|
|
|MISS
|VANDY
No. 9 Ole Miss rallies from 10 down, routs Vanderbilt 52-28
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The ninth-ranked Mississippi Rebels got a glimpse of just how good they might be this season in how they handled trailing at halftime for the first time this season.
Jaxson Dart threw for a career-high 448 yards and three touchdowns and Mississippi overcame a 10-point deficit in routing Vanderbilt 52-28 on Saturday for its first 6-0 start since 2014.
''There's no limit to what we can achieve this year,'' Dart said. ''So I'm excited. Just keep getting better''
The Rebels (6-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) won their fourth straight in the series after trailing 20-10 in the second quarter. Quinshon Judkins ran for the first of his two TDs just before halftime, then the Rebels added three more in the third quarter as part of 35 straight points.
Coach Lane Kiffin noted his Rebels outscored Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2) 42-8 to finish the game and joked that the head coach gave a great motivational speech at halftime.
''They did what they're supposed to do in the beginning,'' Kiffin said.
Jonathan Mingo caught nine passes for the Ole Miss record and national season-high 247 yards and two TDs, the last a short pass he caught at the line of scrimmage and took 71 yards to the end zone. The Rebels padded the lead with a 1-yard TD run by Matt Jones with 18 seconds left for the final margin.
Vanderbilt lost its 23rd consecutive SEC game and 10th straight for second-year coach Clark Lea. The Commodores scored 13 straight points to go up 20-10 before being shut out after halftime. De'Rickey Wright intercepted two passes for Vandy.
Lea went for the touchdown instead of a field goal on fourth-and-3 at the Ole Miss 5, and Ray Davis capped Vanderbilt's longest drive this season with a 5-yard TD run up the middle with 1:32 left in the first half. The Commodores ran 15 plays and chewed 8:54 off the clock for a 20-10 lead.
Then Dart hit Mingo with a 48-yard pass down to the Vandy 3, and Quinshon Judkins scored two plays later from 2 yards out to pull Ole Miss within 20-17 at halftime.
Ole Miss simply dominated the third quarter, outgaining Vandy 217-31 on offense and outscoring them 21-0. The Rebels wound up outgaining Vanderbilt 591-403 despite holding the ball only 18 minutes, 43 seconds. That included just 4:15 of possession time in that third quarter.
''We have spurts where like that second half where it just looks like we're unstoppable,'' Dart said. ''So we just got to be able to find that and find that rhythm, just find that consistency every game. And, you know, you know, there's no limit to what we can achieve this year.''
Zach Evans capped the Rebels' opening drive with a 24-yard TD run for Ole Miss' first lead since the first quarter. Ole Miss added a TD within 90 seconds. Ladarius Tennison recovered AJ Swann's lateral dropped by Davis, and Judkins ran in from 6 yards on the next play for a 31-20 lead.
Dart padded the lead with a perfect throw to Mingo for a 72-yard catch-and-run TD making it 38-20 with 6:30 left in the third.
''As we faltered on offense in the third quarter we needed some stops,'' Lea said. ''We're not to the point as a program where we can play like that and still be able to win.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi: Dart more than proved he can throw when an opponent tries to shut down the run game. The Rebels hurt themselves early with too many penalties. They had to settle for a field goal with three penalties on the opening drive of the game and had six for 60 yards by halftime. They finished with nine penalties for 85 yards.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores have been quite good at taking the ball away, and Wright's interception extended their streak with at least one takeaway to 15 straight games. They kept an Ole Miss offense that had been fifth nationally rushing for 261.8 yards a game to 143 yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Rebels remain undefeated, and that should be enough to keep them in the Top 10.
RECORD FOR MINGO
Yes, the Rebels knew exactly where Mingo was in comparison with the school receiving record set not long ago by Elijah Moore. Mingo tied the mark with 238, and Ole Miss worked on the final drive to get the ball to the senior receiver to get him the record all to himself.
Mingo got it on his 11th catch of the game, a 9-yarder he took to the Vandy 3.
''It's kind of a blessing to break his record,'' Mingo said of the receiver now in the NFL with the Jets. ''Elijah is somebody I really looked up to. He was like a big brother to me, and it's just a blessing.''
UP NEXT
Ole Miss returns home to host Auburn.
