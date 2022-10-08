|
|
|ARK
|MISSST
Rogers sets SEC passing record, No. 23 MSU beats Arkansas
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Two seasons ago Arkansas came up with a blueprint to defend Mike Leach's Air Raid offense.
A three-man front with eight players dropping in coverage made for a rough night for the Mississippi State offense. That game plan did not work on Saturday.
Will Rogers threw for three touchdowns and broke the Southeastern Conference mark for career completions, and the 23rd-ranked Bulldogs ran for their most yards with Leach in charge in a 40-17 win over the Razorbacks.
''The more that we can run the ball and get extra guys in the box, the more it's going to open up a passing lane,'' Rogers said. ''I think that helps us be on pace.''
Rogers was 31-of-48 passing for 395 yards and broke the SEC mark in he first quarter with the 922nd completion of his career, eclipsing the mark set by Georgia's Aaron Murray in 52 games, Rogers has played in 28 games.
The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) rushed for over 100 yards for the second straight week for the first time with Leach as coach. Dillon Johnson gained 100 yards rushing, the first to do that in Leach's three seasons, and scored twice.
The running backs took advantage of the Razorbacks' three-man rush. Johnson and fellow running back Jo'Quavious Marks had 46 total touches in the game for 281 yards rushing and receiving combined, and accounted for three touchdowns.
''I think we have three really good running backs and you want them to touch the ball. You had Dillon on the ground and Woody through the air,'' Leach said. ''Those guys are the warriors back there and you want them to have the ball, and for good measure you're going to ask them to block. I thought they had a good game.''
Arkansas played without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, who had an unspecified injury. Malik Hornsby was 8-of-17 passing for 234 yards in Jefferson's absence, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 114 yards on eight carries.
Raheim Sanders ran for 86 yards and a touchdown for Arkansas. Receiver Jadon Haselwood had 113 yards on three catches.
''Obviously, they outplayed us and were the most physical team today,'' Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. ''Will Rogers is a really good quarterback and managed the game for them well. We couldn't convert situations and they did. Give them credit, coach Leach did a great job with them.''
Mississippi State scored the first 14 points, but the Razorbacks (3-3, 1-3) hung around, trailing just 21-10 at the half thanks to a missed field goal and turnover on downs by the Bulldogs' offense late in the second quarter.
MSU put the game away in the fourth quarter with back-to-back interceptions from Jackie Matthews and Emmanuel Forbes.
The Razorbacks had 483 yards of offense but surrendered 568 to the Bulldogs. State's 4-for-4 showing in the red zone continued a strong start of scoring on 20 of 21 trips this season, with 11-straight touchdowns on those trips.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
After debuting in the polls last week at No. 23, the Bulldogs will have a chance to continue to move up with the win.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arkansas: Playing without Jefferson certainly got the team off to a slow start. Backup Cade Fortin struggled in the first two possessions before the Razorbacks turned to Hornsby, who had over 350 yards of total offense.
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs were playing a second big game in a key stretch of the season and have passed the first two tests with wins over Texas A&M and now Arkansas. Kentucky is the next step in the challenge.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State travels to Kentucky next Saturday.
Arkansas travels to BYU next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
M. Hornsby
4 QB
234 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 114 RuYds
|
W. Rogers
2 QB
395 PaYds, 3 PaTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|33
|Rushing
|11
|11
|Passing
|7
|16
|Penalty
|0
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|483
|568
|Total Plays
|67
|85
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|241
|173
|Rush Attempts
|44
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|242
|395
|Comp. - Att.
|10-23
|31-48
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-84
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.0
|3-43.7
|Return Yards
|-3
|10
|Punts - Returns
|1--3
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|242
|PASS YDS
|395
|
|
|241
|RUSH YDS
|173
|
|
|483
|TOTAL YDS
|568
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Hornsby 4 QB
|M. Hornsby
|8/17
|234
|1
|2
|
C. Fortin 10 QB
|C. Fortin
|2/6
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Hornsby 4 QB
|M. Hornsby
|8
|114
|0
|52
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|20
|86
|1
|12
|
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|7
|28
|0
|12
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|6
|14
|0
|5
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Johnson 20 RB
|D. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Fortin 10 QB
|C. Fortin
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|5
|3
|113
|0
|68
|
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|3
|2
|59
|1
|54
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|5
|4
|49
|0
|23
|
K. Jackson Jr. 2 WR
|K. Jackson Jr.
