Key Players
J. Bennett 11 QB
183 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 50 RuYds
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
110 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 3 ReYds, REC
1st Quarter
Touchdown 6:13
G.Desrosiers rushed to LIB End Zone for 53 yards. G.Desrosiers for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
65
yds
00:45
pos
0
6
Point After TD 6:13
C.Carson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 11:01
D.Hunter rushed to UMASS End Zone for 1 yards. D.Hunter for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
28
yds
1:32
pos
6
7
Point After TD 10:56
N.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:02
S.Louis rushed to UMASS End Zone for 1 yards. S.Louis for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
60
yds
00:55
pos
13
7
Point After TD 7:02
N.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Field Goal 1:53
C.Carson 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Dumont Holder-C.Kolodziey.
10
plays
71
yds
5:09
pos
14
10
Touchdown 0:42
J.Bennett pass complete to UMASS 4. Catch made by M.Bollinger at UMASS 4. Gain of 4 yards. M.Bollinger for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
61
yds
1:11
pos
20
10
Point After TD 0:42
N.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 6:58
S.Louis rushed to UMASS End Zone for 6 yards. S.Louis for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
51
yds
1:39
pos
27
10
Point After TD 6:58
N.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Touchdown 3:22
S.Louis rushed to UMASS End Zone for 2 yards. S.Louis for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
33
yds
2:22
pos
34
10
Point After TD 3:22
N.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
10
4th Quarter
Touchdown 15:00
D.Hunter rushed to LIB 28 for 0 yards. D.Hunter FUMBLES forced by UMASS. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-J.Mahoney at LIB 28. J.Mahoney for yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
14
yds
00:38
pos
35
16
Point After TD 14:52
C.Carson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
17
Touchdown 12:34
J.Bennett pass complete to UMASS 39. Catch made by D.Douglas at UMASS 39. Gain of 39 yards. D.Douglas for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
73
yds
2:18
pos
41
17
Point After TD 12:34
N.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
17
Touchdown 4:22
G.Desrosiers rushed to LIB End Zone for 5 yards. G.Desrosiers for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
55
yds
3:04
pos
42
23
Point After TD 4:22
C.Carson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
24
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 11
Rushing 8 6
Passing 8 4
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 7-15 1-14
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 454 233
Total Plays 72 57
Avg Gain 6.3 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 200 145
Rush Attempts 50 43
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 3.4
Yards Passing 254 88
Comp. - Att. 11-22 6-14
Yards Per Pass 9.0 1.5
Penalties - Yards 3-40 8-54
Touchdowns 6 2
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-40.2 10-39.7
Return Yards 9 9
Punts - Returns 2-9 1-9
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Liberty 5-1 02114742
Massachusetts 1-5 7301424
Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium Amherst, MA
 254 PASS YDS 88
200 RUSH YDS 145
454 TOTAL YDS 233
Liberty
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bennett  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 183 2 0 172.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 287 3 4 93.0
J. Bennett 9/18 183 2 0
N. Hampton  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 76 0 0 187.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Hampton 3/5 76 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hunter  0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 78 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 458 5
D. Hunter 17 78 1 23
J. Bennett  11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 17 1
J. Bennett 9 50 0 23
T. Green  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 39 0
T. Green 6 39 0 15
S. Louis  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 17 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 257 1
S. Louis 8 17 3 6
J. Scruggs  1 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Scruggs 1 9 0 9
M. Caper  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
M. Caper 3 9 0 5
N. Hampton  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
N. Hampton 4 -5 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Douglas  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 134 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 325 4
D. Douglas 7 4 134 1 51
T. Sibley  21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 1
T. Sibley 2 2 41 0 29
N. Frith  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 106 0
N. Frith 3 1 32 0 32
S. Louis  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
S. Louis 1 1 21 0 21
C. Peterlin  31 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Peterlin 1 1 14 0 14
C. Yarbrough  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 189 1
C. Yarbrough 1 1 8 0 8
T. Green  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Green 1 1 5 0 5
M. Bollinger  30 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
M. Bollinger 2 1 4 1 4
D. Hunter  0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 91 1
D. Hunter 1 0 0 0 0
J. Lofton  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 90 1
J. Lofton 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Smith Jr.  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Smith Jr. 3-2 0.0 0
A. Washington  24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Washington 3-0 0.0 0
Q. Reese  16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Reese 3-1 0.5 0
R. Rahimi  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
R. Rahimi 3-3 0.0 0
T. Dupree  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
T. Dupree 2-3 0.0 0
S. Sings V  3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
S. Sings V 2-0 2.0 0
J. Treadwell  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Treadwell 2-0 0.0 0
K. Charles  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Charles 2-0 0.0 0
J. Scruggs  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
J. Scruggs 2-2 1.0 0
C. Bazile Jr.  98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Bazile Jr. 1-2 0.0 0
D. Osagiede  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
D. Osagiede 1-1 1.5 0
C. Megginson  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Megginson 1-1 0.0 0
D. Butler  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Butler 1-0 0.0 0
A. Walker  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Walker 1-1 0.0 0
B. Dixon  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Dixon 1-0 0.0 0
T. Coutras  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Coutras 1-0 0.0 0
B. Green  15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
