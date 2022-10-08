Drive Chart
|
|
|WKY
|TXSA
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
A. Reed
16 QB
373 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 43 RuYds, RuTD
|
F. Harris
0 QB
273 PaYds, PaTD, 61 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 11:32
F.Harris scrambles to WKY End Zone for 12 yards. F.Harris for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
65
yds
3:28
pos
0
6
Touchdown 8:49
A.Reed rushed to UTSA End Zone for 2 yards. A.Reed for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
9
plays
80
yds
3:02
pos
6
7
Touchdown 8:45
A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 18. Catch made by D.Davis at UTSA 18. Gain of 18 yards. D.Davis for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
89
yds
3:46
pos
13
7
Touchdown 3:44
B.Brady rushed to WKY End Zone for 3 yards. B.Brady for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
90
yds
4:54
pos
14
13
Field Goal 0:00
J.Sackett 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.
10
plays
41
yds
1:15
pos
14
17
Touchdown 11:59
C.Carpenter rushed to WKY End Zone for 8 yards. C.Carpenter FUMBLES forced by D.Smith. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-J.Cephus at WKY End Zone. J.Cephus for yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
62
yds
2:38
pos
14
23
Touchdown 12:12
A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 18. Catch made by M.Mathison at UTSA 18. Gain of 18 yards. M.Mathison for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
92
yds
2:56
pos
20
24
Touchdown 11:54
F.Harris pass complete to WKY 12. Catch made by D.Clark at WKY 12. Gain of 12 yards. D.Clark for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
43
yds
00:25
pos
21
30
Touchdown 8:58
K.Robichaux rushed to UTSA End Zone for 33 yards. K.Robichaux for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
80
yds
2:48
pos
27
31
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|30
|Rushing
|6
|12
|Passing
|19
|16
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|481
|479
|Total Plays
|74
|81
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|108
|206
|Rush Attempts
|24
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|373
|273
|Comp. - Att.
|36-50
|24-35
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-53
|6-57
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.0
|3-36.0
|Return Yards
|0
|17
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|373
|PASS YDS
|273
|
|
|108
|RUSH YDS
|206
|
|
|481
|TOTAL YDS
|479
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|35/49
|373
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|13
|65
|1
|33
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|11
|43
|1
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|18
|11
|131
|0
|38
|
D. Davis 7 WR
|D. Davis
|8
|8
|120
|1
|36
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|12
|8
|57
|0
|24
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|5
|4
|38
|1
|18
|
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|4
|3
|32
|0
|18
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Smith 17 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Smith 24 LB
|D. Smith
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 3 LB
|J. Evans
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Simpkins 16 DB
|K. Simpkins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ignont 23 LB
|W. Ignont
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 11 DB
|T. Allen
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weber 5 DB
|R. Weber
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hailassie 12 DB
|K. Hailassie
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brathwaite Jr. 2 DB
|A. Brathwaite Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hernandez 0 DT
|L. Hernandez
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 13 DT
|T. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Key 15 LB
|A. Key
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Shipp 97 DT
|D. Shipp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brackenridge 31 DB
|A. Brackenridge
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
U. Stout 21 DB
|U. Stout
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Goodrum 44 DT
|D. Goodrum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 99 DT
|B. Martin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Ellard 47 P
|T. Ellard
|3
|45.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|2
|28.5
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|24/35
|273
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|19
|83
|1
|10
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|10
|61
|1
|12
|
T. Smith 28 RB
|T. Smith
|13
|58
|0
|14
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Franklin 4 WR
|Z. Franklin
|8
|6
|95
|0
|31
|
D. Clark 1 WR
|D. Clark
|7
|4
|62
|1
|23
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|4
|4
|51
|0
|24
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|11
|8
|46
|0
|15
|
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
|T. Ogle-Kellogg
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Dishman 80 TE
|D. Dishman
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Gardiner 16 WR
|K. Gardiner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Sharp 87 TE
|G. Sharp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Wisdom 0 S
|R. Wisdom
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 2 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 12 LB
|D. Taylor
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 10 CB
|N. Fortune
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chattman 4 S
|C. Chattman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 31 LB
|T. Moore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harmanson 1 LB
|T. Harmanson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 7 LB
|D. Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 9 DL
|B. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bell II 15 DL
|T. Bell II
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
X. Player 29 CB
|X. Player
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Triplette 44 DL
|R. Triplette
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Booker-Brown 41 DL
|N. Booker-Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 21 CB
|K. Robinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ligon 8 LB
|J. Ligon
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. French 34 LB
|M. French
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Causey 52 DL
|Z. Causey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 30 RB
|D. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. McDougle 33 DL
|L. McDougle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Morris 25 LB
|A. Morris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett 42 K
|J. Sackett
|1/1
|49
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 5 P
|L. Dean
|3
|36.0
|3
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|3
|22.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 55 yards from WKY 35 to the UTSA 10. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(15:00 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; J.Jones at UTSA 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 40(14:31 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 40. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at UTSA 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(14:17 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to WKY 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter; L.Hernandez at WKY 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 50(13:55 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to WKY 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at WKY 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 45(13:38 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to WKY 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at WKY 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(13:12 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to WKY 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Martin; J.Evans at WKY 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 37(12:44 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 37. Catch made by B.Brady at WKY 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at WKY 26.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(12:19 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to WKY 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at WKY 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 17(12:03 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to WKY 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at WKY 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 12(11:38 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to WKY End Zone for 12 yards. F.Harris for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:32 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 64 yards from UTSA 35 to the WKY 1. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Taylor at WKY 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20(11:27 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 20. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at WKY 23.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 23(10:54 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 23. Catch made by K.Robichaux at WKY 23. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UTSA at WKY 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36(10:35 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis; T.Harmanson at WKY 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 41(10:11 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson; J.Ligon at WKY 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 44(9:56 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at WKY 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 48(9:48 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for K.Robichaux.
