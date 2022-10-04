|
|
|LVILLE
|UVA
Louisville, Virginia clash with both seeking first ACC victory
Two programs looking for their first Atlantic Coast Conference victory of the season meet on Saturday afternoon when Louisville visits Virginia in Charlottesville, Va.
A win by the Cavaliers (2-3, 0-2) would be the first in the ACC under coach Tony Elliott, while a win by the Cardinals (2-3, 0-3) might cool down the hot seat for fourth-year coach Scott Satterfield.
Virginia is coming off a lackluster 38-17 defeat at Duke, its first against the Blue Devils since 2014. The Cavaliers gave up 248 yards on the ground and turned the ball over twice.
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong's struggles continued as he completed just 19 of 37 passes, the fourth straight game he has been under 55 percent in Elliott's offense. He finished at 65.2 percent in 2021.
"We're not playing smart football," Elliott said. "We're not playing complementary football, and we're struggling when the bullets start flying to just come together as a team, hunker down, battle for each other."
Armstrong needs two touchdown passes to pass Matt Schaub (56) for the Virginia career record.
Louisville has its own concerns in the passing game with quarterback Malik Cunningham experiencing "concussion-like symptoms" after last Saturday's 34-33 loss at Boston College, according to Satterfield.
Cunningham visited the medical tent in the third quarter after a hit to the head on a targeting penalty but played two more series before taking another hit and exiting the field with a trainer.
"It was the next hit. I didn't even see it," Satterfield told reporters Tuesday.
Cunningham, who is questionable for Saturday, passed for 186 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 62 yards and three scores before leaving the game. Backup Brock Domann completed only 1 of 8 passes for 19 yards with a pick.
Satterfield, now 20-22 at Louisville, said he plans to be more involved with the defense and special teams moving forward.
"Losing games," he answered when asked why he was making the change. "That's it."
The all-time series is tied 5-5. Virginia scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to win 34-33 at Louisville last season.
--Field Level Media
|
B. Domann
19 QB
275 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 71 RuYds, RuTD
|
B. Armstrong
5 QB
313 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, -7 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|17
|Rushing
|9
|2
|Passing
|12
|13
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|473
|319
|Total Plays
|76
|59
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|198
|6
|Rush Attempts
|46
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|0.2
|Yards Passing
|275
|313
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|24-34
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|8-66
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.3
|4-44.3
|Return Yards
|-12
|5
|Punts - Returns
|3-4
|2-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2--16
|2--11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|275
|PASS YDS
|313
|
|
|198
|RUSH YDS
|6
|
|
|473
|TOTAL YDS
|319
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|17/30
|275
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Cooley 23 RB
|T. Cooley
|18
|77
|1
|13
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|9
|71
|1
|44
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|11
|29
|1
|9
|
M. Turner 20 RB
|M. Turner
|7
|23
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hudson 0 WR
|T. Hudson
|12
|7
|101
|0
|23
|
M. Ford 5 TE
|M. Ford
|8
|4
|93
|1
|32
|
A. Huggins-Bruce 9 WR
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|4
|4
|53
|0
|28
|
D. Martin 45 TE
|D. Martin
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
M. Turner 20 RB
|M. Turner
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 WR
|J. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Clark 13 DB
|K. Clark
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Minkins 5 DB
|J. Minkins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Riley 3 CB
|Q. Riley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brownlee 12 DB
|J. Brownlee
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Griffin 26 DB
|M. Griffin
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Reiger 95 DL
|M. Reiger
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 1 LB
|M. Sanogo
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gillotte 9 DL
|A. Gillotte
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Tell 99 DL
|D. Tell
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Perry 10 DB
|B. Perry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dawson 93 DL
|J. Dawson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Puryear 41 DL
|R. Puryear
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cloyd 23 LB
|K. Cloyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jones 11 LB
|D. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|2/2
|23
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Vassett 49 P
|M. Vassett
|4
|42.3
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|3
|1.3
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|24/34
|313
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Brown 20 RB
|X. Brown
|4
|7
|0
|7
|
P. Jones 2 RB
|P. Jones
|6
|6
|0
|4
|
M. Hollins 7 RB
|M. Hollins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 0 RB
|C. Brown
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|14
|-7
|1
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Thompson 99 WR
|K. Thompson
|13
|9
|98
|0
|16
|
D. Wicks 3 WR
|D. Wicks
|7
|4
|69
|1
|40
|
L. Davis Jr. 1 WR
|L. Davis Jr.
