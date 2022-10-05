|
|
|SMU
|UCF
UCF scores 31 unanswered points, beats SMU in AAC opener
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) John Rhys Plumlee threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns, both coming in the second half to Ryan O'Keefe, and UCF scored 31 unanswered points to beat SMU 41-19 on Wednesday night in a game postponed because of tropical weather.
UCF trailed 13-10 at halftime before scoring four touchdowns in the second half.
O'Keefe made a diving catch in the end zone on a 26-yard throw to extend UCF's lead to 24-13 with 3:07 left in the third quarter. O'Keefe added a 58-yard touchdown early in the fourth on a shuffle-pass jet sweep.
O'Keefe finished with six catches for 117 yards and two scores, and Javon Baker added 138 yards receiving for UCF (4-1, 1-0 American Athletic Conference). Isaiah Bowser had three short touchdown runs.
The UCF defense made three keys plays. Jason Johnson recovered a fumble on SMU's first possession of the game, Divaad Wilson made an interception to end the first half and Tre'mon Morris-Brash sacked Tanner Mordecai in the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter.
Mordecai was 28 of 45 for 295 yards with one interception for SMU (2-3, 0-1). Rashee Rice, who entered leading the nation in receiving yards per game at 141.2, had 12 catches for 122 yards.
The game was rescheduled twice due to Hurricane Ian. It was initially scheduled to be played Saturday at UCF's on-campus stadium before shifting to Sunday.
COACHING CONNECTION
UCF coach Gus Malzahn guided new SMU coach Rhett Lashlee in high school at Shiloh Christian in Arkansas from 1999-01. Lashlee also served as an offensive coordinator at Auburn under Malzahn.
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
V. Gardner
24 RB
69 RuYds, RuTD
|
J. Plumlee
10 QB
316 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 27 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|19
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|16
|11
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|476
|484
|Total Plays
|85
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|160
|Rush Attempts
|31
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|363
|324
|Comp. - Att.
|33-54
|22-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|10.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-34
|8-80
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.5
|7-40.4
|Return Yards
|0
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|363
|PASS YDS
|324
|
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|160
|
|
|476
|TOTAL YDS
|484
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|28/45
|295
|0
|1
|
P. Stone 2 QB
|P. Stone
|5/9
|68
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Gardner 24 RB
|V. Gardner
|12
|69
|1
|39
|
T. Siggers 4 RB
|T. Siggers
|10
|29
|0
|11
|
P. Stone 2 QB
|P. Stone
|3
|12
|1
|9
|
C. Wheaton 0 RB
|C. Wheaton
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|4
|-3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|18
|12
|122
|0
|18
|
A. Upshaw 6 WR
|A. Upshaw
|4
|3
|51
|0
|25
|
M. Dixon 5 WR
|M. Dixon
|4
|2
|35
|0
|20
|
B. Redding 81 TE
|B. Redding
|4
|4
|35
|0
|16
|
B. Corrales 3 WR
|B. Corrales
|8
|3
|31
|0
|13
|
N. Matthews-Harris 14 TE
|N. Matthews-Harris
|3
|2
|28
|0
|29
|
C. Wheaton 0 RB
|C. Wheaton
|2
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
R. Maryland 82 TE
|R. Maryland
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Siggers 4 RB
|T. Siggers
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Knox 18 WR
|T. Knox
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Goffney 10 WR
|D. Goffney
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Phillips Jr. 6 LB
|J. Phillips Jr.
