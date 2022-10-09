|
Nix, No. 12 Oregon roll up offense in 49-22 win over Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Bo Nix threw for 265 yards and ran for three touchdowns, Noah Whittington added an early 55-yard touchdown run and No. 12 Oregon rolled to a 49-22 victory over Arizona on Saturday night.
The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) scored touchdowns on seven consecutive drives starting midway through the first quarter, building a 49-13 lead by late in the third.
Oregon piled up 580 yards of total offense - including 306 yards on the ground - doing pretty much whatever it wanted against Arizona (3-3, 1-2).
Nix was a great on the ground for a second straight game, scoring on a pair of 2-yard runs before breaking free for a 25-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He ran for a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns in last week's over Stanford.
The Ducks have won five straight since a season-opening loss to Georgia, scoring more than 40 points in every game. They built a 28-13 lead by halftime Saturday. Nix completed 13 of 14 passes for 187 yards as the offense racked up 346 total yards before the break.
Arizona managed to stay within striking distance thanks to a 52-yard touchdown run by DJ Williams and a pair of field goals from Tyler Loop, including a 36-yarder as time expired in the second quarter.
But the Ducks erased any doubt about the outcome in the third. Oregon opened the second half with an efficient eight-play, 75-yard drive, capped by Nix's second touchdown run for a 35-13 advantage. A few minutes later, Bucky Irving ran for a 22-yard touchdown and a 42-13 lead.
Arizona's Jayden de Laura completed 24 of 42 passes for 241 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
Oregon had to punt on its first offensive drive but quickly found its offensive rhythm.
Whittington gave the Ducks a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter on a superb 55-yard touchdown run. The 5-foot-8, 194-pounder made one quick cut, evading a tackle, and then sprinted straight forward before blowing past Arizona defenders on his way to the end zone.
The Ducks added to their momentum early in the second. Nix hit a diving Kris Hutson for a 42-yard gain that was just short of a touchdown. On the next play, Nix kept it himself for a 2-yard touchdown and 14-3 lead.
Arizona had a promising first drive snuffed out at the Oregon 11 when de Laura and Jacob Cowing botched a handoff. Oregon's DJ Johnson was there to fall on the fumble.
TARGETING
Oregon's Dontae Manning was called for targeting in the second quarter and ejected. He had a helmet-to-helmet hit on Arizona's Cowing.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona: There's no shame in losing to the Ducks, but there's little doubt the Wildcats will be disappointed, particularly with the defensive performance. Arizona's given up 49 points in two of the past three weeks and that's not going to win a lot of football games.
Oregon: The Ducks are gaining steam and now get two weeks to prepare for a showdown against UCLA, which could be a Top 10 team by the time the game is played. Nix - an Auburn transfer - is starting to look comfortable with his new school.
UP NEXT
Arizona: Travels to face Washington next Saturday.
Oregon: Plays at home vs. UCLA on Oct. 22.
---
B. Nix
10 QB
265 PaYds, 70 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
J. de Laura
7 QB
241 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -30 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|22
|Rushing
|17
|5
|Passing
|12
|13
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|10-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|580
|356
|Total Plays
|70
|67
|Avg Gain
|8.3
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|306
|115
|Rush Attempts
|41
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.5
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|274
|241
|Comp. - Att.
