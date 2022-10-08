|
CJ Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio St tops Michigan St 49-20
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) C.J. Stroud lofted a pass to his left, slightly short of Marvin Harrison Jr. and the son of a former NFL star did the rest.
Harrison made a twisting, leaping catch to snag a football that was near his right cleat for his third touchdown to help Stroud tie a school record with six touchdown passes as No. 3 Ohio State coasted to a 49-20 win over Michigan State on Saturday.
''If they saw my face on camera, I was like, `What was that?''' coach Ryan Day said. ''That was a tremendous catch. We do see things in practice, but that was special.''
The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) scored on their opening drive for the fifth straight game when Harrison caught his first of three touchdowns.
It was an impressive performance by an offense without injured receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Miyan Williams.
How good would Ohio State be at full strength?
''It's scary to me so I can only imagine what it's like for the rest of the country,'' said Harrison, who had seven catches for 118 yards and three scores for the third time in seven games.
TreVeyon Henderson ran for 118 yards and a touchdown before limping off the field with an apparent right leg injury in the third quarter.
With an abundance of caution, Day kept him on the sideline.
''If it was a different game, he probably would've come back in,'' Day said.
The Spartans (2-4, 0-3) have lost four straight after winning their first two games this season.
''I'm not really happy right now and I'm going to keep it short,'' coach Mel Tucker told reporters.
Stroud was 21 of 26 for 361 yards. He became the first player in program history to throw six touchdowns in three games, a feat he pulled off in consecutive games against Michigan State.
''What can you say about somebody who throwing it like that in 20 mph wind?'' Day asked.
Stroud threw an interception for the third straight game and the latest was returned 32 yards by Charles Brantley to pull the Spartans into a 7-all tie.
Emeka Egbuka had five receptions for 143 yards and a score, a 69-yard catch on Stroud's first throw after his Pick-6 in the second quarter.
Payton Thorne was 11 of 18 for 113 yards with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed to pull the Spartans within eight points early in the second quarter before they gave up 28 straight points in the lopsided game.
Michigan State has already lost twice as many games as it did last season.
''It's very tough,'' Thorne said. ''It's not something you want to go through. It's not easy.''
Thorne, who threw an interception, could not rely on a running game that gained just 7 yards against the Buckeyes.
SEA OF RED
Michigan State's disappointing season and the proximity to Ohio led to a lot of Buckeyes fans watching the game at Spartan Stadium.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ohio State: The Buckeyes are the first Big Ten team to score 45-plus points in five straight games since Michigan did it, closing the 1946 season and picking it up again in 1947, and it will take quite a defense to slow them down.
''It all starts with the physicality up front and running the football effectively,'' Day said. ''That opens up everything else.''
Michigan State: A potentially promising season is crumbling for Tucker, who does not seem to have answers to fix his team's many problems on both sides of the ball. The Spartans were No. 15 in the preseason AP Top 25 and were No. 11 before losing the first of four straight games at Washington.
''I'm not looking to make any changes from a coaching standpoint at all,'' Tucker said.
INJURY REPORT
Ohio State: Williams and Smith-Njigba did not make the trip to Michigan State due to undisclosed injuries.
Michigan State: Jaden Mangham was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being carted off the field with an injury. The freshman safety appeared to take the brunt of a collision when he tackled Henderson late in the first quarter. As the cart approached the tunnel, Mangham flashed a thumbs up for the cheering crowd.
''Jaden Mangham was in the locker room with us just now with his teammates,'' Tucker said.
UP NEXT
Ohio State: A bye week comes at a good time to rest a banged-up backfield before hosting Iowa on Oct. 22 and playing the next week at No. 10 Penn State.
Michigan State: Hosts Wisconsin, another struggling team that is is led by an interim coach, in what seems like an opportunity to earn a desperately needed win.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|12
|Rushing
|10
|1
|Passing
|17
|8
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|614
|202
|Total Plays
|74
|48
|Avg Gain
|8.3
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|237
|7
|Rush Attempts
|46
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|0.4
|Yards Passing
|377
|195
|Comp. - Att.