|+38 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 48(9:44 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 48. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 48. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by R.Triplette; L.McDougle at UTSA 14.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 14(9:00 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to UTSA 2 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at UTSA 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 2(8:49 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to UTSA End Zone for 2 yards. A.Reed for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(8:30 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 61 yards from WKY 35 to the UTSA 4. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Oliver at UTSA 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(8:23 - 1st) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez; K.Oliver at UTSA 26.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 26(7:55 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 26. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at UTSA 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(7:38 - 1st) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Brackenridge; T.Allen at UTSA 40. PENALTY on WKY-T.Allen Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(7:14 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to WKY 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Brackenridge at WKY 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 44(6:41 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 44. Catch made by J.Cephus at WKY 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver; J.Evans at WKY 43.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSA 43(6:01 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for G.Sharp.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TXSA 43(5:55 - 1st) L.Dean punts 33 yards to WKY 10 Center-C.Collenback. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 10(5:48 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at WKY 14.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 14(5:31 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 14. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at WKY 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 22(5:15 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 21 for yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at WKY 21. PENALTY on UTSA-J.Robinson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - WKY 27(5:04 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for WKY.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 27(4:53 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 27. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at WKY 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38(4:18 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at WKY 43.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - WKY 43(3:40 - 1st) PENALTY on WKY-M.Goode False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 38(3:20 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to WKY 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Booker-Brown at WKY 39.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WKY 39(2:40 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|Punt
4 & 9 - WKY 39(2:33 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 54 yards to UTSA 7 Center-J.Bowman. Downed by WKY.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 7(2:20 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Allen; T.Thompson at UTSA 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 14(1:54 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at UTSA 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 21(1:24 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Brackenridge; K.Oliver at UTSA 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 23(0:53 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 23. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at UTSA 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 29(0:33 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at UTSA 30.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - TXSA 30(0:06 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at UTSA 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(15:00 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 34(14:56 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; D.Goodrum at UTSA 39.
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 39(14:22 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 39. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(13:42 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 43(13:35 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to WKY 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 36.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TXSA 36(13:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-A.Maka False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSA 41(12:47 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TXSA 41(12:34 - 2nd) L.Dean punts 30 yards to WKY 11 Center-C.Collenback. Downed by Q.Cage.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 11(12:24 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at WKY 12.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 12(12:05 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 12. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 12. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at WKY 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 29(11:47 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 29. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Moore; M.French at WKY 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 33(11:14 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at WKY 35.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 35(10:31 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 35. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at WKY 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46(10:08 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.French; A.Morris at WKY 47.
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 47(9:54 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 47. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 47. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at UTSA 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 29(9:18 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 29(9:10 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 29. Catch made by D.Davis at UTSA 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 18(8:50 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 18. Catch made by D.Davis at UTSA 18. Gain of 18 yards. D.Davis for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:45 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:38 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 59 yards from WKY 35 to the UTSA 6. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Munson; A.Brackenridge at UTSA 24. PENALTY on UTSA-K.Nwachuku Illegal Blindside Block 12 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 12(8:38 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez at UTSA 14.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - TXSA 14(8:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-K.Davis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - TXSA 9(8:06 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; R.Weber at UTSA 15.