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
M. Landers 3 WR
|M. Landers
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Knox 7 TE
|T. Knox
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Little 29 K
|C. Little
|1/1
|51
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 30 P
|R. Bauer
|3
|46.3
|1
|53
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|1
|25.0
|0
|25
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|31/48
|395
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|17
|100
|2
|30
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|16
|52
|1
|7
|
J. Jernighan 32 RB
|J. Jernighan
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|13
|10
|73
|0
|16
|
C. Ducking 4 WR
|C. Ducking
|6
|4
|50
|1
|33
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|4
|3
|49
|0
|38
|
J. Mosley 8 WR
|J. Mosley
|2
|2
|43
|0
|28
|
R. Harvey 82 WR
|R. Harvey
|5
|3
|42
|0
|20
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|4
|3
|42
|1
|20
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|3
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
J. Walley 11 WR
|J. Walley
|2
|2
|27
|1
|22
|
J. Robinson 18 WR
|J. Robinson
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Thomas 0 WR
|R. Thomas
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Ford 24 WR
|S. Ford
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Harris 15 DE
|J. Harris
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Matthews 8 S
|J. Matthews
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|
B. Raybon 89 K
|B. Raybon
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Trafford 56 P
|A. Trafford
|2
|43.5
|1
|46
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|2
|33.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Thomas 87 WR
|Z. Thomas
|2
|3.5
|12
|0
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 30 yards from ARK 35 to the MSST 35. Out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(15:00 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 44.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - MISSST 44(14:34 - 1st) PENALTY on ARK-I.Nichols Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(14:26 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 45(13:58 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(13:33 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 38. Catch made by C.Ducking at ARK 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 30(13:07 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 24(12:39 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 24(12:34 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 24. Catch made by A.Williams at ARK 24. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 4.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MISSST 4(11:53 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas. PENALTY on ARK-T.Hampton Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 2(11:51 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MISSST 1(11:19 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to ARK End Zone for 1 yards. D.Johnson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 1st) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25(11:15 - 1st) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 25(11:09 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 32(10:41 - 1st) C.Fortin pass complete to ARK 32. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 38(10:24 - 1st) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 38(10:17 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 39.
|Sack
3 & 9 - ARK 39(9:46 - 1st) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin sacked at ARK 30 for -9 yards (T.Wheat)
|Punt
4 & 18 - ARK 30(9:01 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 25 yards to MSST 45 Center-E.Stein. Downed by S.Blair.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(8:50 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 50(8:21 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARK 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(7:53 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARK 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MISSST 36(7:18 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 36. Catch made by J.Marks at ARK 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 34(6:46 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARK 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(6:40 - 1st) PENALTY on ARK-K.Johnson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 18(6:40 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ford.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 18(6:23 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - MISSST 18(6:19 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 18. Catch made by J.Marks at ARK 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 11.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - MISSST 11(5:56 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARK 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 7(5:23 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARK 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 6.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MISSST 6(5:00 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - MISSST 5(4:20 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 5. Catch made by J.Walley at ARK 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Walley for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:10 - 1st) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:10 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 25(4:10 - 1st) PENALTY on ARK-J.Haselwood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+52 YD
1 & 15 - ARK 20(4:10 - 1st) M.Hornsby rushed to MSST 28 for 52 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSST at MSST 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 28(3:58 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MSST 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 27(3:35 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MSST 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 22.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - ARK 22(3:05 - 1st) M.Hornsby rushed to MSST 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 17(2:56 - 1st) C.Fortin pass complete to MSST 17. Catch made by R.Sanders at MSST 17. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 15(2:30 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MSST 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARK 8(2:08 - 1st) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - ARK 8(2:03 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MSST 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 8.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 8(1:56 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 8. Catch made by A.Williams at MSST 8. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 20.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(1:31 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 20. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 20. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(1:09 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 39(0:33 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 39. Catch made by C.Ducking at ARK 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - MISSST 35(15:00 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to ARK 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 34.
