Pratt scores 3 TDs, leads Tulane past East Carolina, 24-9
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Michael Pratt threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third while Tulane held East Carolina scoreless in the second half en route to a 24-9 victory on Saturday.
East Carolina (3-3, 2-2 American) took a 9-7 lead when Holton Ahlers found C.J. Johnson with a 24-yard touchdown with 12:08 left in the first half but had a 46-yard field goal attempt to end the first half blocked. Ahlers threw two second-half interceptions, one in the end zone, and the Pirates were stopped on fourth down twice in the fourth quarter.
Pratt found Tyrick James with a three-yard scoring pass to start the second quarter and wedged in from a yard out to take a 14-9 lead at the break. He launched a 44-yard touchdown pass to Deuce Watts, who reached up to snare the ball over a Pirate defender at the 6 and bounced into the end zone with the ball held high.
The win was the second straight for the Green Wave (5-1, 2-0).
--
|
H. Ahlers
12 QB
288 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 17 RuYds
|
M. Pratt
7 QB
326 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -16 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|22
|Rushing
|9
|5
|Passing
|13
|15
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|419
|390
|Total Plays
|75
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|131
|40
|Rush Attempts
|23
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|1.2
|Yards Passing
|288
|350
|Comp. - Att.
|32-52
|28-35
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-32
|7-67
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.3
|6-44.5
|Return Yards
|0
|19
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|288
|PASS YDS
|350
|
|
|131
|RUSH YDS
|40
|
|
|419
|TOTAL YDS
|390
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|32/51
|288
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|7
|67
|0
|20
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|10
|47
|0
|14
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|6
|17
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Winstead 11 WR
|I. Winstead
|16
|9
|90
|0
|15
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|12
|8
|54
|0
|11
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|5
|3
|51
|1
|24
|
R. Jones 4 TE
|R. Jones
|9
|5
|47
|0
|21
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|3
|3
|25
|0
|12
|
S. Calhoun 80 TE
|S. Calhoun
|4
|4
|21
|0
|9
|
K. Edmonds 37 RB
|K. Edmonds
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wood 32 S
|J. Wood
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stephens 13 DL
|C. Stephens
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
G. Stringer 7 S
|G. Stringer
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 11 LB
|J. Lewis
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
X. Smith 10 LB
|X. Smith
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Dourseau 27 S
|S. Dourseau
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lampley 99 DL
|J. Lampley
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
M. Berry 34 LB
|M. Berry
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Wilk 9 S
|T. Wilk
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hickman 8 DL
|I. Hickman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powell 0 CB
|J. Powell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hickman 23 CB
|D. Hickman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Edwards III 38 LB
|M. Edwards III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 5 S
|J. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 54 OL
|A. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bates 40 LB
|C. Bates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powers 24 LB
|J. Powers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Morris 90 DL
|E. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Robinson 94 DL
|E. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mims 96 DL
|S. Mims
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
O. Daffer 41 K
|O. Daffer
|1/2
|27
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Larsen 1 P
|L. Larsen
|4
|42.3
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|2
|21.0
|22
|0
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|16
|53
|0
|16
|
I. Celestine 8 RB
|I. Celestine
|7
|4
|0
|3
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|9
|-16
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|4
|4
|93
|1
|44
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|6
|4
|64
|0
|46
|
S. Wyatt 10 WR
|S. Wyatt
|5
|5
|45
|0
|26
|
B. Bohanon 83 WR
|B. Bohanon
|2
|2
|45
|0
|24
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|6
|4
|37
|0
|13
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|3
|3
|32
|1
|25
|
D. McDougle 14 WR
|D. McDougle
|3
|3
|20
|0
|12
|
I. Celestine 8 RB
|I. Celestine
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|2
|2
|4
|0
|6
|
A. Bauman 87 TE
|A. Bauman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Anderson 1 LB
|N. Anderson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 2 LB
|D. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 11 DB
|J. Monroe
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Canady 28 DB
|J. Canady
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|
C. Platt Jr. 45 LB
|C. Platt Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 7 DB
|L. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deal 90 DL
|D. Deal
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Machado 35 LB
|J. Machado
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cooper Jr. 48 LB
|K. Cooper Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 0 DL
|P. Jenkins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 6 DL
|D. Hodges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 43 K
|V. Ambrosio
|1/1
|42
|3/3
|6
|
K. Esnard 41 K
|K. Esnard
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Glover 96 P
|C. Glover
|6
|44.5
|3
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|12.7
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by K.Mitchell at ECU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at ECU 34.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 34(14:26 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at ECU 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 44(14:05 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at ECU 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 50(13:31 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to TUL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at TUL 49.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - ECU 49(12:50 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at ECU 50.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ECU 50(12:13 - 1st) L.Larsen punts 45 yards to TUL 5 Center-ECU. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 5. Tackled by C.Garfield at TUL 18.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 18(11:53 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 18. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at TUL 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - TULANE 25(11:29 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by D.Watts at TUL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at TUL 30.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(10:52 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Powell; J.Wilson at TUL 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(10:39 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at TUL 42.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 42(10:22 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 42. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 42. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer at TUL 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - TULANE 39(9:37 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 39. Catch made by T.James at TUL 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at TUL 43.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TULANE 43(8:48 - 1st) C.Glover punts 57 yards to ECU End Zone Center-TUL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 20(8:34 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 20. Catch made by M.Gunn at ECU 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at ECU 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 32(8:23 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Young; J.Monroe at ECU 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 36(7:51 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 36. Catch made by M.Gunn at ECU 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at ECU 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 44(7:24 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at ECU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ECU 47(6:58 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+20 YD
3 & 7 - ECU 47(6:55 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 47. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 47. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by L.Young; J.Monroe at TUL 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 33(6:14 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to TUL 33. Catch made by I.Winstead at TUL 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at TUL 25.