Vanderbilt visits No. 2 Georgia.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|21
|Rushing
|10
|8
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-11
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|591
|403
|Total Plays
|60
|78
|Avg Gain
|9.9
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|143
|122
|Rush Attempts
|28
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|448
|281
|Comp. - Att.
|25-32
|27-38
|Yards Per Pass
|14.0
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|9-85
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|7
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|3-38.7
|Return Yards
|0
|6
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|448
|PASS YDS
|281
|
|
|143
|RUSH YDS
|122
|
|
|591
|TOTAL YDS
|403
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|25/32
|448
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|11
|80
|1
|24
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|11
|46
|2
|24
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
M. Jones 29 RB
|M. Jones
|3
|3
|1
|3
|
J. Henry 86 WR
|J. Henry
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|10
|9
|247
|2
|72
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|7
|7
|117
|1
|61
|
M. Trigg 0 TE
|M. Trigg
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
M. Heath 8 WR
|M. Heath
|5
|4
|26
|0
|10
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Brown 28 CB
|M. Brown
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Robinson 9 WR
|J. Robinson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Kelly 81 TE
|C. Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Johnson 0 S
|T. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 2 DE
|C. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 S
|A. Finley
|4-8
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Prince 7 CB
|D. Prince
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 3 S
|O. Reese
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ivey 15 DE
|J. Ivey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 S
|L. Tennison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 20 CB
|D. Igbinosun
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 S
|I. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Washington 25 S
|T. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Battle 6 CB
|M. Battle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hughes 35 LB
|R. Hughes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Keys 11 LB
|A. Keys
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harris 51 DT
|Z. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 23 LB
|K. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Heath 8 WR
|M. Heath
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gordon 97 DT
|J. Gordon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 DE
|T. Robinson
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hill 38 DT
|K. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 14 K
|J. Cruz
|1/1
|35
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|3
|25.0
|38
|0
|
J. Robinson 9 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robinson 9 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Swann 13 QB
|A. Swann
|27/38
|281
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|27
|105
|1
|10
|
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|5
|17
|0
|9
|
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
R. Griffin 24 RB
|R. Griffin
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|2
|-8
|0
|2
|
A. Swann 13 QB
|A. Swann
|2
|-9
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|8
|7
|104
|1
|36
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|14
|9
|87
|1
|23
|
G. Carter 83 WR
|G. Carter
|6
|3
|35
|0
|18
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|5
|4
|22
|0
|11
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|2
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
Q. Skinner Jr. 3 WR
|Q. Skinner Jr.
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Lucien 25 CB
|J. Lucien
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 0 LB
|A. Orji
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Worship 21 S
|M. Worship
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 23 DB
|J. Mahoney
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 43 LB
|D. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|2
|
C. Taylor 13 LB
|C. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Russell 8 CB
|T. Russell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Owusu 88 DE
|M. Owusu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Clifton 90 DL
|N. Clifton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 19 LB
|K. Patterson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. James 91 DL
|C. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. McAllister 1 DL
|E. McAllister
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cecil 58 DL
|M. Cecil
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 26 CB
|B. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barr 32 LB
|E. Barr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Agu 92 DE
|D. Agu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sannieniola 28 S
|S. Sannieniola
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 36 K
|J. Bulovas
|2/2
|34
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|3
|38.7
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|4
|21.3
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bulovas kicks 64 yards from VAN 35 to the MIS 1. D.Wade returns the kickoff. Tackled by VAN at MIS 19.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 19(14:56 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 19. Catch made by Z.Evans at MIS 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at MIS 28.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MISS 28(14:36 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for MIS.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 28(14:28 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Clifton at MIS 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 31(14:13 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 31. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at MIS 36.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 36(14:04 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by VAN at MIS 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 47(13:41 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 47. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Agu; A.Orji at VAN 44.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - MISS 44(13:19 - 1st) PENALTY on MIS-J.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 49(13:12 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to VAN 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at VAN 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 39(12:59 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to VAN 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 40.
|+23 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 40(12:38 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to VAN 40. Catch made by J.Watkins at VAN 40. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 17.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 17(12:24 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to VAN 17. Catch made by J.Watkins at VAN 17. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lucien at VAN 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MISS 8(11:58 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to VAN 8 for yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 8. PENALTY on MIS-M.Trigg Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 18(11:49 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to VAN 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Clifton at VAN 17.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MISS 17(11:28 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - MISS 25(11:22 - 1st) J.Cruz 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Lawrence Holder-K.Dent.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(11:17 - 1st) PENALTY on MIS-M.Pettus Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 62 yards from MIS 20 to the VAN 18. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Evans; M.Jones at VAN 39.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(11:11 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at VAN 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 49(10:35 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 49(10:31 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to MIS 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Prince; A.Finley at MIS 43.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 43(9:51 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to MIS 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at MIS 44.
