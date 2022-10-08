Drive Chart
|
|
|LIB
|UMASS
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
J. Bennett
11 QB
183 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 50 RuYds
|
G. Desrosiers Jr.
3 RB
110 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 3 ReYds, REC
Touchdown 6:13
G.Desrosiers rushed to LIB End Zone for 53 yards. G.Desrosiers for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
65
yds
00:45
pos
0
6
Touchdown 11:01
D.Hunter rushed to UMASS End Zone for 1 yards. D.Hunter for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
28
yds
1:32
pos
6
7
Touchdown 7:02
S.Louis rushed to UMASS End Zone for 1 yards. S.Louis for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
60
yds
00:55
pos
13
7
Field Goal 1:53
C.Carson 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Dumont Holder-C.Kolodziey.
10
plays
71
yds
5:09
pos
14
10
Touchdown 0:42
J.Bennett pass complete to UMASS 4. Catch made by M.Bollinger at UMASS 4. Gain of 4 yards. M.Bollinger for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
61
yds
1:11
pos
20
10
Touchdown 6:58
S.Louis rushed to UMASS End Zone for 6 yards. S.Louis for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
51
yds
1:39
pos
27
10
Touchdown 3:22
S.Louis rushed to UMASS End Zone for 2 yards. S.Louis for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
33
yds
2:22
pos
34
10
Touchdown 15:00
D.Hunter rushed to LIB 28 for 0 yards. D.Hunter FUMBLES forced by UMASS. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-J.Mahoney at LIB 28. J.Mahoney for yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
14
yds
00:38
pos
35
16
Touchdown 12:34
J.Bennett pass complete to UMASS 39. Catch made by D.Douglas at UMASS 39. Gain of 39 yards. D.Douglas for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
73
yds
2:18
pos
41
17
Touchdown 4:22
G.Desrosiers rushed to LIB End Zone for 5 yards. G.Desrosiers for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
55
yds
3:04
pos
42
23
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|11
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|8
|4
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|1-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|454
|233
|Total Plays
|72
|57
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|200
|145
|Rush Attempts
|50
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|254
|88
|Comp. - Att.
|11-22
|6-14
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|1.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-40
|8-54
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.2
|10-39.7
|Return Yards
|9
|9
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|254
|PASS YDS
|88
|
|
|200
|RUSH YDS
|145
|
|
|454
|TOTAL YDS
|233
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|9/18
|183
|2
|0
|
N. Hampton 10 QB
|N. Hampton
|3/5
|76
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|17
|78
|1
|23
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|9
|50
|0
|23
|
T. Green 2 RB
|T. Green
|6
|39
|0
|15
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|8
|17
|3
|6
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Caper 23 RB
|M. Caper
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
N. Hampton 10 QB
|N. Hampton
|4
|-5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|7
|4
|134
|1
|51
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|2
|2
|41
|0
|29
|
N. Frith 5 WR
|N. Frith
|3
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
C. Peterlin 31 WR
|C. Peterlin
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Green 2 RB
|T. Green
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Bollinger 30 TE
|M. Bollinger
|2
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Lofton 6 WR
|J. Lofton
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Smith Jr. 7 LB
|M. Smith Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 LB
|A. Washington
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Reese 16 S
|Q. Reese
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Rahimi 6 S
|R. Rahimi
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sings V 3 DE
|S. Sings V
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Treadwell 9 S
|J. Treadwell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Charles 91 DT
|K. Charles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bazile Jr. 98 DL
|C. Bazile Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Osagiede 90 DL
|D. Osagiede
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 5 DT
|D. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walker 34 LB
|A. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dixon 99 DL
|B. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coutras 31 S
|T. Coutras
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green 15 S
|B. Green
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCaw 77 OL
|C. McCaw
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Whitehead 48 DE
|R. Whitehead
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Auguste 32 CB
|E. Auguste
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Singleton 20 CB
|K. Singleton
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Anthony 8 CB
|D. Anthony
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown 42 K
|N. Brown
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|5
|40.2
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|3
|17.3
|25
|0
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|2
|4.5
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Dzuro 9 QB
|G. Dzuro
|5/7
|83
|0
|0
|
G. Campiotti 5 QB
|G. Campiotti
|1/7
|5
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|7
|110
|2
|53
|
G. Campiotti 5 QB
|G. Campiotti
|13
|14
|0
|7
|
G. Dzuro 9 QB
|G. Dzuro
|11
|7
|0
|25
|
I. Ross 83 WR
|I. Ross
|3
|5
|0
|8
|
T. Harding 80 WR
|T. Harding
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|7
|4
|0
|6
|
J. Johnson Jr. 1 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Roberts 8 WR
|J. Roberts
|1
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
G. Johnson III 4 WR
|G. Johnson III
|5
|2
|24
|0
|12
|
I. Ross 83 WR
|I. Ross
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Gibson 0 WR
|J. Gibson
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Ross 30 LB
|D. Ross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Cushnie 0 DE
|M. Cushnie
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ferrell 19 DB
|J. Ferrell
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 12 DB
|J. Wallace
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mackie 49 LB
|J. Mackie
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 7 DB
|J. Mahoney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rudolph 2 DB
