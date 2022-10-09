|
|
|ARMY
|WAKE
No. 15 Wake Forest rushes past Army, 45-10
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Army set out to curtail No. 15 Wake Forest's big-play offense.
So the Demon Deacons gashed the Black Knights in other ways.
Christian Turner had two of No. 15 Wake Forest's four rushing touchdowns in a 45-10 victory Saturday night.
''This game was different from a lot of other games,'' running back Justice Ellison said. ''I love our running back performance.''
The Demon Deacons (5-1) put on an early clinic in rushing offense against an Army team that favors an all-out running attack. Ellison led Wake Forest running backs with 96 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown.
''They kind of gave us the run and we took it,'' Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said.
Army's plan went awry because of the Demon Deacons' willingness to grind out drives.
Wake Forest, which won for the second week in a row following a double-overtime loss to Clemson, compiled 94 first-quarter rushing yards while claiming a 14-0 lead. The Demon Deacons finished with 267 yards rushing.
''We came out this game wanting to take away the big play,'' Army linebacker Peyton Hampton said. ''Missed tackles. I'm sure there were missed assignments. We just didn't do well enough on our side.''
The way this unfolded was a big contrast to Wake Forest's 70-56 road victory last year at Army.
''We weren't perfect (on defense), but we were much better as far as being in the right place,'' Clawson said.
Sam Hartman threw a touchdown pass on his way to 246 yards on 13-for-19 passing.
Army (1-4) lost in its lone road game across a two-month stretch on the schedule. The Black Knights had 225 rushing yards, led by Ay'Jaun Marshall with 44 on three carries.
The Black Knights finally scored on Jemel Jones' 20-yard pass to Isaiah Alston in the fourth quarter.
The Demon Deacons scored on Quinton Cooley's 1-yard, fourth-down run with 2:37 to play in the first half.
Army had 194 yards of first-half offense, but was hurt by two turnovers.
The Black Knights had a couple of strong scoring chances. They fumbled on the game's first possession inside the Wake Forest 10, resulting in the Demon Deacons' 91-yard touchdown drive.
''It hurts the stomach,'' Alston said. ''When we get down in that territory, we got to punch it in.''
Another chance went by the wayside on Quinn Maretzki's missed 42-yard field goal in the third quarter.
TAKE SOME TIME
Clawson said the Demon Deacons appear good on the injury front heading into an open week on the schedule. That's the case even after Hartman went airborne on one scramble.
There was a message for the quarterback: ''Don't hurdle people,'' Clawson said.
After three weeks in a row with the result in doubt late in games, this was a breather for the Demon Deacons.
''It was a nice to have a game that wasn't like that,'' Clawson said. ''We'll enjoy the bye week a lot more.''
HE CAN CATCH
It was a breakthrough game for Wake Forest linebacker Dylan Hazen, a redshirt freshman who was charted with 12 tackles. He also intercepted a pass - and at least wanted to pretend to know what to do.
''I hadn't touched the ball since freshman year of high school,'' Hazen said.
THANKS FOR COMING
Hampton attended high school at nearby Davie County. He said he had 35-40 friends in family in the crowd for his final road game to this part of the country.
THE TAKEAWAY
Army: The Black Knights weren't able to sustain drives and they remained winless this season against Football Bowl Subdivision competition. This marked the only nationally ranked team on Army's schedule.
Wake Forest: This was a solid outing for the Demon Deacons prior to an open week on the schedule. The Demon Deacons did most of the pushing around at the line of scrimmage and they've reached the midway mark of their regular-season schedule with lots of good vibes.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Wake Forest completed its nonconference slate with a 4-0 mark with the largest margin among those games. Virginia Military Institute, Vanderbilt and Liberty were the other foes. The Demon Deacons likely hold steady in the poll, though there will be chances to move up in November with two games against teams currently in the Top 25.
UP NEXT
Army: Hosts Colgate next Saturday.
