Foreman ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 15(11:06 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for E.Stevenson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 15(11:00 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for ARKS.
|Sack
3 & 10 - ARKST 15(10:55 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at JM 19 for -4 yards (J.Walker)
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - ARKST 27(10:10 - 3rd) D.Zvada 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 56 yards from ARKS 35 to the JM 9. Fair catch by Q.Reid.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(10:05 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at JM 27.
|+54 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 27(9:35 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 27. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 27. Gain of 54 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Smith at ARKS 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 19(9:04 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 19. Catch made by D.Painter at ARKS 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 17(8:29 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS End Zone for 17 yards. P.Agyei-Obese for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:24 - 3rd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:24 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the ARKS End Zone. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Madden; S.Malignaggi at ARKS 37.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 37(8:18 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 37. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 37. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by B.Austin at JM 23. PENALTY on JM-B.Austin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 23(7:56 - 3rd) B.Snead rushed to JM 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson; J.Carpenter at JM 23.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 23(7:36 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to JM 23. Catch made by S.Traore at JM 23. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Austin; S.Kidd at JM 6.
|-7 YD
1 & Goal - ARKST 6(6:51 - 3rd) ARKS rushed to JM 6 for -7 yards. ARKS FUMBLES forced by JM. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-J.Blackman at JM 6. Tackled by JM at JM 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 13 - ARKST 13(6:21 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to JM 13. Catch made by J.Foreman at JM 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Foreman for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:13 - 3rd) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 64 yards from ARKS 35 to the JM 1. S.Vanhorse returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Thomas at JM 11.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 11(6:08 - 3rd) K.Thornton rushed to JM 24 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at JM 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 24(5:37 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARKS at JM 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 25(5:05 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by S.Vanhorse at JM 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at JM 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 35(4:41 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 35. Catch made by T.Greene at JM 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at JM 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - JMAD 43(4:03 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at JM 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - JMAD 44(3:29 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; E.Smith at JM 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 46(3:06 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 46(3:02 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 46. Catch made by D.Painter at JM 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 49.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - JMAD 49(2:43 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 49. Catch made by S.Vanhorse at ARKS 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 42(2:10 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for JM.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 42(2:05 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 29 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 29(1:42 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Jeffery at ARKS 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - JMAD 25(1:08 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 15 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at ARKS 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 15(0:56 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Flowers at ARKS 13.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 13(0:20 - 3rd) K.Thornton rushed to ARKS 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ARKS 15.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - JMAD 15(15:00 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|No Good
4 & 10 - JMAD 22(14:56 - 4th) C.Wise 32 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-JM Holder-JM.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(14:52 - 4th) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at ARKS 20.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ARKST 20(14:24 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 14 for -6 yards (J.Carpenter)
|-2 YD
3 & 16 - ARKST 14(13:48 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 14. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 14. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ARKS 12.
|Punt
4 & 18 - ARKST 12(13:03 - 4th) R.Hanson punts 45 yards to JM 43 Center-ARKS. J.Sarratt returned punt from the JM 43. Tackled by T.Doss at ARKS 43.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 43(12:51 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 43. Catch made by K.Thornton at ARKS 43. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 13(12:16 - 4th) T.Centeio rushed to ARKS 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; T.Geathers at ARKS 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 9(11:44 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 9. Catch made by Z.Horton at ARKS 9. Gain of 9 yards. Z.Horton for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:39 - 4th) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 4th) C.Wise kicks 40 yards from JM 35 to the ARKS 25. Fair catch by J.Reed.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(11:39 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 25(11:34 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by JM at ARKS 26.
|+37 YD
3 & 9 - ARKST 26(10:53 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 26. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 26. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd; C.Chukwuneke at JM 37. PENALTY on JM-A.Fisher Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 26. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 26. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd; C.Chukwuneke at JM 37.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 37(10:49 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to JM 37. Catch made by T.Hunt at JM 37. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by C.Logan at JM 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARKST 4(10:22 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to JM 4. Catch made by T.Hunt at JM 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Hunt for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:21 - 4th) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 4th) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(10:21 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 25. Gain of 35 yards. K.Thornton ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 40(9:52 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to ARKS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at ARKS 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 38(9:21 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; D.Motley at ARKS 31.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - JMAD 31(8:46 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|+31 YD
4 & 1 - JMAD 31(8:45 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS End Zone for 31 yards. P.Agyei-Obese for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:37 - 4th) C.Wise extra point is good. PENALTY on ARKS-S.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 4th) C.Madden kicks 41 yards from JM 35 to the ARKS 24. Fair catch by A.Agapos.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(8:37 - 4th) J.Blackman scrambles to ARKS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ARKS 32.
|Sack
2 & 3 - ARKST 32(8:10 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 28 for -4 yards (I.Ukwu) J.Blackman FUMBLES forced by I.Ukwu. Fumble RECOVERED by JM-J.Edwards at ARKS 28. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:56 - 4th) C.Wise kicks 47 yards from JM 35 to the ARKS 18. R.Ealy returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Thomas at ARKS 23.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 23(7:51 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 19 for -4 yards (J.Edwards)
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - ARKST 19(7:17 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 19. Catch made by J.Cross at ARKS 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ARKS 24.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ARKST 24(6:52 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ARKST 24(6:45 - 4th) R.Hanson punts 46 yards to JM 30 Center-ARKS. Downed by J.Bullard.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 30(6:36 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Jeffery at JM 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - JMAD 34(6:08 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; C.Jeffery at JM 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 43(5:30 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to JM 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Sugick; D.Flowers at JM 43.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 43(4:51 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 43. Catch made by Z.Horton at JM 43. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at ARKS 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 34(3:48 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to ARKS 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at ARKS 33.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - JMAD 33(3:00 - 4th) PENALTY on JM-N.Kidwell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 14 - JMAD 38(2:40 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 18 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at ARKS 18.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 18(1:53 - 4th) T.Centeio kneels at the ARKS 20.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - JMAD 20(1:09 - 4th) T.Centeio kneels at the ARKS 25.
|-2 YD
3 & 17 - JMAD 25(0:31 - 4th) T.Centeio kneels at the ARKS 27.
