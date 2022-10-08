|
|
|SFLA
|CINCY
McClelland, No. 24 Cincinnati hold off South Florida 28-24
CINCINNATI (AP) Charles McClelland rushed for a career-high 179 yards and two touchdowns including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter as No. 24 Cincinnati held off South Florida 28-24 on Saturday.
McClelland's 35-yard touchdown run with 9:24 remaining put the Bearcats ahead to stay, helping them extend the nation's second-longest home winning streak to 30 games. Only Clemson's 37-game streak is longer.
The Bearcats, who will move to the Big 12 Conference next season, have won 18 consecutive games against American Athletic Conference opponents. They haven't lost at home since Temple beat them 35-24 on Nov. 10, 2017.
South Florida (1-5, 0-2) made things difficult for the Bearcats (5-1, 2-0), taking three leads, the last at 24-21 early in the fourth quarter on Gerry Bohannon's 16-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Weaver. The two had earlier combined on a 9-yard TD pass.
Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant threw first-half touchdown passes of 28-yard to Jadon Thompson and 14 to Nick Mardner to help the Bearcats overcome an early 10-0 deficit.
The Bulls rushed for 51 yards on their opening drive including a 22-yard touchdown run by Brian Battie to put them ahead 7-0. Bryant was intercepted by Aamaris Brown on the Bearcats' first offensive play, and the Bulls converted the turnover into a 21-yard field goal to go ahead 10-0.
Bohanon's 9-yard TD pass to Weaver gave South Florida a 17-14 halftime lead. It was Cincinnati's first halftime deficit since Oct. 4, 2019 when they rallied to beat Central Florida 27-24.
It appeared the Bearcats had regained control when McClelland's 1-yard plunge capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive to put them ahead 21-17.
Bohanon, who ran for 117 yards and passed for 121 yards, gave South Florida its final lead after the Bulls stopped the Bearcats on fourth-and-one at the 12.
The Bearcats rallied one more time.
Cincinnati has won five straight against the Bulls, who dropped to 0-9 versus Top-25 opponents under head coach Jeff Scott.
THE TAKEAWAY
South Florida: Due to Hurricane Ian, the Bulls played four straight road games for the first time in program history. The last time they played three straight road games was 2006. The seven games played outside Tampa is a program high. South Florida has lost its last 15 road games.
Cincinnati: The Bearcats had a slew of injuries Saturday. They lost leading receiver Tyler Scott to an ankle injury late in the first half. Bryant left in the fourth quarter and did not return. Cincinnati already was without running back Corey Kiner who did not dress due to a hand injury. Kiner, an LSU transfer, had scored a TD in each of the first five games.
UP NEXT
South Florida: Hosts Tulane next Saturday.
Cincinnati: Plays at SMU on Oct. 22.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
|
G. Bohanon
11 QB
139 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 117 RuYds
|
C. McClelland
10 RB
179 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|22
|Rushing
|10
|12
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|362
|416
|Total Plays
|64
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|223
|223
|Rush Attempts
|43
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|139
|193
|Comp. - Att.
|11-21
|16-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-35.4
|3-39.7
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|139
|PASS YDS
|193
|
|
|223
|RUSH YDS
|223
|
|
|362
|TOTAL YDS
|416
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|11/21
|139
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|14
|117
|0
|59
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|23
|81
|1
|22
|
K. Powell 22 RB
|K. Powell
|4
|15
|0
|7
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|2
|10
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Weaver 10 WR
|X. Weaver
|13
|7
|112
|2
|33
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
Y. Terry 19 WR
|Y. Terry
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Simpson 33 CB
|T. Simpson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hicks 23 LB
|D. Hicks
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gordon IV 8 LB
|D. Gordon IV
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown DB
|A. Brown
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Vaughn 40 DE
|J. Vaughn
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Williams 4 S
|C. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansford 28 DE
|J. Hansford
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Curry 15 DB
|J. Curry
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hill 1 S
|M. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Cheney 90 DL
|R. Cheney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 24 LB
|M. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kelly 16 DE
|E. Kelly
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bags 10 DL
|N. Bags
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grant 99 DL
|D. Grant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Logan 13 DE
|T. Logan
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones II 7 S
|W. Jones II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 19 DE
|J. Ross
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|1/1
|21
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. McCreary 41 P
|C. McCreary
|5
|35.4
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|2
|12.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|21
|179
|2
|35
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|7
|22
|0
|8
|
E. Prater 3 QB
|E. Prater
|5
|15
|0
|11
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|3
|8
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|8
|6
|61
|0
|19
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|3
|3
|40
|1
|28
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|4
|2
|32
|0
|17
|
M. Montgomery 26 RB
|M. Montgomery
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|3
|2
|22
|1
|14
|
B. Smith 83 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Scott 80 WR
|C. Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|7-8
|0.0
|0
|
S. Anderson Jr. 11 CB
|S. Anderson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Corleone 58 DL
|D. Corleone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Huber 2 LB
|W. Huber
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheppard 5 S
|J. Sheppard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 7 LB
|J. Thomas
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pace Jr. 0 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dingle 29 S
|J. Dingle
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DL
|J. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 18 DL
|J. Briggs
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pace 20 LB
|D. Pace
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wodtly 34 DL
|J. Wodtly
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Phillips 97 DL
|E. Phillips
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|3
|39.7
|3
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; T.Ward at USF 21.
