Key Players
A. Reed 16 QB
373 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 43 RuYds, RuTD
F. Harris 0 QB
273 PaYds, PaTD, 61 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 11:32
F.Harris scrambles to WKY End Zone for 12 yards. F.Harris for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
65
yds
3:28
pos
0
6
Point After TD 11:32
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:49
A.Reed rushed to UTSA End Zone for 2 yards. A.Reed for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
9
plays
80
yds
3:02
pos
6
7
Point After TD 8:30
B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 8:45
A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 18. Catch made by D.Davis at UTSA 18. Gain of 18 yards. D.Davis for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
89
yds
3:46
pos
13
7
Point After TD 8:45
B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 3:44
B.Brady rushed to WKY End Zone for 3 yards. B.Brady for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
90
yds
4:54
pos
14
13
Point After TD 3:44
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Field Goal 0:00
J.Sackett 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.
10
plays
41
yds
1:15
pos
14
17
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 11:59
C.Carpenter rushed to WKY End Zone for 8 yards. C.Carpenter FUMBLES forced by D.Smith. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-J.Cephus at WKY End Zone. J.Cephus for yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
62
yds
2:38
pos
14
23
Point After TD 11:45
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
4th Quarter
Touchdown 12:12
A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 18. Catch made by M.Mathison at UTSA 18. Gain of 18 yards. M.Mathison for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
92
yds
2:56
pos
20
24
Point After TD 12:11
B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 11:54
F.Harris pass complete to WKY 12. Catch made by D.Clark at WKY 12. Gain of 12 yards. D.Clark for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
43
yds
00:25
pos
21
30
Point After TD 11:46
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 8:58
K.Robichaux rushed to UTSA End Zone for 33 yards. K.Robichaux for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
80
yds
2:48
pos
27
31
Point After TD 8:58
B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
31
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 30
Rushing 6 12
Passing 19 16
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 6-13 6-14
4th Down Conv 1-4 2-3
Total Net Yards 481 479
Total Plays 74 81
Avg Gain 6.5 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 108 206
Rush Attempts 24 46
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 4.5
Yards Passing 373 273
Comp. - Att. 36-50 24-35
Yards Per Pass 7.2 7.8
Penalties - Yards 7-53 6-57
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-45.0 3-36.0
Return Yards 0 17
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-17
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Kentucky 3-3 7701428
UTSA 4-2 7107731
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
 373 PASS YDS 273
108 RUSH YDS 206
481 TOTAL YDS 479
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Reed  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 373 2 0 148.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.9% 1663 17 4 166.2
A. Reed 35/49 373 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Robichaux  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 65 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 315 1
K. Robichaux 13 65 1 33
A. Reed  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 69 2
A. Reed 11 43 1 12
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Corley  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
18 11 131 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 296 5
M. Corley 18 11 131 0 38
D. Davis  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 8 120 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 476 4
D. Davis 8 8 120 1 36
J. Hall  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 8 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 168 1
J. Hall 12 8 57 0 24
M. Mathison  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 272 1
M. Mathison 5 4 38 1 18
K. Robichaux  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 34 0
K. Robichaux 4 3 32 0 18
J. Simon  6 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 130 2
J. Simon 2 1 10 0 10
D. Ervin-Poindexter  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
D. Ervin-Poindexter 1 0 0 0 0
D. Smith  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 97 2
D. Smith 1 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Smith  24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Smith 7-3 0.0 0
J. Evans  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
J. Evans 6-4 0.0 0
K. Simpkins  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Simpkins 4-0 0.0 0
W. Ignont  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Ignont 3-0 0.0 0
T. Allen  11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Allen 3-2 0.0 0
R. Weber  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Weber 3-1 0.0 0
K. Hailassie  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Hailassie 3-1 0.0 0
A. Brathwaite Jr.  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Brathwaite Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
L. Hernandez  0 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
L. Hernandez 2-3 0.0 0
K. Oliver  20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Oliver 2-4 0.0 0
T. Thompson  13 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Thompson 1-1 0.0 0
A. Key  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Key 1-0 0.0 0
D. Shipp  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Shipp 1-1 0.0 0
A. Brackenridge  31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
A. Brackenridge 1-3 0.0 0
U. Stout  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
U. Stout 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hunter  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Hunter 1-2 0.0 0
J. Jones  34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Jones 1-2 0.0 0
D. Goodrum  44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Goodrum 1-1 0.0 0
B. Martin  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Martin 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Narveson  44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