|23-28
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|12.9
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-55
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|7
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|6
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-52.0
|7-48.9
|Return Yards
|1
|50
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|2-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-32
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|377
|PASS YDS
|195
|
|
|237
|RUSH YDS
|7
|
|
|614
|TOTAL YDS
|202
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|19
|118
|1
|26
|
D. Hayden 5 RB
|D. Hayden
|14
|70
|0
|12
|
X. Johnson 10 WR
|X. Johnson
|3
|23
|0
|8
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|2
|19
|0
|16
|
T. Caffey 28 RB
|T. Caffey
|4
|9
|0
|4
|
K. McCord 6 QB
|K. McCord
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Rossi 34 TE
|M. Rossi
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|7
|5
|143
|1
|69
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|9
|7
|131
|3
|32
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|4
|4
|81
|1
|51
|
R. Stocksdale 87 WR
|R. Stocksdale
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Stover 8 TE
|C. Stover
|4
|3
|6
|0
|5
|
J. Ballard 9 WR
|J. Ballard
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Scott Jr. 88 TE
|G. Scott Jr.
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Eichenberg 35 LB
|T. Eichenberg
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Trayanum 19 LB
|C. Trayanum
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 15 S
|T. McCalister
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hall Jr. 51 DT
|M. Hall Jr.
|2-1
|2.5
|0
|
R. Hickman 14 S
|R. Hickman
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 18 CB
|J. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burke 10 CB
|D. Burke
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 4 CB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Simon 30 LB
|C. Simon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Martinez 13 S
|C. Martinez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vincent 6 DT
|T. Vincent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cage 86 DT
|J. Cage
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Williams 91 DT
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 26 CB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Styles 20 S
|S. Styles
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sawyer 33 DE
|J. Sawyer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Curry 92 DE
|C. Curry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 9 DE
|Z. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McKenzie 90 DT
|J. McKenzie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Chambers 22 LB
|S. Chambers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hamilton 58 DT
|T. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ransom 12 S
|L. Ransom
|0-3
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 95 K
|N. Ruggles
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Mirco 29 P
|J. Mirco
|3
|52.0
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Trayanum 19 LB
|C. Trayanum
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|5
|7
|0
|6
|
J. Simmons 22 RB
|J. Simmons
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
H. Joiner 2 RB
|H. Joiner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|7
|-23
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|7
|4
|67
|1
|24
|
M. Foster 83 WR
|M. Foster
|3
|3
|54
|1
|25
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|7
|6
|40
|0
|14
|
G. Bernard 5 WR
|G. Bernard
|4
|3
|28
|0
|23
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. McDonald 85 WR
|C. McDonald
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Carr 6 TE
|M. Carr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Speed 6 CB
|A. Speed
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mangham 1 S
|J. Mangham
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 33 DB
|K. Brooks
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brantley 0 CB
|C. Brantley
|3-5
|0.0
|1
|
J. White 30 CB
|J. White
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 13 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 41 DT
|D. Harmon
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
M. Hansen 97 DT
|M. Hansen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallory 94 DT
|D. Mallory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gaoteote 10 LB
|M. Gaoteote
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Young 18 DE
|Z. Young
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grose 15 S
|A. Grose
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tatum 21 DB
|D. Tatum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dunn 98 DE
|A. Dunn
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fletcher 5 DE
|M. Fletcher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 7 LB
|A. Brule
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Windmon 4 LB
|J. Windmon
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Barrow 8 DT
|S. Barrow
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Stone 19 K
|J. Stone
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|7
|48.9
|5
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Henry 11 WR
|T. Henry
|4
|24.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
C. McDonald 85 WR
|C. McDonald
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 54 yards from OSU 35 to the MSU 11. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(15:00 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at MSU 36.
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 36(14:33 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 36. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 36. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at OSU 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 44(14:09 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to OSU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Harrison; L.Ransom at OSU 41.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MICHST 41(13:31 - 1st) P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed. Tackled by OSU at OSU 37. PENALTY on MSU-J.Reed Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 7 - MICHST 41(13:16 - 1st) P.Thorne pass INTERCEPTED at OSU End Zone. Intercepted by L.Ransom at OSU End Zone. Tackled by MSU at OSU End Zone. Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(13:10 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 20. Catch made by T.Henderson at OSU 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon; C.Brantley at OSU 18.
|+16 YD
2 & 12 - OHIOST 18(12:37 - 1st) E.Egbuka rushed to OSU 34 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Brooks at OSU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(12:17 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 34(12:13 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to MSU 40 for 26 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at MSU 40.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(11:54 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 40. Catch made by E.Egbuka at MSU 40. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mangham at MSU 16.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(11:27 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 16. Catch made by C.Stover at MSU 16. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 19.