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 22 S
|N. Roberts
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Paul 9 DE
|N. Paul
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roberson Jr. 13 S
|R. Roberson Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Reid 12 LB
|S. Reid
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levelston 96 DT
|D. Levelston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hall 25 CB
|K. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Smith 58 DE
|I. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Westfall 26 CB
|S. Westfall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moses 16 S
|A. Moses
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aho 33 DT
|J. Aho
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burns 8 LB
|J. Burns
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 4 CB
|J. Rogers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Adimora 20 S
|C. Adimora
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 3 DE
|G. Wiley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wright 92 DT
|S. Wright
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rogers 41 K
|C. Rogers
|2/2
|32
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 92 P
|R. Bujcevski
|4
|44.5
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|20/29
|316
|2
|0
|
T. Castellanos 12 QB
|T. Castellanos
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|7
|69
|0
|30
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|15
|62
|3
|17
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|11
|27
|0
|6
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|3
|12
|0
|9
|
T. Castellanos 12 QB
|T. Castellanos
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|10
|6
|138
|0
|51
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|8
|6
|117
|2
|58
|
K. Hudson 2 WR
|K. Hudson
|4
|3
|53
|0
|29
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Holler 82 TE
|A. Holler
|4
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
K. Gamble 8 TE
|K. Gamble
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Coles 33 RB
|T. Coles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 4 DB
|K. Perry
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 15 LB
|J. Johnson
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DT
|A. Montalvo
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DE
|T. Morris-Brash
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 CB
|C. Thornton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DE
|J. Celiscar
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Wells 29 S
|W. Wells
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 5 DT
|R. Barber
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 99 DE
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Adams 31 CB
|B. Adams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 24 DB
|J. Ware
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 CB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis 10 LB
|T. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Martinez 21 DB
|N. Martinez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henderson 8 DB
|D. Henderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Corbitt 58 DE
|D. Corbitt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|1/1
|41
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. McCarthy 40 P
|M. McCarthy
|5
|41.4
|1
|48
|
A. Osteen 36 P
|A. Osteen
|2
|38.0
|2
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|3
|23.3
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|3
|6.7
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at SMU 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 28(14:41 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 28. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at SMU 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 37(14:18 - 1st) T.Mordecai rushed to SMU 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar; T.Morris-Brash at SMU 36.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 36(14:03 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 36. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 36. Gain of 18 yards. R.Rice FUMBLES forced by J.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-J.Johnson at UCF 46. Tackled by SMU at UCF 46.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 46(13:56 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at UCF 49.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - UCF 49(13:32 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+15 YD
3 & 13 - UCF 49(13:28 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 49. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Roberson at SMU 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 36(13:17 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to SMU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at SMU 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 34(12:30 - 1st) R.O'Keefe rushed to SMU 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Roberson; E.Chatman at SMU 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - UCF 30(11:56 - 1st) J.Plumlee scrambles to SMU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman at SMU 28.
|+3 YD
4 & 3 - UCF 28(11:18 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to SMU 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Roberson at SMU 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 25(10:55 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Gamble.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 25(10:50 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to SMU 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at SMU 24.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UCF 24(10:13 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for A.Holler.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UCF 31(10:07 - 1st) C.Boomer 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:02 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(10:02 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at SMU 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - SMU 26(9:46 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 26. Catch made by B.Corrales at SMU 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Perry; A.Montalvo at SMU 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 37(9:27 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 37. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at SMU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - SMU 45(9:09 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at SMU 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 45(8:50 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at SMU 46.
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 46(8:10 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 46. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 46. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Perry at UCF 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 47(7:56 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to UCF 47. Catch made by R.Rice at UCF 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Perry; J.Johnson at UCF 39.
|+39 YD
2 & 2 - SMU 39(7:32 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to UCF End Zone for 39 yards. V.Gardner for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:27 - 1st) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 1st) B.Hall kicks 61 yards from SMU 35 to the UCF 4. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by R.Roberson at UCF 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 23(7:21 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 23. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; R.Roberson at UCF 28.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UCF 28(6:52 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - UCF 28(6:46 - 1st) J.Plumlee scrambles to UCF 32 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Reid at UCF 32.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UCF 32(6:11 - 1st) M.McCarthy punts 48 yards to SMU 20 Center-UCF. Fair catch by M.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 20(6:04 - 1st) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at SMU 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - SMU 29(5:49 - 1st) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at SMU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 32(5:35 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for B.Corrales.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SMU 32(5:30 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass INTERCEPTED at UCF 42. Intercepted by D.Brown at UCF 42. Tackled by SMU at UCF 42. PENALTY on UCF-M.Alexander Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 37(5:07 - 1st) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash; R.Barber at SMU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SMU 36(4:41 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for B.Corrales.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SMU 36(4:37 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 47 yards to UCF 17 Center-SMU. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 17. Tackled by W.Benton at UCF 29.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 29(4:26 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 38 for 9 yards. J.Richardson ran out of bounds.
