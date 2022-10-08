|
|
|IOWA
|ILL
Backup kicker's field goal lifts Illini to 9-6 win over Iowa
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Backup, walk-on kicker Fabrizio Pinton hit a 36-yard field goal with 2:46 to go and Matthew Bailey made a late interception to lift Illinois to a 9-6 win over Iowa on Saturday night, its first over the Hawkeyes since 2008.
Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is off to its best start since a 6-0 mark in 2011.
Iowa (3-3, 1-2) looked like it might escape Champaign with a dramatic win, but Riley Moss' 82-yard fumble return for a touchdown was overturned after review when the officials determined that Illinois backup quarterback Art Sitkowski's wrist was down before he lost the ball.
Pinton was called into action due to an injury for starter Caleb Griffin and went 3 of 3 on the night, including makes from 37 and 27 yards.
Sitkowski went 13 of 19 for 74 yards passing and an interception after Illinois starter Tommy DeVito left the game in the first quarter with what appeared to be a lower left leg injury.
DeVito completed 6 of 11 passes for 42 yards before the injury.
Iowa struggled to move the ball as Spencer Petras completed 18 of 36 passes for 170 yards and an interception.
A field goal was once again the difference for the Illini, who beat Iowa in 2008 on Matt Eller's 46-yard field goal with 24 seconds to go.
Kaleb Johnson, Leshon Williams and Petras pieced together first-down runs on an Iowa drive to start the fourth before an 8-yard tackle for loss by Tarique Barnes and Jer'Zhan ''Johnny'' Newton forced Iowa's fourth straight punt.
Williams finished with 32 yards on seven runs.
Sitkowski tallied 10 completions for 16 yards before he eventually connected with Brian Hightower for a 34-yard completion to move into Iowa territory early in the fourth. The Hawkeyes defense had yet to allow a gain that large through five games.
Illinois didn't turn it into points though as Sitkwoski was intercepted by Quinn Schulte at the 1-yard line a few players later.
Chase Brown tallied more than 100 yards rushing for the seventh time this season for the Fighting Illini, more than any other running back in school history. He finished with 146 yards on 31 carries after entering the week leading the country in yards rushing.
Pinton capped a 17-play, 66-yard drive to open the scoring with a 27-yard field goal and he added a 37-yard field goal at the 8-minute mark of the second quarter.
Iowa kicker Drew Stevens equalized from 32 yards later in the quarter before Pinton nudged Illinois back ahead.
A pair of Isaiah Williams fumbles set up Iowa in prime real estate, once at the Illinois 9-yard line, but the Hawkeyes settled for a 27-yard field goal from Stevens to tie the game at 6 headed into the half.
Five of six Iowa drives went for negative yardage during the second and third quarters.
THE TAKEAWAY
Illinois: Nobody outside the locker room saw the Illini as Big Ten West contenders in August, but that's where they are at the midway point of the season. Bret Bielema's group could take firm control of the division lead when Minnesota (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) visits next week.
Iowa: It is time for the Hawkeyes to do some serious reflection about their offensive identity. Despite plenty of opportunities, the Hawkeyes completed 49% of their passes and averaged a measly 1.7 yards per rush. That won't fly, even with their stellar defense.
UP NEXT
Iowa: The Hawkeyes get a bye before a tough matchup at No. 3 Ohio State on Oct. 22.
Illinois: Hosts Minnesota on Saturday.