|+19 YD
2 & 13 - OHIOST 19(10:55 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 19. Catch made by M.Harrison at MSU 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Harrison for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MSU-C.Brantley Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(10:50 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(10:50 - 1st) P.Thorne rushed to MSU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman; L.Ransom at MSU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MICHST 33(10:22 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MICHST 33(10:15 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for M.Carr. PENALTY on MSU-J.Horst Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MICHST 33(10:09 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 57 yards to OSU 10 Center-MSU. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 10(10:02 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham at OSU 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - OHIOST 18(9:39 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 18. Catch made by C.Stover at OSU 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at OSU 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(9:16 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Young; B.VanSumeren at OSU 25.
|Int
2 & 7 - OHIOST 25(8:40 - 1st) C.Stroud pass INTERCEPTED at OSU 32. Intercepted by C.Brantley at OSU 32. C.Brantley for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:32 - 1st) J.Stone extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(8:32 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; S.Barrow at OSU 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - OHIOST 24(7:59 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham at OSU 31.
|+69 YD
3 & 4 - OHIOST 31(7:22 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 31. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 31. Gain of 69 yards. E.Egbuka for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 59 yards from OSU 35 to the MSU 6. Fair catch by T.Henry.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(7:11 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Vincent at MSU 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - MICHST 20(6:40 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 20. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg; S.Chambers at MSU 25.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MICHST 25(6:09 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman. PENALTY on OSU-C.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(5:56 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 40. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 40. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hickman at OSU 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 46(5:21 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to OSU 46. Catch made by T.Mosley at OSU 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.McCalister at OSU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MICHST 40(5:05 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Mosley. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - MICHST 40(4:58 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to OSU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman; J.Sawyer at OSU 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(4:48 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to OSU 35. Catch made by T.Mosley at OSU 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.McCalister at OSU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MICHST 31(4:04 - 1st) P.Thorne scrambles to OSU 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 31.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MICHST 31(3:12 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at OSU 38 for -7 yards (M.Hall; T.Eichenberg)
|Punt
4 & 13 - MICHST 38(2:20 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 36 yards to OSU 2 Center-MSU. Downed by T.Henry.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 2(2:13 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham at OSU 8.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 8(1:43 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 21 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham at OSU 21.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 21(1:29 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.White at OSU 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(1:08 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 33. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Brooks at OSU 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 39(0:52 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; J.Windmon at OSU 42.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OHIOST 42(0:17 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon; J.Windmon at OSU 42.
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - OHIOST 42(15:00 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at OSU 49.
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(14:38 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 49. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 49. Gain of 51 yards. J.Fleming for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:29 - 2nd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:29 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the MSU End Zone. T.Henry returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Burke; C.Simon at MSU 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 24(14:23 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste; R.Hickman at MSU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MICHST 30(13:56 - 2nd) P.Thorne rushed to MSU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Burke at MSU 30.