|4
|4
|52
|0
|25
|
S. Wood Jr. 44 TE
|S. Wood Jr.
|3
|3
|48
|0
|27
|
D. Starling 6 WR
|D. Starling
|3
|2
|35
|0
|22
|
G. Misch 85 TE
|G. Misch
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. Jones 2 RB
|P. Jones
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jackson 7 LB
|J. Jackson
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 3 DB
|A. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Ahern 33 LB
|J. Ahern
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanker 20 DB
|J. Sanker
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson Sr. 21 DB
|D. Johnson Sr.
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clary 0 DB
|A. Clary
|3-5
|0.0
|1
|
F. Cypress II 23 DB
|F. Cypress II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Stewart 13 LB
|H. Stewart
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
O. Agunloye 19 DL
|O. Agunloye
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
X. Brown 20 RB
|X. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diatta 18 DL
|M. Diatta
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Butler 82 LB
|K. Butler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carter 96 LB
|B. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. King 9 DB
|C. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 95 DL
|D. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson III 78 OL
|J. Johnson III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 90 DL
|J. Carter
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
P. Akere 1 LB
|P. Akere
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 LB
|C. Bennett Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bratton 8 CB
|D. Bratton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smiley III 10 DT
|B. Smiley III
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Bettridge 17 K
|W. Bettridge
|1/1
|47
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Sparks 39 P
|D. Sparks
|4
|44.3
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Starling 6 WR
|D. Starling
|3
|23.3
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Davies 26 WR
|E. Davies
|2
|8.0
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Smiley; N.Jackson at LOU 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 28(14:23 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at LOU 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - LVILLE 30(13:41 - 1st) B.Domann scrambles to LOU 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by UVA at LOU 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - LVILLE 34(13:23 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 46 yards to UVA 20 Center-J.Williams. E.Davies returned punt from the UVA 20. Tackled by D.Martin at UVA 36.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 36(13:06 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 36. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at UVA 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 47(12:41 - 1st) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at UVA 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 48(12:19 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to UVA 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Gillotte at UVA 49.
|+25 YD
3 & 8 - UVA 49(11:39 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 49. Catch made by L.Davis at UVA 49. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at LOU 26.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 26(11:09 - 1st) B.Armstrong rushed to LOU 28 for -2 yards. LOU ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - UVA 28(10:33 - 1st) X.Brown rushed to LOU 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at LOU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - UVA 29(9:57 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - UVA 37(9:51 - 1st) W.Bettridge 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Byrne Holder-UVA.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 38(9:37 - 1st) X.Brown rushed to UVA 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Perry; M.Sanogo at UVA 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - UVA 45(9:07 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 45. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at UVA 50.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UVA 50(8:37 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 45 for -5 yards (J.Dawson)
|+16 YD
2 & 15 - UVA 45(7:49 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 45. Catch made by S.Wood at UVA 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at LOU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 39(7:29 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Starling.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 39(7:22 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to LOU 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Reiger at LOU 40.