|+12 YD
4 & 2 - MISSST 34(14:28 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 34. Catch made by J.Marks at ARK 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 22. PENALTY on MSST-C.Ducking Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - MISSST 37(13:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSST-MSST Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MISSST 42(13:38 - 2nd) A.Trafford punts 41 yards to ARK 1 Center-H.Hammond. Downed by J.Walley.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 1(13:32 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to ARK 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 6.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 6(13:16 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to ARK 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 10.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARK 10(12:54 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to ARK 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 10.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ARK 10(12:13 - 2nd) R.Bauer punts 42 yards to MSST 48 Center-E.Stein. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 48. Tackled by ARK at ARK 40.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(12:05 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 40. Catch made by J.Marks at ARK 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 34(11:36 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 34. Catch made by J.Robinson at ARK 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 23(11:07 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for D.Johnson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 23(11:03 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 16.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MISSST 16(10:22 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Calvin.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - MISSST 16(10:17 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to ARK 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 12(9:52 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to ARK 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 10.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MISSST 10(9:15 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - MISSST 10(9:11 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 10. Catch made by A.Williams at ARK 10. Gain of 10 yards. A.Williams for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:03 - 2nd) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 2nd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(9:03 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 29(8:40 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35(8:21 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 37(7:57 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 46 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSST at ARK 46.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 46(7:21 - 2nd) M.Hornsby pass complete to ARK 46. Catch made by K.Jackson at ARK 46. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 33(7:01 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to MSST 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 29(6:44 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to MSST 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 28.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - ARK 28(6:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARK-B.Latham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARK 33(6:06 - 2nd) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - ARK 41(6:02 - 2nd) C.Little 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Stein Holder-M.Fletcher.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(5:56 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 30(5:29 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 30. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MISSST 33(4:51 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 34.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - MISSST 34(4:01 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(3:31 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 38. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(3:02 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 49(2:32 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 49. Catch made by D.Johnson at ARK 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(2:08 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 38. Catch made by C.Ford at ARK 38. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARK at ARK 29.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MISSST 29(1:42 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ford.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MISSST 29(1:37 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MISSST 29(1:31 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|Result
|Play
|+68 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 29(1:27 - 2nd) M.Hornsby pass complete to ARK 29. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 29. Gain of 68 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSST at MSST 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 3(1:15 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to MSST End Zone for 3 yards. R.Sanders for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:11 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MSST End Zone. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARK at MSST 31.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(1:04 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 31. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 31. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(0:48 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 47. Catch made by J.Marks at ARK 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 44.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MISSST 44(0:42 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin. PENALTY on ARK-D.McGlothern Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 29(0:35 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 29(0:29 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 29. Catch made by J.Marks at ARK 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 22.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MISSST 22(0:22 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|No Good
4 & 3 - MISSST 30(0:17 - 2nd) M.Biscardi 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-H.Hammond Holder-G.Georgopoulos.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 22(0:13 - 2nd) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 22(0:07 - 2nd) M.Hornsby rushed to ARK 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 28.
|+23 YD
3 & 4 - ARK 28(0:01 - 2nd) M.Hornsby pass complete to ARK 28. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 28. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 49. PENALTY on ARK-ARK Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 62 yards from MSST 35 to the ARK 3. A.Green MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by ARK-A.Green at ARK End Zone. Tackled by MSST at ARK 1.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 1(14:54 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 2.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 2(14:17 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 5.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARK 5(13:40 - 3rd) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARK 5(13:33 - 3rd) R.Bauer punts 53 yards to MSST 42 Center-E.Stein. Downed by B.Stephens.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(13:24 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 42(13:20 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 42. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(12:51 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 46. Catch made by C.Ducking at ARK 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 41(12:24 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(11:56 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 33.
|+33 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 33(11:23 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 33. Catch made by C.Ducking at ARK 33. Gain of 33 yards. C.Ducking for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:16 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Trafford rushed to ARK 3 for yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(11:16 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 37.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 37(11:00 - 3rd) M.Hornsby pass complete to ARK 37. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 37. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 19(10:43 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to MSST 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 13(10:22 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to MSST 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 10.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 10(9:55 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to MSST 2 for 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 2(9:34 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to MSST 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARK 1(8:59 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARK 1(8:25 - 3rd) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - ARK 1(8:20 - 3rd) R.Dubinion rushed to MSST 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 1.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 1(8:16 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 2.