|+23 YD
4 & 3 - VANDY 44(9:16 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 44. Catch made by W.Sheppard at MIS 44. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at MIS 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 21(8:48 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to MIS 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MIS 16.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 16(8:12 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 16. Catch made by J.McGowan at MIS 16. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at MIS 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - VANDY 6(7:35 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to MIS 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at MIS 4.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - VANDY 4(6:54 - 1st) A.Swann scrambles to MIS 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at MIS 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - VANDY 5(6:18 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for R.Davis.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - VANDY 13(6:12 - 1st) J.Bulovas 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Schelling Holder-M.Hayball.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:08 - 1st) J.Bulovas kicks 59 yards from VAN 35 to the MIS 6. J.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by VAN at MIS 26. PENALTY on MIS-J.Porchivina Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 16(5:59 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 16. Catch made by J.Robinson at MIS 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Wright at MIS 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 17(5:33 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Worship at MIS 23.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - MISS 23(5:15 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 23. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Russell at MIS 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 26(5:00 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 26(4:57 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at MIS 29.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - MISS 29(4:27 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 29. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at MIS 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 45(4:12 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Cecil at MIS 47.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 47(3:53 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 47. Catch made by Q.Judkins at MIS 47. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Anderson; M.Owusu at VAN 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 39(3:30 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to VAN 39. Catch made by J.Watkins at VAN 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MIS at VAN 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 35(2:56 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to VAN 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.McAllister at VAN 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MISS 32(2:39 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to VAN 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Barr at VAN 32.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - MISS 32(2:12 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for C.Kelly.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 32(2:09 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; T.Brown at VAN 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 35(1:33 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at VAN 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(0:55 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 44. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at VAN 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 48(0:11 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; O.Reese at VAN 50.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - VANDY 50(15:00 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 50. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 41(14:25 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to MIS 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Young; A.Keys at MIS 36.
|+36 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 36(13:46 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 36. Catch made by J.McGowan at MIS 36. Gain of 36 yards. J.McGowan for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:35 - 2nd) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:35 - 2nd) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the MIS End Zone. D.Wade returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Edwards at MIS 19.
|Int
1 & 10 - MISS 19(13:29 - 2nd) J.Dart pass INTERCEPTED at MIS 50. Intercepted by D.Wright at MIS 50. Tackled by M.Heath at MIS 44.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(13:15 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 44. Catch made by G.Carter at MIS 44. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Igbinosun at MIS 38.
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 38(12:45 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 38. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at MIS 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by I.Young at MIS 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(12:15 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for G.Carter.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 20(12:11 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to MIS 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Young at MIS 16.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - VANDY 16(11:33 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for VAN.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - VANDY 24(11:28 - 2nd) J.Bulovas 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Schelling Holder-M.Hayball.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 2nd) J.Bulovas kicks 62 yards from VAN 35 to the MIS 3. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(11:22 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Cecil; A.Orji at MIS 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 37(11:04 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 37. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at MIS 39.
|+61 YD
3 & 6 - MISS 39(10:38 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 39. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 39. Gain of 61 yards. J.Watkins for 61 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:26 - 2nd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(10:26 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at VAN 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(9:41 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIS at VAN 29.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - VANDY 29(9:14 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 29. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 29. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at VAN 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(8:47 - 2nd) M.Wright rushed to VAN 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey at VAN 47.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - VANDY 47(8:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIS-J.Gordon Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - VANDY 48(7:49 - 2nd) R.Davis steps back to pass. R.Davis pass incomplete intended for M.Wright. PENALTY on MIS-I.Young Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 33(7:49 - 2nd) M.Wright rushed to MIS 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MIS 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 27(7:05 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to MIS 20 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIS at MIS 20. PENALTY on VAN-G.Pitchford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
2 & 13 - VANDY(6:45 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 36. Catch made by R.Davis at MIS 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 18. PENALTY on VAN-G.Pitchford Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset. PENALTY on MIS-MIS Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - VANDY 36(6:27 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to MIS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; T.Robinson at MIS 33.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - VANDY 33(5:42 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 33. Catch made by G.Carter at MIS 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at MIS 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 22(5:04 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to MIS 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at MIS 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 20(4:24 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 20. Catch made by J.McGowan at MIS 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at MIS 14.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 14(3:39 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to MIS 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pegues at MIS 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 12(3:03 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to MIS 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; J.Pegues at MIS 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - VANDY 9(2:20 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - VANDY 9(2:16 - 2nd) M.Wright rushed to MIS 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at MIS 5.