|+40 YD
3 & 11 - UVA 40(6:50 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to LOU 40. Catch made by D.Wicks at LOU 40. Gain of 40 yards. D.Wicks for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LOU-T.Reid Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(6:42 - 1st) W.Bettridge extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 1st) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(6:42 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson; A.Clary at LOU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 25(6:10 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; B.Smiley at LOU 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LVILLE 25(5:23 - 1st) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LVILLE 25(5:16 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 38 yards to UVA 37 Center-J.Williams. Fair catch by E.Davies.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 37(5:07 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to UVA 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Puryear at UVA 37.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 37(4:33 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 37. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 37. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at LOU 48.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 48(4:08 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to LOU 48. Catch made by K.Thompson at LOU 48. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at LOU 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 32(3:49 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to LOU 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at LOU 28.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 28(3:12 - 1st) B.Armstrong rushed to LOU 18 for 10 yards. B.Armstrong FUMBLES forced by J.Minkins. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-D.Tell at LOU 18. Tackled by UVA at LOU 18.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 18(3:00 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at LOU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LVILLE 21(2:22 - 1st) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LVILLE 21(2:13 - 1st) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson. PENALTY on UVA-K.Butler Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(2:10 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at LOU 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 39(1:34 - 1st) M.Turner rushed to LOU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson; J.Sanker at LOU 43.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LVILLE 43(1:10 - 1st) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - LVILLE 43(1:07 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 37 yards to UVA 20 Center-J.Williams. Downed by D.Hutchinson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 20(0:56 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to UVA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at UVA 20.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 20(0:22 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - UVA 20(0:17 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 20. Catch made by L.Davis at UVA 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery; J.Minkins at UVA 27.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - UVA 27(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on UVA-S.Wilson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UVA 22(15:00 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 46 yards to LOU 32 Center-L.Byrne. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 32. Tackled by S.Wilson at LOU 33.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(14:49 - 2nd) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 33. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at LOU 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 50(14:29 - 2nd) B.Domann rushed to UVA 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Butler at UVA 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LVILLE 45(14:10 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for M.Ford.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - LVILLE 45(14:02 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to UVA 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at UVA 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(13:40 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to UVA 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ahern at UVA 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - LVILLE 35(12:51 - 2nd) B.Domann pass complete to UVA 35. Catch made by T.Hudson at UVA 35. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Johnson at UVA 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - LVILLE 29(12:30 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to UVA 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Clary; J.Carter at UVA 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(11:55 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for M.Ford.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 24(11:45 - 2nd) B.Domann pass complete to UVA 24. Catch made by T.Hudson at UVA 24. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 7(11:19 - 2nd) B.Domann rushed to UVA 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ahern at UVA 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LVILLE 6(10:37 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for M.Ford.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LVILLE 6(10:32 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for M.Ford.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - LVILLE 13(10:23 - 2nd) J.Turner 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Williams Holder-B.Hodges.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 2nd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 25(10:19 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UVA 25(10:15 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 23 for -2 yards (D.Tell)
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UVA 23(9:34 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UVA 23(9:15 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 39 yards to LOU 38 Center-L.Byrne. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 38. Tackled by C.Chalmers at LOU 43. PENALTY on UVA-C.Chalmers Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(9:15 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 48(9:09 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to UVA 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Agunloye at UVA 49.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - LVILLE 49(8:26 - 2nd) B.Domann rushed to UVA 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ahern at UVA 44.
|+44 YD
4 & 2 - LVILLE 44(8:00 - 2nd) B.Domann rushed to UVA End Zone for 44 yards. B.Domann for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:51 - 2nd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 2nd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(7:51 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 25. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at UVA 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - UVA 32(7:26 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin; D.Jones at UVA 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UVA 34(7:10 - 2nd) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Reiger at UVA 34. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UVA 34(6:36 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 37 yards to LOU 29 Center-L.Byrne. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(6:24 - 2nd) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 29. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 29. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at LOU 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(5:52 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to UVA 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at UVA 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - LVILLE 46(5:17 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to UVA 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Akere; D.Bratton at UVA 41.
|Int
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(4:44 - 2nd) B.Domann pass INTERCEPTED at UVA 24. Intercepted by A.Clary at UVA 24. Tackled by LOU at UVA 50.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 50(4:33 - 2nd) X.Brown rushed to UVA 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by Y.Diaby at UVA 50.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 50(3:53 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 50. Catch made by G.Misch at UVA 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at LOU 44.
