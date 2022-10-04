|
|
|MIZZOU
|FLA
Florida has revenge on its mind vs. Missouri
Florida will seek a payback victory when it hosts Missouri in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday.
The Gators will try to avenge their 24-23 overtime loss to Tigers last year at Columbia, Mo., when the teams square off at Gainesville, Fla, this week.
"The guys that we've got, we're a different team," Florida defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp said. "We're a better team. I know we can take the right progressions in order to come out victorious in that game. We're just going to work towards that this week."
The Gators (3-2, 0-2) are coming off a 52-17 victory over Eastern Washington on Sunday. That game was delayed one day due to Hurricane Ian, leaving Florida with a shorter preparation week for Missouri (2-3, 0-2).
First-year Florida coach Billy Napier grew accustomed to such scheduling quirks in his previous job.
"One of the valuable things about the experience at Louisiana, we played about every turnaround possible," he said. "Last year we had two five-day turnarounds, we had six, we had eight, we had 17 one time."
Missouri staged an upset bid against then-No. 1 Georgia last week before losing 26-22.
"They've got some weapons. They've got some guys that can do some damage," Sapp said of Missouri. "We're going to make sure we take all the steps that are needed to be made to actually go out there and play against that team."
Missouri played stout defense against Georgia until it wore down late, and the Tigers will need another strong performance to contain the Florida offense.
"They're very big and physical up front with their offensive line," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "They've got a tremendously talented running back room. So it'll be a very difficult challenge."
Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson has thrown for 693 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions, in his last two games. He also has rushed 18 times for 107 yards and two TDs.
"If you don't hit him in the mid-sternum to the thighs, you're not going to get him down," Drinkwitz said. "Very big, physical player, whether that's a free runner on a sack or in the run game. You've really got to run your feet through the tackle."
Florida has used a rotation of three running backs: Montrell Johnson Jr. (282 yards, four touchdowns), Trevor Etienne (223 yards, two TDs) and Nay'Quan Wright (153 yards, two TDs).
Missouri features a running back tandem of Nathaniel Peat (262 yards, one TD) and Cody Schrader (263, three TDs). First-year starting quarterback Brady Cook (88 of 140, 992 yards, five TDs) has a speedy receiving corps. But the Tigers might be missing their top receiver, Dominic Lovett (27 catches, 460 yards, two TDs).
"It's a lower leg injury," Drinkwitz said. "He is day-to-day. ... I think right now it's probably 50-50."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
N. Peat
8 RB
117 RuYds, RuTD, 8 ReYds, REC
|
M. Johnson Jr.
2 RB
86 RuYds, RuTD, 5 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|12
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|13
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-17
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|370
|297
|Total Plays
|72
|46
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|150
|231
|Rush Attempts
|42
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|7.2
|Yards Passing
|220
|66
|Comp. - Att.
|22-30
|8-14
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.8
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|0
|102
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-48
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-54
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|220
|PASS YDS
|66
|
|
|150
|RUSH YDS
|231
|
|
|370
|TOTAL YDS
|297
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|22/30
|220
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|20
|117
|1
|28
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|8
|17
|1
|6
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|14
|16
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper 5 WR
|M. Cooper
|4
|4
|58
|0
|28
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|4
|4
|39
|0
|15
|
M. Miller 10 WR
|M. Miller
|3
|2
|38
|0
|20
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|3
|3
|31
|0
|27
|
T. Dove 1 WR
|T. Dove
|4
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|6
|5
|20
|0
|13
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Stephens 80 TE
|T. Stephens
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Coleman 7 DL
|D. Coleman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Carnell 13 DB
|D. Carnell
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|1/1
|28
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stonehouse 97 P
|J. Stonehouse
|4
|39.8
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Jones 22 RB
|T. Jones
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|8/14
|66
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|8
|86
|1
|41
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|10
|83
|0
|39
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|5
|45
|0
|32
|
N. Wright 5 RB
|N. Wright
|5
|22
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shorter 4 WR
|J. Shorter
|3
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Zanders 18 TE
|D. Zanders
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|3
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|3
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
M. Burke 88 WR
|M. Burke
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Dexter Sr. 9 DL
|G. Dexter Sr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. McClellan 7 DL
|C. McClellan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Umanmielen 33 DL
|P. Umanmielen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 CB
|J. Hill
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek 49 K
|A. Mihalek
|1/3
|37
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Crawshaw 26 P
|J. Crawshaw
|1
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|2
|24.0
|48
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) FLA kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 29(14:17 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 29. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 38.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(13:53 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 38. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 38. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - MIZZOU 32(13:10 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 32. Catch made by C.Schrader at MIZ 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 39.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 39(12:32 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 39. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 48. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(11:48 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 48. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 46(11:10 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to FLA 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 45.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 45(10:34 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to FLA 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 45.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 45(9:56 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 45 yards to FLA End Zone Center-MIZ. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 20(9:50 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 20. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 20. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MIZ at FLA 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 40(9:22 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at FLA 41.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FLA 41(8:42 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - FLA 41(8:35 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 41. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MIZ at FLA 48.