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|18
|Rushing
|2
|12
|Passing
|9
|5
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|222
|316
|Total Plays
|66
|75
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|200
|Rush Attempts
|30
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|170
|116
|Comp. - Att.
|18-36
|19-30
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|8-68
|7-56
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-40.9
|6-41.5
|Return Yards
|0
|3
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|170
|PASS YDS
|116
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|200
|
|
|222
|TOTAL YDS
|316
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|18/36
|170
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|7
|32
|0
|21
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|9
|26
|0
|11
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|4
|4
|0
|3
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|10
|-10
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|15
|8
|104
|0
|32
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|10
|7
|54
|0
|15
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|4
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
B. Brecht 14 WR
|B. Brecht
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|8-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Schulte 30 DB
|Q. Schulte
|3-5
|0.0
|1
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lee 85 DL
|L. Lee
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waggoner 92 DL
|J. Waggoner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Roberts 2 DB
|T. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hurkett 49 DL
|E. Hurkett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Castro 29 DB
|S. Castro
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Graves 95 DL
|A. Graves
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Ness 91 DL
|L. Van Ness
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Klemp 46 LB
|L. Klemp
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Stevens 18 K
|D. Stevens
|2/3
|32
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|8
|40.9
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|2
|22.0
|27
|0
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|2
|2.5
|5
|0
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Sitkowski 9 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|13/19
|74
|0
|1
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|6/11
|42
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|31
|146
|0
|23
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|4
|21
|0
|16
|
R. Love III 23 RB
|R. Love III
|3
|16
|0
|11
|
A. Sitkowski 9 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|4
|15
|0
|11
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|2
|3
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|6
|5
|68
|0
|34
|
J. Morris 11 WR
|J. Morris
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|6
|4
|17
|0
|5
|
C. Washington 14 WR
|C. Washington
|3
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
H. Beatty 80 WR
|H. Beatty
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
R. Love III 23 RB
|R. Love III
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Reiman 89 TE
|T. Reiman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Bryant 13 WR
|P. Bryant
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Scott 85 WR
|M. Scott
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|4
|3
|-7
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Newton 4 DL
|J. Newton
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 8 LB
|T. Barnes
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Coleman 49 LB
|S. Coleman
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jennings 6 DB
|T. Jennings
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Darkangelo 38 LB
|I. Darkangelo
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nicholson 10 DB
|T. Nicholson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Odeluga 39 LB
|K. Odeluga
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Jacas 17 LB
|G. Jacas
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
|K. Randolph Jr.
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Edwards 23 DL
|T. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 7 DB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bailey 2 DB
|M. Bailey
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Barnes 48 DL
|B. Barnes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
F. Pinton 98 K
|F. Pinton
|3/3
|37
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Robertson 19 P
|H. Robertson
|6
|41.5
|4
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|3
|-0.7
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at ILL 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - ILL 33(14:39 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; N.Shannon at ILL 35.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 35(14:13 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 35. Catch made by B.Hightower at ILL 35. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Moss at IOW 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 43(14:03 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to IOW 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 38(13:19 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to IOW 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; L.Lee at IOW 35.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - ILL 35(12:39 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to IOW 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at IOW 36.
|+3 YD
4 & 3 - ILL 36(12:03 - 1st) T.DeVito rushed to IOW 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; S.Benson at IOW 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 33(11:31 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 33(11:25 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to IOW 33. Catch made by R.Love at IOW 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 28.
|-2 YD
3 & 5 - ILL 28(11:07 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to IOW 28. Catch made by I.Williams at IOW 28. Gain of -2 yards. Lateral to C.Brown to IOW 24 for yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 24.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - ILL 24(10:43 - 1st) T.DeVito rushed to IOW 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Lee; L.Klemp at IOW 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 22(10:21 - 1st) I.Williams rushed to IOW 14 for 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte; R.Moss at IOW 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - ILL 14(9:50 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to IOW 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; J.Waggoner at IOW 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ILL 9(9:23 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ILL 9(9:18 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ILL 9(9:13 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for T.Reiman.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - ILL 17(9:06 - 1st) F.Pinton 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ILL Holder-H.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 1st) W.McManus kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the IOW End Zone. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Rosiek at IOW 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 27(8:58 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 27(8:54 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to IOW 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Nicholson at IOW 31.
|+31 YD
3 & 6 - IOWA 31(8:16 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 31. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 31. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at ILL 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(7:39 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to ILL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Avery at ILL 37.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWA 37(7:02 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for G.Williams.
