|
|
|TCU
|KANSAS
Duggan, Johnston lead No. 17 TCU past Kansas; Daniels hurt
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Max Duggan almost single-handedly carried TCU to wins in its first four games. Against Kansas, another threat emerged for the Horned Frogs, and that should concern defensive coordinators across the Big 12.
Duggan passed for three touchdowns in the second half, including the game-winning 24-yarder to Quinten Johnston with 1:36 left to cap a wild second half, and No. 17 TCU beat 19th-ranked Kansas 38-31 on Saturday.
The Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) are out to their best start since 2017 after winning the matchup of surprise unbeatens.
Duggan found Johnston 14 times for 206 yards, the most by a TCU receiver since 2016. Johnston entered Saturday with 12 catches for 114 yards and no touchdowns over four games.
''We had a plan from the end of the last game until now and that was to play fast,'' Johnston said. ''As receivers, we've got to get the ball and get as many yards up the field. I wouldn't say that was the best of our ability, but we did enough to win.
''It's all a mindset. If you love football, you're going to go get it every single day.''
Duggan knew his big receiver had the tools. It was just a matter of figuring out how to use them.
''With the ball in his hands you can see how talented he is,'' the quarterback said. ''Seeing him burst out again was fun to watch. I just have to keep doing a good job of getting him the ball.''
TCU is not where anyone expected them to be nearly halfway through the season. The Horned Frogs were picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason polls. But inside the locker room, no one is surprised.
''When we got through fall camp, we knew we had some talented players,'' TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. ''We felt if we could figure things out we're going to have a pretty good football team that can string some wins together.
''But we've got a lot of stuff we have to clean up on defense, and we've got a lot of stuff to clean up on offense. We left a lot of plays out there.''
Duggan finished 23 of 33 for 308 yards.
''It was huge to (win) a game like that on the road against a ranked opponent,'' Duggan said. ''We struggled in parts. Getting a win like that builds our confidence.''
Duggan outdueled Kansas backup quarterback Jason Bean in a wild second half. Jalon Daniels, who led the Jayhawks to five straight wins for their best start since 2009, suffered an apparent injury to his right (throwing) shoulder late in the first half.
Bean, who started the first 10 games last season, was 16 of 24 for 262 yards and he became the first Kansas quarterback to throw for four touchdowns in a half since Todd Reesing in 2008.
''I don't think it did much,'' Dykes said of the switch to Bean. ''They did what they did. Jason came in and played really well. I felt like we had guys contained and we got outrun. Any time your backup quarterback can come in and plays at the level he played at, you've got a good football team.''
Kansas coach Lance Leipold liked his team's resiliency.
''I'm proud of the way we battled, being down, losing Jalon,'' he said. ''I think we left opportunities out there. I'd like to commend (Bean), the way he's handled it to be ready. If he is asked to be the starter next week, I'm very confident he'll have a very good week of preparation and take advantage of his opportunity to be a starter.''
Leipold said he would know more about Daniels' status after further testing on his shoulder Monday. The coach didn't rule out Daniels for the next game.
The Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) got their first points on Jacob Borcila's 40-yard field goal one play after Daniels injured his shoulder.
Bean threw touchdown passes of 12 yards to Tanaka Scott and 8 yards Luke Grimm to put the Jayhawks up 17-10 in the third quarter. Duggan found Derius Davis on a 51-yard touchdown pass to tie it, and after Jamoi Hodge picked off Bean, TCU regained the lead on a 3-yard run by Duggan.
Bean's 38-yard TD pass to Quintin Skinner tied it, but Duggan's 25-yarder to Taye Barber put the Horned Frogs up again. Bean then hit Skinner with a 29-yard TD pass to tie it 31-all with 4:21 left in the game.
THE TAKEAWAY
TCU: Duggan is playing some of the best football of his career. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry and nearly 10 yards per pass attempt. He's got a great grasp of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley's offense.
Kansas: The 5-0 start was not a fluke. Even with Daniels injured near the end of the first half, the Jayhawks were able to move the ball on the ground and through the air.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
TCU is in for a promotion. It could be a close call whether the Jayhawks stay in the Top 25 after entering the rankings for the first time since 2009 last week.
UP NEXT
Kansas: Visits Oklahoma on Saturday.