7/10 28/28
B. Narveson 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Ellard  47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
T. Ellard 3 45.0 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mathison  4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 28.5 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 26 0
M. Mathison 2 28.5 38 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UTSA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 273 1 0 143.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.9% 1724 12 5 160.8
F. Harris 24/35 273 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Brady  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 83 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 304 4
B. Brady 19 83 1 10
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 61 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 193 4
F. Harris 10 61 1 12
T. Smith  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 113 2
T. Smith 13 58 0 14
C. Carpenter  15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Carpenter 1 8 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Z. Franklin  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 95 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 491 6
Z. Franklin 8 6 95 0 31
D. Clark  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 556 6
D. Clark 7 4 62 1 23
B. Brady  5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 85 0
B. Brady 4 4 51 0 24
J. Cephus  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 8 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 503 2
J. Cephus 11 8 46 0 15
T. Ogle-Kellogg  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
T. Ogle-Kellogg 2 1 14 0 14
D. Dishman  80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
D. Dishman 1 1 5 0 5
K. Gardiner  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Gardiner 1 0 0 0 0
G. Sharp  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
G. Sharp 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Wisdom  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
R. Wisdom 10-1 0.0 0
C. Mayfield Jr.  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
C. Mayfield Jr. 8-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 5-0 0.0 0
N. Fortune  10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Fortune 4-0 0.0 0
C. Chattman  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Chattman 3-1 0.0 0
T. Moore  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Moore 2-1 0.0 0
T. Harmanson  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Harmanson 2-2 0.0 0
D. Taylor  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Taylor 2-1 0.0 0
B. Brown  9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
T. Bell II  15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Bell II 1-0 1.0 0
X. Player  29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Player 1-0 0.0 0
R. Triplette  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Triplette 1-1 0.0 0
N. Booker-Brown  41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Booker-Brown 1-0 0.0 0
K. Robinson  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Robinson 1-2 0.0 0
J. Ligon  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Ligon 1-3 0.0 0
M. French  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. French 0-2 0.0 0
Z. Causey  52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Causey 0-1 0.0 0
D. Lewis  30 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Lewis 0-1 0.0 0
L. McDougle  33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. McDougle 0-1 0.0 0
A. Morris  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Morris 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Sackett  42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
6/8 23/23
J. Sackett 1/1 49 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Dean  5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 0
L. Dean 3 36.0 3 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Carpenter  15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 97 1
C. Carpenter 3 22.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Cephus 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 3.2 16 0
J. Cephus 1 17.0 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:32 WKY 20 3:02 9 80 TD
5:48 WKY 10 3:28 7 29 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 WKY 11 3:46 10 89 TD
3:44 WKY 25 2:29 6 19 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 25 0:37 3 1 Punt
11:45 TXSA 45 3:15 6 6 Downs
7:09 WKY 10 3:39 6 48 Downs
0:07 WKY 7 2:56 9 92 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:46 WKY 25 2:48 8 75 TD
7:46 WKY 39 4:05 10 27 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSA 35 3:28 10 65 TD
8:30 TXSA 26 2:42 6 31 Punt
2:20 TXSA 7 4:56 12 52 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:45 TXSA 12 4:54 11 88 TD
1:15 TXSA 28 1:15 10 41 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:23 TXSA 38 2:38 7 62 TD
8:30 TXSA 39 1:21 3 6 Punt
3:30 TXSA 42 3:23 8 43 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 TXSA 43 0:25 2 43 TD
8:58 TXSA 26 1:12 4 35 Fumble
3:41 TXSA 34 3:41 8 21 Game

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 65 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 55 yards from WKY 35 to the UTSA 10. Out of bounds.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35
(15:00 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; J.Jones at UTSA 40.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 40
(14:31 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 40. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at UTSA 47.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 47
(14:17 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to WKY 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter; L.Hernandez at WKY 50.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 50
(13:55 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to WKY 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at WKY 45.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 45
(13:38 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to WKY 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at WKY 41.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 41
(13:12 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to WKY 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Martin; J.Evans at WKY 37.