|+30 YD
3 & 9 - IOWA 37(6:57 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to ILL 37. Catch made by S.LaPorta at ILL 37. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Brown at ILL 7.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - IOWA 7(6:15 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to ILL 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at ILL 8.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - IOWA 8(5:31 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to ILL 8. Catch made by S.LaPorta at ILL 8. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at ILL 9.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - IOWA 9(4:57 - 1st) PENALTY on IOW-T.Elsbury False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - IOWA 14(4:38 - 1st) G.Williams rushed to ILL 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; G.Jacas at ILL 14.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - IOWA 22(3:55 - 1st) D.Stevens 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IOW Holder-T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:51 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(3:51 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Benson; R.Moss at ILL 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 27(3:22 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 27. Catch made by C.Brown at ILL 27. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Benson at ILL 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 31(2:51 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 31. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at ILL 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 36(2:20 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Van Ness; N.Shannon at ILL 41.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ILL 41(1:49 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for C.Washington.
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - ILL 41(1:45 - 1st) T.DeVito scrambles to IOW 43 for 16 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 43(0:47 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to IOW 43. Catch made by B.Hightower at IOW 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 41. PENALTY on ILL-L.Ford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - ILL 49(0:47 - 1st) T.DeVito rushed to ILL 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; L.Van Ness at ILL 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 18 - ILL 49(0:47 - 1st) A.Sitkowski pass complete to ILL 49. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 45.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - ILL 45(0:07 - 1st) A.Sitkowski pass complete to IOW 45. Catch made by P.Bryant at IOW 45. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 36. PENALTY on IOW-C.DeJean Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 35(0:00 - 1st) A.Sitkowski steps back to pass. A.Sitkowski pass incomplete intended for I.Williams.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 35(15:00 - 2nd) I.Williams rushed to IOW 40 for -5 yards. I.Williams FUMBLES forced by IOW. Fumble RECOVERED by ILL-I.Williams at IOW 40. Tackled by IOW at IOW 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 15 - ILL 40(14:17 - 2nd) A.Sitkowski pass complete to IOW 40. Catch made by C.Brown at IOW 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 39.
|Punt
4 & 14 - ILL 39(13:42 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 37 yards to IOW 2 Center-ILL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 2(13:33 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Jacas; I.Darkangelo at IOW 5.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 5(13:03 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at IOW 8.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - IOWA 8(12:21 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|Punt
4 & 4 - IOWA 8(12:15 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 48 yards to ILL 44 Center-L.Elkin. I.Williams returned punt from the ILL 44. Tackled by C.DeJean at ILL 44.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 44(12:05 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to IOW 41 for 15 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte; S.Benson at IOW 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 41(11:50 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to IOW 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at IOW 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 38(11:26 - 2nd) A.Sitkowski pass complete to IOW 38. Catch made by I.Williams at IOW 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 34(10:51 - 2nd) A.Sitkowski pass complete to IOW 34. Catch made by C.Brown at IOW 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 33.
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - ILL 33(10:11 - 2nd) A.Sitkowski pass complete to IOW 33. Catch made by B.Hightower at IOW 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 26(9:46 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to IOW 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; L.Lee at IOW 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 24(9:09 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to IOW 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 17.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 17(8:40 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to IOW 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ILL 27(8:05 - 2nd) F.Pinton 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ILL Holder-H.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 2nd) W.McManus kicks 55 yards from ILL 35 to the IOW 10. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Zardzin at IOW 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 27(7:55 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for IOW.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 27(7:48 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph; I.Darkangelo at IOW 26.