|Punt
4 & 2 - FLA 48(7:57 - 1st) J.Crawshaw punts 42 yards to MIZ 10 Center-FLA. Fair catch by L.Burden.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 10(7:48 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 10. Catch made by M.Cooper at MIZ 10. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 33(7:17 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 41 for yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 41. PENALTY on MIZ-C.Tollison Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 20 - MIZZOU 23(6:47 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 21 - MIZZOU 22(6:09 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 22. Catch made by M.Cooper at MIZ 22. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 24.
|+8 YD
3 & 19 - MIZZOU 24(5:28 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 24. Catch made by N.Peat at MIZ 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 32.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MIZZOU 32(4:48 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 40 yards to FLA 28 Center-MIZ. X.Henderson returned punt from the FLA 28. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 24.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 24(4:33 - 1st) N.Wright rushed to MIZ 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 23(3:52 - 1st) N.Wright rushed to MIZ 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 20.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FLA 20(3:08 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - FLA 27(3:03 - 1st) A.Mihalek 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:58 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the MIZ End Zone. T.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 21(2:52 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 21(2:48 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 40 for 19 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(2:26 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 39(1:52 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 39. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 44.
|Int
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 44(1:15 - 1st) B.Cook pass INTERCEPTED at MIZ 49. Intercepted by J.Hill at MIZ 49. J.Hill for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:01 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:01 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(1:01 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(0:40 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for N.Peat.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(0:36 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 47(15:00 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 48.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 48(14:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 43(14:01 - 2nd) J.Stonehouse punts 37 yards to FLA 20 Center-MIZ. X.Henderson MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-X.Henderson at FLA 20. Tackled by MIZ at FLA 20. PENALTY on MIZ-E.Rakestraw Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 35(13:47 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 35. Catch made by D.Zanders at FLA 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MIZ at FLA 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 47(13:17 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 48 for yards. Tackled by MIZ at FLA 48. PENALTY on MIZ-T.Jeffcoat Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - FLA 48(12:53 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Burke.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - FLA 48(12:47 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to MIZ 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 45.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - FLA 45(12:26 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to MIZ 45. Catch made by M.Burke at MIZ 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 38.
1 & 10 - FLA(11:48 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Fraziars. PENALTY on MIZ-T.Hopper Defensive Offside 5 yards offset. PENALTY on FLA-FLA Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 38(11:40 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to MIZ 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 36(11:07 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to MIZ 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 32.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - FLA 32(10:33 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to MIZ 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 33.
|No Good
4 & 5 - FLA 40(9:38 - 2nd) A.Mihalek 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 33(9:31 - 2nd) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 38(8:51 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(8:21 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 46(7:45 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 46. Catch made by T.Dove at MIZ 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 47(7:11 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to FLA 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(6:31 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for MIZ.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(6:19 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to FLA 17 for 28 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 17(5:52 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to FLA 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 16.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 16(5:10 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to FLA 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 10.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 10(4:37 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to FLA 10. Catch made by M.Cooper at FLA 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 5(4:06 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to FLA End Zone for 5 yards. C.Schrader for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:55 - 2nd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 25(3:55 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 25(3:48 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by MIZ at FLA 30.
|Sack
3 & 5 - FLA 30(3:11 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson sacked at FLA 32 for 2 yards (D.Coleman) A.Richardson FUMBLES forced by D.Coleman. Fumble RECOVERED by MIZ-D.Wilson at FLA 32. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(2:57 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to FLA 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 26(2:28 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to FLA 26. Catch made by L.Burden at FLA 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 24.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 24(1:59 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to FLA 24. Catch made by T.Stephens at FLA 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 19(1:34 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to FLA 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 13.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 13(1:00 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to FLA 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 9.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 9(0:44 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to FLA 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 11(0:38 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to FLA 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 10.
|Sack
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 10(0:33 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at FLA 11 for -1 yards (G.Dexter)
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - MIZZOU 18(0:24 - 2nd) H.Mevis 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-J.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by K.Zipperer at FLA 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MIZ at FLA 30.
