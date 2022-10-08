|
|
|UCONN
|FIU
UConn wins second straight, downs FIU 33-12
MIAMI (AP) Devontae Houston ran for 135 yards on 12 carries, Victor Rosa scored a pair of touchdowns and UConn thumped Florida International 33-12 on Saturday for the Huskies' second straight win.
The Huskies (3-4) hadn't won consecutive contests since the 2017 season when they beat Temple 28-24 on Oct. 14 and Tulsa, 20-14, on Oct. 21. Last week they rallied to beat Fresno State 19-14. On Saturday, they were in control from the start against the Panthers (2-3).
Rosa scored on runs of 5 and 4 yards, Noe Ruelas kicked field goals of 26 and 35 yards and UConn led 20-0 at halftime. The Huskies ran for 295 yards on 46 carries and quarterback Zion Turner was an efficient 14-of-19 passing for 102 yards.
Grayson James threw for 256 yards for Florida International and was intercepted twice. Lexington Joseph ran for 103 yards on seven carries with one touchdown for the Panthers.
---
|
V. Rosa
22 RB
89 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 2 ReYds, REC
|
L. Joseph
8 RB
103 RuYds, RuTD, 2 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|18
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-6
|Total Net Yards
|402
|409
|Total Plays
|66
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|295
|153
|Rush Attempts
|46
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|6.7
|Yards Passing
|107
|256
|Comp. - Att.
|15-20
|28-43
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-43
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-34.0
|2-36.0
|Return Yards
|44
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-44
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|107
|PASS YDS
|256
|
|
|295
|RUSH YDS
|153
|
|
|402
|TOTAL YDS
|409
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Houston 25 RB
|D. Houston
|12
|135
|0
|55
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|16
|89
|2
|61
|
C. Millen 10 QB
|C. Millen
|1
|49
|1
|49
|
R. Burns 30 RB
|R. Burns
|7
|34
|0
|18
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|6
|6
|0
|11
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Joly 17 TE
|J. Joly
|6
|5
|62
|0
|21
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|6
|5
|33
|0
|11
|
K. Clercius 16 WR
|K. Clercius
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Niemenski 83 TE
|B. Niemenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Hicks 18 WR
|K. Hicks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Houston 25 RB
|D. Houston
|2
|2
|-4
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mitchell 8 LB
|J. Mitchell
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 0 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. Swenson 6 LB
|I. Swenson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 1 DB
|M. Dixon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bell 14 DB
|M. Bell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morrison 29 LB
|J. Morrison
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Cross 4 DB
|S. Cross
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Watts 95 DL
|E. Watts
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. McCarthy 91 DL
|C. McCarthy
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Faumuina-Brown 15 LB
|T. Faumuina-Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brinson 20 DB
|D. Brinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stafford 97 DL
|J. Stafford
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wortham 7 DB
|T. Wortham
|0-1
|0.0
|2
|
P. Yates 90 DL
|P. Yates
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruelas 17 K
|N. Ruelas
|2/2
|35
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Caratan 13 P
|G. Caratan
|3
|34.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|28/43
|256
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|7
|103
|1
|47
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|8
|20
|0
|11
|
K. Mitchell 80 WR
|K. Mitchell
|3
|15
|0
|13
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|11
|9
|75
|0
|26
|
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|4
|2
|50
|0
|46
|
R. Fairweather 13 TE
|R. Fairweather
|5
|3
|38
|0
|26
|
J. Miamen 88 TE
|J. Miamen
|3
|3
|23
|0
|8
|
R. Fournet 19 WR
|R. Fournet
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Hewitt 1 WR
|J. Hewitt
|3
|3
|19
|0
|17
|
T. Chambers 0 WR
|T. Chambers
|2
|2
|15
|0
|13
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|6
|4
|15
|0
|10
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Mitchell 80 WR
|K. Mitchell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Bernadel 48 LB
|G. Bernadel
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nobles 97 LB
|A. Nobles
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 7 DB
|D. Hill
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 0 DB
|D. Hall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Potts 29 DB
|J. Potts
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Masses 12 DB
|H. Masses
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guerad 94 DL
|J. Guerad
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 44 LB
|K. Davis
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Manuel 10 LB
|D. Manuel
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
S. Peterson Jr. 3 LB
|S. Peterson Jr.