|Sack
3 & 11 - IOWA 26(7:09 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 16 for -10 yards (K.Randolph)
|Punt
4 & 21 - IOWA 16(6:22 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 49 yards to ILL 35 Center-L.Elkin. I.Williams returned punt from the ILL 35. I.Williams FUMBLES forced by IOW. Fumble RECOVERED by IOW-J.Campbell at ILL 35. Tackled by ILL at ILL 35.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(6:16 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at ILL 41 for -6 yards (T.Barnes)
|+5 YD
2 & 16 - IOWA 41(5:38 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to ILL 41. Catch made by N.Ragaini at ILL 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ILL at ILL 36.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - IOWA 36(4:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on IOW-L.Lachey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - IOWA 41(4:38 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta. PENALTY on IOW-IOW Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 16 - IOWA 41(4:33 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 27 yards to ILL 14 Center-L.Elkin. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 14(4:27 - 2nd) A.Sitkowski steps back to pass. A.Sitkowski pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|-9 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 14(4:20 - 2nd) A.Sitkowski pass complete to ILL 14. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 14. Gain of -9 yards. I.Williams FUMBLES forced by R.Moss. Fumble RECOVERED by IOW-S.Benson at ILL 5. Tackled by ILL at ILL 5. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IOWA 5(4:16 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Williams.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - IOWA 5(4:03 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to ILL 8 for -3 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at ILL 8. PENALTY on IOW-B.Stephens Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
3 & 23 - IOWA 23(3:47 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to ILL 23. Catch made by A.Bruce at ILL 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 14.
4 & 14 - IOWA(3:05 - 2nd) D.Stevens yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor. PENALTY on ILL-ILL Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - IOWA 17(2:51 - 2nd) D.Stevens 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:48 - 2nd) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(2:48 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Roberts at ILL 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 30(2:23 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at ILL 33.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ILL 33(1:50 - 2nd) A.Sitkowski rushed to ILL 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at ILL 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ILL 33(1:46 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 46 yards to IOW 21 Center-L.Hansen. A.Bruce returned punt from the IOW 21. Tackled by S.Brown at IOW 21.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(1:38 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 21. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at IOW 28.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IOWA 28(1:23 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - IOWA 28(1:16 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 28. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at IOW 35.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(1:03 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 35. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 35. Gain of 15 yards. N.Ragaini ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 50(0:57 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Jacas at IOW 50.
|+32 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 50(0:52 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 50. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 50. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 18(0:33 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|-9 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 18(0:30 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to ILL 18. Catch made by N.Ragaini at ILL 18. Gain of -9 yards. Tackled by T.Jennings at ILL 27.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - IOWA 27(0:21 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|No Good
4 & 19 - IOWA 35(0:16 - 2nd) D.Stevens 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 27(0:12 - 2nd) ILL kneels at the ILL 26.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.McManus kicks 44 yards from ILL 35 to the IOW 21. G.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by ILL at IOW 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(14:58 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at IOW 25.
|Sack
2 & 6 - IOWA 25(14:23 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 17 for -8 yards (S.Coleman)
|No Gain
3 & 14 - IOWA 17(13:42 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|Punt
4 & 14 - IOWA 17(13:35 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 49 yards to ILL 34 Center-L.Elkin. I.Williams returned punt from the ILL 34. Tackled by X.Nwankpa at ILL 32.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 32(13:26 - 3rd) A.Sitkowski pass complete to ILL 32. Catch made by C.Brown at ILL 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at ILL 37.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - ILL 37(12:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on ILL-I.Adams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ILL 32(12:47 - 3rd) A.Sitkowski steps back to pass. A.Sitkowski pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ILL 32(12:42 - 3rd) A.Sitkowski steps back to pass. A.Sitkowski pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ILL 32(12:38 - 3rd) H.Robertson punts 38 yards to IOW 30 Center-L.Hansen. Downed by ILL.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(13:21 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at IOW 33. PENALTY on IOW-K.Johnson Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 22 - IOWA 18(11:56 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce.