|23-29
|24-42
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-56
|3-10
|Touchdowns
|7
|2
|Rushing TDs
|7
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.8
|4-46.8
|Return Yards
|-1
|33
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|2-33
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--2
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|274
|PASS YDS
|241
|306
|RUSH YDS
|115
|580
|TOTAL YDS
|356
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|20/25
|265
|0
|0
|
T. Thompson 13 QB
|T. Thompson
|3/4
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|6
|92
|1
|55
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|8
|70
|3
|25
|
J. James 20 RB
|J. James
|10
|69
|1
|24
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|12
|67
|1
|23
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
D. Manning 8 DB
|D. Manning
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
M. Matavao 8 TE
|M. Matavao
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|4
|2
|60
|0
|42
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|4
|3
|60
|0
|30
|
T. Franklin 11 WR
|T. Franklin
|4
|3
|38
|0
|27
|
S. McGee 7 WR
|S. McGee
|4
|4
|34
|0
|12
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|3
|3
|30
|0
|17
|
T. Ferguson 3 TE
|T. Ferguson
|3
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|4
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
M. Matavao 8 TE
|M. Matavao
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Kasper 17 WR
|K. Kasper
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Bassa 33 LB
|J. Bassa
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Williams 4 DB
|B. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Florence 6 DB
|J. Florence
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|24/42
|241
|1
|1
|
S. Chung 35 S
|S. Chung
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Borjon 62 OL
|J. Borjon
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Allen 40 LB
|A. Allen
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|9
|74
|0
|43
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|6
|65
|1
|52
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|6
|10
|0
|3
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
J. Borjon 62 OL
|J. Borjon
|1
|-29
|0
|-29
|
S. Chung 35 S
|S. Chung
|1
|-29
|0
|-29
|
A. Allen 40 LB
|A. Allen
|1
|-29
|0
|-29
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|3
|-30
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|8
|6
|77
|0
|37
|
D. Singer 5 WR
|D. Singer
|7
|3
|56
|0
|38
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|7
|5
|48
|1
|15
|
T. McLachlan 84 TE
|T. McLachlan
|5
|2
|26
|0
|15
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|2
|2
|13
|0
|16
|
K. Burnett 89 TE
|K. Burnett
|3
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|5
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|3/3
|38
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|4
|46.8
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|2
|16.5
|33
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(14:54 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(14:20 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARIZ 43(13:36 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 43.
|+37 YD
3 & 7 - ARIZ 43(13:03 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 43. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 43. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(12:38 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ORE 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 17(12:19 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ORE 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 16.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZ 16(11:48 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ORE 16. Catch made by J.Cowing at ORE 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 7.
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 7(11:09 - 1st) J.Cowing rushed to ORE 11 for -4 yards. J.Cowing FUMBLES forced by ORE. Fumble RECOVERED by ORE-D.Johnson at ORE 11. Tackled by ARI at ORE 11.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 11(11:05 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 11. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 11. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 16.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 16(10:45 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 22(10:22 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Ferguson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 22(9:57 - 1st) B.Nix rushed to ORE 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - OREG 25(9:48 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 25. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 25. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARI at ORE 31.
|Punt
4 & 2 - OREG 31(9:19 - 1st) R.James punts 34 yards to ARI 35 Center-ORE. Downed by B.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(8:53 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 35. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZ 43(8:28 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to ARI 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 48(8:04 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer. PENALTY on ORE-T.Bridges Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(8:00 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to ORE 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 40(7:33 - 1st) J.De Laura scrambles to ORE 34 for 6 yards. J.De Laura ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZ 34(6:50 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ORE 34. Catch made by T.McMillan at ORE 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 28(6:20 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Williams.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 28(6:13 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to ORE 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 21.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARIZ 21(6:01 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ORE 21. Catch made by D.Singer at ORE 21. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 21.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ARIZ 28(5:22 - 1st) T.Loop 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARI Holder-ARI.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(5:13 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 30(4:48 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - OREG 32(4:09 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 35.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 35(3:49 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 35. Catch made by M.Matavao at ORE 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 45.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 45(3:04 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to ARI End Zone for 55 yards. N.Whittington for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:53 - 1st) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:53 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 61 yards from ORE 35 to the ARI 4. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by ORE at ARI 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43(2:44 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 43. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 48(2:11 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ORE 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 50.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZ 50(1:35 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ORE 50. Catch made by J.Cowing at ORE 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(1:01 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 46(0:55 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ORE 46. Catch made by M.Wiley at ORE 46. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 49.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ARIZ 49(0:08 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|Punt
4 & 13 - ARIZ 49(0:01 - 1st) K.Ostendorp punts 39 yards to ORE 10 Center-ARI. Downed by D.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 10(15:00 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to ORE 19 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARI at ORE 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - OREG 19(14:28 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 26(13:56 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 26. Catch made by C.Cota at ORE 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 33(13:19 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 33. Catch made by S.Dollars at ORE 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 41.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 41(12:51 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ARI 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 44.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 44(12:31 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ARI 44. Catch made by K.Hutson at ARI 44. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 2(12:04 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to ARI End Zone for 2 yards. B.Nix for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(12:01 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to ARI 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 27.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 27(11:33 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to ARI 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 24.