Wake Forest: Hosts Boston College on Oct. 22.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
I. Alston
11 WR
123 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs
|
S. Hartman
10 QB
246 PaYds, PaTD, 36 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|25
|Rushing
|14
|12
|Passing
|5
|12
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|407
|488
|Total Plays
|74
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|225
|221
|Rush Attempts
|53
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|182
|267
|Comp. - Att.
|10-21
|15-22
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|11.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-36
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.7
|1-34.0
|Return Yards
|0
|21
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-21
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|182
|PASS YDS
|267
|
|
|225
|RUSH YDS
|221
|
|
|407
|TOTAL YDS
|488
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Jones 7 QB
|J. Jones
|4/9
|100
|1
|0
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|3/5
|67
|0
|0
|
C. Ballard 18 QB
|C. Ballard
|3/7
|15
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|3
|44
|0
|20
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|12
|40
|0
|12
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|6
|39
|0
|12
|
C. Ballard 18 QB
|C. Ballard
|4
|25
|0
|11
|
H. Reed 36 RB
|H. Reed
|10
|24
|0
|4
|
J. Jones 7 QB
|J. Jones
|6
|24
|0
|25
|
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|6
|16
|0
|5
|
J. Dickson 40 RB
|J. Dickson
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
M. Stewart 22 RB
|M. Stewart
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Johnson 27 RB
|M. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Murphy 8 RB
|B. Murphy
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Alston 11 WR
|I. Alston
|13
|7
|123
|1
|67
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|2
|2
|48
|0
|47
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Caterbone 5 WR
|C. Caterbone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 8 RB
|B. Murphy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Hampton 36 LB
|P. Hampton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Maretzki 15 K
|Q. Maretzki
|1/2
|33
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Boehlke 90 P
|B. Boehlke
|3
|37.7
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Murphy 8 RB
|B. Murphy
|3
|14.0
|25
|0
|
M. Stewart 22 RB
|M. Stewart
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|13/19
|246
|1
|0
|
M. Griffis 12 QB
|M. Griffis
|2/3
|21
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|11
|96
|1
|18
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|8
|46
|2
|14
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|8
|36
|0
|11
|
Q. Cooley 28 RB
|Q. Cooley
|5
|15
|1
|5
|
M. Griffis 12 QB
|M. Griffis
|3
|14
|0
|5
|
D. Claiborne 23 RB
|D. Claiborne
|4
|9
|0
|4
|
W. Towns 41 RB
|W. Towns
|2
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Perry 9 WR
|A. Perry
|6
|5
|118
|1
|46
|
J. Banks 80 WR
|J. Banks
|3
|2
|44
|0
|37
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|3
|2
|39
|0
|24
|
D. Greene 11 WR
|D. Greene
|2
|2
|30
|0
|17
|
W. Grimes 81 WR
|W. Grimes
|3
|2
|21
|1
|13
|
J. Bull 83 TE
|J. Bull
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Wayman 35 DL
|K. Wayman
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
C. Jones 21 LB
|C. Jones
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Hazen 50 LB
|D. Hazen
|0-1
|0.5
|1
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 36 K
|I. Mora
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to ARM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 29.