|T. Rudolph
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wooden 42 DL
|B. Wooden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Ezewike 52 DL
|U. Ezewike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Logan 11 LB
|N. Logan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Bradley 1 DL
|M. Bradley
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Batten 14 DB
|J. Batten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 23 LB
|J. Stewart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Turner 9 LB
|M. Turner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 22 LB
|G. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Ross 83 WR
|I. Ross
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beckwith 44 DL
|A. Beckwith
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 3 S
|T. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Alobwede 15 DL
|V. Alobwede
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Igwenagu 10 LB
|Z. Igwenagu
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
G. Johnson III 4 WR
|G. Johnson III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mathurin 56 DL
|C. Mathurin
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. McMillian 26 DB
|J. McMillian
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Klages 99 DL
|H. Klages
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Julien 18 DL
|L. Julien
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Carson 91 K
|C. Carson
|1/1
|28
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Kolodziey 95 K
|C. Kolodziey
|10
|39.7
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
G. Johnson III 4 WR
|G. Johnson III
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Ross 83 WR
|I. Ross
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - UMASS 20(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 20 - UMASS 15(15:00 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; M.Smith at UMASS 14.
|+25 YD
2 & 21 - UMASS 14(14:26 - 1st) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 39 for 25 yards. Tackled by A.Walker; R.Rahimi at UMASS 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 39(13:53 - 1st) T.Harding rushed to UMASS 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at UMASS 44.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UMASS 44(13:21 - 1st) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro sacked at UMASS 37 for -7 yards (D.Johnson; D.Osagiede)
|-6 YD
3 & 12 - UMASS 37(12:45 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 31 for -6 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at UMASS 31.
|Punt
4 & 18 - UMASS 31(11:58 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 43 yards to LIB 26 Center-E.Dumont. Downed by UMASS.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - LIB 26(11:47 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at LIB 23 for -3 yards (N.Logan)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - LIB 23(11:11 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - LIB 23(11:05 - 1st) J.Bennett scrambles to LIB 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart; M.Bradley at LIB 33.
|Punt
4 & 3 - LIB 33(10:29 - 1st) A.Alves punts 42 yards to UMASS 25 Center-A.Mock. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(9:54 - 1st) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at UMASS 30.
|Sack
2 & 5 - UMASS 30(9:36 - 1st) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro sacked at UMASS 18 for -12 yards (J.Scruggs)
|Sack
3 & 18 - UMASS 18(9:09 - 1st) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro sacked at UMASS 6 for -12 yards (S.Sings)
|Punt
4 & 30 - UMASS 6(8:36 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 36 yards to UMASS 42 Center-E.Dumont. Downed by UMASS.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 42(8:04 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Lofton.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 42(7:59 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to UMASS 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at UMASS 36.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LIB 36(7:15 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|+1 YD
4 & 4 - LIB 36(7:09 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to UMASS 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by U.Ezewike at UMASS 35.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(6:58 - 1st) G.Dzuro pass complete to UMASS 35. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at UMASS 47.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 47(6:24 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to LIB End Zone for 53 yards. G.Desrosiers for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:13 - 1st) C.Carson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 1st) C.Kolodziey kicks 60 yards from UMASS 35 to the LIB 5. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ferrell at LIB 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30(6:05 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie at LIB 31.
|+39 YD
2 & 9 - LIB 31(5:38 - 1st) N.Hampton pass complete to LIB 31. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 31. Gain of 39 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mahoney at UMASS 30. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30(5:31 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley; M.Cushnie at UMASS 29.
|Sack
2 & 9 - LIB 29(4:50 - 1st) N.Hampton steps back to pass. N.Hampton sacked at UMASS 35 for -6 yards (J.Mackie)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - LIB 35(4:07 - 1st) N.Hampton steps back to pass. N.Hampton pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|Punt
4 & 15 - LIB 35(4:00 - 1st) A.Alves punts 34 yards to UMASS 1 Center-A.Mock. Downed by LIB.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 1(3:52 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by LIB at UMASS 7.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UMASS 7(3:22 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at UMASS 8.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - UMASS 8(2:21 - 1st) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at UMASS 9. PENALTY on UMASS-J.Atwood Personal Foul / Offense 4 yards declined. Liberty challenged the fumble and the play was upheld. Timeout #1 by LIB.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UMASS 5(2:21 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 38 yards to UMASS 43 Center-E.Dumont. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 43(2:12 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to UMASS 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Adams at UMASS 40.