|-5 YD
2 & 1 - UCF 38(3:58 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 38. Catch made by J.Richardson at UCF 38. Gain of -5 yards. J.Richardson ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - UCF 33(3:23 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 33. Catch made by A.Holler at UCF 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Hall at UCF 37.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UCF 37(2:36 - 1st) M.McCarthy punts 46 yards to SMU 17 Center-UCF. Downed by W.Yates.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 17(2:24 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at SMU 18.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - SMU 18(2:00 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 18. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 18. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at SMU 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 32(1:42 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at SMU 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - SMU 40(1:26 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 40. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Perry; J.Johnson at SMU 48.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 48(1:01 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 48. Catch made by M.Dixon at SMU 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at UCF 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 37(0:40 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for M.Dixon.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 37(0:38 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to UCF 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at UCF 33.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SMU 33(0:26 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for B.Corrales.
|+13 YD
4 & 6 - SMU 33(0:11 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to UCF 33. Catch made by R.Rice at UCF 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at UCF 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 20(15:00 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to UCF 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at UCF 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - SMU 19(14:39 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to UCF 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo; J.Ware at UCF 15.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SMU 15(13:52 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for B.Corrales.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SMU 22(13:47 - 2nd) C.Rogers 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SMU Holder-SMU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:44 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(13:44 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Adimora at UCF 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 31(13:18 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at UCF 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 38(12:51 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Levelston at UCF 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 38(12:15 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 38. Catch made by A.Holler at UCF 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; S.Reid at UCF 42.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UCF 42(11:50 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UCF 42(11:41 - 2nd) M.McCarthy punts 38 yards to SMU 20 Center-UCF. Downed by D.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 20(11:31 - 2nd) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Martinez; D.Corbitt at SMU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SMU 27(10:57 - 2nd) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at SMU 27.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SMU 27(10:29 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SMU 27(10:23 - 2nd) R.Bujcevski punts 49 yards to UCF 24 Center-SMU. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 24. Tackled by A.Moses at UCF 30.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 30(10:13 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Levelston at UCF 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 31(9:25 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 31. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at UCF 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - UCF 36(8:53 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at UCF 41.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 41(8:25 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 41. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 41. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SMU 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 30(8:09 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to SMU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Paul; J.Burns at SMU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UCF 28(7:42 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to SMU 28. Catch made by A.Holler at SMU 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Westfall at SMU 28.
|+25 YD
3 & 8 - UCF 28(7:01 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to SMU 28. Catch made by J.Baker at SMU 28. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Phillips at SMU 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCF 3(6:34 - 2nd) I.Bowser pass complete to SMU 3. Catch made by T.Coles at SMU 3. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SMU 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 3(6:19 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to SMU 1 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Roberson at SMU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UCF 1(5:55 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to SMU End Zone for 1 yards. I.Bowser for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:49 - 2nd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(5:49 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by M.Dixon at SMU 25. Gain of 20 yards. M.Dixon ran out of bounds.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 45(5:37 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 45. Catch made by A.Upshaw at SMU 45. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Adams at UCF 30.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 30(5:22 - 2nd) T.Siggers rushed to UCF 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at UCF 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 19(5:05 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 19(4:57 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to UCF 19. Catch made by A.Upshaw at UCF 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at UCF 11.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 11(4:41 - 2nd) T.Siggers rushed to UCF 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 5.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 5(4:30 - 2nd) T.Siggers rushed to UCF 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SMU 7(3:44 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for T.Siggers.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SMU 7(3:36 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for A.Upshaw.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - SMU 14(3:27 - 2nd) C.Rogers 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SMU Holder-SMU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:24 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(3:24 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; S.Wright at UCF 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 28(2:53 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 28. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at UCF 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 36(2:25 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 36(2:18 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at UCF 36.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UCF 36(1:41 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UCF 36(1:33 - 2nd) M.McCarthy punts 43 yards to SMU 21 Center-UCF. Downed by J.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 21(1:25 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at SMU 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 26(1:07 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at SMU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SMU 28(0:34 - 2nd) T.Mordecai scrambles to SMU 22 for yards. Tackled by UCF at SMU 22. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 33(0:22 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 33. Catch made by B.Corrales at SMU 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at SMU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 46(0:07 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 46(0:06 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 46. Catch made by B.Redding at SMU 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 45.
|Int
3 & 1 - SMU 45(0:01 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass INTERCEPTED at UCF End Zone. Intercepted by D.Wilson at UCF End Zone. Tackled by SMU at UCF End Zone.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the UCF End Zone. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Moses at UCF 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 21(14:53 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 25 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hall at UCF 25.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 25(14:41 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 42 for 17 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at UCF 42.