|+47 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 29(14:22 - 1st) T.Tyler pass complete to WF 24. Catch made by T.Robinson at WF 24. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARMY 24(13:44 - 1st) PENALTY on ARM-ARM False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - ARMY 29(13:33 - 1st) PENALTY on ARM-C.Finucane False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - ARMY 34(13:23 - 1st) T.Tyler pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by I.Alston at WF 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 25. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - ARMY 25(12:40 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to WF 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 18.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - ARMY 18(11:51 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to WF 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 13(11:04 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to WF 9 for 4 yards. J.Buchanan FUMBLES forced by C.Jones. Fumble RECOVERED by WF-C.Jones at WF 9. Tackled by ARM at WF 9. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 9(10:48 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 11(10:20 - 1st) S.Hartman rushed to WF 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 16.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - WAKE 16(10:05 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 23. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at WF 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 23(9:52 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 28.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 28(9:32 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 42.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(9:02 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to ARM 12. Catch made by A.Perry at ARM 12. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(8:45 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to ARM 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 7.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - WAKE 7(8:29 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to ARM 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 1(8:10 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to ARM End Zone for 1 yards. C.Turner for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:08 - 1st) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 63 yards from WF 35 to the ARM 2. B.Murphy returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at ARM 2.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARMY 2(8:08 - 1st) PENALTY on ARM-ARM False Start 1 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 11 - ARMY 1(8:08 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to ARM 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 4.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 4(7:30 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to ARM 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 7.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - ARMY 7(6:48 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 11.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - ARMY 11(6:03 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 12(5:55 - 1st) T.Tyler steps back to pass. T.Tyler pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 12(5:46 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 16.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - ARMY 16(5:08 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to ARM 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 17.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARMY 17(4:10 - 1st) B.Boehlke punts 39 yards to WF 44 Center-ARM. Downed by B.Nicolas-Paul.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 44(3:58 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to ARM 38 for 18 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(3:39 - 1st) S.Hartman rushed to ARM 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 32.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 32(3:07 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to ARM 18 for 14 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 18.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(2:54 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to ARM 3 for 15 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 3(2:27 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to ARM End Zone for 3 yards. J.Ellison for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:20 - 1st) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 57 yards from WF 35 to the ARM 8. Fair catch by B.Murphy.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(2:20 - 1st) T.Robinson rushed to ARM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 30(1:44 - 1st) C.Ballard rushed to ARM 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 41(1:11 - 1st) C.Ballard rushed to ARM 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 47(0:36 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 48(15:00 - 2nd) C.Ballard rushed to WF 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(14:29 - 2nd) H.Reed rushed to WF 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 47(13:47 - 2nd) T.Robinson rushed to WF 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - ARMY 40(13:00 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to WF 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(12:40 - 2nd) C.Ballard steps back to pass. C.Ballard pass incomplete intended for A.Marshall.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 38(12:18 - 2nd) T.Robinson rushed to WF 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 34.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARMY 34(11:33 - 2nd) C.Ballard steps back to pass. C.Ballard pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|+1 YD
4 & 6 - ARMY 34(11:27 - 2nd) C.Ballard pass complete to WF 34. Catch made by T.Robinson at WF 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 33.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 33(11:19 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 40(10:56 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to WF 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 44(10:34 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to WF 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 46.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WAKE 46(10:01 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - WAKE 46(9:56 - 2nd) S.Hartman scrambles to ARM 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 49.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - WAKE 49(9:40 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for WF.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 49(9:31 - 2nd) C.Ballard steps back to pass. C.Ballard pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 49(9:26 - 2nd) H.Reed rushed to ARM 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 50.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - ARMY 50(8:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARM-ARM False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
3 & 14 - ARMY 45(8:39 - 2nd) C.Ballard rushed to ARM 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 49.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARMY 49(7:48 - 2nd) B.Boehlke punts 33 yards to WF 18 Center-ARM. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(7:41 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(7:29 - 2nd) S.Hartman rushed to WF 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 33(7:07 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 39.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(6:48 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to ARM 46. Catch made by K.Williams at ARM 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(6:30 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to ARM 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 37(6:01 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to ARM 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(5:41 - 2nd) Q.Cooley rushed to ARM 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 27.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 27(5:23 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to ARM 27. Catch made by D.Greene at ARM 27. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 10(5:00 - 2nd) S.Hartman rushed to ARM 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 8.
|Sack
2 & Goal - WAKE 8(4:26 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at ARM 9 for -1 yards (P.Hampton)
|Penalty
3 & Goal - WAKE 9(3:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on WF-D.Gordon False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
3 & 14 - WAKE 14(3:30 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to ARM 1. Catch made by D.Greene at ARM 1. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - WAKE 1(2:44 - 2nd) Q.Cooley rushed to ARM End Zone for 1 yards. Q.Cooley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:37 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 55 yards from WF 35 to the ARM 10. Fair catch by B.Murphy.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(2:37 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 28(2:15 - 2nd) H.Reed rushed to ARM 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 31.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - ARMY 31(1:53 - 2nd) T.Tyler pass complete to ARM 31. Catch made by T.Tyler at ARM 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 42(1:29 - 2nd) T.Tyler steps back to pass. T.Tyler sacked at ARM 34 for -8 yards (C.Jones; D.Hazen)
|+12 YD
2 & 18 - ARMY 34(1:21 - 2nd) T.Robinson rushed to ARM 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 46.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - ARMY 46(0:50 - 2nd) T.Robinson rushed to WF 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 47(0:42 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to WF 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 43(0:32 - 2nd) T.Tyler scrambles to WF 34 for 9 yards. T.Tyler ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 34(0:22 - 2nd) C.Ballard pass complete to WF 28. Catch made by I.Alston at WF 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 28(0:21 - 2nd) C.Ballard pass complete to WF 20. Catch made by I.Alston at WF 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 20.