|+15 YD
2 & 14 - SFLA 21(14:34 - 1st) G.Bohanon rushed to USF 36 for 15 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Sheppard at USF 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(13:53 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone at USF 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SFLA 38(13:11 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for Y.Terry.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - SFLA 38(13:05 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 38. Catch made by K.Brown at USF 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Sheppard at CIN 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(12:20 - 1st) J.Horn rushed to CIN 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Briggs at CIN 41.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SFLA 41(11:41 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - SFLA 41(11:35 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to CIN 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; J.Dingle at CIN 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(10:50 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to CIN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Huber; J.Dingle at CIN 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 30(10:12 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to CIN 30. Catch made by O.Dollison at CIN 30. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Bush at CIN 22.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 22(9:32 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to CIN End Zone for 22 yards. B.Battie for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:24 - 1st) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(9:16 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 31. Catch made by B.Battie at USF 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle at USF 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 32(8:43 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at USF 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(8:11 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for B.Battie.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 42(8:05 - 1st) K.Powell rushed to USF 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; T.Van Fossen at USF 46.
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - SFLA 46(7:25 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 46. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 46. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hicks; J.Dingle at CIN 36. PENALTY on CIN-J.Dingle Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 21(6:55 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to CIN 14 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Van Fossen at CIN 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - SFLA 14(6:11 - 1st) K.Powell rushed to CIN 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; J.Thomas at CIN 12.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - SFLA 12(5:33 - 1st) G.Bohanon rushed to CIN 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; J.Taylor at CIN 4.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 4(4:53 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to CIN 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Pace; T.Van Fossen at CIN 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SFLA 5(4:11 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - SFLA 5(4:02 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to CIN 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Huber; I.Pace at CIN 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - SFLA 11(3:19 - 1st) S.Shrader 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Beardall Holder-C.McCreary.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(3:16 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles; J.Hansford at CIN 22.
|+19 YD
2 & 13 - CINCY 22(2:42 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 22. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 22. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at CIN 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 41(2:15 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles; R.Cheney at CIN 46.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 46(1:47 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to USF 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at USF 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(1:21 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to USF 37. Catch made by T.Tucker at USF 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Williams; J.Curry at USF 28.
|+28 YD
2 & 1 - CINCY 28(0:55 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to USF 28. Catch made by J.Thompson at USF 28. Gain of 28 yards. J.Thompson for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:45 - 1st) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 64 yards from CIN 35 to the USF 1. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Smith; J.Dingle at USF 9.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 9(0:36 - 1st) K.Powell rushed to USF 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Huber; D.Pace at USF 16.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - SFLA 16(15:00 - 2nd) G.Bohanon rushed to USF 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Anderson at USF 15.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - SFLA 15(14:15 - 2nd) G.Bohanon rushed to USF 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Huber at USF 14.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SFLA 14(13:35 - 2nd) C.McCreary punts 31 yards to USF 45 Center-A.Beardall. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(13:27 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to USF 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Cheney at USF 43.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 43(12:57 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to USF 43. Catch made by T.Tucker at USF 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at USF 32.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(12:24 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to USF 32. Catch made by T.Tucker at USF 32. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - CINCY 33(11:58 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to USF 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles; D.Gordon at USF 26.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - CINCY 26(11:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on CIN-T.Scott False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
3 & 9 - CINCY 31(10:57 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to USF 31. Catch made by J.Whyle at USF 31. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at USF 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 14(10:36 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to USF 14. Catch made by N.Mardner at USF 14. Gain of 14 yards. N.Mardner for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:27 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:27 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(10:27 - 2nd) G.Bohanon rushed to USF 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; T.Van Fossen at USF 32.