|+32 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 40(1:55 - 1st) N.Hampton pass complete to UMASS 40. Catch made by N.Frith at UMASS 40. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney; T.Rudolph at UMASS 8. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LIB 8(1:43 - 1st) N.Hampton rushed to UMASS 7 for yards. Tackled by J.Mackie; M.Cushnie at UMASS 7. PENALTY on UMASS-J.Mackie Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 4(1:15 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to UMASS 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph; J.Ferrell at UMASS 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LIB 1(0:52 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to UMASS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie at UMASS 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LIB 1(14:56 - 2nd) N.Hampton steps back to pass. N.Hampton pass incomplete intended for M.Bollinger.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - LIB 1(14:56 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to UMASS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie at UMASS 1.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 1(14:51 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at UMASS 2.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UMASS 2(13:58 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bazile at UMASS 2.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - UMASS 2(13:24 - 2nd) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Green; J.Scruggs at UMASS 5.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UMASS 5(12:28 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 42 yards to UMASS 47 Center-E.Dumont. D.Douglas returned punt from the UMASS 47. Pushed out of bounds by N.Boykin at UMASS 33. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 28(12:28 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie; H.Klages at UMASS 25.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 25(12:17 - 2nd) J.Bennett rushed to UMASS 10 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at UMASS 10.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 10(11:51 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell; M.Bradley at UMASS 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LIB 1(11:06 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS End Zone for 1 yards. D.Hunter for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:56 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 61 yards from LIB 35 to the UMASS 4. G.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Glaize at UMASS 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 11(10:50 - 2nd) I.Ross rushed to UMASS 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at UMASS 13.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 13(10:10 - 2nd) G.Dzuro pass complete to UMASS 13. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LIB at UMASS 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(9:36 - 2nd) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi; D.Anthony at UMASS 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UMASS 31(9:27 - 2nd) T.Harding rushed to UMASS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at UMASS 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - UMASS 31(8:31 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 34 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Smith at UMASS 34.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UMASS 34(8:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on UMASS-D.Ross False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UMASS 29(8:07 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 36 yards to LIB 35 Center-E.Dumont. Downed by UMASS. PENALTY on UMASS-Z.Igwenagu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 45(7:57 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 45. Catch made by S.Louis at LIB 45. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell at UMASS 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34(7:31 - 2nd) J.Scruggs rushed to UMASS 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at UMASS 25.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LIB 25(7:13 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to UMASS 20. Catch made by D.Douglas at UMASS 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by LIB at UMASS 20. PENALTY on LIB-N.Frith Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+29 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 30(7:10 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to UMASS 30. Catch made by T.Sibley at UMASS 30. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 1(7:02 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to UMASS End Zone for 1 yards. S.Louis for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:02 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:02 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(7:02 - 2nd) G.Dzuro pass complete to UMASS 25. Catch made by J.Roberts at UMASS 25. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by Q.Reese at LIB 30.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 30(6:11 - 2nd) G.Dzuro pass complete to LIB 30. Catch made by I.Ross at LIB 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Butler at LIB 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 19(5:41 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to LIB 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs; M.Smith at LIB 15.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UMASS 15(5:07 - 2nd) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro pass incomplete intended for UMASS.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 15(5:02 - 2nd) G.Dzuro rushed to LIB 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at LIB 10.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UMASS 10(4:20 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to LIB 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 8.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UMASS 8(3:41 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to LIB 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at LIB 9.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - UMASS 9(3:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on UMASS-J.Gibson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - UMASS 14(2:48 - 2nd) G.Dzuro rushed to LIB 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UMASS 9(2:03 - 2nd) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro pass incomplete intended for J.Gibson.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UMASS 18(1:57 - 2nd) C.Carson 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Dumont Holder-C.Kolodziey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey kicks 56 yards from UMASS 35 to the LIB 9. D.Douglas returns the kickoff. S.Louis ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 39(1:46 - 2nd) J.Bennett scrambles to LIB 46 for 7 yards. J.Bennett ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - LIB 46(1:39 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie at LIB 45.