|Int
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(0:15 - 2nd) C.Ballard pass INTERCEPTED at WF 18. Intercepted by D.Hazen at WF 18. Tackled by ARM at WF 39.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(0:04 - 2nd) WF kneels at the WF 38.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 36. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(14:42 - 3rd) S.Hartman rushed to WF 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 40. PENALTY on ARM-ARM Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(14:29 - 3rd) S.Hartman rushed to ARM 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 34(14:14 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for B.Whiteheart.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 34(14:07 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to ARM 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 26.
|+26 YD
3 & 2 - WAKE 26(13:45 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to ARM 26. Catch made by A.Perry at ARM 26. Gain of 26 yards. A.Perry for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:30 - 3rd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 3rd) I.Mora kicks 62 yards from WF 35 to the ARM 3. Fair catch by B.Murphy.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(13:30 - 3rd) T.Robinson rushed to ARM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 29(13:18 - 3rd) H.Reed rushed to ARM 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 33.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - ARMY 33(12:43 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(12:11 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 46.
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 46(11:13 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to WF 34 for 20 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 34(10:41 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to WF 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 31(10:07 - 3rd) H.Reed rushed to WF 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - ARMY 30(9:27 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to WF 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 22.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 22(8:50 - 3rd) B.Murphy rushed to WF 27 for -5 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - ARMY 27(8:19 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to WF 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 20.
|-5 YD
3 & 8 - ARMY 20(7:33 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to WF 25 for -5 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 25.
|No Good
4 & 13 - ARMY 32(6:55 - 3rd) Q.Maretzki 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ARM Holder-ARM.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(6:48 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 49. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 49. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(6:33 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to ARM 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 41.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(5:55 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to ARM 4. Catch made by J.Banks at ARM 4. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 4(5:32 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to ARM End Zone for 4 yards. C.Turner for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:29 - 3rd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:29 - 3rd) I.Mora kicks 62 yards from WF 35 to the ARM 3. B.Murphy returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at ARM 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(5:23 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARMY 21(4:42 - 3rd) T.Tyler steps back to pass. T.Tyler pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - ARMY 21(4:36 - 3rd) H.Reed rushed to ARM 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 24.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARMY 24(3:57 - 3rd) B.Boehlke punts 41 yards to WF 35 Center-ARM. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(3:48 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 38(3:23 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 46. Catch made by J.Bull at WF 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 46.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(3:08 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to ARM 24. Catch made by A.Perry at ARM 24. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(2:46 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to ARM 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 20.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAKE 20(2:28 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAKE 20(2:21 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Bull.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - WAKE 28(2:15 - 3rd) M.Dennis 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WF Holder-WF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 3rd) I.Mora kicks 60 yards from WF 35 to the ARM 5. B.Murphy returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at ARM 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 30(2:04 - 3rd) J.Jones pass complete to ARM 30. Catch made by I.Alston at ARM 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 35.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 35(1:31 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to WF 40 for 25 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(0:56 - 3rd) M.Stewart rushed to WF 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - ARMY 33(0:21 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to WF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 29(15:00 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to WF 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 24(14:37 - 4th) J.Dickson rushed to WF 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 20.