|+13 YD
2 & 2 - ECU 25(5:40 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to TUL 12 for 13 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 12(5:16 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to TUL 12. Catch made by I.Winstead at TUL 12. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at TUL 9.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - ECU 9(4:24 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to TUL 9. Catch made by R.Jones at TUL 9. Gain of 9 yards. R.Jones for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ECU-N.Strother Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - ECU 14(4:24 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to TUL 14. Catch made by M.Gunn at TUL 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 9.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - ECU 9(3:50 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to TUL 9. Catch made by S.Calhoun at TUL 9. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - ECU 17(3:08 - 1st) O.Daffer 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ECU Holder-ECU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 1st) O.Daffer kicks 59 yards from ECU 35 to the TUL 6. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Simpson at TUL 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 24(2:58 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Stephens at TUL 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 28(2:27 - 1st) M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 34 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(1:54 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for A.Bauman.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 34(1:48 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 34. Catch made by L.Keys at TUL 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Powell at TUL 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - TULANE 42(1:16 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Morris at TUL 44.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 44(0:42 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 44. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 44. Gain of 46 yards. J.Jackson ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 10(0:22 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to ECU 10. Catch made by D.McDougle at ECU 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at ECU 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TULANE 5(15:00 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for A.Bauman.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - TULANE 5(14:56 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to ECU 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer at ECU 3.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - TULANE 3(14:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on ECU-X.Smith Personal Foul / Defense 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 1(14:40 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to ECU 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by I.Hickman at ECU 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 3(14:23 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to ECU 3. Catch made by T.James at ECU 3. Gain of 3 yards. T.James for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:18 - 2nd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:18 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 55 yards from TUL 35 to the ECU 10. M.Gunn returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Despanie at ECU 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 36(14:11 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 36. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at ECU 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - ECU 43(13:52 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at ECU 49. PENALTY on TUL-L.Robinson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 36(13:20 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to TUL 36. Catch made by I.Winstead at TUL 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Canady at TUL 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 24(12:50 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to TUL 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Cooper at TUL 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 24(12:18 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to TUL 24. Catch made by C.Johnson at TUL 24. Gain of 24 yards. C.Johnson for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(12:08 - 2nd) O.Daffer extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 2nd) O.Daffer kicks 61 yards from ECU 35 to the TUL 4. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Dourseau at TUL 14. PENALTY on TUL-T.Presley Illegal Block Above the Waist 7 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 7(12:02 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Stephens at TUL 10.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TULANE 10(11:30 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for L.Keys.
|+25 YD
3 & 7 - TULANE 10(11:25 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 10. Catch made by T.James at TUL 10. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.Hickman at TUL 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(10:46 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at TUL 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - TULANE 41(10:09 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 41. Catch made by T.Spears at TUL 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Edwards at TUL 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(9:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on TUL-J.Claybrook False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TULANE 42(9:18 - 2nd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Hickman at TUL 42.