TCU: Hosts No. 7 Oklahoma State on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
M. Duggan
15 QB
308 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 55 RuYds, RuTD
|
J. Bean
17 QB
262 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 34 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|22
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|452
|540
|Total Plays
|64
|72
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|144
|189
|Rush Attempts
|31
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|308
|351
|Comp. - Att.
|23-33
|21-34
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|9.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.3
|3-41.7
|Return Yards
|4
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|308
|PASS YDS
|351
|
|
|144
|RUSH YDS
|189
|
|
|452
|TOTAL YDS
|540
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|23/33
|308
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|18
|88
|1
|17
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|9
|55
|1
|18
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|16
|14
|206
|1
|53
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|4
|2
|58
|1
|51
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
G. Spivey 12 TE
|G. Spivey
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|2
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Bailey 9 RB
|E. Bailey
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
G. Henderson 27 WR
|G. Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wiley 19 TE
|J. Wiley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Foster 15 S
|J. Foster
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodge 6 LB
|J. Hodge
|6-2
|1.0
|1
|
A. Camara 14 S
|A. Camara
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 24 CB
|J. Newton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ellis III 93 DL
|G. Ellis III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradford 28 S
|M. Bradford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DL
|T. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 9 LB
|M. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Clark 26 S
|B. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 2 CB
|K. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Obiazor 4 S
|N. Obiazor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 52 DL
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCuin 17 S
|D. McCuin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|1/1
|39
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|4
|45.3
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Banks 19 LB
|S. Banks
|2
|31.0
|37
|0
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
Z. Marcheselli 34 LB
|Z. Marcheselli
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|
J. Wiley 19 TE
|J. Wiley
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|2.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bean 17 QB
|J. Bean
|16/24
|262
|4
|1
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|5/10
|89
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|15
|88
|0
|21
|
S. Morrison 28 RB
|S. Morrison
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
J. Bean 17 QB
|J. Bean
|7
|34
|0
|11
|
K. Thomas 8 RB
|K. Thomas
|6
|19
|0
|16
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|7
|6
|0
|5
|
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|7
|4
|98
|2
|38
|
M. Fairchild 89 TE
|M. Fairchild
|3
|3
|80
|1
|48
|
L. Grimm 11 WR
|L. Grimm
|8
|6
|73
|1
|31
|
T. Scott 3 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|1
|52
|0
|52
|
L. Arnold 2 WR
|L. Arnold
|6
|3
|41
|0
|26
|
T. Kardell 45 TE
|T. Kardell
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Thomas 8 RB
|K. Thomas
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Morrison 28 RB
|S. Morrison
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Locklin 12 RB
|T. Locklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Emilien 5 WR
|D. Emilien
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Burroughs 5 S
|O. Burroughs
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Miller 30 LB
|R. Miller
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 15 LB
|C. Young
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 99 DE
|M. Lee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dotson 3 CB
|R. Dotson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 13 LB
|E. Gilyard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DE
|L. Phelps
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Berryhill 6 LB
|T. Berryhill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 11 DL
|E. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DL
|S. Burt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 2 CB
|C. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dabney 16 CB
|S. Dabney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 90 DE
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 29 CB
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hatcher 37 DE
|H. Hatcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Grant 4 S
|M. Grant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 7 LB
|L. McCaskill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 53 DL
|C. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|1/2
|40
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|3
|41.7
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. McBride 19 WR
|S. McBride
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|
T. Kardell 45 TE
|T. Kardell
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the TCU End Zone. M.Perry returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Robinson at TCU 22.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 22(14:56 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 22. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at TCU 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 35(14:37 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Burt at TCU 39.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 39(14:17 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at TCU 49.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 49(13:44 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to KAN 34 for 17 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs K.Logan at KAN 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 34(13:14 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to KAN 34. Catch made by Q.Johnston at KAN 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Miller K.Logan at KAN 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - TCU 26(12:37 - 1st) E.Demercado rushed to KAN 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson R.Miller at KAN 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 24(12:07 - 1st) E.Demercado rushed to KAN 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Wilson at KAN 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 24(11:34 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to KAN 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 21.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TCU 21(10:55 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TCU 29(10:51 - 1st) G.Kell 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Matiscik Holder-J.Sandy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 1st) G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(10:46 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at KAN 30.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 30(10:11 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 30. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at KAN 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44(9:31 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at KAN 44.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KANSAS 44(8:53 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KANSAS 44(8:48 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner (J.Foster).