|+33 YD
2 & 3 - SFLA 32(9:52 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 32. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 32. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(9:29 - 2nd) G.Bohanon rushed to CIN 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen; J.Hicks at CIN 29.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SFLA 29(8:42 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - SFLA 29(8:37 - 2nd) G.Bohanon rushed to CIN 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at CIN 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 23(7:58 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to CIN 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; T.Van Fossen at CIN 17.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 17(7:14 - 2nd) G.Bohanon rushed to CIN 9 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at CIN 9.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 9(6:31 - 2nd) G.Bohanon rushed to CIN 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Phillips; W.Huber at CIN 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 10(5:47 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to CIN 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Pace; E.Phillips at CIN 9.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - SFLA 9(5:09 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to CIN 9. Catch made by X.Weaver at CIN 9. Gain of 9 yards. X.Weaver for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:03 - 2nd) S.Shrader extra point is good. PENALTY on CIN-CIN Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 2nd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(5:03 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles; E.Kelly at CIN 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - CINCY 33(4:47 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 33. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hicks at CIN 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(4:08 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at CIN 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 43(3:45 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles; J.Curry at CIN 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 46(3:13 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ross; D.Grant at CIN 47.
|Punt
4 & 1 - CINCY 47(2:27 - 2nd) M.Fletcher punts 41 yards to USF 12 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Fair catch by S.Atkins.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 12(2:20 - 2nd) J.Horn rushed to USF 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at USF 17.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 17(1:45 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 17. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Anderson at USF 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 26(1:18 - 2nd) G.Bohanon scrambles to USF 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at USF 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 26(0:38 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone at USF 29.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - SFLA 29(0:32 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Huber at USF 28.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SFLA 28(0:28 - 2nd) C.McCreary punts 36 yards to CIN 36 Center-A.Beardall. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(0:21 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 36. Catch made by C.Scott at CIN 36. Gain of yards. C.Scott FUMBLES forced by W.Jones. Fumble RECOVERED by USF-D.Boyles at USF 39. Tackled by CIN at USF 39. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for C.Scott.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 36(0:12 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to USF 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon at USF 49.
|Int
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(0:06 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass INTERCEPTED at USF End Zone. Intercepted by M.Hill at USF End Zone. Tackled by CIN at USF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at CIN 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(14:43 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 43. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Curry at CIN 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 49(14:26 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to USF 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Brown at USF 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(13:58 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to USF 43. Catch made by B.Smith at USF 43. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Williams at USF 34.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - CINCY 34(13:31 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to USF 22 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Hill at USF 22.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(13:01 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at USF 28 for -6 yards (J.Vaughn)
|Penalty
2 & 16 - CINCY 28(12:15 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to USF 28. Catch made by T.Tucker at USF 28. Gain of yards. T.Tucker for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CIN-J.Tunstall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+26 YD
2 & 26 - CINCY 38(12:03 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to USF 38. Catch made by M.Montgomery at USF 38. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon at USF 12.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 12(11:23 - 3rd) E.Prater rushed to USF 3 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CINCY 3(10:51 - 3rd) R.Montgomery rushed to USF 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Logan; M.Harris at USF 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CINCY 1(10:35 - 3rd) R.Montgomery rushed to USF 1 for yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe; D.Sease at USF 1. PENALTY on USF-USF Illegal Substitution 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CINCY 1(10:21 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to USF End Zone for 1 yards. C.McClelland for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:11 - 3rd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 63 yards from CIN 35 to the USF 2. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Anderson at USF 18.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 18(10:06 - 3rd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 18. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 18. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at USF 29.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 29(9:34 - 3rd) G.Bohanon rushed to USF 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by CIN at USF 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - SFLA 28(8:54 - 3rd) G.Bohanon rushed to USF 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Huber; E.Phillips at USF 34.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SFLA 34(8:18 - 3rd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SFLA 34(8:05 - 3rd) C.McCreary punts 35 yards to CIN 31 Center-A.Beardall. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(7:59 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 31(7:56 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon at CIN 39.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 39(7:32 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Brown; J.Curry at CIN 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(6:59 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 49(6:39 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - CINCY 49(6:35 - 3rd) B.Bryant rushed to USF 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at USF 44.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CINCY 44(5:44 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 43 yards to USF 1 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Downed by T.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 1(5:41 - 3rd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for Y.Terry. PENALTY on USF-M.Lofton Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 1(5:37 - 3rd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 1(5:33 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at USF 6.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SFLA 6(4:59 - 3rd) C.McCreary punts 36 yards to USF 42 Center-A.Beardall. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 42(4:53 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to USF 42. Catch made by J.Thompson at USF 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Brown at USF 36.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - CINCY 36(4:21 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson. PENALTY on USF-C.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 21(4:15 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to USF 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Bags; D.Hicks at USF 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 19(3:48 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to USF 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hicks at USF 15.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - CINCY 15(3:01 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to USF 15. Catch made by T.Tucker at USF 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at USF 12.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CINCY 12(2:22 - 3rd) R.Montgomery rushed to USF 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hicks at USF 12.