B. Green 0-4 0.0 0
C. McCaw  77 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. McCaw 0-1 0.5 0
R. Whitehead  48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Whitehead 0-1 0.0 0
E. Auguste  32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
E. Auguste 0-2 0.0 0
K. Singleton  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Singleton 0-0 0.0 1
D. Anthony  8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Anthony 0-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson  11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Johnson 0-2 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Brown  42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
5/11 16/16
N. Brown 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Alves  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
A. Alves 5 40.2 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Louis  1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 17.3 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 32 0
S. Louis 3 17.3 25 0
D. Douglas  3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
D. Douglas 1 30.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 5.4 38 0
D. Douglas 2 4.5 14 0
Massachusetts
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Dzuro  9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 83 0 0 171.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 83 0 0 171.0
G. Dzuro 5/7 83 0 0
G. Campiotti  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
14.3% 5 0 1 -8.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 252 1 5 69.4
G. Campiotti 1/7 5 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Desrosiers Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 110 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 46 0
G. Desrosiers Jr. 7 110 2 53
G. Campiotti  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 360 2
G. Campiotti 13 14 0 7
G. Dzuro  9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
G. Dzuro 11 7 0 25
I. Ross  83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
I. Ross 3 5 0 8
T. Harding  80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
T. Harding 2 5 0 5
K. Adams  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 72 0
K. Adams 7 4 0 6
J. Johnson Jr.  1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Johnson Jr. 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Roberts  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 45 0
J. Roberts 1 1 45 0 45
G. Johnson III  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 144 0
G. Johnson III 5 2 24 0 12
I. Ross  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
I. Ross 1 1 11 0 11
J. Gibson  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Gibson 3 1 5 0 5
G. Desrosiers Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
G. Desrosiers Jr. 1 1 3 0 3
D. Ross  30 LB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Ross 1 0 0 0 0
K. Adams  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
K. Adams 1 1 -6 0 -6
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Cushnie  0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
M. Cushnie 5-2 1.0 0
J. Ferrell  19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Ferrell 4-3 0.0 0
J. Wallace  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Wallace 3-0 0.0 0
J. Mackie  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Mackie 3-2 1.0 0
J. Mahoney  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Mahoney 2-1 0.0 0
T. Rudolph  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Rudolph 2-3 0.0 0
B. Wooden  42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Wooden 2-0 0.0 0
U. Ezewike  52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
U. Ezewike 1-0 0.0 0
K. Adams  22 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Adams 1-0 0.0 0
N. Logan  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Logan 1-0 1.0 0
M. Bradley  1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
M. Bradley 1-3 0.0 0
J. Batten  14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Batten 1-0 0.0 0
J. Stewart  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Stewart 1-1 0.0 0
M. Turner  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Turner 1-1 0.0 0
G. Johnson  22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
I. Ross  83 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
I. Ross 0-3 0.0 0
A. Beckwith  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
A. Beckwith 0-3 0.0 0
T. Davis  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
V. Alobwede  15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
V. Alobwede 0-2 0.0 0
Z. Igwenagu  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
Z. Igwenagu 0-2 0.5 0
G. Johnson III  4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Johnson III 0-1 0.0 0
C. Mathurin  56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Mathurin 0-1 0.5 0
J. McMillian  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. McMillian 0-1 0.0 0
H. Klages  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
H. Klages 0-3 0.0 0
L. Julien  18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
L. Julien 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Carson  91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
6/9 5/5
C. Carson 1/1 28 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Kolodziey  95 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 39.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 0 0
C. Kolodziey 10 39.7 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Desrosiers Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
G. Desrosiers Jr. 1 22.0 22 0
G. Johnson III  4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 13 0
G. Johnson III 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Ross 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 9.2 46 0
I. Ross 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:47 LIB 26 1:53 3 7 Punt
8:04 UMASS 42 1:06 4 7 Downs
6:13 LIB 30 2:21 5 35 Punt
2:12 UMASS 43 2:21 6 42
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:28 UMASS 28 1:32 5 28 TD
7:57 LIB 45 0:55 5 50 TD
1:53 LIB 39 1:11 4 61 TD
0:05 LIB 45 0:05 1 -3 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LIB 10 2:05 3 -8 Punt
10:57 LIB 25 1:23 3 8 Punt
8:37 LIB 34 1:39 5 66 TD
5:44 UMASS 33 2:22 7 33 TD
0:38 LIB 14 0:38 2 14 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 LIB 27 2:18 8 73 TD
10:53 LIB 25 3:27 6 28 Punt
4:22 LIB 25 4:22 6 22 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UMASS 25 3:13 5 6 Punt
9:54 UMASS 26 1:50 3 -19 Punt
6:58 UMASS 35 0:45 2 65 TD
3:52 UMASS 1 1:40 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 UMASS 1 2:23 3 4 Punt
10:56 UMASS 11 2:59 5 18 Punt
7:02 UMASS 25 5:09 10 66 FG
0:42 UMASS 25 0:37 3 -10 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 LIB 41 1:58 3 6 Punt
9:34 UMASS 27 0:57 3 3 Punt
6:58 UMASS 25 1:14 3 1 INT
3:22 UMASS 30 2:44 6 12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:34 UMASS 25 1:41 3 -2 Punt
7:26 UMASS 15 3:04 6 85 TD