|+23 YD
3 & 7 - TXSA 15(7:34 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 15. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 15. Gain of 23 yards. Z.Franklin ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(6:54 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Brathwaite at UTSA 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(6:16 - 2nd) F.Harris scrambles to WKY 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Thompson at WKY 49.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 49(5:42 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 49. Catch made by Z.Franklin at WKY 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at WKY 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 32(5:23 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 32(5:15 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 32. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at WKY 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at WKY 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 18(4:41 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to WKY 12 for 6 yards. T.Smith FUMBLES forced by WKY. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-F.Harris at WKY 12. Tackled by WKY at WKY 12.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 12(4:16 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to WKY 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez; J.Hunter at WKY 6. PENALTY on WKY-B.Martin Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 3 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 3(3:49 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to WKY End Zone for 3 yards. B.Brady for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:44 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(3:44 - 2nd) A.Reed scrambles to WKY 28 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Wisdom at WKY 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 28(3:16 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 28. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at WKY 31.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 31(2:56 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at WKY 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 37(2:47 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 37(2:37 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at WKY 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 41(2:18 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 41. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at WKY 44.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WKY 44(1:27 - 2nd) T.Ellard punts 45 yards to UTSA 11 Center-J.Bowman. J.Cephus returned punt from the UTSA 11. Tackled by T.Allen; U.Stout at UTSA 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(1:15 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 28(1:07 - 2nd) F.Harris scrambles to UTSA 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at UTSA 34.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - TXSA 34(1:00 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 34. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at UTSA 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(0:47 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for K.Gardiner.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 47(0:42 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 47. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at WKY 47.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - TXSA 47(0:34 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 47. Catch made by J.Cephus at WKY 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(0:30 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 39(0:24 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 39. Catch made by Z.Franklin at WKY 39. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 40.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - TXSA 40(0:20 - 2nd) F.Harris scrambles to WKY 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at WKY 31.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(0:02 - 2nd) J.Sackett 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by K.Robichaux at WKY 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at WKY 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WKY 26(14:38 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WKY 26(14:33 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|Punt
4 & 9 - WKY 26(14:29 - 3rd) T.Ellard punts 36 yards to UTSA 38 Center-J.Bowman. Fair catch by J.Cephus.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(14:23 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at UTSA 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(14:10 - 3rd) F.Harris scrambles to WKY 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 44(13:46 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to WKY 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at WKY 37.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 37(12:59 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 37. Catch made by J.Cephus at WKY 37. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at WKY 22.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 22(12:46 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 22. Catch made by B.Brady at WKY 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at WKY 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 11(12:28 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to WKY 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; J.Evans at WKY 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - TXSA 8(11:59 - 3rd) C.Carpenter rushed to WKY End Zone for 8 yards. C.Carpenter FUMBLES forced by D.Smith. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-J.Cephus at WKY End Zone. J.Cephus for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:45 - 3rd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks yards from UTSA 35 to the WKY 2. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Taylor at WKY 40. PENALTY on UTSA-D.Taylor Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45(11:35 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 45. Catch made by M.Corley at UTSA 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at UTSA 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 42(11:05 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 42. Catch made by D.Davis at UTSA 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson; D.Taylor at UTSA 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 34(10:40 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WKY 34(10:29 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 34. Catch made by M.Corley at UTSA 34. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at UTSA 8. PENALTY on WKY-M.Corley Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 25 - WKY 49(10:05 - 3rd) A.Reed rushed to UTSA 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at UTSA 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 17 - WKY 41(9:23 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 41. Catch made by M.Corley at UTSA 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 39.
|No Gain
4 & 15 - WKY 39(8:37 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(8:30 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at UTSA 40.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSA 40(8:03 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - TXSA 40(7:58 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 40. Catch made by B.Brady at UTSA 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Brathwaite at UTSA 45.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXSA 45(7:16 - 3rd) L.Dean punts 45 yards to WKY 10 Center-C.Collenback. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 10(7:09 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 10. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 10. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by X.Player at WKY 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46(6:50 - 3rd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon; Z.Causey at WKY 47.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - WKY 47(6:14 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley. PENALTY on UTSA-C.Chattman Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 38(6:03 - 3rd) A.Reed scrambles to UTSA 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at UTSA 38.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WKY 38(5:22 - 3rd) PENALTY on WKY-G.Britton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 15 - WKY 43(5:00 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed sacked at UTSA 48 for -5 yards (T.Bell)
|+11 YD
3 & 20 - WKY 48(4:14 - 3rd) A.Reed scrambles to UTSA 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 37.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - WKY 37(3:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on WKY-M.Goode False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 14 - WKY 42(3:36 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 42(3:30 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 35 for -7 yards. Tackled by WKY at UTSA 35. PENALTY on WKY-A.Brathwaite Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 42(3:24 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 42(3:12 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 42. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 42. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by R.Weber at WKY 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(3:01 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 35. Catch made by D.Clark at WKY 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at WKY 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 26(2:17 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to WKY 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Brackenridge; D.Shipp at WKY 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 15(2:11 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to WKY 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at WKY 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 15(1:19 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to WKY 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Goodrum at WKY 11.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 11(0:42 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 11. Catch made by D.Dishman at WKY 11. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez at WKY 6.