|Punt
4 & 10 - KANSAS 44(8:42 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 37 yards to TCU 19 Center-L.Hosford. D.Davis returned punt from the TCU 19. Tackled by D.Gaines at TCU 23.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23(8:25 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 23. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 23. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at TCU 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43(7:48 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Burt at TCU 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 45(7:12 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 45. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson S.Burt at KAN 48.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - KANSAS 48(6:32 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to KAN 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at KAN 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 47(5:59 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to KAN 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Hatcher C.Young at KAN 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(5:16 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to KAN 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 38.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - KANSAS 38(4:45 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to KAN 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at KAN 38.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KANSAS 38(4:01 - 1st) E.Demercado rushed to KAN 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson M.Grant at KAN 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(3:58 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 38(3:57 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at KAN 42.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - KANSAS 42(3:20 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at KAN 43.
|Punt
4 & 5 - KANSAS 43(2:42 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 47 yards to TCU 10 Center-L.Hosford. D.Davis returned punt from the TCU 10. Tackled by Q.Skinner at TCU 10.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 10(2:21 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 10. Catch made by K.Miller at TCU 10. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs R.Miller at TCU 8.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - TCU 8(2:07 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 8. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs R.Miller at TCU 15.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - TCU 15(1:00 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 15. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at TCU 23.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TCU 23(0:42 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 14 for -9 yards (L.Phelps)
|-3 YD
2 & 19 - TCU 14(0:15 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 14. Catch made by E.Bailey at TCU 14. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Young at TCU 11.
|+18 YD
3 & 22 - TCU 11(15:00 - 2nd) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 29 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Young at TCU 29.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TCU 29(14:21 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 41 yards to KAN 30 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by O.Burroughs.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30(14:15 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at KAN 33.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 33(13:38 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 49 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Foster at KAN 49.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(13:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 49. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at TCU 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(12:24 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to TCU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TCU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - KANSAS 31(11:43 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to TCU 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at TCU 31.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - KANSAS 31(10:59 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to TCU 32 for -1 yards. K.Thomas FUMBLES forced by TCU. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-K.Thomas at TCU 32. Tackled by TCU at TCU 32.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - KANSAS 32(10:27 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner (A.Camara).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 32(10:22 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Logan L.McCaskill at TCU 41.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 41(9:56 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Wilson L.Phelps at TCU 39.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TCU 39(9:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on TCU-W.Harris False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - TCU 34(9:19 - 2nd) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at TCU 35.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TCU 35(8:39 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 46 yards to KAN 19 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by O.Burroughs.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 19(8:33 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at KAN 25.
|+48 YD
2 & 4 - KANSAS 25(8:04 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 25. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 25. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at TCU 27.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 27(7:33 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to TCU 6 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at TCU 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 6(6:54 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to TCU 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Camara D.McCuin at TCU 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 3(6:12 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to TCU 1 for 2 yards. J.Daniels FUMBLES forced by T.Cooper. Fumble RECOVERED by TCU-S.Banks at TCU 1. Tackled by KAN at TCU 1.
|Result
|Play
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 1(6:02 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 1. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 1. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill R.Dotson at KAN 46.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 46(5:27 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to KAN 46. Catch made by Q.Johnston at KAN 46. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 17(4:45 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to KAN 17. Catch made by Q.Johnston at KAN 17. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KAN 16.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 16(4:02 - 2nd) M.Duggan rushed to KAN 1 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at KAN 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TCU 1(3:33 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for J.Wiley (E.Gilyard).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 1(3:29 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to KAN End Zone for 1 yards. K.Miller for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:26 - 2nd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 2nd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(3:26 - 2nd) S.Morrison rushed to TCU 35 for 40 yards. Tackled by J.Newton M.Perry at TCU 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(2:50 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to TCU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TCU 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 32(2:11 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to TCU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 30.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - KANSAS 30(1:33 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TCU 30. Catch made by L.Grimm at TCU 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at TCU 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(1:12 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TCU 21. Catch made by T.Kardell at TCU 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 17.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KANSAS 17(1:04 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|Sack
3 & 6 - KANSAS 17(0:58 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at TCU 22 for -5 yards (J.Hodge)
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - KANSAS 30(0:41 - 2nd) J.Borcila 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Hosford Holder-R.Vernon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 53 yards from KAN 35 to the TCU 12. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 35(0:36 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for G.Henderson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 35(0:30 - 2nd) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 42 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Miller at TCU 42.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - TCU 42(0:25 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 42. Catch made by E.Bailey at TCU 42. Gain of 4 yards. E.Bailey ran out of bounds.