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 42(14:19 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 42. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 42. Gain of 51 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Roberts at SMU 7.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 7(13:44 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to SMU 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at SMU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 1(13:27 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to SMU End Zone for 1 yards. I.Bowser for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 3rd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(13:14 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at SMU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - SMU 33(12:54 - 3rd) T.Mordecai rushed to SMU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at SMU 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 33(12:32 - 3rd) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at SMU 34.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 34(11:54 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 34. Catch made by N.Matthews-Harris at SMU 34. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at SMU 33.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 33(11:47 - 3rd) R.O'Keefe rushed to SMU 38 for -5 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at SMU 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - UCF 38(11:35 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to SMU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; G.Wiley at SMU 37.
|Sack
3 & 14 - UCF 37(10:27 - 3rd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at SMU 39 for -2 yards (I.Smith)
|Punt
4 & 16 - UCF 39(9:41 - 3rd) A.Osteen punts 36 yards to SMU 3 Center-UCF. Downed by C.Thornton.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 3(9:32 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice. PENALTY on UCF-D.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 18(9:24 - 3rd) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 18 for yards. Tackled by UCF at SMU 21. PENALTY on SMU-B.Hickman Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 19 - SMU 9(9:03 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 9. Catch made by B.Redding at SMU 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at SMU 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - SMU 14(8:40 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 14. Catch made by D.Goffney at SMU 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at SMU 21.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - SMU 21(8:19 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for B.Corrales. PENALTY on UCF-C.Thornton Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36(8:13 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 36. Catch made by A.Upshaw at SMU 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; J.Hodges at UCF 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 46(7:45 - 3rd) T.Mordecai scrambles to UCF 46 for yards. T.Mordecai ran out of bounds. PENALTY on SMU-T.Siggers Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 20 - SMU 44(7:15 - 3rd) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at SMU 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 22 - SMU 42(6:57 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 42. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton; J.Johnson at SMU 48.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - SMU 48(6:33 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Punt
4 & 16 - SMU 48(6:24 - 3rd) R.Bujcevski punts 38 yards to UCF 14 Center-SMU. Fair catch by X.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 14(6:17 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 14. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 14. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at UCF 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 25(6:01 - 3rd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 25(5:52 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at UCF 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 44(5:40 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UCF 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 49(5:05 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to SMU 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Wright; S.Reid at SMU 45.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 45(4:37 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to SMU 29 for 16 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 29(4:21 - 3rd) J.Plumlee scrambles to SMU 27 for yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 28. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - UCF 34(3:46 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to SMU 34. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at SMU 34. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Rogers at SMU 26.
|+26 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 26(3:15 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to SMU 26. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at SMU 26. Gain of 26 yards. R.O'Keefe for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:07 - 3rd) C.Boomer extra point is good. PENALTY on SMU-SMU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(3:07 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by B.Redding at SMU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at SMU 30.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 30(2:51 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 30. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at SMU 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 43(2:27 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for A.Upshaw. PENALTY on UCF-B.Adams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 42(2:21 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to UCF 42. Catch made by B.Redding at UCF 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at UCF 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 26(2:01 - 3rd) T.Mordecai scrambles to UCF 22 for 4 yards. T.Mordecai ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 22(1:38 - 3rd) V.Gardner rushed to UCF 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at UCF 19.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SMU 19(1:04 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for M.Dixon.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - SMU 19(0:56 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 19(0:50 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at UCF 26.