+11 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 37
(12:44 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 37. Catch made by B.Brady at WKY 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at WKY 26.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 26
(12:19 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to WKY 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at WKY 17.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 17
(12:03 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to WKY 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at WKY 12.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 12
(11:38 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to WKY End Zone for 12 yards. F.Harris for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:32 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 80 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:32 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 64 yards from UTSA 35 to the WKY 1. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Taylor at WKY 20.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20
(11:27 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 20. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at WKY 23.
+13 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 23
(10:54 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 23. Catch made by K.Robichaux at WKY 23. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UTSA at WKY 36.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(10:35 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis; T.Harmanson at WKY 41.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 41
(10:11 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson; J.Ligon at WKY 44.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 44
(9:56 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at WKY 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 48
(9:48 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for K.Robichaux.
+38 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 48
(9:44 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 48. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 48. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by R.Triplette; L.McDougle at UTSA 14.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 14
(9:00 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to UTSA 2 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at UTSA 2.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 2
(8:49 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to UTSA End Zone for 2 yards. A.Reed for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
PAT Good
(8:30 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (6 plays, 31 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:30 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 61 yards from WKY 35 to the UTSA 4. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Oliver at UTSA 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 26
(8:23 - 1st) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez; K.Oliver at UTSA 26.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 26
(7:55 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 26. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at UTSA 38.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38
(7:38 - 1st) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Brackenridge; T.Allen at UTSA 40. PENALTY on WKY-T.Allen Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45
(7:14 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to WKY 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Brackenridge at WKY 44.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 44
(6:41 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 44. Catch made by J.Cephus at WKY 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver; J.Evans at WKY 43.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSA 43
(6:01 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for G.Sharp.
Punt
4 & 8 - TXSA 43
(5:55 - 1st) L.Dean punts 33 yards to WKY 10 Center-C.Collenback. Fair catch by J.Hall.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 10
(5:48 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at WKY 14.
+8 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 14
(5:31 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 14. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at WKY 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 22
(5:15 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 21 for yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at WKY 21. PENALTY on UTSA-J.Robinson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - WKY 27
(5:04 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for WKY.
+11 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 27
(4:53 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 27. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at WKY 38.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(4:18 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at WKY 43.
Penalty
2 & 5 - WKY 43
(3:40 - 1st) PENALTY on WKY-M.Goode False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 38
(3:20 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to WKY 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Booker-Brown at WKY 39.
No Gain
3 & 9 - WKY 39
(2:40 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
Punt
4 & 9 - WKY 39
(2:33 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 54 yards to UTSA 7 Center-J.Bowman. Downed by WKY.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (12 plays, 52 yards, 4:56 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 7
(2:20 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Allen; T.Thompson at UTSA 14.
+7 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 14
(1:54 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at UTSA 21.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 21
(1:24 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Brackenridge; K.Oliver at UTSA 23.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 23
(0:53 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 23. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at UTSA 29.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 29
(0:33 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at UTSA 30.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - TXSA 30
(0:06 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at UTSA 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 34
(15:00 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 34
(14:56 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; D.Goodrum at UTSA 39.
+18 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 39
(14:22 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 39. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 43
(13:42 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 43
(13:35 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to WKY 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 36.
Penalty
3 & 3 - TXSA 36
(13:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-A.Maka False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSA 41
(12:47 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark.