|Int
1 & 10 - TCU 46(0:21 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 9. Intercepted by O.Burroughs at KAN 9. Tackled by TCU at KAN 9.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at KAN 30.
|+52 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 30(14:31 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 30. Catch made by T.Scott at KAN 30. Gain of 52 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at TCU 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 18(13:50 - 3rd) J.Bean rushed to TCU 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - KANSAS 12(13:23 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to TCU 12. Catch made by M.Fairchild at TCU 12. Gain of 12 yards. M.Fairchild for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 3rd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the TCU End Zone. S.Banks returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Allen at TCU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 37(12:51 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 37(12:49 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 37. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill; K.Logan at TCU 41.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TCU 41(12:16 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TCU 41(12:12 - 3rd) J.Sandy punts 59 yards to KAN End Zone Center-B.Matiscik. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(12:01 - 3rd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Ellis at KAN 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 22(11:04 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 22. Catch made by S.Morrison at KAN 22. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at KAN 23.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - KANSAS 23(10:32 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 23. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at KAN 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - KANSAS 29(10:05 - 3rd) R.Vernon punts 41 yards to TCU 30 Center-L.Hosford. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 30(9:52 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 40. Catch made by G.Spivey at TCU 40. Gain of 10 yards. G.Spivey FUMBLES forced by K.Logan. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-K.Logan at TCU 40. Tackled by TCU at TCU 40.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(9:42 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to TCU 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - KANSAS 32(9:18 - 3rd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for T.Locklin.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 32(8:56 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to TCU 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at TCU 28.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(8:45 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to TCU 28. Catch made by M.Fairchild at TCU 28. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at TCU 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 8(7:47 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to TCU 8. Catch made by L.Grimm at TCU 8. Gain of 8 yards. L.Grimm for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TCU-TCU Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(7:36 - 3rd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:36 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 30 yards from KAN 35 to the TCU 35. Z.Marcheselli returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Robinson at TCU 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 39(7:32 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Wilson; L.Phelps at TCU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TCU 41(7:09 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TCU 41(7:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on KAN-L.Phelps Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - TCU 46(7:05 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 46. Catch made by S.Williams at TCU 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Young at TCU 49.
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 49(6:49 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 49. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 49. Gain of 51 yards. D.Davis for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:29 - 3rd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 3rd) G.Kell kicks 38 yards from TCU 35 to the KAN 27. T.Kardell returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Obiazor; B.Nowell at KAN 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30(6:26 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 30. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at KAN 31.
|-12 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 31(5:50 - 3rd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 19 for -12 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at KAN 19.
|Int
3 & 21 - KANSAS 19(5:07 - 3rd) J.Bean pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 26. Intercepted by J.Hodge at KAN 26. Tackled by KAN at KAN 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 26(4:59 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 26(4:56 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to KAN 16 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 16.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 16(4:41 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to KAN 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill at KAN 10.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - TCU 10(4:25 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to KAN 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 3(4:16 - 3rd) M.Duggan rushed to KAN End Zone for 3 yards. M.Duggan for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 3rd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 3rd) G.Kell kicks 58 yards from TCU 35 to the KAN 7. K.Logan returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Marcheselli at KAN 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(3:55 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at KAN 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 31(3:30 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 31. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at KAN 36.
|+26 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 36(3:02 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 36. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 36. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at TCU 38.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(2:30 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to TCU 38. Catch made by Q.Skinner at TCU 38. Gain of 38 yards. Q.Skinner for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(1:50 - 3rd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(1:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on KAN-Q.Skinner Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 45 yards from KAN 20 to the TCU 35. Out of bounds.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 50(1:50 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 50. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 50. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 36(1:30 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to KAN 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Dabney at KAN 30.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TCU 30(1:02 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - TCU 30(0:57 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to KAN 30. Catch made by Q.Johnston at KAN 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(0:43 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to KAN 25. Catch made by T.Barber at KAN 25. Gain of 25 yards. T.Barber for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 3rd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(0:23 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at KAN 25.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at KAN 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(14:48 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to TCU 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge; M.Perry at TCU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(14:34 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 49(14:03 - 4th) J.Bean rushed to TCU 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Ellis at TCU 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 41(13:36 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to TCU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TCU 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(13:14 - 4th) J.Bean rushed to TCU 26 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Perry at TCU 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26(13:07 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 26(12:52 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to TCU 30 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 30.