|-2 YD
4 & Goal - TXSA 6(0:07 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to WKY 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by U.Stout; K.Oliver at WKY 8.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 8(0:07 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 8. Catch made by K.Robichaux at WKY 8. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at WKY 26.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 26(15:00 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at WKY 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 35(14:38 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 35. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at WKY 38.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38(14:07 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 38. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 48.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 48(14:00 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 48. Catch made by D.Davis at UTSA 48. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 32(13:33 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by M.Corley at UTSA 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at UTSA 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 25(13:17 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to UTSA 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 24.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 24(12:46 - 4th) A.Reed rushed to UTSA 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at UTSA 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 18(12:20 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 18. Catch made by M.Mathison at UTSA 18. Gain of 18 yards. M.Mathison for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:11 - 4th) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 4th) B.Narveson kicks onside 8 from WKY 35 to WKY 43. K.Wakefield returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at WKY 43.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(12:10 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 43. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 41 - TXSA 12(11:54 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 12. Catch made by D.Clark at WKY 12. Gain of 12 yards. D.Clark for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:46 - 4th) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 4th) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 25(11:46 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Simon.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 25(11:39 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at WKY 39.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 39(11:26 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 39. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 48(11:01 - 4th) PENALTY on WKY-G.Britton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - WKY 47(10:47 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - WKY 47(10:41 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 47. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at WKY 47.
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - WKY 47(10:00 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 47. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 43.
|+10 YD
4 & 5 - WKY 43(9:26 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by J.Simon at UTSA 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom; K.Robinson at UTSA 33.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 33(9:10 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to UTSA End Zone for 33 yards. K.Robichaux for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:58 - 4th) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:58 - 4th) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the UTSA End Zone. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Oliver at UTSA 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(8:47 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 26. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by R.Weber at UTSA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSA 27(8:28 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|+24 YD
3 & 9 - TXSA 27(8:26 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 27. Catch made by B.Brady at UTSA 27. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at WKY 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(7:46 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to WKY 39 for 10 yards. B.Brady FUMBLES forced by A.Key. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-D.Smith at WKY 39. Tackled by UTSA at WKY 39. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 39(7:46 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 39. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at WKY 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 44(7:23 - 4th) A.Reed rushed to WKY 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at WKY 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 45(6:48 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 45. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at WKY 50.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 50(6:28 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 47. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 47. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at WKY 47.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - WKY 47(5:56 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 47. Catch made by D.Davis at UTSA 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 41(5:31 - 4th) A.Reed rushed to UTSA 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon; C.Chattman at UTSA 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 37(5:18 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to UTSA 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Triplette at UTSA 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 37(4:35 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 37. Catch made by M.Mathison at UTSA 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at UTSA 34.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WKY 34(3:56 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - WKY 34(3:49 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(3:41 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at UTSA 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(3:03 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to WKY 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; K.Hailassie at WKY 49.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 49(2:12 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to WKY 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Shipp at WKY 50.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 50(2:04 - 4th) F.Harris scrambles to WKY 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Weber at WKY 44.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - TXSA 44(1:56 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 44. Catch made by J.Cephus at WKY 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at WKY 42. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 42(1:50 - 4th) F.Harris kneels at the WKY 43.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TXSA 43(1:08 - 4th) F.Harris kneels at the WKY 44.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - TXSA 44(0:35 - 4th) F.Harris kneels at the WKY 45.
-
AF
UTAHST
24
34
4th 3:53 FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
18
33
4th 5:12 ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
41
20
4th 8:04 NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
26
12
4th 3:10 ESP3
-
USM
TROY
10
27
4th 0:41 ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
24
30
4th 10:08 ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
17
14
4th 10:57 CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
7
38
4th 13:53
-
16BYU
ND
20
25
4th 11:49 NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
17
3
3rd 7:05 ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
6
6
3rd 4:23 BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
7
9
4th 13:10 ESPU
-
SC
13UK
17
7
4th 12:23 SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
14
17
3rd 9:53 FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
28
21
3rd 12:39 ESP+
-
TXAM
1BAMA
14
17
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
FSU
14NCST
17
3
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
12OREG
ARIZ
14
3
2nd 8:55 PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045 O/U
-10.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
049 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
Final CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
Final
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
Final CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
41
Final FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
32
42
Final FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
Final ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
20
23
Final/OT
-
9MISS
VANDY
52
28
Final SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
20
Final ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
27
24
Final ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
38
45
Final PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
28
31
Final ESP+