Punt
4 & 8 - TXSA 41
(12:34 - 2nd) L.Dean punts 30 yards to WKY 11 Center-C.Collenback. Downed by Q.Cage.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 89 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 11
(12:24 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at WKY 12.
+17 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 12
(12:05 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 12. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 12. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at WKY 29.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 29
(11:47 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 29. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Moore; M.French at WKY 33.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 33
(11:14 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at WKY 35.
+11 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 35
(10:31 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 35. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at WKY 46.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46
(10:08 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.French; A.Morris at WKY 47.
+24 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 47
(9:54 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 47. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 47. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at UTSA 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 29
(9:18 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 29
(9:10 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 29. Catch made by D.Davis at UTSA 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 18.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 18
(8:50 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 18. Catch made by D.Davis at UTSA 18. Gain of 18 yards. D.Davis for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:45 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 88 yards, 4:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:38 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 59 yards from WKY 35 to the UTSA 6. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Munson; A.Brackenridge at UTSA 24. PENALTY on UTSA-K.Nwachuku Illegal Blindside Block 12 yards accepted.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 12
(8:38 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez at UTSA 14.
Penalty
2 & 8 - TXSA 14
(8:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-K.Davis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 13 - TXSA 9
(8:06 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; R.Weber at UTSA 15.
+23 YD
3 & 7 - TXSA 15
(7:34 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 15. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 15. Gain of 23 yards. Z.Franklin ran out of bounds.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38
(6:54 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Brathwaite at UTSA 49.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49
(6:16 - 2nd) F.Harris scrambles to WKY 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Thompson at WKY 49.
+17 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 49
(5:42 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 49. Catch made by Z.Franklin at WKY 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at WKY 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 32
(5:23 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 32
(5:15 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 32. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at WKY 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at WKY 18.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 18
(4:41 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to WKY 12 for 6 yards. T.Smith FUMBLES forced by WKY. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-F.Harris at WKY 12. Tackled by WKY at WKY 12.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 12
(4:16 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to WKY 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez; J.Hunter at WKY 6. PENALTY on WKY-B.Martin Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 3 yards accepted.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 3
(3:49 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to WKY End Zone for 3 yards. B.Brady for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:44 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:44 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(3:44 - 2nd) A.Reed scrambles to WKY 28 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Wisdom at WKY 28.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 28
(3:16 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 28. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at WKY 31.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 31
(2:56 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at WKY 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 37
(2:47 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 37
(2:37 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at WKY 41.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 41
(2:18 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 41. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at WKY 44.
Punt
4 & 3 - WKY 44
(1:27 - 2nd) T.Ellard punts 45 yards to UTSA 11 Center-J.Bowman. J.Cephus returned punt from the UTSA 11. Tackled by T.Allen; U.Stout at UTSA 28.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 41 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 28
(1:15 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 28
(1:07 - 2nd) F.Harris scrambles to UTSA 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at UTSA 34.
+13 YD
3 & 4 - TXSA 34
(1:00 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 34. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at UTSA 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 47
(0:47 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for K.Gardiner.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 47
(0:42 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 47. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at WKY 47.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - TXSA 47
(0:34 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 47. Catch made by J.Cephus at WKY 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 39
(0:30 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 39
(0:24 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 39. Catch made by Z.Franklin at WKY 39. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 40.
+9 YD
3 & 11 - TXSA 40
(0:20 - 2nd) F.Harris scrambles to WKY 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at WKY 31.
Field Goal
1 & 10 - TXSA 39
(0:02 - 2nd) J.Sackett 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(15:00 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by K.Robichaux at WKY 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at WKY 26.
No Gain
2 & 9 - WKY 26
(14:38 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
No Gain
3 & 9 - WKY 26
(14:33 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
Punt
4 & 9 - WKY 26
(14:29 - 3rd) T.Ellard punts 36 yards to UTSA 38 Center-J.Bowman. Fair catch by J.Cephus.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 62 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38
(14:23 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at UTSA 49.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49
(14:10 - 3rd) F.Harris scrambles to WKY 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 44.