|+51 YD
3 & 4 - LIB 45(1:16 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 45. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 45. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell at UMASS 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 4(0:46 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to UMASS 4. Catch made by M.Bollinger at UMASS 4. Gain of 4 yards. M.Bollinger for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:42 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(0:42 - 2nd) G.Dzuro pass complete to UMASS 25. Catch made by G.Desrosiers at UMASS 25. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Reese at UMASS 28.
|Sack
2 & 7 - UMASS 28(0:34 - 2nd) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro sacked at UMASS 16 for -12 yards (D.Osagiede)
|-1 YD
3 & 19 - UMASS 16(0:20 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 15 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Reese at UMASS 15.
|Punt
4 & 20 - UMASS 15(0:15 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 40 yards to LIB 45 Center-E.Dumont. Downed by J.Mackie.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey kicks 62 yards from UMASS 35 to the LIB 3. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ferrell at LIB 10.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 10(14:55 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 9 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wallace at LIB 9.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - LIB 9(14:21 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie at LIB 8.
|Sack
3 & 12 - LIB 8(14:07 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at LIB 2 for -6 yards (M.Cushnie)
|Punt
4 & 18 - LIB 2(13:05 - 3rd) A.Alves punts 48 yards to LIB 50 Center-A.Mock. I.Ross returned punt from the LIB 50. Tackled by D.Darko; Q.Reese at LIB 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 41(12:55 - 3rd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti sacked at LIB 47 for -6 yards (Q.Reese; C.McCaw)
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - UMASS 47(12:33 - 3rd) G.Campiotti rushed to LIB 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 40.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - UMASS 40(12:21 - 3rd) G.Campiotti pass complete to LIB 40. Catch made by J.Gibson at LIB 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at LIB 35.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UMASS 35(11:05 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 35 yards to LIB End Zone Center-E.Dumont. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 25(10:57 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 20(10:54 - 3rd) J.Bennett scrambles to LIB 20 for 0 yards. J.Bennett ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 20(10:06 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 20. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at LIB 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UMASS at LIB 28.
|Punt
4 & 2 - LIB 28(9:42 - 3rd) A.Alves punts 45 yards to UMASS 27 Center-A.Mock. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 27(9:34 - 3rd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi; C.Megginson at UMASS 30.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UMASS 30(9:09 - 3rd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UMASS 30(8:50 - 3rd) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro pass incomplete intended for D.Ross.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UMASS 30(8:43 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 36 yards to LIB 34 Center-E.Dumont. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34(8:37 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 43 for 23 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson; T.Rudolph at UMASS 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - LIB 43(8:10 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley at UMASS 38. PENALTY on UMASS-M.Oppong Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 23(8:10 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 5 for 18 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell at UMASS 5.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 5(8:00 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden at UMASS 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 6(7:05 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to UMASS End Zone for 6 yards. S.Louis for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:58 - 3rd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:58 - 3rd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(6:58 - 3rd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at UMASS 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 25(6:26 - 3rd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at UMASS 26.
|Int
3 & 9 - UMASS 26(5:51 - 3rd) G.Campiotti pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 33. Intercepted by K.Singleton at UMASS 33. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 33.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 33(5:44 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at UMASS 24.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LIB 24(5:27 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Lofton.
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - LIB 24(5:22 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 13 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wallace at UMASS 13.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 13(5:08 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 5 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell at UMASS 5.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 5(4:22 - 3rd) N.Hampton rushed to UMASS 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Igwenagu; V.Alobwede at UMASS 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LIB 1(4:05 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden at UMASS 1. PENALTY on LIB-LIB Illegal Formation 5 yards offset. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive penalty 5 yards offset. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 1(3:32 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to UMASS 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell; J.Mackie at UMASS 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 2(3:28 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to UMASS End Zone for 2 yards. S.Louis for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:22 - 3rd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:22 - 3rd) J.Stricker kicks 57 yards from LIB 35 to the UMASS 8. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Jones at UMASS 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 30(3:18 - 3rd) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bazile; T.Dupree at UMASS 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 33(2:42 - 3rd) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at UMASS 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - UMASS 37(2:08 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at UMASS 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 40(1:36 - 3rd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Green; T.Dupree at UMASS 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UMASS 42(0:58 - 3rd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for J.Gibson.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UMASS 42(0:54 - 3rd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UMASS 42(0:51 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 39 yards to LIB 19 Center-E.Dumont. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 19. Tackled by UMASS at LIB 14.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 14(0:38 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 14. Catch made by C.Peterlin at LIB 14. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at LIB 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 28(15:00 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 28 for 0 yards. D.Hunter FUMBLES forced by UMASS. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-J.Mahoney at LIB 28. J.Mahoney for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 4th) C.Kolodziey kicks 58 yards from UMASS 35 to the LIB 7. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Johnson at LIB 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 27(14:47 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 27(14:41 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Hunter.