|No Gain
2 & 22 - IOWA 18(11:51 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|Sack
3 & 22 - IOWA 18(11:46 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 11 for -7 yards (S.Coleman)
|Punt
4 & 29 - IOWA 11(11:03 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 44 yards to ILL 45 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by M.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 45(10:56 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon; E.Hurkett at ILL 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 47(10:32 - 3rd) A.Sitkowski pass complete to ILL 47. Catch made by H.Beatty at ILL 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 49.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ILL 49(9:55 - 3rd) A.Sitkowski steps back to pass. A.Sitkowski pass incomplete intended for ILL.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ILL 49(9:48 - 3rd) H.Robertson punts 39 yards to IOW 10 Center-L.Hansen. Fair catch by A.Bruce. PENALTY on ILL-T.Leitzsey Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(9:40 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at IOW 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - IOWA 29(9:10 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at IOW 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - IOWA 31(8:32 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 31. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at IOW 36.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(8:01 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 36. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Jennings at IOW 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 49(7:36 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Edwards at IOW 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - IOWA 50(6:56 - 3rd) G.Williams rushed to ILL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at ILL 49.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IOWA 49(6:14 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|Punt
4 & 8 - IOWA 49(6:09 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 40 yards to ILL 9 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by M.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 9(6:02 - 3rd) A.Sitkowski rushed to ILL 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at ILL 14.
|+23 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 14(5:40 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 37 for 23 yards. Tackled by L.Lee; S.Benson at ILL 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 37(5:06 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at ILL 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - ILL 45(4:48 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to IOW 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by R.Moss; Q.Schulte at IOW 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 43(4:23 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to IOW 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Lee; A.Graves at IOW 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 41(3:47 - 3rd) A.Sitkowski pass complete to IOW 41. Catch made by B.Hightower at IOW 41. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Campbell at IOW 38.
|-6 YD
3 & 5 - ILL 38(3:18 - 3rd) A.Sitkowski pass complete to IOW 38. Catch made by M.Scott at IOW 38. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 44.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ILL 44(2:36 - 3rd) H.Robertson punts 42 yards to IOW 2 Center-L.Hansen. Downed by ILL.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 2(2:24 - 3rd) S.Petras rushed to IOW 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at IOW 8.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - IOWA 8(1:47 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Jacas; B.Barnes at IOW 10.
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - IOWA 10(1:15 - 3rd) S.Petras scrambles to IOW 26 for 16 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at IOW 26. PENALTY on ILL-S.Brown Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on IOW-IOW Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on IOW-IOW Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 26(0:51 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 47 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Martin at IOW 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(0:15 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 47(0:09 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to ILL 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at ILL 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(15:00 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to ILL 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 38.
|-8 YD
2 & 6 - IOWA 38(14:19 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to ILL 38. Catch made by S.LaPorta at ILL 38. Gain of -8 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes; J.Newton at ILL 46.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - IOWA 46(13:32 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|Punt
4 & 14 - IOWA 46(13:28 - 4th) T.Taylor punts 31 yards to ILL 15 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by H.Beatty.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 15(13:21 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at ILL 18.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 18(12:54 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Hurkett at ILL 26.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 26(12:35 - 4th) A.Sitkowski pass complete to ILL 26. Catch made by B.Hightower at ILL 26. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 40.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 40(12:17 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to IOW 43 for -3 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at IOW 43.
|+11 YD
2 & 13 - ILL 43(11:47 - 4th) A.Sitkowski rushed to IOW 32 for 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at IOW 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - ILL 32(11:14 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to IOW 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte; J.Campbell at IOW 29.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 29(10:52 - 4th) A.Sitkowski pass complete to IOW 29. Catch made by J.Morris at IOW 29. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 8.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 8(10:31 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to IOW 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 4.
|Int
2 & 4 - ILL 4(10:00 - 4th) A.Sitkowski pass INTERCEPTED at IOW 1. Intercepted by Q.Schulte at IOW 1. Q.Schulte ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 1(9:56 - 4th) S.Petras rushed to IOW 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Avery at IOW 3.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - IOWA 3(9:19 - 4th) S.Petras rushed to IOW 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman; J.Newton at IOW 5.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - IOWA 5(8:31 - 4th) PENALTY on IOW-IOW Delay of Game 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - IOWA 3(8:10 - 4th) G.Williams rushed to IOW 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at IOW 6.