|+5 YD
4 & Goal - VANDY 5(1:36 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to MIS End Zone for 5 yards. R.Davis for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:32 - 2nd) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 2nd) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the MIS End Zone. D.Wade returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bulovas; J.Lucien at MIS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 38(1:24 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 38(1:17 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 38. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 38. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Owusu at MIS 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 47(1:09 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at MIS 49.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 49(1:01 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 49. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 49. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 3(0:52 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to VAN 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Wright at VAN 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 1(0:31 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to VAN 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Patterson at VAN 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 2(0:27 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to VAN End Zone for 2 yards. Q.Judkins for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:21 - 2nd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 64 yards from MIS 35 to the VAN 1. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.White at VAN 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 23(0:14 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at VAN 27.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 63 yards from MIS 35 to the VAN 2. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by MIS at VAN 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(14:55 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(14:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIS-L.Tennison Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 30(14:50 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun; A.Finley at VAN 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(14:15 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at VAN 37.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 37(13:37 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 43 for yards. Tackled by MIS at VAN 43. PENALTY on VAN-J.Brammer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 20 - VANDY 27(13:11 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 27. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 27. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Brown at VAN 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - VANDY 38(12:31 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 38. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at VAN 40.
|Punt
4 & 7 - VANDY 40(11:50 - 3rd) M.Hayball punts 43 yards to MIS 17 Center-W.Schelling. J.Robinson returned punt from the MIS 17. Tackled by A.Orji at MIS 17.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 17(11:38 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 17. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 17. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by VAN at MIS 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 34(11:21 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 34. Catch made by Z.Evans at MIS 34. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Owusu at MIS 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - MISS 40(11:08 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 40. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Sannieniola; J.Mahoney at MIS 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 48(10:51 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 48. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.James at VAN 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 41(10:33 - 3rd) J.Dart rushed to VAN 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Worship at VAN 34.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 34(10:07 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to VAN 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Worship at VAN 24. PENALTY on VAN-VAN Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards declined.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 24(10:05 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to VAN End Zone for 24 yards. Z.Evans for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:57 - 3rd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(9:57 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MIS at VAN 29. PENALTY on VAN-B.Bresnahan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 19 - VANDY 16(9:30 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson; A.Cistrunk at VAN 19.
|-8 YD
2 & 16 - VANDY 19(8:42 - 3rd) A.Swann rushed to VAN 11 for -8 yards. A.Swann FUMBLES forced by MIS. Fumble RECOVERED by MIS-L.Tennison at VAN 11. Tackled by VAN at VAN 6. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on MIS-T.Banks Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(8:29 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Keys; C.Johnson at VAN 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - VANDY 33(7:53 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for G.Carter.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - VANDY 33(7:47 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 33. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at VAN 33. Gain of yards. Tackled by MIS at VAN 47. PENALTY on VAN-J.Uzebu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 17 - VANDY 23(7:29 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 23. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at VAN 32.
|Punt
4 & 8 - VANDY 32(6:46 - 3rd) M.Hayball punts 39 yards to MIS 29 Center-W.Schelling. Fair catch by J.Mingo.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the VAN End Zone. Fair catch by J.McGowan.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(6:30 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at VAN 26.
|-10 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 26(5:51 - 3rd) J.McGowan rushed to VAN 16 for -10 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson; A.Finley at VAN 16.
|+5 YD
3 & 19 - VANDY 16(5:05 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Pegues at VAN 21.
|Penalty
4 & 14 - VANDY 21(4:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIS-T.White Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(4:08 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 36(4:01 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 36. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 36. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Johnson; D.Prince at VAN 39.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - VANDY 39(3:28 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|Punt
4 & 7 - VANDY 39(3:24 - 3rd) M.Hayball punts 34 yards to MIS 27 Center-W.Schelling. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 27(3:15 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 44 for 17 yards. Tackled by T.Russell at MIS 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 44(3:01 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 44. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Worship at MIS 45.
|+28 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 45(2:44 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 45. Catch made by M.Trigg at MIS 45. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by D.Wright at VAN 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 27(2:06 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to VAN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 26(1:43 - 3rd) J.Dart scrambles to VAN 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Patterson at VAN 18.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 18(1:00 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to VAN 18. Catch made by J.Watkins at VAN 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at VAN 16.