|+33 YD
2 & 9 - MISSST 2(7:44 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 2. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 2. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(7:08 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 35. Catch made by J.Robinson at MSST 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 44. PENALTY on MSST-J.Walley Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 25 - MISSST 20(6:42 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 20. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 31.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - MISSST 31(6:14 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - MISSST 31(6:11 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson. PENALTY on MSST-K.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 14 - MISSST 31(6:06 - 3rd) A.Trafford punts 46 yards to ARK 23 Center-H.Hammond. B.Stephens returned punt from the ARK 23. Tackled by MSST at ARK 20.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 20(5:53 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 23(5:33 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 27.
|+18 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 27(4:54 - 3rd) M.Hornsby pass complete to ARK 27. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 45(4:12 - 3rd) M.Hornsby pass complete to ARK 45. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 45. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 46.
|+54 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 46(3:41 - 3rd) M.Hornsby pass complete to ARK 46. Catch made by B.Stephens at ARK 46. Gain of 54 yards. B.Stephens for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:33 - 3rd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 3rd) J.Bates kicks 63 yards from ARK 35 to the MSST 2. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARK at MSST 37. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(3:23 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MISSST 27(2:58 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - MISSST 27(2:54 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 27. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(2:26 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 39(1:56 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 50 for 11 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 50.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 50(1:20 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 50. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 50. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 30.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(1:03 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to ARK End Zone for 30 yards. D.Johnson for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 3rd) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25(0:54 - 3rd) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby pass incomplete intended for B.Stephens.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 25(0:50 - 3rd) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - ARK 25(0:46 - 3rd) M.Hornsby scrambles to ARK 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 35(0:29 - 3rd) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 35(0:24 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to ARK 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 35.
|+25 YD
3 & 10 - ARK 35(15:00 - 4th) M.Hornsby scrambles to MSST 40 for 25 yards. M.Hornsby ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 40(14:44 - 4th) M.Hornsby pass complete to MSST 40. Catch made by B.Stephens at MSST 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 35.
|Sack
2 & 5 - ARK 35(14:12 - 4th) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby sacked at MSST 37 for -2 yards (J.Harris)
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARK 37(14:02 - 4th) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby pass incomplete intended for R.Sanders.
|Int
4 & 7 - ARK 37(13:57 - 4th) M.Hornsby pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 27. Intercepted by J.Matthews at MSST 27. Tackled by ARK at MSST 30.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(13:44 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 30. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 36(13:08 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to MSST 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 39(12:29 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to MSST 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 43.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(12:02 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 43. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(11:33 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks. PENALTY on ARK-L.Jackson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 26(11:28 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson. PENALTY on ARK-M.Chavis Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 11(11:22 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 11. Catch made by J.Marks at ARK 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 4.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - MISSST 4(10:36 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Calvin. PENALTY on ARK-L.Brini Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 2(10:33 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to ARK End Zone for 2 yards. J.Marks for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(10:28 - 4th) B.Raybon extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 4th) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(10:28 - 4th) J.Haselwood rushed to ARK 33 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSST at ARK 33.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - ARK 33(9:49 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 45.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 45(9:36 - 4th) M.Hornsby scrambles to MSST 43 for 12 yards. M.Hornsby ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 43(8:58 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to MSST 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 44.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - ARK 44(8:25 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to MSST 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 34(7:56 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to MSST 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 30.
|Int
1 & 10 - ARK 30(7:29 - 4th) M.Hornsby pass INTERCEPTED at MSST End Zone. Intercepted by E.Forbes at MSST End Zone. Tackled by ARK at MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(7:23 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 20(7:19 - 4th) S.Price rushed to MSST 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 28.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MISSST 28(6:43 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MISSST 28(6:37 - 4th) G.Georgopoulos punts 44 yards to ARK 28 Center-H.Hammond. Downed by J.Marks.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 28(6:25 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 32.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 32(5:44 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 31.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - ARK 31(5:06 - 4th) PENALTY on ARK-B.Limmer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - ARK 26(5:06 - 4th) M.Hornsby scrambles to ARK 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 32.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARK 32(4:07 - 4th) R.Bauer punts 44 yards to MSST 24 Center-E.Stein. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 24. Tackled by ARK at MSST 19.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 19(3:59 - 4th) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 21.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 21(3:10 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 21. Catch made by J.Mosley at MSST 21. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(2:21 - 4th) J.Jernighan rushed to MSST 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 41.
|+28 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 41(1:31 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 41. Catch made by J.Mosley at MSST 41. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(1:26 - 4th) J.Jernighan rushed to ARK 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - MISSST 24(0:37 - 4th) J.Jernighan rushed to ARK 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 23.