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS False Start 5 yards accepted.
Penalty
1 & 15 - UMASS 20
(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
-1 YD
1 & 20 - UMASS 15
(15:00 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; M.Smith at UMASS 14.
+25 YD
2 & 21 - UMASS 14
(14:26 - 1st) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 39 for 25 yards. Tackled by A.Walker; R.Rahimi at UMASS 39.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 39
(13:53 - 1st) T.Harding rushed to UMASS 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at UMASS 44.
No Gain
2 & 5 - UMASS 44
(13:21 - 1st) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro sacked at UMASS 37 for -7 yards (D.Johnson; D.Osagiede)
-6 YD
3 & 12 - UMASS 37
(12:45 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 31 for -6 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at UMASS 31.
Punt
4 & 18 - UMASS 31
(11:58 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 43 yards to LIB 26 Center-E.Dumont. Downed by UMASS.

LIB
Flames
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - LIB 26
(11:47 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at LIB 23 for -3 yards (N.Logan)
No Gain
2 & 13 - LIB 23
(11:11 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
+10 YD
3 & 13 - LIB 23
(11:05 - 1st) J.Bennett scrambles to LIB 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart; M.Bradley at LIB 33.
Punt
4 & 3 - LIB 33
(10:29 - 1st) A.Alves punts 42 yards to UMASS 25 Center-A.Mock. Fair catch by I.Ross.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, -19 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(9:54 - 1st) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at UMASS 30.
Sack
2 & 5 - UMASS 30
(9:36 - 1st) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro sacked at UMASS 18 for -12 yards (J.Scruggs)
Sack
3 & 18 - UMASS 18
(9:09 - 1st) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro sacked at UMASS 6 for -12 yards (S.Sings)
Punt
4 & 30 - UMASS 6
(8:36 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 36 yards to UMASS 42 Center-E.Dumont. Downed by UMASS.