|+24 YD
3 & 4 - MICHST 30(13:19 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to OSU 46. Catch made by J.Reed at OSU 46. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 46. PENALTY on OSU-C.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 46(13:03 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to OSU 46. Catch made by J.Reed at OSU 46. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hickman at OSU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MICHST 41(12:33 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to OSU 35 for yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 35. PENALTY on MSU-J.Horst Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - MICHST 49(12:17 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 49. Catch made by G.Bernard at MSU 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Brown at MSU 48. PENALTY on OSU-C.Brown Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(11:50 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to OSU 36. Catch made by T.Mosley at OSU 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.McCalister at OSU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MICHST 33(11:19 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MICHST 33(11:13 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at OSU 41 for yards (M.Hall) PENALTY on OSU-Z.Harrison Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 18(10:48 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to OSU 18. Catch made by J.Reed at OSU 18. Gain of 18 yards. J.Reed for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(10:43 - 2nd) J.Stone extra point is no good
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 2nd) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(10:43 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley; B.VanSumeren at OSU 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(10:01 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; A.Dunn at OSU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OHIOST 38(9:16 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+32 YD
3 & 8 - OHIOST 38(9:13 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 38. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 38. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 30.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(8:50 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 30. Catch made by J.Fleming at MSU 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at MSU 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(8:19 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to MSU 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 11.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - OHIOST 11(7:41 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka. PENALTY on MSU-B.Wright Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 6(7:41 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 6. Catch made by C.Stover at MSU 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Speed; J.White at MSU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 1(7:10 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to MSU End Zone for 1 yards. T.Henderson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:05 - 2nd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:05 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 60 yards from OSU 35 to the MSU 5. T.Henry returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Hicks at MSU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(7:00 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 27(6:55 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 27. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Burke; L.Ransom at MSU 33.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MICHST 33(6:15 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for M.Carr.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MICHST 33(6:07 - 2nd) B.Baringer punts 59 yards to OSU 8 Center-MSU. E.Egbuka returned punt from the OSU 8. Tackled by C.McDonald at OSU 9.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 9(5:56 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; S.Barrow at OSU 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 13(5:29 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at OSU 18.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 18(4:42 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 18. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at OSU 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(4:12 - 2nd) X.Johnson rushed to OSU 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at OSU 38.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - OHIOST 38(3:32 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 48 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Brooks at OSU 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(3:10 - 2nd) E.Egbuka rushed to MSU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley; M.Fletcher at MSU 49.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 49(2:30 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 49. Catch made by E.Egbuka at MSU 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley; A.Grose at MSU 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(2:02 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to MSU 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; J.White at MSU 28.
|+28 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 28(1:28 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 28. Catch made by M.Harrison at MSU 28. Gain of 28 yards. M.Harrison for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 2nd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 59 yards from OSU 35 to the MSU 6. T.Henry returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Simon at MSU 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(1:14 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 29 for -7 yards (M.Hall)
|Penalty
2 & 17 - MICHST 29(0:44 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSU-K.Coleman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 22 - MICHST 24(0:20 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 24. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at MSU 32.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Stone kicks 64 yards from MSU 35 to the OSU 1. C.Trayanum returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.White at OSU 8. PENALTY on OSU-OSU Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 4(14:49 - 3rd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at OSU 5.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - OHIOST 5(14:08 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; A.Dunn at OSU 11.
|+20 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 11(13:31 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 11. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 11. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.White at OSU 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(13:05 - 3rd) X.Johnson rushed to OSU 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.White at OSU 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 38(12:25 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; M.Hansen at OSU 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(11:48 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 44. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MSU at MSU 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(11:24 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud sacked at MSU 48 for -4 yards (D.Harmon)
|+14 YD
2 & 14 - OHIOST 48(11:08 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 48. Catch made by E.Egbuka at MSU 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.White; C.Brantley at MSU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(10:15 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to MSU 34 for yards. Tackled by J.Windmon; D.Harmon at MSU 34. PENALTY on MSU-D.Harmon Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 19(9:54 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 19. Catch made by M.Harrison at MSU 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Harrison for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(9:46 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at MSU 27.
|Sack
2 & 8 - MICHST 27(9:17 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 20 for -7 yards (J.Cage)
|Sack
3 & 15 - MICHST 20(8:39 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 10 for -10 yards (M.Hall)
|Punt
4 & 25 - MICHST 10(7:51 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 40 yards to MSU 50 Center-MSU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50(7:42 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to MSU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; C.Haladay at MSU 47.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 47(7:10 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 47. Catch made by M.Harrison at MSU 47. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Speed at MSU 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(6:38 - 3rd) X.Johnson rushed to MSU 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory at MSU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - OHIOST 30(6:01 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for C.Stover.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - OHIOST 30(5:54 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to MSU 21 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; K.Brooks at MSU 21.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 21(5:14 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to MSU 9 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Speed; J.White at MSU 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIOST 9(4:30 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 9(4:29 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to MSU 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.White; K.Brooks at MSU 3.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OHIOST 3(3:40 - 3rd) M.Rossi rushed to MSU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon; S.Barrow at MSU 2.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - OHIOST 2(3:08 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to MSU 2. Catch made by G.Scott at MSU 2. Gain of 2 yards. G.Scott for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:04 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 57 yards from OSU 35 to the MSU 8. T.Henry returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Carrico at MSU 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 28(2:58 - 3rd) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at MSU 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 30(2:24 - 3rd) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Martinez at MSU 31.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MICHST 31(1:42 - 3rd) N.Kim steps back to pass. N.Kim pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MICHST 31(1:36 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 52 yards to OSU 17 Center-MSU. Downed by E.Collins.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(1:25 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at OSU 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 19(0:46 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; A.Grose at OSU 22.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - OHIOST 22(15:00 - 4th) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 22. Catch made by J.Ballard at OSU 22. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Speed at OSU 26.
