Tune throws 2 TD passes late, Houston stuns Memphis 33-32
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Clayton Tune threw a pair of touchdown passes inside the final two minutes as Houston scored 26 fourth-quarter points to stun Memphis 33-32 on Friday night.
Tune tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to KeSean Carter that capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive to pull Houston to 32-26 with 1:17 to play. Houston took possession following the ensuing onside kick. Tune and Carter connected six plays later for the game-winner on a 2-yard touchdown with 18 seconds to play.
Houston (3-3, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) has won two straight against Memphis (4-2, 2-1) since ending a five-game losing streak to the Tigers in a 31-13 home win last season.
Tune finished 36-of-57 passing for 366 yards with three touchdowns. Sam Brown had nine receptions for 116 yards and Nathaniel Dell made 10 catches for 81 yards and a score. Carter had four receptions for 36 yards.
Memphis looked to be headed toward an easy victory when Seth Henigan threw a lateral to Gabriel Rogers near the sideline. Rogers then avoided three defenders and ran back toward the logo and lofted a pass to Asa Martin in the end zone for a 41-yard touchdown that stretched the Memphis lead to 26-7 with 14:50 remaining.
Jayce Rogers returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter for Houston, but Chris Howard made his fourth field goal, a 39-yarder, to push the Tigers' lead to 32-19 with 4:04 to play.
Henigan completed 21 of 32 passes for 241 yards for Memphis.
|
C. Tune
3 QB
366 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 20 RuYds, RuTD
|
S. Henigan
5 QB
241 PaYds, PaTD, 24 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|24
|Rushing
|6
|11
|Passing
|17
|11
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|463
|438
|Total Plays
|81
|75
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|97
|156
|Rush Attempts
|23
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|366
|282
|Comp. - Att.
|36-58
|22-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-75
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.2
|3-43.0
|Return Yards
|2
|11
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|366
|PASS YDS
|282
|
|
|97
|RUSH YDS
|156
|
|
|463
|TOTAL YDS
|438
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|36/57
|366
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Campbell 20 RB
|B. Campbell
|12
|53
|0
|34
|
S. Sneed 21 RB
|S. Sneed
|4
|24
|0
|14
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|7
|20
|1
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown 13 WR
|S. Brown
|12
|9
|116
|0
|32
|
N. Dell 1 WR
|N. Dell
|17
|10
|81
|1
|16
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|5
|5
|73
|0
|37
|
M. Golden 10 WR
|M. Golden
|9
|4
|55
|0
|25
|
K. Carter 8 WR
|K. Carter
|5
|4
|36
|2
|15
|
B. Campbell 20 RB
|B. Campbell
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Sneed 21 RB
|S. Sneed
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
P. Sawyer 83 WR
|P. Sawyer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Wafer 17 WR
|K. Wafer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Walker 29 RB
|K. Walker
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Owens 2 DB
|G. Owens
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ceaser 9 DL
|N. Ceaser
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jones 44 DL
|D. Jones
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
A. Green 23 DB
|A. Green
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 6 DB
|J. Rogers
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brooks 20 DB
|A. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mutin 3 LB
|D. Mutin
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Audu 21 DB
|A. Audu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hypolite 5 DB
|H. Hypolite
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Caldwell 93 DL
|J. Caldwell
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Nwankwo 10 DL
|C. Nwankwo
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bell 17 DL
|A. Bell
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 DL
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nunnery 14 LB
|M. Nunnery
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
L. Bankston 56 DL
|L. Bankston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cheeks 30 LB
|T. Cheeks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 25 LB
|J. Morris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Neal 95 DL
|J. Neal
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|5
|44.2
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Dell 1 WR
|N. Dell
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|21/32
|241
|1
|0
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|1/2
|41
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|10
|38
|0
|10
|
R. Glover 1 QB
|R. Glover
|2
|33
|0
|28
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|7
|32
|0
|37
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|12
|24
|0
|12
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|2
|23
|0
|15
|
B. Thomas 22 RB
|B. Thomas
|7
|10
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|6
|5
|71
|0
|25
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|2
|2
|51
|1
|41
|
C. Prieskorn 86 TE
|C. Prieskorn
|5
|3
|41
|1
|25
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|8
|6
|30
|0
|15
|
J. Ivory 4 WR
|J. Ivory
|3
|2
|29
|0
|15
|
J. Scates 11 WR
|J. Scates
|4
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
R. Taylor 3 WR
|R. Taylor
|3
|2
|29
|0
|26
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Thomas 22 RB
|B. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oliver 11 DB
|S. Oliver
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rubin 24 DB
|G. Rubin
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 22 DL
|J. Allen
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cantin-Arku 9 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hastings 19 DB
|J. Hastings
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Evans 3 LB
|C. Evans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ducksworth 97 DL
|W. Ducksworth
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Murray 5 LB
|T. Murray
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 1 DB
|D. Ross
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Brockington 0 DL
|Z. Brockington
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hamilton 12 DL
|C. Hamilton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Jackson 10 DL
|C. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mason 16 WR
|A. Mason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Peeples 7 DL
|W. Peeples
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kimbrough 93 DL
|M. Kimbrough
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Howard 16 K
|C. Howard
|4/4
|39
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 17 P
|J. Doyle
|3
|43.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stewart 92 DL
|J. Stewart
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|2
|3.5
|5
|0