|+23 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 27(14:36 - 4th) J.Bennett scrambles to UMASS 50 for 23 yards. J.Bennett ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 50(13:50 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for LIB.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 50(13:43 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Lofton.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 50(13:38 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to UMASS 50. Catch made by T.Sibley at UMASS 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 38(13:23 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to UMASS 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie T.Davis at UMASS 39.
|+39 YD
2 & 11 - LIB 39(12:42 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to UMASS 39. Catch made by D.Douglas at UMASS 39. Gain of 39 yards. D.Douglas for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:34 - 4th) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:34 - 4th) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(12:34 - 4th) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti sacked at UMASS 15 for -10 yards (S.Sings)
|+8 YD
2 & 20 - UMASS 15(11:48 - 4th) I.Ross rushed to UMASS 23 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Washington at UMASS 23.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UMASS 23(11:09 - 4th) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UMASS 23(11:04 - 4th) C.Kolodziey punts 52 yards to LIB 25 Center-E.Dumont. Downed by S.Faustin.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(10:53 - 4th) T.Green rushed to LIB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Beckwith; H.Klages at LIB 27.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 27(10:16 - 4th) T.Green rushed to LIB 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at LIB 37.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 37(9:58 - 4th) T.Green rushed to UMASS 48 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie; A.Beckwith at UMASS 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48(9:26 - 4th) N.Hampton pass complete to UMASS 48. Catch made by T.Green at UMASS 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 43(8:58 - 4th) T.Green rushed to UMASS 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Turner at UMASS 42.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LIB 42(8:17 - 4th) N.Hampton steps back to pass. N.Hampton sacked at UMASS 47 for -5 yards (C.Mathurin; Z.Igwenagu)
|Punt
4 & 9 - LIB 47(7:31 - 4th) A.Alves punts 32 yards to UMASS 15 Center-A.Mock. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 15(7:26 - 4th) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Dixon E.Auguste at UMASS 21.
|-5 YD
2 & 4 - UMASS 21(5:05 - 4th) I.Ross rushed to UMASS 16 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Bazile; B.Green at UMASS 16. PENALTY on LIB-LIB Defensive penalty 15 yards accepted.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 31(6:37 - 4th) G.Desrosiers rushed to LIB 27 for 42 yards. Tackled by B.Green; E.Auguste at LIB 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 27(6:28 - 4th) G.Campiotti rushed to LIB 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree; R.Whitehead at LIB 25.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - UMASS 25(5:13 - 4th) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for J.Orlando. PENALTY on LIB-A.Washington Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 10(5:05 - 4th) G.Campiotti rushed to LIB 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Coutras at LIB 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UMASS 5(4:27 - 4th) G.Desrosiers rushed to LIB End Zone for 5 yards. G.Desrosiers for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:22 - 4th) C.Carson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:22 - 4th) C.Kolodziey kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
1 & 10 - LIB(4:22 - 4th) PENALTY on LIB-LIB Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards declined.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(4:22 - 4th) T.Green rushed to LIB 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Batten at LIB 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 30(3:23 - 4th) N.Hampton rushed to LIB 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Turner; I.Ross at LIB 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 32(2:36 - 4th) T.Green rushed to LIB 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Julien; I.Ross at LIB 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 38(1:51 - 4th) M.Caper rushed to LIB 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Julien; I.Ross at LIB 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 43(0:59 - 4th) M.Caper rushed to LIB 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Alobwede; J.McMillian at LIB 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 45(0:23 - 4th) M.Caper rushed to LIB 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Klages; A.Beckwith at LIB 47.
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
4th 1:29 CBS
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
4th 0:48 ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
4th 3:52 CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
34
4th 9:10 FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
25
42
4th 4:39 FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
4th 3:56 ACCN
-
DUKE
GATECH
13
20
4th 4:24
-
9MISS
VANDY
38
20
4th 8:04 SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
13
4th 14:17 ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
24
17
4th 10:55 ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
31
38
4th 15:00 PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
7
7
2nd 12:05 ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
054 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
054.5 O/U
+19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
0
055 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
0
047 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
USM
TROY
0
044 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
037 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
065.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:30pm
-
16BYU
ND
0
051 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
0
049 O/U
+21
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
0
045 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
13UK
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
0
064.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+13
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
14NCST
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
1BAMA
0
048 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
12OREG
ARIZ
0
070.5 O/U
+14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
049 O/U
-23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final