|Result
|Play
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 12(2:18 - 3rd) G.Bohanon rushed to CIN 29 for 59 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Van Fossen at CIN 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 29(1:39 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to CIN 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at CIN 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SFLA 25(0:56 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to CIN 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; W.Huber at CIN 22.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - SFLA 22(0:21 - 3rd) G.Bohanon rushed to CIN 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at CIN 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 16(15:00 - 4th) G.Bohanon pass complete to CIN 16. Catch made by X.Weaver at CIN 16. Gain of 16 yards. X.Weaver for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 4th) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(14:56 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by N.Mardner at CIN 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles; A.Brown at CIN 33.
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - CINCY 33(14:21 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 49 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon; T.Simpson at CIN 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(14:10 - 4th) B.Bryant scrambles to USF 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - CINCY 44(13:50 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to USF 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Logan; C.Williams at USF 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(13:17 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to USF 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon at USF 34.
|Sack
2 & 5 - CINCY 34(12:44 - 4th) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater sacked at USF 43 for -9 yards (J.Hansford)
|No Gain
3 & 14 - CINCY 43(11:51 - 4th) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|Penalty
4 & 14 - CINCY 43(11:43 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-CIN False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 19 - CINCY 48(11:43 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 35 yards to USF 13 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Fair catch by S.Atkins.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 13(11:37 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to USF 9 for -4 yards. B.Battie FUMBLES forced by CIN. Fumble RECOVERED by USF-K.Powell at USF 9. Tackled by CIN at USF 9.
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - SFLA 10(10:50 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to USF 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone; J.Wodtly at USF 11.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - SFLA 11(10:06 - 4th) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|Punt
4 & 12 - SFLA 11(10:04 - 4th) C.McCreary punts 39 yards to USF 50 Center-A.Beardall. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 50(9:59 - 4th) E.Prater pass complete to USF 50. Catch made by J.Whyle at USF 50. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; T.Logan at USF 35.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(9:27 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to USF End Zone for 35 yards. C.McClelland for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:24 - 4th) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 4th) R.Coe kicks 30 yards from CIN 35 to the USF 35. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(9:24 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to USF 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen; J.Hicks at USF 40.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 40(8:49 - 4th) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 40. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 40. Gain of 16 yards. X.Weaver FUMBLES forced by A.Bush. Fumble RECOVERED by USF-USF at CIN 44. Tackled by CIN at CIN 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(8:42 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to CIN 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; T.Van Fossen at CIN 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - SFLA 37(8:12 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to CIN 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Briggs at CIN 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SFLA 36(7:24 - 4th) K.Powell rushed to CIN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Phillips; T.Van Fossen at CIN 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 34(6:47 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to CIN 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at CIN 27.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SFLA 27(6:02 - 4th) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - SFLA 27(5:56 - 4th) G.Bohanon pass complete to CIN 27. Catch made by J.Horn at CIN 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ward at CIN 25.
|-5 YD
4 & 1 - SFLA 25(5:14 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to CIN 30 for -5 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 30.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(5:12 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 46 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at CIN 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 46(4:42 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughn at CIN 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 49(3:55 - 4th) E.Prater rushed to USF 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Hicks; W.Jones at USF 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(3:09 - 4th) R.Montgomery rushed to USF 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughn; J.Hansford at USF 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 37(2:31 - 4th) E.Prater rushed to USF 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles; J.Curry at USF 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 33(2:18 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to USF 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hicks at USF 31.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - CINCY 31(1:31 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to USF 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Harris at USF 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(0:43 - 4th) E.Prater rushed to USF 22 for 0 yards. E.Prater FUMBLES forced by USF. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-CIN at USF 24. Tackled by USF at USF 24.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - CINCY 24(0:07 - 4th) E.Prater kneels at the USF 25.