+7 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 44
(13:46 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to WKY 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at WKY 37.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 37
(12:59 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 37. Catch made by J.Cephus at WKY 37. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at WKY 22.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 22
(12:46 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 22. Catch made by B.Brady at WKY 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at WKY 11.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 11
(12:28 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to WKY 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; J.Evans at WKY 8.
+8 YD
2 & Goal - TXSA 8
(11:59 - 3rd) C.Carpenter rushed to WKY End Zone for 8 yards. C.Carpenter FUMBLES forced by D.Smith. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-J.Cephus at WKY End Zone. J.Cephus for yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:45 - 3rd) J.Sackett extra point is good.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Downs (6 plays, 6 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:45 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks yards from UTSA 35 to the WKY 2. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Taylor at WKY 40. PENALTY on UTSA-D.Taylor Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45
(11:35 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 45. Catch made by M.Corley at UTSA 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at UTSA 42.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 42
(11:05 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 42. Catch made by D.Davis at UTSA 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson; D.Taylor at UTSA 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 34
(10:40 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
Penalty
2 & 10 - WKY 34
(10:29 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 34. Catch made by M.Corley at UTSA 34. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at UTSA 8. PENALTY on WKY-M.Corley Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 25 - WKY 49
(10:05 - 3rd) A.Reed rushed to UTSA 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at UTSA 41.
+2 YD
3 & 17 - WKY 41
(9:23 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 41. Catch made by M.Corley at UTSA 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 39.
No Gain
4 & 15 - WKY 39
(8:37 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 39
(8:30 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at UTSA 40.
No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSA 40
(8:03 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark.
+5 YD
3 & 9 - TXSA 40
(7:58 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 40. Catch made by B.Brady at UTSA 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Brathwaite at UTSA 45.
Punt
4 & 4 - TXSA 45
(7:16 - 3rd) L.Dean punts 45 yards to WKY 10 Center-C.Collenback. Fair catch by J.Hall.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Downs (6 plays, 48 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
+36 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 10
(7:09 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 10. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 10. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by X.Player at WKY 46.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46
(6:50 - 3rd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon; Z.Causey at WKY 47.
Penalty
2 & 9 - WKY 47
(6:14 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley. PENALTY on UTSA-C.Chattman Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(6:03 - 3rd) A.Reed scrambles to UTSA 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at UTSA 38.
Penalty
2 & 10 - WKY 38
(5:22 - 3rd) PENALTY on WKY-G.Britton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
2 & 15 - WKY 43
(5:00 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed sacked at UTSA 48 for -5 yards (T.Bell)
+11 YD
3 & 20 - WKY 48
(4:14 - 3rd) A.Reed scrambles to UTSA 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 37.
Penalty
4 & 9 - WKY 37
(3:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on WKY-M.Goode False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
4 & 14 - WKY 42
(3:36 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Downs (8 plays, 43 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
-7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 42
(3:30 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 35 for -7 yards. Tackled by WKY at UTSA 35. PENALTY on WKY-A.Brathwaite Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 42
(3:24 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 42
(3:12 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 42. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 42. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by R.Weber at WKY 35.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35
(3:01 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 35. Catch made by D.Clark at WKY 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at WKY 26.
+11 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 26
(2:17 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to WKY 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Brackenridge; D.Shipp at WKY 15.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 15
(2:11 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to WKY 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at WKY 15.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 15
(1:19 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to WKY 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Goodrum at WKY 11.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 11
(0:42 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 11. Catch made by D.Dishman at WKY 11. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez at WKY 6.