LIB
Flames
 - Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 42
(8:04 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Lofton.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 42
(7:59 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to UMASS 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at UMASS 36.
No Gain
3 & 4 - LIB 36
(7:15 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
+1 YD
4 & 4 - LIB 36
(7:09 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to UMASS 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by U.Ezewike at UMASS 35.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 65 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 35
(6:58 - 1st) G.Dzuro pass complete to UMASS 35. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at UMASS 47.
+53 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 47
(6:24 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to LIB End Zone for 53 yards. G.Desrosiers for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:13 - 1st) C.Carson extra point is good.

LIB
Flames
 - Punt (5 plays, 35 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:13 - 1st) C.Kolodziey kicks 60 yards from UMASS 35 to the LIB 5. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ferrell at LIB 30.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30
(6:05 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie at LIB 31.
+39 YD
2 & 9 - LIB 31
(5:38 - 1st) N.Hampton pass complete to LIB 31. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 31. Gain of 39 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mahoney at UMASS 30. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30
(5:31 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley; M.Cushnie at UMASS 29.
Sack
2 & 9 - LIB 29
(4:50 - 1st) N.Hampton steps back to pass. N.Hampton sacked at UMASS 35 for -6 yards (J.Mackie)
No Gain
3 & 15 - LIB 35
(4:07 - 1st) N.Hampton steps back to pass. N.Hampton pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
Punt
4 & 15 - LIB 35
(4:00 - 1st) A.Alves punts 34 yards to UMASS 1 Center-A.Mock. Downed by LIB.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 1
(3:52 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by LIB at UMASS 7.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - UMASS 7
(3:22 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at UMASS 8.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - UMASS 8
(2:21 - 1st) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at UMASS 9. PENALTY on UMASS-J.Atwood Personal Foul / Offense 4 yards declined. Liberty challenged the fumble and the play was upheld. Timeout #1 by LIB.
Punt
4 & 6 - UMASS 5
(2:21 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 38 yards to UMASS 43 Center-E.Dumont. Fair catch by D.Douglas.

LIB
Flames

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 43
(2:12 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to UMASS 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Adams at UMASS 40.
+32 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 40
(1:55 - 1st) N.Hampton pass complete to UMASS 40. Catch made by N.Frith at UMASS 40. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney; T.Rudolph at UMASS 8. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
No Gain
1 & Goal - LIB 8
(1:43 - 1st) N.Hampton rushed to UMASS 7 for yards. Tackled by J.Mackie; M.Cushnie at UMASS 7. PENALTY on UMASS-J.Mackie Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 4 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 4
(1:15 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to UMASS 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph; J.Ferrell at UMASS 1.
No Gain
2 & Goal - LIB 1
(0:52 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to UMASS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie at UMASS 1.
No Gain
3 & Goal - LIB 1
(14:56 - 2nd) N.Hampton steps back to pass. N.Hampton pass incomplete intended for M.Bollinger.
No Gain
4 & Goal - LIB 1
(14:56 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to UMASS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie at UMASS 1.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 1
(14:51 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at UMASS 2.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UMASS 2
(13:58 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bazile at UMASS 2.
+3 YD
3 & 9 - UMASS 2
(13:24 - 2nd) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Green; J.Scruggs at UMASS 5.
Punt
4 & 6 - UMASS 5
(12:28 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 42 yards to UMASS 47 Center-E.Dumont. D.Douglas returned punt from the UMASS 47. Pushed out of bounds by N.Boykin at UMASS 33. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.

LIB
Flames
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 28 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 28
(12:28 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie; H.Klages at UMASS 25.
+15 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 25
(12:17 - 2nd) J.Bennett rushed to UMASS 10 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at UMASS 10.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 10
(11:51 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell; M.Bradley at UMASS 1.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - LIB 1
(11:06 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS End Zone for 1 yards. D.Hunter for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:56 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:56 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 61 yards from LIB 35 to the UMASS 4. G.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Glaize at UMASS 11.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 11
(10:50 - 2nd) I.Ross rushed to UMASS 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at UMASS 13.
+12 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 13
(10:10 - 2nd) G.Dzuro pass complete to UMASS 13. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LIB at UMASS 25.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(9:36 - 2nd) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi; D.Anthony at UMASS 31.
No Gain
2 & 4 - UMASS 31
(9:27 - 2nd) T.Harding rushed to UMASS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at UMASS 31.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - UMASS 31
(8:31 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 34 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Smith at UMASS 34.
Penalty
4 & 1 - UMASS 34
(8:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on UMASS-D.Ross False Start 5 yards accepted.
Punt
4 & 6 - UMASS 29
(8:07 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 36 yards to LIB 35 Center-E.Dumont. Downed by UMASS. PENALTY on UMASS-Z.Igwenagu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