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - ARIZ 24(10:52 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 24. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 24. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(10:30 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 41.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARIZ 41(10:02 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|Sack
3 & 9 - ARIZ 41(9:53 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at ARI 34 for -7 yards (J.Bassa)
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARIZ 34(9:10 - 2nd) K.Ostendorp punts 53 yards to ORE 13 Center-ARI. K.Hutson returned punt from the ORE 13. Tackled by ARI at ORE 14.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 14(8:55 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 22(8:35 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 26(8:11 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 28.
|+30 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 28(7:36 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 28. Catch made by C.Cota at ORE 28. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 42(7:04 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ARI 42. Catch made by M.Irving at ARI 42. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARI at ARI 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - OREG 33(6:34 - 2nd) S.Dollars rushed to ARI 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 27.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 27(5:55 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ARI 27. Catch made by K.Hutson at ARI 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 9.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 9(5:24 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ARI 9. Catch made by T.Ferguson at ARI 9. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 3(4:47 - 2nd) M.Matavao rushed to ARI End Zone for 3 yards. M.Matavao for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:42 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(4:42 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 33.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - ARIZ 33(3:53 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing. PENALTY on ORE-D.Manning Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 48(3:53 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to ORE End Zone for 52 yards. D.Williams for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:43 - 2nd) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:43 - 2nd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(3:43 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 25. Catch made by T.Ferguson at ORE 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 38.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 38(3:23 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 38. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 38. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 35(2:48 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ARI 35. Catch made by S.McGee at ARI 35. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARI at ARI 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 29(2:11 - 2nd) B.Nix scrambles to ARI 19 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARI at ARI 19.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 19(1:36 - 2nd) J.James rushed to ARI 8 for 11 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 8.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 8(1:27 - 2nd) J.James rushed to ARI 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 3(0:56 - 2nd) J.James rushed to ARI 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 1(0:39 - 2nd) J.James rushed to ARI End Zone for 1 yards. J.James for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:34 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(0:34 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by J.Coleman at ARI 25. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORE at ARI 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARIZ 28(0:29 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+43 YD
3 & 7 - ARIZ 28(0:26 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to ORE 29 for 43 yards. J.Coleman ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 29(0:16 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ARIZ 29(0:03 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI. PENALTY on ORE-J.Florence Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(0:01 - 2nd) T.Loop 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARI Holder-ARI.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 28.
|+23 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 28(14:28 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 28. Catch made by C.Cota at ORE 28. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 49.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 49(14:01 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ARI 49. Catch made by M.Irving at ARI 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 32(13:34 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ARI 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 31.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OREG 31(12:48 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for K.Hutson.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - OREG 31(12:42 - 3rd) B.Nix scrambles to ARI 20 for 11 yards. B.Nix ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 20(12:16 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Cota. PENALTY on ARI-H.Echols Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 5 - OREG 15(12:09 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to ARI 3 for 12 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 3.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - OREG 3(11:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-K.Barrs Defensive Offside 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 2(11:18 - 3rd) B.Nix rushed to ARI End Zone for 2 yards. B.Nix for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:13 - 3rd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:13 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(11:13 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(11:08 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|Int
3 & 10 - ARIZ 25(11:02 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass INTERCEPTED at ARI 37. Intercepted by J.Florence at ARI 37. Tackled by ARI at ARI 39.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 39(10:53 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ARI 39. Catch made by N.Whittington at ARI 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 33.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 33(10:25 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ARI 33. Catch made by S.McGee at ARI 33. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARI at ARI 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 23(9:57 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Cota.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 23(9:52 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ARI End Zone for 23 yards. M.Irving for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:44 - 3rd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(9:44 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZ 29(9:18 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 34 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORE at ARI 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZ 34(8:54 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 35.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(8:30 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 35. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 35. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 27. PENALTY on ORE-J.Florence Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 27(8:23 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to ORE 14 for 13 yards. J.Coleman ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZ 14(7:28 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at ORE 43 for -29 yards (ORE) J.De Laura FUMBLES forced by B.