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Passmore 91 DL
|J. Passmore
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. O'Neal 90 DL
|T. O'Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strickland 99 DL
|D. Strickland
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tjon 69 OL
|M. Tjon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howard 11 LB
|J. Howard
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 24 DB
|D. Daniel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gabriel 37 K
|C. Gabriel
|1/1
|25
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Montiel 25 K
|D. Montiel
|2
|36.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|3
|21.0
|24
|0
|
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(15:00 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at FIU 27.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 27(14:40 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 27. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at FIU 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40(14:27 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by E.Wilson at FIU 41. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bouyer-Randle at FIU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FIU 41(14:08 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - FIU 41(14:03 - 1st) G.James rushed to UCONN 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at UCONN 48.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48(13:42 - 1st) G.James pass complete to UCONN 48. Catch made by R.Fournet at UCONN 48. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at UCONN 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 29(13:19 - 1st) PENALTY on FIU-L.Hudson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - FIU 34(13:09 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to UCONN 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.McCarthy; B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 29(12:41 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to UCONN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at UCONN 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - FIU 27(12:03 - 1st) FIU rushed to UCONN 22 for 5 yards. FIU FUMBLES forced by UCONN. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-J.Mitchell at UCONN 25. Tackled by E.Wilson at UCONN 25.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(11:56 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad; K.Davis at UCONN 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 29(11:23 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 29. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel; K.Davis at UCONN 38.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 38(10:51 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to FIU 32 for 30 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 32(10:15 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; J.Passmore at FIU 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 26(9:28 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at FIU 23.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UCONN 23(8:46 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson; D.Manuel at FIU 23.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UCONN 23(8:08 - 1st) R.Burns rushed to FIU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 21(7:47 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Joly.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 21(7:41 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to FIU 11 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 11.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 11(7:16 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to FIU 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UCONN 5(6:39 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to FIU End Zone for 5 yards. V.Rosa for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:34 - 1st) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(6:34 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.McCarthy; M.Bell at FIU 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 27(6:17 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 27. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Cross; M.Dixon-Williams at FIU 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 35(6:02 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at FIU 42.
|+26 YD
2 & 3 - FIU 42(5:22 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 42. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 42. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 32(5:02 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to UCONN 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McCarthy; B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 29.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - FIU 29(4:43 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey. PENALTY on FIU-S.Hobdy-Lee False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - FIU 34(4:39 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fournet.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FIU 34(4:17 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|Int
4 & 12 - FIU 34(4:13 - 1st) G.James pass INTERCEPTED at UCONN 15. Intercepted by T.Wortham at UCONN 15. Tackled by FIU at UCONN 36.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 36(3:59 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at UCONN 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 41(3:23 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 41. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles; D.Manuel at UCONN 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 49(2:56 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 49(2:50 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at UCONN 50.
|+21 YD
3 & 9 - UCONN 50(2:14 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 50. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 50. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 29(1:48 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to FIU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore at FIU 27.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 27(0:59 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to FIU 27. Catch made by A.Turner at FIU 27. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at FIU 16.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 16(0:24 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to FIU 16. Catch made by D.Houston at FIU 16. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - UCONN 22(15:00 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to FIU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at FIU 20.
|+11 YD
3 & 14 - UCONN 20(14:26 - 2nd) Z.Turner scrambles to FIU 9 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at FIU 9.
4 & 3 - UCONN(13:48 - 2nd) N.Ruelas yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCONN Holder-UCONN. PENALTY on FIU-A.Cole Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UCONN 4(13:40 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to FIU End Zone for 4 yards. V.Rosa for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:35 - 2nd) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:35 - 2nd) N.Ruelas kicks 63 yards from UCONN 35 to the FIU 2. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at FIU 23.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 23(13:29 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 23. Catch made by J.Hewitt at FIU 23. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Dixon-Williams at FIU 40.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40(13:18 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by J.Hewitt at FIU 40. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at FIU 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - FIU 36(12:36 - 2nd) G.James scrambles to FIU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Cross at FIU 40.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FIU 40(12:18 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by E.Wilson at FIU 40. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at FIU 40.
|Punt
4 & 10 - FIU 40(11:43 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 40 yards to UCONN 20 Center-FIU. Fair catch by V.Rosa.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 20(11:35 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to FIU End Zone for yards. D.Houston for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UCONN-C.Haynes Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - UCONN 10(11:06 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Howard; J.Guerad at UCONN 10.