LIB
Flames
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 50 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 45
(7:57 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 45. Catch made by S.Louis at LIB 45. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell at UMASS 34.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34
(7:31 - 2nd) J.Scruggs rushed to UMASS 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at UMASS 25.
No Gain
2 & 1 - LIB 25
(7:13 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to UMASS 20. Catch made by D.Douglas at UMASS 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by LIB at UMASS 20. PENALTY on LIB-N.Frith Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+29 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 30
(7:10 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to UMASS 30. Catch made by T.Sibley at UMASS 30. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 1.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 1
(7:02 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to UMASS End Zone for 1 yards. S.Louis for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:02 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 66 yards, 5:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:02 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
+45 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(7:02 - 2nd) G.Dzuro pass complete to UMASS 25. Catch made by J.Roberts at UMASS 25. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by Q.Reese at LIB 30.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 30
(6:11 - 2nd) G.Dzuro pass complete to LIB 30. Catch made by I.Ross at LIB 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Butler at LIB 19.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 19
(5:41 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to LIB 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs; M.Smith at LIB 15.
No Gain
2 & 6 - UMASS 15
(5:07 - 2nd) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro pass incomplete intended for UMASS.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 15
(5:02 - 2nd) G.Dzuro rushed to LIB 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at LIB 10.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - UMASS 10
(4:20 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to LIB 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 8.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - UMASS 8
(3:41 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to LIB 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at LIB 9.
Penalty
2 & Goal - UMASS 9
(3:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on UMASS-J.Gibson False Start 5 yards accepted.
+5 YD
2 & 14 - UMASS 14
(2:48 - 2nd) G.Dzuro rushed to LIB 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 9.
No Gain
3 & Goal - UMASS 9
(2:03 - 2nd) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro pass incomplete intended for J.Gibson.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - UMASS 18
(1:57 - 2nd) C.Carson 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Dumont Holder-C.Kolodziey.

LIB
Flames
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 61 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:53 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey kicks 56 yards from UMASS 35 to the LIB 9. D.Douglas returns the kickoff. S.Louis ran out of bounds.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 39
(1:46 - 2nd) J.Bennett scrambles to LIB 46 for 7 yards. J.Bennett ran out of bounds.
-1 YD
2 & 3 - LIB 46
(1:39 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie at LIB 45.
+51 YD
3 & 4 - LIB 45
(1:16 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 45. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 45. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell at UMASS 4.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 4
(0:46 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to UMASS 4. Catch made by M.Bollinger at UMASS 4. Gain of 4 yards. M.Bollinger for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:42 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:42 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(0:42 - 2nd) G.Dzuro pass complete to UMASS 25. Catch made by G.Desrosiers at UMASS 25. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Reese at UMASS 28.
Sack
2 & 7 - UMASS 28
(0:34 - 2nd) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro sacked at UMASS 16 for -12 yards (D.Osagiede)
-1 YD
3 & 19 - UMASS 16
(0:20 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 15 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Reese at UMASS 15.
Punt
4 & 20 - UMASS 15
(0:15 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 40 yards to LIB 45 Center-E.Dumont. Downed by J.Mackie.

LIB
Flames
 - End of Half (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 45
(0:05 - 2nd) J.Bennett kneels at the LIB 42.