|Int
3 & 4 - UVA 44(3:15 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass INTERCEPTED at LOU 31. Intercepted by J.Brownlee at LOU 31. Tackled by D.Davis at LOU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(3:04 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; J.Johnson at LOU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LVILLE 38(2:33 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - LVILLE 38(2:25 - 2nd) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 38. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(1:53 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to UVA 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett; S.Agunloye at UVA 43.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - LVILLE 43(1:34 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for LOU. PENALTY on LOU-T.Reid Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - LVILLE 47(1:26 - 2nd) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 47. Catch made by M.Turner at LOU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at UVA 47.
|+18 YD
3 & 11 - LVILLE 47(1:18 - 2nd) B.Domann pass complete to UVA 47. Catch made by T.Hudson at UVA 47. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.King at UVA 29.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(0:54 - 2nd) B.Domann pass complete to UVA 29. Catch made by M.Ford at UVA 29. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at UVA 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 4(0:31 - 2nd) M.Turner rushed to UVA 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson; J.Carter at UVA 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LVILLE 2(0:24 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LVILLE 2(0:19 - 2nd) B.Domann rushed to UVA 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Smiley; N.Jackson at UVA 2.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - LVILLE 9(0:02 - 2nd) J.Turner 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Williams Holder-LOU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 64 yards from LOU 35 to the UVA 1. D.Starling returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Clark; M.Dallas at UVA 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 13(14:56 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 13. Catch made by L.Davis at UVA 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley at UVA 19.
|Sack
2 & 4 - UVA 19(14:28 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 15 for -4 yards (M.Montgomery)
|Sack
3 & 8 - UVA 15(13:51 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 11 for -4 yards (A.Gillotte)
|Penalty
4 & 12 - UVA 11(13:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on UVA-UVA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 17 - UVA 6(13:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on UVA-A.Livingston False Start 3 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 20 - UVA 3(13:10 - 3rd) D.Sparks punts 55 yards to LOU 42 Center-L.Byrne. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 42. Tackled by A.Livingston; K.Cross at LOU 40.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(12:44 - 3rd) B.Domann rushed to LOU 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at LOU 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 45(12:17 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker; J.Jackson at LOU 47.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - LVILLE 47(11:44 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 47. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 47. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at UVA 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(11:09 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to UVA 40. Catch made by T.Hudson at UVA 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UVA 32.
|+32 YD
2 & 2 - LVILLE 32(10:45 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to UVA 32. Catch made by M.Ford at UVA 32. Gain of 32 yards. M.Ford for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:35 - 3rd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the UVA End Zone. D.Starling returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Brownlee at UVA 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(10:29 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 25. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at UVA 31.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - UVA 31(10:09 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 31. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 31. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at UVA 44.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 44(9:41 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 44. Catch made by L.Davis at UVA 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 42(9:14 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 42(9:08 - 3rd) B.Armstrong rushed to LOU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at LOU 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - UVA 42(8:34 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to LOU 42. Catch made by P.Jones at LOU 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; J.Brownlee at LOU 37.
|+11 YD
4 & 5 - UVA 37(7:49 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to LOU 37. Catch made by D.Wicks at LOU 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley at LOU 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 26(7:13 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis. PENALTY on LOU-J.Minkins Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 11(7:05 - 3rd) B.Armstrong rushed to LOU End Zone for 11 yards. B.Armstrong for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:58 - 3rd) W.Bettridge extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:58 - 3rd) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(6:58 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; N.Jackson at LOU 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 25(6:29 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at LOU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LVILLE 32(5:56 - 3rd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for J.Carter.
|Punt
4 & 3 - LVILLE 32(5:39 - 3rd) M.Vassett punts 48 yards to UVA 20 Center-J.Williams. E.Davies returned punt from the UVA 20. Tackled by M.Dallas at UVA 20. PENALTY on LOU-M.Dallas Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(5:31 - 3rd) T.Cooley rushed to UVA 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UVA 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(5:19 - 3rd) B.Domann rushed to UVA 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UVA 43.