|+17 YD
2 & 15 - TULANE 42(8:42 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 42. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at ECU 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(8:09 - 2nd) I.Celestine rushed to ECU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Berry at ECU 38.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 38(7:35 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to ECU 38. Catch made by D.McDougle at ECU 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at ECU 26.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(7:09 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to ECU 26. Catch made by I.Celestine at ECU 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by X.Smith at ECU 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 16(6:35 - 2nd) I.Celestine rushed to ECU 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Dourseau at ECU 16.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 16(5:55 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to ECU 16. Catch made by D.Watts at ECU 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk at ECU 7.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TULANE 7(5:37 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to ECU 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Stephens at ECU 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 6(5:10 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to ECU 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Lampley at ECU 5.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 5(4:39 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to ECU 1 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lewis at ECU 1. PENALTY on ECU-ECU Defensive Holding 0 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 1(4:15 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to ECU End Zone for 1 yards. M.Pratt for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:12 - 2nd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the ECU End Zone. J.Hatfield returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Despanie at ECU 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 22(4:06 - 2nd) H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at ECU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ECU 25(3:35 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ECU 25(3:30 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ECU 25(3:25 - 2nd) L.Larsen punts 53 yards to TUL 22 Center-ECU. Downed by G.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 22(3:11 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 22. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at TUL 26.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 26(2:35 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 26. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Dourseau at TUL 33. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 26. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 26. Gain of -3 yards.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TULANE 23(2:07 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TULANE 23(2:02 - 2nd) C.Glover punts 38 yards to ECU 39 Center-TUL. Fair catch by M.Fleming.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 39(1:54 - 2nd) H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 40 for 1 yards.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 40(1:31 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 40. Catch made by K.Mitchell at ECU 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at ECU 44.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 44(1:01 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 44. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Canady at TUL 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 46(0:43 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to TUL 46. Catch made by S.Calhoun at TUL 46. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Williams at TUL 41.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ECU 41(0:39 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Jones.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 41(0:35 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to TUL 41. Catch made by S.Calhoun at TUL 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at TUL 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 33(0:23 - 2nd) H.Ahlers scrambles to TUL 29 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Platt at TUL 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ECU 29(0:16 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ECU 29(0:11 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
4 & 6 - ECU 36(0:06 - 2nd) O.Daffer 46 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-ECU Holder-ECU. A.Thomas blocked the kick.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 29(0:01 - 2nd) M.Pratt kneels at the TUL 28.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) O.Daffer kicks 51 yards from ECU 35 to the TUL 14. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.King at TUL 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 24(14:55 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at TUL 26.
|Sack
2 & 8 - TULANE 26(14:34 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at TUL 18 for -8 yards (J.Lewis)
|+16 YD
3 & 16 - TULANE 18(13:53 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 34 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Bates at TUL 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(13:22 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at TUL 26 for -8 yards (J.Lampley; M.Berry)
|+24 YD
2 & 18 - TULANE 26(12:39 - 3rd) K.Horton pass complete to TUL 26. Catch made by B.Bohanon at TUL 26. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at TUL 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 50(12:22 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Smith at TUL 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 50(11:53 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to ECU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at ECU 47.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TULANE 47(11:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on TUL-P.Pines False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TULANE 48(10:53 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TULANE 48(10:51 - 3rd) C.Glover punts 37 yards to ECU 15 Center-TUL. M.Fleming returned punt from the ECU 15. Tackled by D.Hodges at ECU 15.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 15(10:40 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 29 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Young; J.Canady at ECU 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 29(10:10 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 29. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Canady at ECU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ECU 30(9:44 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at ECU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ECU 30(9:14 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ECU 30(9:09 - 3rd) L.Larsen punts 33 yards to TUL 37 Center-ECU. Downed by G.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(9:01 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 37. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 37. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at ECU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(8:22 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for TUL.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 37(8:14 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at ECU 41 for -4 yards (S.Mims; C.Stephens)
|No Gain
3 & 14 - TULANE 41(7:35 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for L.Keys.
|Punt
4 & 14 - TULANE 41(7:28 - 3rd) C.Glover punts 35 yards to ECU 6 Center-TUL. Fair catch by M.Fleming.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 6(7:21 - 3rd) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 20 for 14 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; L.Brooks at ECU 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 20(7:02 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 20(6:59 - 3rd) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at ECU 25.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 25(6:20 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Young at ECU 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 40(5:50 - 3rd) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Young at ECU 48.
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - ECU 48(5:22 - 3rd) M.Gunn rushed to TUL 32 for 20 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 32(4:49 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to TUL 28 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Williams; J.Monroe at TUL 28. PENALTY on ECU-J.Redd Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - ECU 42(4:32 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to TUL 42. Catch made by K.Mitchell at TUL 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 39. PENALTY on TUL-M.Clark Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted.
|Int
1 & 10 - ECU 24(4:13 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass INTERCEPTED at TUL End Zone. Intercepted by L.Brooks at TUL End Zone. Tackled by ECU at TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(4:07 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Powers at TUL 21.