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by ORE-M.Roth at ORE 43. Tackled by ARI at ORE 43.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 43(7:19 - 3rd) B.Nix scrambles to ARI 49 for 8 yards. B.Nix ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 49(6:43 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ARI 49. Catch made by S.McGee at ARI 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 37(6:19 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ARI 37. Catch made by S.McGee at ARI 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 31(5:39 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to ARI 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(5:14 - 3rd) B.Nix scrambles to ARI End Zone for 25 yards. B.Nix for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:04 - 3rd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(5:04 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZ 26(4:41 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 26. Catch made by J.Coleman at ARI 26. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORE at ARI 27.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - ARIZ 27(4:14 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 27. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 38(3:50 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Coleman.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 38(3:46 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 36.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ARIZ 36(3:08 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|Punt
4 & 12 - ARIZ 36(3:03 - 3rd) K.Ostendorp punts 46 yards to ORE 18 Center-ARI. Downed by ARI.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 18(2:53 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 20(2:23 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 22.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OREG 22(1:47 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for K.Hutson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OREG 22(1:41 - 3rd) R.James punts 42 yards to ARI 36 Center-ORE. J.Cowing returned punt from the ARI 36. Tackled by ORE at ORE 31.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 31(1:28 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ORE 31. Catch made by D.Singer at ORE 31. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORE at ORE 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 13(0:54 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Coleman.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 13(0:43 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARIZ 13(0:38 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - ARIZ 20(0:33 - 3rd) T.Loop 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARI Holder-ARI.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(0:28 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 28.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - OREG 28(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on ORE-M.Matavao False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - OREG 23(15:00 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 23. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OREG 27(14:29 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|Punt
4 & 8 - OREG 27(14:24 - 4th) A.Barry punts 58 yards to ARI 15 Center-ORE. J.Cowing returned punt from the ARI 15. J.Cowing ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 15(14:11 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 15(14:06 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 15. Catch made by A.Simpson at ARI 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 22.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZ 22(13:23 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 22. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 22. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(12:58 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Coleman.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 37(12:55 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 42.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZ 42(12:22 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 42. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 42. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORE at ORE 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(11:43 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ORE 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 43.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZ 43(11:07 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ORE 43. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ORE 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 32(10:52 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan. PENALTY on ORE-ORE Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 27(10:42 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ORE 27. Catch made by K.Burnett at ORE 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 22.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARIZ 22(10:10 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ORE 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 22. PENALTY on ORE-B.Williams Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 11(9:58 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ORE 11. Catch made by T.McMillan at ORE 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.McMillan for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:51 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:51 - 4th) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(9:51 - 4th) T.Thompson pass complete to ORE 25. Catch made by S.Dollars at ORE 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 29(9:09 - 4th) S.Dollars rushed to ORE 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 32.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - OREG 32(8:29 - 4th) PENALTY on ARI-ARI Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 37(8:16 - 4th) T.Thompson pass complete to ORE 37. Catch made by S.Dollars at ORE 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 38(7:31 - 4th) J.James rushed to ORE 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 43.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OREG 43(7:17 - 4th) T.Thompson steps back to pass. T.Thompson pass incomplete intended for S.Dollars.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OREG 43(6:52 - 4th) A.Barry punts 41 yards to ARI 16 Center-ORE. Fair catch by J.Cowing.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 16(6:45 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 16. Catch made by K.Burnett at ARI 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZ 20(6:10 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 20. Catch made by K.Burnett at ARI 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 21.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ARIZ 21(5:42 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARIZ 21(5:36 - 4th) K.Ostendorp punts 49 yards to ORE 30 Center-ARI. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 30(5:29 - 4th) J.James rushed to ORE 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 36.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OREG 36(4:40 - 4th) J.James rushed to ORE 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 36.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 36(4:12 - 4th) T.Thompson pass complete to ORE 36. Catch made by K.Kasper at ORE 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 40(3:29 - 4th) J.James rushed to ORE 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 42.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 42(2:52 - 4th) J.James rushed to ARI 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 45.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 45(2:10 - 4th) J.James rushed to ARI 21 for 24 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 21(1:21 - 4th) T.Thompson kneels at the ARI 23.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - OREG 23(1:02 - 4th) T.Thompson kneels at the ARI 25.