|Punt
4 & 1 - OHIOST 26(14:17 - 4th) J.Mirco punts 53 yards to MSU 21 Center-OSU. J.Reed returned punt from the MSU 21. Tackled by J.Ballard at MSU 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 29(14:04 - 4th) N.Kim steps back to pass. N.Kim pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 29(13:59 - 4th) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at MSU 34.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MICHST 34(13:23 - 4th) N.Kim steps back to pass. N.Kim pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MICHST 34(13:21 - 4th) B.Baringer punts 49 yards to OSU 17 Center-MSU. Fair catch by R.Stocksdale.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(13:14 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at OSU 19.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 19(12:35 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.White; K.Brooks at OSU 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(11:55 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at OSU 31.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - OHIOST 31(11:21 - 4th) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 31. Catch made by R.Stocksdale at OSU 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at OSU 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(11:07 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Dunn; D.Harmon at OSU 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 45(10:27 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to MSU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; B.VanSumeren at MSU 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - OHIOST 49(9:46 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to MSU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Young at MSU 48.
|Punt
4 & 2 - OHIOST 48(8:57 - 4th) J.Mirco punts 48 yards to MSU End Zone Center-OSU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(8:50 - 4th) E.Collins rushed to MSU 22 for yards. Tackled by C.Brown at MSU 22. PENALTY on MSU-D.Barker Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - MICHST 10(8:28 - 4th) E.Collins rushed to MSU 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Styles; J.McKenzie at MSU 14.
|+23 YD
2 & 16 - MICHST 14(7:57 - 4th) N.Kim pass complete to MSU 14. Catch made by G.Bernard at MSU 14. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by C.Trayanum at MSU 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(7:41 - 4th) N.Kim pass complete to MSU 37. Catch made by M.Foster at MSU 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at MSU 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 42(7:08 - 4th) J.Simmons rushed to MSU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Simon at MSU 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MICHST 45(6:49 - 4th) N.Kim pass complete to MSU 45. Catch made by G.Bernard at MSU 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at MSU 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 48(6:28 - 4th) J.Simmons rushed to OSU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Trayanum at OSU 49.
|+24 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 49(5:57 - 4th) N.Kim pass complete to OSU 49. Catch made by M.Foster at OSU 49. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown; S.Styles at OSU 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(5:46 - 4th) N.Kim pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by M.Foster at OSU 25. Gain of 25 yards. M.Foster for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on OSU-OSU Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(5:40 - 4th) J.Stone extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:40 - 4th) J.Stone kicks 62 yards from MSU 35 to the OSU 3. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(5:40 - 4th) T.Caffey rushed to OSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at OSU 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 27(4:59 - 4th) K.McCord rushed to OSU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Gaoteote; J.White at OSU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OHIOST 28(4:12 - 4th) K.McCord rushed to OSU 28 for 0 yards. K.McCord FUMBLES forced by MSU. Fumble RECOVERED by OSU-K.McCord at OSU 28. Tackled by MSU at OSU 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - OHIOST 28(3:24 - 4th) J.Mirco punts 55 yards to MSU 17 Center-OSU. C.McDonald returned punt from the MSU 17. Tackled by T.Eichenberg; K.Stokes at MSU 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(3:17 - 4th) H.Joiner rushed to MSU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Hamilton; C.Curry at MSU 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 27(2:48 - 4th) N.Kim pass complete to MSU 27. Catch made by G.Bernard at MSU 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Trayanum at MSU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MICHST 29(2:19 - 4th) N.Kim steps back to pass. N.Kim pass incomplete intended for G.Bernard.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MICHST 29(2:12 - 4th) B.Baringer punts 49 yards to OSU 22 Center-MSU. Fair catch by R.Stocksdale.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(2:05 - 4th) T.Caffey rushed to OSU 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Brule; Z.Young at OSU 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 26(1:16 - 4th) T.Caffey rushed to OSU 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Gaoteote at OSU 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - OHIOST 27(0:39 - 4th) T.Caffey rushed to OSU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at OSU 29.