|+35 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 21(3:28 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 21. Catch made by D.Watts at TUL 21. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by J.Powell at ECU 44.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 44(3:07 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to ECU 44. Catch made by D.Watts at ECU 44. Gain of 44 yards. D.Watts for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:00 - 3rd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 3rd) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(3:00 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Clark; L.Brooks at ECU 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - ECU 32(2:32 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Canady; D.Deal at ECU 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 36(2:01 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 36. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 36. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at ECU 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - ECU 35(1:28 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 35. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Canady at ECU 39.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ECU 39(0:45 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ECU 39(0:41 - 3rd) L.Larsen punts 38 yards to TUL 23 Center-ECU. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 23(0:33 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 23. Catch made by L.Keys at TUL 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Dourseau at TUL 28.
|Sack
2 & 5 - TULANE 28(15:00 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at TUL 24 for -4 yards (J.Lampley)
|+21 YD
3 & 9 - TULANE 24(14:18 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 24. Catch made by B.Bohanon at TUL 24. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by S.Dourseau at TUL 45.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(13:44 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 45. Catch made by L.Keys at TUL 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by X.Smith at ECU 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 44(13:28 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to ECU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at ECU 43.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 43(12:52 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to ECU 43. Catch made by T.Spears at ECU 43. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Stephens at ECU 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - TULANE 45(12:12 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to ECU 45. Catch made by J.Jackson at ECU 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Berry; C.Stephens at ECU 41.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - TULANE 41(11:20 - 4th) PENALTY on TUL-TUL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TULANE 46(11:20 - 4th) C.Glover punts 35 yards to ECU 11 Center-TUL. Fair catch by C.Johnson. PENALTY on TUL-J.Machado Fair Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 26(11:12 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 26. Catch made by S.Calhoun at ECU 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at ECU 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 35(10:44 - 4th) H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by TUL at ECU 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ECU 44(10:15 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 39 for -5 yards (P.Jenkins)
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - ECU 39(9:40 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; L.Brooks at ECU 46.
|Int
3 & 8 - ECU 46(9:03 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass INTERCEPTED at TUL 46. Intercepted by M.Clark at TUL 46. Tackled by A.Jones at ECU 48.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(8:54 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to ECU 48. Catch made by L.Keys at ECU 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk at ECU 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(8:11 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to ECU 35. Catch made by D.McDougle at ECU 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer at ECU 32.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 32(7:28 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to ECU 32. Catch made by S.Wyatt at ECU 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer at ECU 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(6:51 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to ECU 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lampley at ECU 21.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TULANE 21(6:12 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at ECU 25 for -4 yards (X.Smith)
|No Gain
3 & 14 - TULANE 25(5:51 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to ECU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Robinson; J.Wilson at ECU 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - TULANE 32(4:36 - 4th) V.Ambrosio 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TUL Holder-TUL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 4th) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the ECU End Zone. J.Hatfield returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Laister at ECU 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 20(4:25 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 20. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Canady at ECU 34. PENALTY on ECU-I.Winstead Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 20(4:08 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 20. Catch made by K.Mitchell at ECU 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at ECU 26.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - ECU 26(3:37 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 26. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TUL at ECU 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 38(3:21 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 38. Catch made by K.Mitchell at ECU 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at ECU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ECU 46(2:54 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ECU 46(2:48 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - ECU 46(2:43 - 4th) H.Ahlers scrambles to TUL 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Platt at TUL 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 49(2:24 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to TUL 49. Catch made by K.Mitchell at TUL 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at TUL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 38(2:00 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 38(1:54 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for K.Edmonds.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ECU 38(1:51 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Jones.
|+6 YD
4 & 10 - ECU 38(1:44 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to TUL 38. Catch made by K.Mitchell at TUL 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 32.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(1:37 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Stephens at TUL 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - TULANE 31(1:33 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to TUL 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at TUL 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 34(1:28 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to TUL 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Berry at TUL 35.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TULANE 35(1:23 - 4th) C.Glover punts 65 yards to ECU End Zone Center-TUL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 20(1:13 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 20. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 20. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at ECU 41.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 41(0:57 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 41. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 41. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Douglas at TUL 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 40(0:43 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to TUL 40. Catch made by K.Mitchell at TUL 40. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Monroe at TUL 33.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - ECU 33(0:37 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - ECU 33(0:34 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to TUL 33. Catch made by I.Winstead at TUL 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Douglas at TUL 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 20(0:24 - 4th) H.Ahlers spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 20(0:23 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - ECU 20(0:17 - 4th) PENALTY on ECU-C.Johnson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 25 - ECU 35(0:17 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to TUL 35. Catch made by I.Winstead at TUL 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at TUL 22.
|No Gain
4 & 12 - ECU 22(0:03 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