|Int
1 & 10 - MISS 16(0:41 - 3rd) J.Dart pass INTERCEPTED at VAN 5. Intercepted by D.Wright at VAN 5. Tackled by MIS at VAN 5.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 5(0:35 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Hill; A.Keys at VAN 9.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 9(15:00 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson; A.Keys at VAN 14.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 14(14:24 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Keys; T.Robinson at VAN 17.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 17(13:43 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 17. Catch made by P.Smith at VAN 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIS at VAN 25.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - VANDY 25(13:04 - 4th) P.Smith rushed to VAN 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Keys at VAN 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(12:30 - 4th) P.Smith rushed to VAN 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; C.Johnson at VAN 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 36(11:56 - 4th) J.McGowan rushed to VAN 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at VAN 38.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - VANDY 38(11:31 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 38. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey at MIS 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 49(10:58 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 49. Catch made by Q.Skinner at MIS 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 43.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - VANDY 43(10:24 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to MIS 38 for yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 38. PENALTY on VAN-P.Smith Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - VANDY 47(10:03 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 47. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - VANDY 49(9:26 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 49. Catch made by R.Davis at MIS 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at MIS 43.
|+9 YD
4 & 4 - VANDY 43(8:34 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 43. Catch made by W.Sheppard at MIS 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Washington at MIS 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(8:04 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for G.Carter.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 34(7:56 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 34. Catch made by J.McGowan at MIS 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at MIS 29.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - VANDY 29(7:17 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+1 YD
4 & 5 - VANDY 29(7:10 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 29. Catch made by P.Smith at MIS 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at MIS 28.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:49 - 4th) J.Cruz kicks 58 yards from MIS 35 to the VAN 7. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Williams at VAN 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 26(6:43 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; J.Gordon at VAN 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 32(6:36 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Harris at VAN 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 34(5:56 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at VAN 39.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(5:16 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 39. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 39. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Battle at MIS 27.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 27(4:46 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 27. Catch made by G.Carter at MIS 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Battle; A.Finley at MIS 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - VANDY 9(4:09 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 9. Catch made by W.Sheppard at MIS 9. Gain of 9 yards. W.Sheppard for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:03 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Swann steps back to pass. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at MIS 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 4th) J.Bulovas kicks onside 9 from VAN 35 to VAN 44. J.Pegues returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Taylor at VAN 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 44(4:01 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to VAN 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor at VAN 45.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 45(3:19 - 4th) J.Henry rushed to VAN 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at VAN 46.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - MISS 46(2:33 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to VAN 46. Catch made by M.Heath at VAN 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 36.
|+24 YD
4 & 2 - MISS 36(1:46 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to VAN 12 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lucien at VAN 12.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 12(1:38 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to VAN 12. Catch made by J.Mingo at VAN 12. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lucien at VAN 3.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 3(1:31 - 4th) M.Jones rushed to VAN 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor at VAN 4.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 4(0:53 - 4th) M.Jones rushed to VAN 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at VAN 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 1(0:21 - 4th) M.Jones rushed to VAN End Zone for 1 yards. M.Jones for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 4th) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 4th) J.Cruz kicks 62 yards from MIS 35 to the VAN 3. Fair catch by J.McGowan.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(0:18 - 4th) R.Griffin rushed to VAN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hughes at VAN 29.
-
AF
UTAHST
24
34
4th 5:00 FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
18
33
4th 5:58 ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
35
20
4th 8:37 NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
26
12
4th 3:10 ESP3
-
USM
TROY
10
27
4th 0:48 ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
17
30
4th 10:50 ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
17
14
4th 10:57 CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
7
38
4th 13:53
-
16BYU
ND
20
25
4th 11:49 NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
17
3
3rd 8:35 ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
6
6
3rd 5:06 BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
7
9
4th 14:42 ESPU
-
SC
13UK
17
7
4th 12:23 SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
14
17
3rd 9:53 FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
28
21
3rd 12:46 ESP+
-
TXAM
1BAMA
14
17
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
FSU
14NCST
17
3
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
12OREG
ARIZ
14
3
2nd 8:55 PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045 O/U
-10.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
049 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
Final CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
Final
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
Final CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
41
Final FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
32
42
Final FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
Final ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
20
23
Final/OT
-
9MISS
VANDY
52
28
Final SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
20
Final ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
27
24
Final ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
38
45
Final PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
28
31
Final ESP+