|+23 YD
2 & 6 - LVILLE 43(5:01 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to UVA 43. Catch made by T.Hudson at UVA 43. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(4:23 - 3rd) T.Cooley rushed to UVA 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at UVA 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - LVILLE 12(3:36 - 3rd) T.Cooley rushed to UVA 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Akere; D.Johnson at UVA 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 10(2:49 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to UVA 7 for yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UVA 7. PENALTY on LOU-T.Reid Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - LVILLE 20(2:18 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to UVA 20. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at UVA 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker; J.Jackson at UVA 11.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - LVILLE 11(1:53 - 3rd) PENALTY on LOU-LOU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - LVILLE 16(1:44 - 3rd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson. PENALTY on UVA-A.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 2(1:36 - 3rd) T.Cooley rushed to UVA 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson; A.Clary at UVA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LVILLE 1(0:59 - 3rd) T.Cooley rushed to UVA End Zone for 1 yards. T.Cooley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 3rd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(0:54 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 25. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at UVA 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UVA 34(0:34 - 3rd) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Diaby at UVA 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 38(0:13 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 38. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at UVA 49.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 49(15:00 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 49. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Cloyd at LOU 36. PENALTY on UVA-X.Brown Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 49(14:30 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 49(14:25 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 49. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at LOU 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UVA 43(13:55 - 4th) X.Brown rushed to LOU 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Tell at LOU 42.
|Sack
4 & 1 - UVA 42(13:15 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 47 for -11 yards (M.Reiger)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(13:11 - 4th) M.Turner rushed to UVA 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by H.Stewart at UVA 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - LVILLE 38(12:46 - 4th) M.Turner rushed to UVA 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Stewart; K.Butler at UVA 35.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(12:21 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to UVA 35. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at UVA 35. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UVA 7.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - LVILLE 7(11:47 - 4th) PENALTY on UVA-S.Agunloye Defensive Offside 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 3(11:47 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to UVA 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at UVA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LVILLE 1(11:10 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to UVA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Jordan for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UVA-UVA Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(11:03 - 4th) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 4th) B.Travelstead kicks 3 yards from UVA 3 to the UVA End Zone. D.Starling returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Travelstead at UVA 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(10:55 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 33(10:52 - 4th) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at UVA 37.
|+27 YD
3 & 6 - LVILLE 37(10:20 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 37. Catch made by S.Wood at UVA 37. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley at LOU 36.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(10:04 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to LOU 36. Catch made by D.Starling at LOU 36. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 14(9:43 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to LOU 14. Catch made by S.Wood at LOU 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at LOU 9.
|Sack
2 & Goal - LVILLE 9(9:21 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at LOU 18 for -9 yards (Y.Abdullah)
|+13 YD
3 & 14 - LVILLE 18(8:49 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to LOU 18. Catch made by D.Starling at LOU 18. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley at LOU 5.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - LVILLE 5(8:30 - 4th) M.Hollins rushed to LOU 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at LOU 5.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 5(8:11 - 4th) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Diatta at LOU 9.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - LVILLE 9(7:25 - 4th) B.Domann rushed to LOU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at LOU 12.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - LVILLE 12(6:53 - 4th) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 21 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Clary; D.Bratton at LOU 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 21(6:08 - 4th) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett; D.Davis at LOU 24.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 24(5:28 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 24. Catch made by D.Martin at LOU 24. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; F.Cypress at LOU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(4:46 - 4th) M.Turner rushed to LOU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Stewart at LOU 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 46(4:01 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Agunloye at LOU 47.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - LVILLE 47(3:53 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 47. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 44. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(2:58 - 4th) M.Turner rushed to UVA 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; S.Agunloye at UVA 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - LVILLE 40(2:05 - 4th) M.Turner rushed to UVA 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; S.Agunloye at UVA 39.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - LVILLE 39(1:50 - 4th) T.Cooley rushed to UVA 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Clary; D.Johnson at UVA 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(1:12 - 4th) T.Cooley rushed to UVA 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UVA 26.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - LVILLE 26(0:27 - 4th) LOU kneels at the UVA 28.