LIB
Flames
 - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey kicks 62 yards from UMASS 35 to the LIB 3. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ferrell at LIB 10.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 10
(14:55 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 9 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wallace at LIB 9.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - LIB 9
(14:21 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie at LIB 8.
Sack
3 & 12 - LIB 8
(14:07 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at LIB 2 for -6 yards (M.Cushnie)
Punt
4 & 18 - LIB 2
(13:05 - 3rd) A.Alves punts 48 yards to LIB 50 Center-A.Mock. I.Ross returned punt from the LIB 50. Tackled by D.Darko; Q.Reese at LIB 41.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 41
(12:55 - 3rd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti sacked at LIB 47 for -6 yards (Q.Reese; C.McCaw)
+7 YD
2 & 16 - UMASS 47
(12:33 - 3rd) G.Campiotti rushed to LIB 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 40.
+5 YD
3 & 9 - UMASS 40
(12:21 - 3rd) G.Campiotti pass complete to LIB 40. Catch made by J.Gibson at LIB 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at LIB 35.
Punt
4 & 4 - UMASS 35
(11:05 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 35 yards to LIB End Zone Center-E.Dumont. Touchback.

LIB
Flames
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(10:57 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 20
(10:54 - 3rd) J.Bennett scrambles to LIB 20 for 0 yards. J.Bennett ran out of bounds.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 20
(10:06 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 20. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at LIB 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UMASS at LIB 28.
Punt
4 & 2 - LIB 28
(9:42 - 3rd) A.Alves punts 45 yards to UMASS 27 Center-A.Mock. Fair catch by I.Ross.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 27
(9:34 - 3rd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi; C.Megginson at UMASS 30.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UMASS 30
(9:09 - 3rd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UMASS 30
(8:50 - 3rd) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro pass incomplete intended for D.Ross.
Punt
4 & 7 - UMASS 30
(8:43 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 36 yards to LIB 34 Center-E.Dumont. Fair catch by D.Douglas.

LIB
Flames
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 66 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
+23 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34
(8:37 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 43 for 23 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson; T.Rudolph at UMASS 43.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - LIB 43
(8:10 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley at UMASS 38. PENALTY on UMASS-M.Oppong Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 23
(8:10 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 5 for 18 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell at UMASS 5.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 5
(8:00 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden at UMASS 6.
+6 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 6
(7:05 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to UMASS End Zone for 6 yards. S.Louis for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:58 - 3rd) N.Brown extra point is good.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Interception (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:58 - 3rd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(6:58 - 3rd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at UMASS 25.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 25
(6:26 - 3rd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at UMASS 26.
Int
3 & 9 - UMASS 26
(5:51 - 3rd) G.Campiotti pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 33. Intercepted by K.Singleton at UMASS 33. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 33.

LIB
Flames
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 33 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 33
(5:44 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at UMASS 24.
No Gain
2 & 1 - LIB 24
(5:27 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Lofton.
+11 YD
3 & 1 - LIB 24
(5:22 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 13 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wallace at UMASS 13.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 13
(5:08 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 5 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell at UMASS 5.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 5
(4:22 - 3rd) N.Hampton rushed to UMASS 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Igwenagu; V.Alobwede at UMASS 1.
No Gain
1 & Goal - LIB 1
(4:05 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden at UMASS 1. PENALTY on LIB-LIB Illegal Formation 5 yards offset. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive penalty 5 yards offset. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 1
(3:32 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to UMASS 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell; J.Mackie at UMASS 2.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 2
(3:28 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to UMASS End Zone for 2 yards. S.Louis for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:22 - 3rd) N.Brown extra point is good.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:22 - 3rd) J.Stricker kicks 57 yards from LIB 35 to the UMASS 8. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Jones at UMASS 30.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 30
(3:18 - 3rd) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bazile; T.Dupree at UMASS 33.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 33
(2:42 - 3rd) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at UMASS 37.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - UMASS 37
(2:08 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at UMASS 40.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 40
(1:36 - 3rd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Green; T.Dupree at UMASS 42.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UMASS 42
(0:58 - 3rd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for J.Gibson.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UMASS 42
(0:54 - 3rd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 8 - UMASS 42
(0:51 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 39 yards to LIB 19 Center-E.Dumont. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 19. Tackled by UMASS at LIB 14.

LIB
Flames
 - Fumble (2 plays, 14 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 14
(0:38 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 14. Catch made by C.Peterlin at LIB 14. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at LIB 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 28
(15:00 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 28 for 0 yards. D.Hunter FUMBLES forced by UMASS. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-J.Mahoney at LIB 28. J.Mahoney for yards TOUCHDOWN.

LIB
Flames

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:52 - 4th) C.Carson extra point is good.