|+33 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 26(0:23 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 26. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 26. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 41(15:00 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to SMU 41. Catch made by K.Gamble at SMU 41. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Phillips at SMU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UCF 36(14:35 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|-3 YD
3 & 5 - UCF 36(14:27 - 4th) J.Plumlee rushed to SMU 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at SMU 39.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - UCF 39(13:40 - 4th) PENALTY on UCF-J.Plumlee Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - UCF 44(13:32 - 4th) A.Osteen punts 40 yards to SMU 4 Center-UCF. Downed by C.Thornton.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 4(13:22 - 4th) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at SMU 6.
|Sack
2 & 8 - SMU 6(12:52 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU End Zone for -6 yards (T.Morris-Brash) SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 4th) B.Hall kicks 73 yards from SMU 20 to the UCF 7. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Palmer at UCF 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 37(12:34 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at UCF 42.
|+58 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 42(12:05 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 42. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 42. Gain of 58 yards. R.O'Keefe for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:51 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Plumlee steps back to pass. Catch made by K.Hudson at SMU 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:51 - 4th) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(11:51 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by T.Siggers at SMU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste; D.Wilson at SMU 34.
|+18 YD
2 & 1 - SMU 34(10:50 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 34. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 34. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 48. PENALTY on UCF-D.Wilson Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 33(11:24 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to UCF 33. Catch made by R.Rice at UCF 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at UCF 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SMU 29(11:07 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Maryland.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SMU 29(11:00 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for T.Siggers.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - SMU 29(10:48 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 29(10:41 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at UCF 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 35(9:59 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Aho; G.Wiley at UCF 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 38(9:22 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at UCF 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 40(8:44 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 40. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 40. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Roberson at UCF 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 45(8:04 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 45. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 45. Gain of 10 yards. J.Baker ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 45(7:25 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to SMU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Aho at SMU 40.
|+30 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 40(6:41 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to SMU 10 for 30 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at SMU 10.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 10(5:55 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to SMU 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Massey; J.Rogers at SMU 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 3(5:33 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to SMU End Zone for 3 yards. I.Bowser for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:27 - 4th) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 4th) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25(5:27 - 4th) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for N.Matthews-Harris.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 25(5:22 - 4th) P.Stone rushed to SMU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by UCF at SMU 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 34(5:03 - 4th) P.Stone rushed to SMU 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at SMU 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35(4:40 - 4th) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 35. Catch made by B.Corrales at SMU 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at SMU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SMU 42(4:18 - 4th) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for B.Corrales.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - SMU 42(4:12 - 4th) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 42. Catch made by D.Goffney at SMU 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by UCF at SMU 46. PENALTY on SMU-T.McDaniel Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - SMU 27(3:50 - 4th) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|Punt
4 & 18 - SMU 27(3:43 - 4th) R.Bujcevski punts 44 yards to UCF 29 Center-SMU. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 29. Tackled by R.Roberson; A.Moses at UCF 31.
|Result
|Play
|-11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 31(3:32 - 4th) UCF rushed to UCF 20 for -11 yards. Tackled by SMU at UCF 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 21 - UCF 20(2:55 - 4th) T.Castellanos rushed to UCF 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Burns at UCF 22.
|+8 YD
3 & 19 - UCF 22(2:10 - 4th) T.Castellanos pass complete to UCF 22. Catch made by X.Townsend at UCF 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Moses at UCF 30.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UCF 30(1:39 - 4th) M.McCarthy punts 32 yards to SMU 38 Center-UCF. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 38(1:28 - 4th) P.Stone pass complete to SMU 38. Catch made by C.Wheaton at SMU 38. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by W.Wells at UCF 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 45(1:14 - 4th) P.Stone steps back to pass. P.Stone pass incomplete intended for SMU.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 45(1:01 - 4th) P.Stone pass complete to UCF 45. Catch made by C.Wheaton at UCF 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 38.
|+29 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 38(0:39 - 4th) P.Stone pass complete to UCF 38. Catch made by N.Matthews-Harris at UCF 38. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at UCF 9.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 9(0:25 - 4th) P.Stone pass complete to UCF 9. Catch made by T.Knox at UCF 9. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Adams; D.Henderson at UCF 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 1(0:05 - 4th) C.Wheaton rushed to UCF 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Wells at UCF 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - SMU 2(0:01 - 4th) P.Stone rushed to UCF End Zone for 2 yards. P.Stone for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