|+9 YD
2 & 20 - UCONN 10(10:35 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 10. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 10. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FIU at UCONN 19.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - UCONN 19(10:03 - 2nd) Z.Turner scrambles to UCONN 25 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at UCONN 25.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UCONN 25(9:23 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 30 yards to FIU 45 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by D.Patterson.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45(9:16 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to UCONN 27 for 28 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle; S.Cross at UCONN 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 27(8:54 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to UCONN 27. Catch made by D.Patterson at UCONN 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Brinson; J.Mitchell at UCONN 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 23(8:26 - 2nd) D.Patterson rushed to UCONN 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Cross at UCONN 14. PENALTY on FIU-J.Peace Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - FIU 35(7:57 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to UCONN 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Watts at UCONN 35.
|Penalty
3 & 18 - FIU 35(7:35 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to UCONN 35. Catch made by R.Fairweather at UCONN 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 33. PENALTY on FIU-J.Bracey Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 33 - FIU 50(6:55 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to UCONN 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 37.
|Punt
4 & 20 - FIU 37(6:09 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 32 yards to UCONN 5 Center-FIU. Fair catch by V.Rosa.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 5(5:56 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 18 for 13 yards. Tackled by H.Masses at UCONN 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 18(5:18 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 18. Catch made by D.Houston at UCONN 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at UCONN 20.
|+55 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 20(4:40 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to FIU 25 for 55 yards. Tackled by H.Masses at FIU 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(4:03 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.O'Neal at FIU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 24(3:23 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Hicks.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - UCONN 24(3:15 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to FIU 24. Catch made by J.Joly at FIU 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 15(2:43 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to FIU 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; J.Passmore at FIU 11.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 11(1:50 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to FIU 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; J.Howard at FIU 4.
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - UCONN 4(1:38 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to FIU 8 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 8.
|Sack
2 & Goal - UCONN 8(1:24 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at FIU 14 for -6 yards (S.Peterson)
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - UCONN 14(1:14 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to FIU 14. Catch made by A.Turner at FIU 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; J.Potts at FIU 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UCONN 16(1:07 - 2nd) N.Ruelas 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCONN Holder-UCONN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 2nd) N.Ruelas kicks 61 yards from UCONN 35 to the FIU 4. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Bembry at FIU 22.
|Int
1 & 10 - FIU 22(0:58 - 2nd) G.James pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 30. Intercepted by T.Wortham at FIU 30. Tackled by M.Tjon at FIU 7.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & Goal - UCONN 7(0:47 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at FIU 15 for yards (D.Hill) PENALTY on UCONN-J.Rosario Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 22 - UCONN 22(0:41 - 2nd) Z.Turner scrambles to FIU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland at FIU 17.
|Field Goal
2 & 17 - UCONN 25(0:05 - 2nd) N.Ruelas 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCONN Holder-UCONN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(15:00 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at UCONN 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 26(14:31 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for B.Niemenski.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UCONN 26(14:26 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for A.Turner.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UCONN 26(14:18 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 39 yards to FIU 35 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by D.Patterson.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 35(14:11 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Shearin at FIU 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45(13:30 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 45. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Shearin at FIU 48.
|Sack
2 & 7 - FIU 48(13:03 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at FIU 47 for -1 yards (E.Watts)
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - FIU 47(12:33 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 47. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 47.
|+47 YD
4 & 2 - FIU 47(11:51 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to UCONN End Zone for 47 yards. L.Joseph for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:45 - 3rd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(11:45 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 25. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; D.Hill at UCONN 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - UCONN 24(11:14 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at UCONN 27.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - UCONN 27(10:42 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 27. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FIU at UCONN 37.
|+61 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 37(10:06 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 2 for 61 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hall at FIU 2.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - UCONN 2(9:36 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at FIU 4.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - UCONN 4(8:55 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to FIU 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles; D.Manuel at FIU 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - UCONN 5(8:11 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to FIU 5. Catch made by Z.Turner at FIU 5. Gain of 5 yards. Z.Turner for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:58 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for UCONN. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 3rd) N.Ruelas kicks 56 yards from UCONN 35 to the FIU 9. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Fogle; J.Bechtle at FIU 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 33(7:50 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 33. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham; I.Swenson at FIU 37.