|Punt
4 & 4 - IOWA 6(7:32 - 4th) T.Taylor punts 39 yards to IOW 45 Center-L.Elkin. Downed by IOW.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 45(7:19 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to IOW 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 40(6:43 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to IOW 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at IOW 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 36(6:17 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to IOW 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at IOW 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 34(5:48 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to IOW 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at IOW 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 30(5:13 - 4th) R.Love rushed to IOW 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 19.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 19(4:37 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to IOW 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Waggoner at IOW 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - ILL 21(4:00 - 4th) A.Sitkowski pass complete to IOW 21. Catch made by H.Beatty at IOW 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Castro at IOW 18.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ILL 18(3:01 - 4th) A.Sitkowski steps back to pass. A.Sitkowski sacked at IOW 18 for 0 yards (IOW) A.Sitkowski FUMBLES forced by J.Evans. Fumble RECOVERED by IOW-R.Moss at IOW 20. R.Moss for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. A.Sitkowski rushed to IOW 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Waggoner at IOW 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - ILL 26(2:52 - 4th) F.Pinton 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Hansen Holder-H.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 4th) W.McManus kicks 48 yards from ILL 35 to the IOW 17. G.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by ILL at IOW 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(2:46 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 22. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at IOW 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - IOWA 30(2:20 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 30. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ILL at IOW 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(2:05 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 40. Catch made by A.Bruce at IOW 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ILL at IOW 47.
|Int
2 & 3 - IOWA 47(1:44 - 4th) S.Petras pass INTERCEPTED at ILL 28. Intercepted by M.Bailey at ILL 28. Tackled by IOW at ILL 33.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 33(1:36 - 4th) PENALTY on ILL-A.Pihlstrom False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - ILL 28(1:36 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at ILL 37.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ILL 37(1:30 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; L.Lee at ILL 37.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - ILL 37(1:26 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; Q.Schulte at ILL 42.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - ILL 42(1:19 - 4th) PENALTY on ILL-ILL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ILL 37(1:19 - 4th) H.Robertson punts 47 yards to IOW 16 Center-L.Hansen. Fair catch by A.Bruce.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 16(1:12 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 16. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 16. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Jennings at IOW 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 29(1:06 - 4th) S.Petras scrambles to IOW 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by ILL at IOW 31.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWA 31(0:47 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - IOWA 31(0:42 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini. PENALTY on ILL-T.Jennings Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(0:38 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 35 for -7 yards (K.Odeluga)
|Penalty
2 & 17 - IOWA 35(0:17 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 35. Catch made by G.Williams at IOW 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by ILL at IOW 35. PENALTY on IOW-G.Dunker Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 27 - IOWA 25(0:14 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|Penalty
3 & 27 - IOWA 25(0:03 - 4th) PENALTY on IOW-C.Colby False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
3 & 32 - IOWA 20(0:00 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 20. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 20. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by ILL at IOW 16.
-
FRESNO
BOISE
20
30
4th 9:52 FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
7
10
3rd 5:09 CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
7
17
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
Final CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
Final
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
Final CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
41
Final FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
32
42
Final FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
Final ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
20
23
Final/OT
-
9MISS
VANDY
52
28
Final SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
20
Final ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
27
24
Final ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
38
45
Final PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
28
31
Final ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
27
34
Final FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
24
36
Final ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
42
20
Final NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
33
12
Final ESP3
-
USM
TROY
10
27
Final ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
31
41
Final ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
27
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
10
45
Final
-
16BYU
ND
20
28
Final NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
31
3
Final ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
6
9
Final BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
10
9
Final ESPU
-
SC
13UK
24
14
Final SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
14
30
Final FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
TXAM
1BAMA
20
24
Final CBS
-
FSU
14NCST
17
19
Final ACCN
-
12OREG
ARIZ
49
22
Final PACN