|+20 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 20(14:07 - 4th) J.Jones pass complete to WF 20. Catch made by I.Alston at WF 20. Gain of 20 yards. I.Alston for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:53 - 4th) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:53 - 4th) C.Talley kicks 60 yards from ARM 35 to the WF 5. K.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARM at WF 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 17(13:48 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 19(13:16 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 24. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at WF 24.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WAKE 24(12:40 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WAKE 24(12:29 - 4th) I.Mora punts 34 yards to ARM 42 Center-WF. Fair catch by L.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 42(12:22 - 4th) J.Jones pass complete to ARM 42. Catch made by I.Alston at ARM 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - ARMY 50(11:46 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to WF 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 49.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - ARMY 49(11:10 - 4th) PENALTY on ARM-ARM False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - ARMY 46(11:07 - 4th) J.Dickson rushed to ARM 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at ARM 50.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - ARMY 50(10:04 - 4th) J.Dickson rushed to WF 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(9:50 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones sacked at ARM 46 for -6 yards (K.Wayman; R.Bothroyd)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - ARMY 46(8:57 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - ARMY 46(8:54 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|Sack
4 & 16 - ARMY 46(8:47 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones sacked at ARM 41 for -5 yards (K.Wayman)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(8:42 - 4th) M.Griffis scrambles to ARM 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 36.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WAKE 36(8:01 - 4th) M.Griffis steps back to pass. M.Griffis pass incomplete intended for W.Grimes.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - WAKE 36(7:57 - 4th) W.Towns rushed to ARM 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(7:17 - 4th) M.Griffis scrambles to ARM 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 26(6:34 - 4th) M.Griffis pass complete to ARM 18. Catch made by W.Grimes at ARM 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(6:00 - 4th) M.Griffis scrambles to ARM 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 14(5:16 - 4th) W.Towns rushed to ARM 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 13.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - WAKE 13(4:26 - 4th) M.Griffis pass complete to ARM 13. Catch made by W.Grimes at ARM 13. Gain of 13 yards. W.Grimes for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:21 - 4th) Z.Murphy extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 4th) Z.Murphy kicks 54 yards from WF 35 to the ARM 11. M.Stewart returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at ARM 16.
|+67 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 16(4:16 - 4th) J.Jones pass complete to ARM 48. Catch made by I.Alston at ARM 48. Gain of 67 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 17(3:59 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Caterbone.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 17(3:38 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to WF 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 16.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ARMY 16(3:04 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for B.Murphy.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - ARMY 23(3:01 - 4th) Q.Maretzki 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARM Holder-ARM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 4th) Q.Maretzki kicks onside from ARM 35 to ARM 43. RECOVERED by ARM. Tackled by WF at ARM 43.
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 4th) Q.Maretzki kicks onside 0 from ARM 43 to ARM 43. WF returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARM at ARM 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 43(2:56 - 4th) D.Claiborne rushed to ARM 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WAKE 40(1:46 - 4th) D.Claiborne rushed to ARM 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 40.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WAKE 38(1:11 - 4th) D.Claiborne rushed to ARM 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 38.
|+4 YD
4 & 5 - WAKE 38(0:30 - 4th) D.Claiborne rushed to ARM 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 34.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 34(0:25 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to WF 49 for 17 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 49(0:06 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for A.Marshall.
-
FRESNO
BOISE
20
30
4th 9:52 FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
7
10
3rd 6:14 CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
7
17
2nd 0:03 ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
Final CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
Final
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
Final CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
41
Final FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
32
42
Final FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
Final ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
20
23
Final/OT
-
9MISS
VANDY
52
28
Final SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
20
Final ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
27
24
Final ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
38
45
Final PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
28
31
Final ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
27
34
Final FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
24
36
Final ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
42
20
Final NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
33
12
Final ESP3
-
USM
TROY
10
27
Final ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
31
41
Final ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
27
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
10
45
Final
-
16BYU
ND
20
28
Final NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
31
3
Final ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
6
9
Final BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
10
9
Final ESPU
-
SC
13UK
24
14
Final SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
14
30
Final FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
TXAM
1BAMA
20
24
Final CBS
-
FSU
14NCST
17
19
Final ACCN
-
12OREG
ARIZ
49
22
Final PACN