|+26 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 37(7:27 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 37. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 37. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by S.Cross at UCONN 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 37(7:08 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson. PENALTY on UCONN-D.Brinson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 27(7:02 - 3rd) E.Wilson rushed to UCONN 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UCONN 22.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FIU 22(6:34 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to UCONN 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 22.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - FIU 22(6:00 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to UCONN 22. Catch made by E.Wilson at UCONN 22. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Bell at UCONN 12.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 12(5:32 - 3rd) G.James rushed to UCONN 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Shearin; B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 11(4:53 - 3rd) G.James rushed to UCONN 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; J.Stafford at UCONN 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FIU 8(4:17 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - FIU 15(4:09 - 3rd) C.Gabriel 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FIU Holder-FIU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:06 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(4:06 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 25. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 25. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Nobles at UCONN 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 38(3:31 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at UCONN 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - UCONN 45(2:55 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; J.Potts at UCONN 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 48(2:16 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; G.Bernadel at FIU 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 49(1:53 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles; D.Strickland at FIU 48.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 48(1:15 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to FIU 48. Catch made by K.Clercius at FIU 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCONN 39(0:40 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at FIU 45 for -6 yards (K.Davis)
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - UCONN 45(15:00 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - UCONN 42(14:22 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to FIU 42. Catch made by V.Rosa at FIU 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel; J.Potts at FIU 40.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UCONN 40(13:40 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 33 yards to FIU 7 Center-UCONN. Downed by T.Zozus.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 7(13:29 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 7. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 7. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UCONN at FIU 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - FIU 15(13:09 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 15. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Bell; E.Watts at FIU 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 21(12:45 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at FIU 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 21(12:20 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 21. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at FIU 27.
|+23 YD
3 & 4 - FIU 27(11:35 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 50 for 23 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at FIU 50.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FIU 50(11:10 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at FIU 47 for -3 yards (C.McCarthy)
|+46 YD
2 & 13 - FIU 47(10:27 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 47. Catch made by D.Patterson at FIU 47. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by S.Cross; I.Swenson at UCONN 7.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - FIU 7(9:54 - 4th) G.James pass complete to UCONN 7. Catch made by J.Bracey at UCONN 7. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Cross; I.Swenson at UCONN 2.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 2(9:38 - 4th) E.Wilson rushed to UCONN 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Morrison at UCONN 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FIU 5(8:59 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - FIU 5(8:52 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 5(8:46 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel; J.Passmore at UCONN 6.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 6(8:27 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 12 for yards. Tackled by D.Hill; H.Masses at UCONN 12. PENALTY on UCONN-C.Fortin Offensive Holding 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 12 - UCONN 3(7:54 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 21 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at UCONN 21.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 21(7:17 - 4th) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 17 for -4 yards. Z.Turner FUMBLES forced by FIU. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-Z.Turner at UCONN 17. Tackled by FIU at UCONN 17.
|-1 YD
2 & 14 - UCONN 17(6:30 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles; D.Strickland at UCONN 16.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - UCONN 16(5:40 - 4th) PENALTY on UCONN-C.Lundt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-11 YD
3 & 20 - UCONN 11(5:27 - 4th) UCONN rushed to UCONN End Zone for -11 yards. UCONN FUMBLES forced by FIU. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-UCONN at UCONN End Zone. Tackled by FIU at UCONN End Zone. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 4th) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 20 to the FIU 15. D.Patterson returns the kickoff. D.Patterson FUMBLES forced by UCONN. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-D.Patterson at FIU 15. Tackled by D.Fogle; J.Morrison at FIU 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 36(5:16 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 36. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at FIU 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 41(4:42 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at FIU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - FIU 45(4:38 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - FIU 45(4:33 - 4th) G.James rushed to FIU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stafford; P.Yates at FIU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 46(4:13 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 46(4:03 - 4th) G.James rushed to FIU 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at FIU 50.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FIU 50(3:31 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - FIU 50(3:24 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 50(3:21 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 49(3:10 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to FIU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at FIU 49.
|+49 YD
3 & 9 - UCONN 49(3:01 - 4th) C.Millen rushed to FIU End Zone for 49 yards. C.Millen for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:56 - 4th) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 4th) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(2:56 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by E.Wilson at FIU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Bell at FIU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FIU 29(2:32 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - FIU 29(2:21 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 29. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Morrison; C.Shearin at FIU 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 41(2:13 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by J.Hewitt at FIU 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Morrison at FIU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - FIU 47(1:57 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for L.Joseph.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - FIU 47(1:55 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 47. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; T.Faumuina-Brown at FIU 49.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - FIU 49(1:31 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for L.Joseph.