-2 YD
4 & Goal - TXSA 6
(0:07 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to WKY 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by U.Stout; K.Oliver at WKY 8.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 92 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 8
(0:07 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 8. Catch made by K.Robichaux at WKY 8. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at WKY 26.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 26
(15:00 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at WKY 35.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 35
(14:38 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 35. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at WKY 38.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(14:07 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 38. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 48.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 48
(14:00 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 48. Catch made by D.Davis at UTSA 48. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 32.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 32
(13:33 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by M.Corley at UTSA 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at UTSA 25.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 25
(13:17 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to UTSA 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 24.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 24
(12:46 - 4th) A.Reed rushed to UTSA 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at UTSA 18.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 18
(12:20 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 18. Catch made by M.Mathison at UTSA 18. Gain of 18 yards. M.Mathison for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:11 - 4th) B.Narveson extra point is good.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 43 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:11 - 4th) B.Narveson kicks onside 8 from WKY 35 to WKY 43. K.Wakefield returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at WKY 43.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 43
(12:10 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 43. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 12.
+12 YD
2 & 41 - TXSA 12
(11:54 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 12. Catch made by D.Clark at WKY 12. Gain of 12 yards. D.Clark for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:46 - 4th) J.Sackett extra point is good.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:46 - 4th) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(11:46 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Simon.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 25
(11:39 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at WKY 39.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 39
(11:26 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 39. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 48.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 48
(11:01 - 4th) PENALTY on WKY-G.Britton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - WKY 47
(10:47 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
No Gain
2 & 15 - WKY 47
(10:41 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 47. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at WKY 47.
+10 YD
3 & 15 - WKY 47
(10:00 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 47. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 43.
+10 YD
4 & 5 - WKY 43
(9:26 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by J.Simon at UTSA 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom; K.Robinson at UTSA 33.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 33
(9:10 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to UTSA End Zone for 33 yards. K.Robichaux for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:58 - 4th) B.Narveson extra point is good.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Fumble (4 plays, 35 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:58 - 4th) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the UTSA End Zone. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Oliver at UTSA 26.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 26
(8:47 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 26. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by R.Weber at UTSA 27.
No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSA 27
(8:28 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
+24 YD
3 & 9 - TXSA 27
(8:26 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 27. Catch made by B.Brady at UTSA 27. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at WKY 49.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49
(7:46 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to WKY 39 for 10 yards. B.Brady FUMBLES forced by A.Key. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-D.Smith at WKY 39. Tackled by UTSA at WKY 39. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Downs (10 plays, 27 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 39
(7:46 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 39. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at WKY 44.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 44
(7:23 - 4th) A.Reed rushed to WKY 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at WKY 45.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 45
(6:48 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 45. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at WKY 50.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 50
(6:28 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 47. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 47. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at WKY 47.
+12 YD
2 & 13 - WKY 47
(5:56 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 47. Catch made by D.Davis at UTSA 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 41.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 41
(5:31 - 4th) A.Reed rushed to UTSA 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon; C.Chattman at UTSA 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 37
(5:18 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to UTSA 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Triplette at UTSA 37.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 37
(4:35 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to UTSA 37. Catch made by M.Mathison at UTSA 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at UTSA 34.
No Gain
3 & 7 - WKY 34
(3:56 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
No Gain
4 & 7 - WKY 34
(3:49 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - End of Game (8 plays, 21 yards, 3:41 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 34
(3:41 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at UTSA 48.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 48
(3:03 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to WKY 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; K.Hailassie at WKY 49.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 49
(2:12 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to WKY 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Shipp at WKY 50.
+6 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 50
(2:04 - 4th) F.Harris scrambles to WKY 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Weber at WKY 44.
+2 YD
4 & 2 - TXSA 44
(1:56 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to WKY 44. Catch made by J.Cephus at WKY 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at WKY 42. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 42
(1:50 - 4th) F.Harris kneels at the WKY 43.
No Gain
2 & 11 - TXSA 43
(1:08 - 4th) F.Harris kneels at the WKY 44.
-1 YD
3 & 12 - TXSA 44
(0:35 - 4th) F.Harris kneels at the WKY 45.