LIB
Flames
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 73 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:52 - 4th) C.Kolodziey kicks 58 yards from UMASS 35 to the LIB 7. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Johnson at LIB 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 27
(14:47 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 27
(14:41 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Hunter.
+23 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 27
(14:36 - 4th) J.Bennett scrambles to UMASS 50 for 23 yards. J.Bennett ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 50
(13:50 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for LIB.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 50
(13:43 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Lofton.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 50
(13:38 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to UMASS 50. Catch made by T.Sibley at UMASS 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 38.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 38
(13:23 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie T.Davis at UMASS 39.
+39 YD
2 & 11 - LIB 39
(12:42 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to UMASS 39. Catch made by D.Douglas at UMASS 39. Gain of 39 yards. D.Douglas for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:34 - 4th) N.Brown extra point is good.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:34 - 4th) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(12:34 - 4th) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti sacked at UMASS 15 for -10 yards (S.Sings)
+8 YD
2 & 20 - UMASS 15
(11:48 - 4th) I.Ross rushed to UMASS 23 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Washington at UMASS 23.
No Gain
3 & 12 - UMASS 23
(11:09 - 4th) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 12 - UMASS 23
(11:04 - 4th) C.Kolodziey punts 52 yards to LIB 25 Center-E.Dumont. Downed by S.Faustin.

LIB
Flames
 - Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(10:53 - 4th) T.Green rushed to LIB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Beckwith; H.Klages at LIB 27.
+10 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 27
(10:16 - 4th) T.Green rushed to LIB 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at LIB 37.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 37
(9:58 - 4th) T.Green rushed to UMASS 48 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie; A.Beckwith at UMASS 48.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48
(9:26 - 4th) N.Hampton pass complete to UMASS 48. Catch made by T.Green at UMASS 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 43.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 43
(8:58 - 4th) T.Green rushed to UMASS 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Turner at UMASS 42.
No Gain
3 & 4 - LIB 42
(8:17 - 4th) N.Hampton steps back to pass. N.Hampton sacked at UMASS 47 for -5 yards (C.Mathurin; Z.Igwenagu)
Punt
4 & 9 - LIB 47
(7:31 - 4th) A.Alves punts 32 yards to UMASS 15 Center-A.Mock. Fair catch by I.Ross.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 85 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 15
(7:26 - 4th) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Dixon E.Auguste at UMASS 21.
-5 YD
2 & 4 - UMASS 21
(5:05 - 4th) I.Ross rushed to UMASS 16 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Bazile; B.Green at UMASS 16. PENALTY on LIB-LIB Defensive penalty 15 yards accepted.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 31
(6:37 - 4th) G.Desrosiers rushed to LIB 27 for 42 yards. Tackled by B.Green; E.Auguste at LIB 27.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 27
(6:28 - 4th) G.Campiotti rushed to LIB 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree; R.Whitehead at LIB 25.
Penalty
2 & 8 - UMASS 25
(5:13 - 4th) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for J.Orlando. PENALTY on LIB-A.Washington Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 10
(5:05 - 4th) G.Campiotti rushed to LIB 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Coutras at LIB 5.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - UMASS 5
(4:27 - 4th) G.Desrosiers rushed to LIB End Zone for 5 yards. G.Desrosiers for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(4:22 - 4th) C.Carson extra point is good.

LIB
Flames
 - End of Game (6 plays, 22 yards, 4:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:22 - 4th) C.Kolodziey kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
1 & 10 - LIB
(4:22 - 4th) PENALTY on LIB-LIB Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards declined.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(4:22 - 4th) T.Green rushed to LIB 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Batten at LIB 30.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 30
(3:23 - 4th) N.Hampton rushed to LIB 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Turner; I.Ross at LIB 32.
+6 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 32
(2:36 - 4th) T.Green rushed to LIB 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Julien; I.Ross at LIB 38.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 38
(1:51 - 4th) M.Caper rushed to LIB 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Julien; I.Ross at LIB 43.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 43
(0:59 - 4th) M.Caper rushed to LIB 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Alobwede; J.McMillian at LIB 45.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 45
(0:23 - 4th) M.Caper rushed to LIB 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Klages; A.Beckwith at LIB 47.