|+41 YD
2 & 5 - FLA 30(14:25 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to MIZ 29 for 41 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 29.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 29(13:58 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to MIZ 33 for -4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - FLA 33(13:18 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to MIZ 33. Catch made by X.Henderson at MIZ 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - FLA 32(12:37 - 3rd) A.Richardson scrambles to MIZ 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 30.
|No Good
4 & 11 - FLA 37(12:10 - 3rd) A.Mihalek 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(12:05 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 46 for 16 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 46.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(11:37 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - MIZZOU 44(10:58 - 3rd) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 48.
|-3 YD
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 48(10:20 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 48. Catch made by C.Schrader at MIZ 48. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 45.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MIZZOU 45(9:41 - 3rd) J.Stonehouse punts 37 yards to FLA 18 Center-MIZ. Fair catch by X.Henderson.
|Result
|Play
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 18(9:30 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to MIZ 43 for 39 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIZ at MIZ 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 43(8:59 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to MIZ 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 43.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 43(8:17 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - FLA 43(8:07 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to MIZ 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 35.
|+32 YD
4 & 2 - FLA 35(7:24 - 3rd) A.Richardson scrambles to MIZ 3 for 32 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 3(6:58 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to MIZ End Zone for 3 yards. M.Johnson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:55 - 3rd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 3rd) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(6:55 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(6:38 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 41.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 41(6:01 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 41. Catch made by T.Dove at MIZ 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(5:45 - 3rd) B.Cook scrambles to FLA 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 43(5:07 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to FLA 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 40(4:28 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to FLA 40. Catch made by D.Lovett at FLA 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(3:56 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to FLA 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 33(3:15 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for N.Peat.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 33(3:09 - 3rd) B.Cook scrambles to FLA 20 for 13 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(2:39 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to FLA 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 18(1:55 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to FLA 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 16.
|Int
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 16(1:07 - 3rd) B.Cook pass INTERCEPTED at FLA 4. Intercepted by J.Hill at FLA 4. Tackled by MIZ at FLA 9.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 9(1:02 - 3rd) N.Wright rushed to FLA 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at FLA 13.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 13(0:24 - 3rd) N.Wright rushed to FLA 23 for 10 yards. Tackled by MIZ at FLA 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 23(15:00 - 4th) N.Wright rushed to FLA 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at FLA 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 27(14:24 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at FLA 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - FLA 28(13:40 - 4th) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by MIZ at FLA 33. PENALTY on MIZ-I.McGuire Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 48(13:14 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to MIZ 16 for 36 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 16(12:39 - 4th) A.Richardson scrambles to MIZ 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 12(11:58 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to MIZ 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 9.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - FLA 9(11:19 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to MIZ 9. Catch made by R.Pearsall at MIZ 9. Gain of 9 yards. R.Pearsall for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:10 - 4th) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 4th) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(11:10 - 4th) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 26.
|+28 YD
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 26(10:38 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 26. Catch made by M.Cooper at MIZ 26. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(10:09 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to FLA 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 47.
|Sack
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 47(9:25 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 47 for -6 yards (B.Cox)
|Penalty
3 & 17 - MIZZOU 47(8:38 - 4th) PENALTY on MIZ-D.Lovett False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
3 & 22 - MIZZOU 42(8:25 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 42. Catch made by C.Schrader at MIZ 42. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 31.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(7:49 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at FLA 34 for -3 yards (C.McClellan)
|-2 YD
2 & 13 - MIZZOU 34(7:08 - 4th) N.Peat rushed to FLA 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 36.
|+18 YD
3 & 15 - MIZZOU 36(6:34 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to FLA 36. Catch made by M.Miller at FLA 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(6:04 - 4th) N.Peat rushed to FLA End Zone for 18 yards. N.Peat for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:58 - 4th) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:58 - 4th) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(5:58 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by MIZ at FLA 41.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 41(5:22 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to MIZ 43 for 16 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 43.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 43(4:42 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to MIZ 47 for -4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 47.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - FLA 47(3:50 - 4th) PENALTY on FLA-E.White False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 19 - FLA 48(3:50 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 48. Catch made by M.Johnson at FLA 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 47.
|Int
3 & 14 - FLA 47(3:04 - 4th) A.Richardson pass INTERCEPTED at MIZ 32. Intercepted by D.Carnell at MIZ 32. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 32.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(2:57 - 4th) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 30.
|Sack
2 & 12 - MIZZOU 30(2:37 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 24 for -6 yards (P.Umanmielen)
|+20 YD
3 & 18 - MIZZOU 24(2:27 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 24. Catch made by M.Miller at MIZ 24. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(2:10 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by FLA at MIZ 48.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 48(1:43 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for M.Miller.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 48(1:31 - 4th) B.Cook scrambles to FLA 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 48.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 48(1:21 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