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - KANSAS 30(11:34 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to TCU 30. Catch made by Q.Skinner at TCU 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at TCU 18.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - KANSAS 18(11:03 - 4th) Q.Skinner rushed to TCU 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 15(10:41 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to TCU 15. Catch made by K.Thomas at TCU 15. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 14.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 14(10:12 - 4th) K.Thomas rushed to TCU 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 17.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - KANSAS 17(9:40 - 4th) J.Bean rushed to TCU 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 14.
|No Good
4 & 6 - KANSAS 21(8:52 - 4th) J.Borcila 31 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-L.Hosford Holder-R.Vernon.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 20(8:03 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 20. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at TCU 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 23(7:39 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to TCU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps; C.Taylor at TCU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TCU 26(7:14 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TCU 26(6:45 - 4th) J.Sandy punts 35 yards to KAN 39 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by O.Burroughs.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(6:40 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge; G.Ellis at KAN 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 41(6:11 - 4th) J.Bean rushed to TCU 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50(5:44 - 4th) T.Locklin rushed to TCU 46 for yards. Tackled by TCU at TCU 46. PENALTY on KAN-B.Cabeldue Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+31 YD
1 & 20 - KANSAS 40(5:21 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 40. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 40. Gain of 31 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Stewart at TCU 29.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29(4:41 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to TCU 29. Catch made by Q.Skinner at TCU 29. Gain of 29 yards. Q.Skinner for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(4:21 - 4th) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 4th) T.Allen kicks 63 yards from KAN 35 to the TCU 2. S.Banks returns the kickoff. Tackled by KAN at TCU 27. PENALTY on KAN-KAN Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 32(4:12 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 32. Catch made by K.Miller at TCU 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at TCU 39.
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - TCU 39(3:54 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to KAN 44 for 17 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at KAN 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 44(3:40 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to KAN 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at KAN 43.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 43(3:23 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to KAN 43. Catch made by Q.Johnston at KAN 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 26(2:30 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to KAN 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 24(2:00 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to KAN 24. Catch made by Q.Johnston at KAN 24. Gain of 24 yards. Q.Johnston for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on KAN-KAN Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(1:36 - 4th) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 4th) G.Kell kicks 49 yards from TCU 35 to the KAN 16. S.McBride returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.McCuin at KAN 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 47(1:29 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 47 for yards. Tackled by TCU at KAN 47. PENALTY on KAN-M.Novitsky Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - KANSAS 37(1:18 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for KAN.
|+9 YD
2 & 20 - KANSAS 37(1:15 - 4th) J.Bean rushed to KAN 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Cooper at KAN 46.
|+19 YD
3 & 11 - KANSAS 46(0:56 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 46. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 46. Gain of 19 yards. Q.Skinner ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(0:50 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for D.Emilien.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KANSAS 35(0:48 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for D.Neal.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - KANSAS 35(0:46 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to TCU 35. Catch made by D.Neal at TCU 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TCU at TCU 34.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - KANSAS 34(0:41 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
4th 1:29 CBS
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
4th 0:48 ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
4th 3:52 CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
34
4th 9:10 FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
25
42
4th 4:39 FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
4th 3:56 ACCN
-
DUKE
GATECH
13
20
4th 4:24
-
9MISS
VANDY
38
20
4th 8:04 SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
13
4th 14:17 ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
24
17
4th 10:55 ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
31
38
4th 15:00 PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
7
7
2nd 12:05 ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
054 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
054.5 O/U
+19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
0
055 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
0
047 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
USM
TROY
0
044 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
037 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
065.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:30pm
-
16BYU
ND
0
051 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
0
049 O/U
+21
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
0
045 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
13UK
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
0
064.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+13
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
14NCST
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
1BAMA
0
048 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
12OREG
ARIZ
0
070.5 O/U
+14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
049 O/U
-23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
Final
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN