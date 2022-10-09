|
|
|OREGST
|STNFRD
Oregon State rallies for 28-27 win over Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. (AP)
Ben Gulbranson threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Shaun Harrison with 13 seconds remaining and Oregon State overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Stanford 28-27 on Saturday night.
The Cardinal (1-4, 0-4 Pac-12) appeared to be in control of the game when they took a 24-10 lead into the fourth quarter with the Oregon State (4-2, 1-2) using a backup quarterback. Instead, they collapsed down the stretch and lost their 11th straight game against an FBS opponent.
Gulbranson threw a 21-yard TD pass on fourth down to Silas Bolden on the second play of the fourth quarter to start the comeback.
Damien Martinez added a 43-yard touchdown run to make it 24-22 but the Beavers missed both 2-point tries to keep Stanford in the lead.
The Cardinal nearly out the clock before settling for a 46-yard field goal with 58 seconds left.
But Gulbranson needed only three plays to go 76 yards for the win. After two short completions, he took a shot down the sideline for Harrison, who leaped over Ethan Bonner for the catch. Patrick Fields appeared in position to make the tackle but Harrison got by him for the score.
Gulbranson finished 20 for 28 for 250 yards and two TDs in his first collegiate start in place of the injured Chance Nolan.
Tanner McKee threw two long touchdown passes to Brycen Tremayne but it wasn't enough for the Cardinal, who haven't beaten an FBS team since topping Oregon on Oct. 2, 2021. Stanford set a school record with its 10th straight conference loss.
RARE LEAD
When the Cardinal drove 78 yards on their opening possession for a 1-yard TD by Casey Filkins, it left them in an unusual spot.
It marked the first time since October 30, 2021, against Washington that Stanford led a game at any point against an FBS opponent. The Cardinal had gone seven full games and 431 minutes, 44 seconds of game action between leads.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon State: After losing back-to-back games against ranked opponents USC and Utah, the Beavers were able to get back on track against an easier opponent. With Nolan (neck) and star tight end Musgrave (knee) sidelined, Oregon State struggled to get going offensively until the fourth quarter but did enough for the win.
Stanford: The Cardinal had been outscored 20.4 points per game during the 10-game skid against FBS teams coming into the game as they were rarely competitive. This loss might have been even more painful as they seemed to have the game under control until the end.
UP NEXT
Oregon State: Hosts Washington State on Saturday.
Stanford: Visits Notre Dame on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
|
B. Gulbranson
17 QB
250 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -23 RuYds
|
T. McKee
18 QB
269 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 5 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|19
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|12
|7
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|441
|359
|Total Plays
|69
|61
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|191
|90
|Rush Attempts
|40
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|250
|269
|Comp. - Att.
|20-29
|20-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|10-97
|6-70
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.4
|5-39.4
|Return Yards
|11
|19
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|2-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|250
|PASS YDS
|269
|
|
|191
|RUSH YDS
|90
|
|
|441
|TOTAL YDS
|359
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|20/29
|250
|2
|0
|
J. Byrne 87 TE
|J. Byrne
|1/1
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|3
|83
|1
|43
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|13
|75
|0
|19
|
D. Fenwick 5 RB
|D. Fenwick
|14
|54
|0
|13
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|3
|5
|1
|2
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|5
|-23
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|10
|7
|104
|1
|56
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|5
|3
|44
|0
|17
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|3
|2
|41
|1
|21
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|4
|3
|21
|0
|12
|
J. Velling 84 TE
|J. Velling
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Fenwick 5 RB
|D. Fenwick
|2
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
J. Overman 81 TE
|J. Overman
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Austin 5 DB
|A. Austin
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher-Morris 8 LB
|K. Fisher-Morris
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 1 LB
|O. Speights
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wright 2 DB
|R. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mascarenas-Arnold 55 LB
|E. Mascarenas-Arnold
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sharp 56 LB
|R. Sharp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stover 82 LB
|C. Stover
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper Jr. 23 DB
|R. Cooper Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 10 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sandberg 96 DL
|S. Sandberg
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lolohea 90 DL
|S. Lolohea
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Sappington 36 K
|A. Sappington
|1/2
|40
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|5
|44.4
|0
|54
|
J. Byrne 87 TE
|J. Byrne
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|20/34
|269
|2
|1
|
A. Daniels 14 QB
|A. Daniels
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|21
|62
|1
|12
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
B. Barrow 8 RB
|B. Barrow
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Daniels 14 QB
|A. Daniels
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|8
|6
|82
|2
|37
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|4
|4
|68
|0
|31
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|7
|5
|58
|0
|31
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|4
|2
|50
|0
|28
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|5
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
J. Humphreys 5 WR
|J. Humphreys
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miezan 45 LB
|R. Miezan
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. McGill 2 S
|J. McGill
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Bailey 23 LB
|D. Bailey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Damuni 3 LB
|L. Damuni
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 24 S
|P. Fields
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sinclair 8 LB
|T. Sinclair
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
S. Turner-Muhammad 4 CB
|S. Turner-Muhammad
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 40 DL
|T. Phillips
|2-2
|2.0
|0
|
L. Keneley 92 LB
|L. Keneley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Armitage 9 LB
|A. Armitage
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Franklin 94 DL
|A. Franklin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bonner 13 CB
|E. Bonner
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mangum-Farrar 14 LB
|J. Mangum-Farrar
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. DiCosmo 0 LB
|A. DiCosmo
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Toomer 6 CB
|N. Toomer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Karty 43 K
|J. Karty
|2/2
|47
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|4
|39.8
|1
|49
|
J. Karty 43 K
|J. Karty
|1
|38.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Barrow 8 RB
|B. Barrow
|2
|21.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|2
|9.5
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McGill; T.Phillips at ORS 28.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 28(14:35 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 28. Catch made by D.Fenwick at ORS 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at ORS 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(13:59 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at ORS 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 42(13:32 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at ORS 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 47(12:51 - 1st) J.Colletto rushed to ORS 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni; K.Williamson at ORS 49.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 49(12:08 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 49. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 49. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at STA 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREGST 33(11:42 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Lindsey. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - OREGST 38(11:35 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to STA 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at STA 31.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - OREGST 31(11:22 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to STA 20 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at STA 20.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(11:12 - 1st) T.Harrison rushed to STA 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Bonner; K.Williamson at STA 22.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - OREGST 22(10:50 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - OREGST 22(9:18 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|No Good
4 & 12 - OREGST 30(9:16 - 1st) A.Sappington 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ORS Holder-ORS.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 22(9:07 - 1st) M.Wilson rushed to STA 40 for 18 yards. Tackled by ORS at STA 40.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(8:42 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 40. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 40. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at ORS 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(8:26 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris; O.Speights at ORS 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 26(8:11 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 26. Catch made by B.Yurosek at ORS 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 20. PENALTY on STA-J.Hornibrook Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - STNFRD 30(7:15 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 30. Catch made by B.Tremayne at ORS 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at ORS 20.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 20(6:49 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Sharp; S.Sandberg at ORS 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 18(6:41 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 18(6:25 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 18. Catch made by B.Yurosek at ORS 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at ORS 9.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - STNFRD 9(5:59 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Grant; J.Rawls at ORS 7.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 7(5:17 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 7. Catch made by B.Yurosek at ORS 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - STNFRD 3(4:33 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ORS 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - STNFRD 1(4:08 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to ORS End Zone for 1 yards. C.Filkins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:37 - 1st) J.Karty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 64 yards from STA 35 to the ORS 1. Fair catch by S.Bolden.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 1(3:30 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson; E.Bonner at ORS 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - OREGST 10(2:49 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.DiCosmo; A.Franklin at ORS 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 13(2:28 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni; E.Bonner at ORS 18.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 18(1:33 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at ORS 29.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 29(1:09 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 29. Catch made by A.Gould at ORS 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Turner-Muhammad; L.Damuni at ORS 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(0:55 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to STA 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar; L.Damuni at STA 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 47(0:26 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to STA 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.DiCosmo; L.Damuni at STA 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 46(15:00 - 2nd) J.Colletto rushed to STA 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Turner-Muhammad; A.DiCosmo at STA 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(14:31 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to STA 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Herron at STA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OREGST 43(14:09 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - OREGST 43(14:07 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to STA 43. Catch made by T.Lindsey at STA 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at STA 31.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(13:53 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to STA 31. Catch made by T.Harrison at STA 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar at STA 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(12:28 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to STA 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Keneley at STA 14.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - OREGST 14(12:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORS-ORS False Start 5 yards accepted.
2 & 9 - OREGST(11:54 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Lindsey. PENALTY on STA-S.Herron Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on ORS-B.Kipper Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 19(11:51 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to STA 19. Catch made by J.Velling at STA 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 1(11:34 - 2nd) J.Colletto rushed to STA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Colletto for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:52 - 2nd) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(10:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on STA-A.Uke Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks onside 15 from ORS 50 to STA 35. STA returns the kickoff. Tackled by ORS at STA 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(10:29 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Wilson. PENALTY on ORS-A.Austin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 50(10:25 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris; S.Lolohea at ORS 49. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 17 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(9:53 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 34. Catch made by C.Filkins at ORS 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris; J.McCartan at ORS 29.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - STNFRD 29(9:28 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - STNFRD 29(9:31 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 29.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - STNFRD 37(9:17 - 2nd) J.Karty 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-STA Holder-STA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 2nd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(8:44 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at ORS 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - OREGST 24(8:18 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips; A.Armitage at ORS 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OREGST 25(7:52 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison. PENALTY on STA-STA Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(7:48 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 35(7:43 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Franklin at ORS 37. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
3 & 23 - OREGST 22(7:09 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by N.Toomer; D.Bailey at ORS 33.
|Punt
4 & 12 - OREGST 33(6:38 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 49 yards to STA 18 Center-ORS. C.Filkins returned punt from the STA 18. Tackled by T.Lindsey at STA 22.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 22(6:17 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at STA 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - STNFRD 21(5:40 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at STA 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - STNFRD 27(5:20 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 27. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at STA 31.
|Punt
4 & 1 - STNFRD 31(4:19 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 49 yards to ORS 20 Center-STA. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(5:03 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at ORS 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 21(3:52 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 21. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at ORS 27.
|Sack
3 & 3 - OREGST 27(3:27 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson sacked at ORS 25 for -2 yards (T.Phillips)
|Punt
4 & 5 - OREGST 25(2:35 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 36 yards to STA 39 Center-ORS. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(2:31 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for C.Filkins.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - STNFRD 39(2:36 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - STNFRD 39(2:30 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Austin; R.Cooper at ORS 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(2:18 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 49. Catch made by C.Filkins at ORS 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 46.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 46(1:26 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 46. Catch made by M.Wilson at ORS 46. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(1:33 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 24. Catch made by C.Filkins at ORS 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at ORS 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 21(1:16 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 21. Catch made by B.Tremayne at ORS 21. Gain of 21 yards. B.Tremayne for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) J.Karty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(0:58 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at ORS 33.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - OREGST 33(0:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORS-J.Levengood False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
2 & 7 - OREGST 28(0:38 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson sacked at ORS 21 for -7 yards (T.Phillips)
|+8 YD
3 & 14 - OREGST 21(0:23 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Herron at ORS 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OREGST 29(0:23 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 37 yards to STA 34 Center-ORS. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(0:19 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 34(0:17 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 34. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at STA 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 50(0:01 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for STA.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 50(0:03 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 50. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 50. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo; A.Austin at ORS 19.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Sappington kicks 30 yards from ORS 35 to the STA 35. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(15:00 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Lolohea; O.Speights at STA 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - STNFRD 37(14:40 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - STNFRD 37(14:34 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|Punt
4 & 8 - STNFRD 37(14:46 - 3rd) J.Karty punts 38 yards to ORS 25 Center-STA. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(13:40 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by A.Gould at ORS 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by STA at ORS 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(13:24 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison. PENALTY on STA-E.Bonner Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(12:41 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to STA 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at STA 41.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 41(12:26 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to STA 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at STA 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 28(12:18 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to STA 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at STA 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 25(12:00 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by T.Harrison at STA 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Turner-Muhammad at STA 22.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - OREGST 22(10:35 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson rushed to STA 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at STA 20.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - OREGST 20(9:49 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to STA 20. Catch made by T.Lindsey at STA 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at STA 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 17(9:34 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to STA 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Armitage at STA 15.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - OREGST 15(8:30 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to STA 15. Catch made by T.Harrison at STA 15. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 15. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 18 - OREGST 25(7:40 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by J.Overman at STA 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Turner-Muhammad at STA 20.
|Sack
3 & 13 - OREGST 20(7:20 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson sacked at STA 27 for -7 yards (J.McGill)
|No Good
4 & 20 - OREGST 35(7:13 - 3rd) A.Sappington yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ORS Holder-ORS. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - OREGST 30(7:08 - 3rd) A.Sappington 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ORS Holder-ORS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 3rd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(7:03 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Lolohea; S.Sandberg at STA 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 27(6:46 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at STA 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - STNFRD 28(6:31 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - STNFRD 28(5:53 - 3rd) R.Sanborn punts 37 yards to ORS 35 Center-STA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(5:36 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 35(5:32 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for S.Bolden.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OREGST 35(5:23 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson sacked at ORS 26 for -9 yards (R.Miezan; T.Sinclair)
|Punt
4 & 19 - OREGST 26(5:00 - 3rd) L.Loecher punts 54 yards to STA 20 Center-ORS. C.Filkins returned punt from the STA 20. Tackled by ORS at STA 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(4:33 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - STNFRD 35(4:27 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for C.Filkins.
|+28 YD
3 & 10 - STNFRD 35(4:25 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 35. Catch made by M.Wilson at STA 35. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 37.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(3:58 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 37. Catch made by B.Tremayne at ORS 37. Gain of 37 yards. B.Tremayne for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:49 - 3rd) J.Karty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:41 - 3rd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(3:41 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 44 for 19 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at ORS 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(3:36 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by STA at ORS 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 46(3:27 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 46. Catch made by D.Fenwick at ORS 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at ORS 48.
|+29 YD
3 & 6 - OREGST 48(3:05 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to STA 23 for 29 yards. Tackled by J.McGill; T.Sinclair at STA 23.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 23(2:39 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to STA 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - OREGST 26(0:55 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to STA 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at STA 21.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OREGST 21(15:00 - 4th) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Lindsey.
|+21 YD
4 & 8 - OREGST 21(14:57 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by S.Bolden at STA 21. Gain of 21 yards. S.Bolden for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:48 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for ORS. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 4th) A.Sappington kicks 62 yards from ORS 35 to the STA 3. B.Barrow returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Thomas; R.Franke at STA 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(14:34 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to STA 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at STA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - STNFRD 27(14:17 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to STA 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Stover at STA 27.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - STNFRD 27(13:46 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Wilson. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(13:46 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 37. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Chatfield; I.Hodgins at STA 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - STNFRD 45(13:03 - 4th) B.Barrow rushed to STA 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper; J.Grant at STA 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 50(12:26 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 50. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at ORS 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - STNFRD 46(11:36 - 4th) T.McKee rushed to ORS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 44.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - STNFRD 44(11:13 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - STNFRD 44(10:52 - 4th) R.Sanborn punts 29 yards to ORS 15 Center-STA. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 15(10:45 - 4th) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at ORS 13.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - OREGST 13(10:08 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 13. Catch made by J.Overman at ORS 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by STA at ORS 17.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OREGST 17(9:41 - 4th) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for D.Martinez.
|Punt
4 & 8 - OREGST 17(9:19 - 4th) L.Loecher punts 46 yards to STA 37 Center-ORS. Downed by T.Lindsey. PENALTY on STA-C.Robinson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 27(9:27 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to STA 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at STA 27.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - STNFRD 27(9:09 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins. PENALTY on STA-J.Leyrer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - STNFRD 17(8:35 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to STA 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at STA 20.
|+13 YD
3 & 17 - STNFRD 20(7:54 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 20. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at STA 33.
|Punt
4 & 4 - STNFRD 33(7:23 - 4th) R.Sanborn punts 44 yards to ORS 23 Center-STA. A.Gould returned punt from the ORS 23. Tackled by S.Jorgensen at ORS 34.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 34(6:59 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 34. Catch made by S.Bolden at ORS 34. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(6:46 - 4th) D.Fenwick rushed to STA 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at STA 43.
|+43 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 43(6:00 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to STA End Zone for 43 yards. D.Martinez for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:45 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Gulbranson rushed to STA 3 for yards. Tackled by STA at STA 4. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 4th) A.Sappington kicks 64 yards from ORS 35 to the STA 1. B.Barrow returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Robinson at STA 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(5:35 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 23. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at STA 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - STNFRD 31(5:04 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to STA 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at STA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(5:04 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 35(4:40 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to STA 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at STA 37.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - STNFRD 37(4:06 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne. PENALTY on ORS-R.Wright Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(4:06 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - STNFRD 45(3:53 - 4th) A.Daniels rushed to ORS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Sharp at ORS 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(2:36 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30(2:26 - 4th) T.McKee rushed to ORS 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at ORS 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 27(1:53 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Rawls; J.McCartan at ORS 24.
|Sack
3 & 4 - STNFRD 24(1:47 - 4th) A.Daniels steps back to pass. A.Daniels sacked at ORS 28 for -4 yards (J.McCartan)
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - STNFRD 36(1:03 - 4th) J.Karty 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-STA Holder-STA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 4th) J.Karty kicks 63 yards from STA 35 to the ORS 2. A.Gould returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Gilman at ORS 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 24(0:47 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 24. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Bonner at ORS 33.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - OREGST 33(0:29 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 33. Catch made by A.Gould at ORS 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by STA at ORS 44.
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(0:04 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 44. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 44. Gain of 56 yards. T.Harrison for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:13 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Gulbranson rushed to STA 3 for yards. Tackled by STA at STA 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
