Peasley rallies Wyoming to 27-14 victory over New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Andrew Peasley threw two touchdown passes to Treyton Welch and Cameron Stone settled things for Wyoming when he returned an interception 38 yards for a score in the final minute of the Cowboys' 27-14 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night.
Wyoming (4-3, 2-1 Mountain West Conference) led 20-14 when Stone intercepted a Justin Holaday pass on third-and-15 at the New Mexico 45-yard line.
New Mexico (2-4, 0-3) jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead on short touchdown runs by Miles Kendrick and Holaday.
Welch hit Peasley for a 47-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Wyoming trailed 14-7 at halftime.
The Cowboys took the second-half kickoff and marched 75 yards in eight plays with Welch throwing to Peasley for a 29-yard score to tie it at 14-all. John Hoyland made two field goals before Stone's pick-6.
Peasley completed 10 of 21 passes for 174 yards. Welch finished with four catches for 87 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|18
|Rushing
|6
|11
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|304
|319
|Total Plays
|59
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|130
|197
|Rush Attempts
|38
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|174
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|10-21
|12-23
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|3.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|8-69
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|8-44.1
|7-42.6
|Return Yards
|38
|45
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-45
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-38
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|174
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|130
|RUSH YDS
|197
|
|
|304
|TOTAL YDS
|319
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|10/21
|174
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McNeely 30 RB
|D. McNeely
|12
|62
|0
|17
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|16
|50
|0
|26
|
J. Braasch 22 RB
|J. Braasch
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|5
|6
|0
|7
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. James 7 RB
|D. James
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Welch 81 TE
|T. Welch
|5
|4
|87
|2
|47
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|4
|2
|43
|0
|43
|
J. Cobbs 8 WR
|J. Cobbs
|4
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
P. Christensen 80 TE
|P. Christensen
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. O'Brien 88 TE
|C. O'Brien
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Driskill 36 FB
|C. Driskill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 9 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Braasch 22 RB
|J. Braasch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Gibbs 28 LB
|E. Gibbs
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Brown 23 DB
|W. Brown
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Suiaunoa 43 LB
|S. Suiaunoa
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Omotosho 44 DE
|O. Omotosho
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Stone 4 CB
|C. Stone
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
I. White 42 S
|I. White
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Siders 86 DE
|B. Siders
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
G. Meyer 90 NT
|G. Meyer
|2-3
|2.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 S
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 95 DT
|C. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 93 DE
|D. Harris
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
|J. Bertagnole
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sunn 45 LB
|R. Sunn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 7 CB
|J. Hawkins
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|2/2
|27
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Stewart 39 P
|C. Stewart
|8
|44.1
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Stone 4 CB
|C. Stone
|2
|16.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Kendrick 5 QB
|M. Kendrick
|11/17
|107
|0
|1
|
J. Holaday 12 QB
|J. Holaday
|1/4
|15
|0
|1
|
T. Hall 10 WR
|T. Hall
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Kendrick 5 QB
|M. Kendrick
|19
|72
|1
|18
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|17
|66
|0
|13
|
J. Holaday 12 QB
|J. Holaday
|6
|28
|1
|15
|
J. Hullaby 28 RB
|J. Hullaby
|5
|25
|0
|10
|
B. Wooden 4 WR
|B. Wooden
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Erickson 11 WR
|A. Erickson
|3
|2
|46
|0
|31
|
E. Queen 81 TE
|E. Queen
|4
|2
|31
|0
|26
|
C. Jourdain 84 WR
|C. Jourdain
|3
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
B. Wooden 4 WR
|B. Wooden
|4
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
J. Sanders 2 WR
|J. Sanders
|2
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
D. Jones 14 WR
|D. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Erickson 82 WR
|A. Erickson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Moon 58 LB
|C. Moon
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Haulcy 28 S
|A. Haulcy
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilson 6 S
|R. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DE
|J. Harris
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Riley 36 LB
|S. Riley
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odums 4 CB
|A. Odums
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 5 S
|J. Lewis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saltonstall 95 DE
|J. Saltonstall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hunter 42 LB
|D. Hunter
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hannah 44 LB
|R. Hannah
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Shewell 52 DL
|I. Shewell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marenco 18 LB
|A. Marenco
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Darame 92 DE
|O. Darame
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Drake 45 DE
|K. Drake
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Steinkamp 35 K
|G. Steinkamp
|0/2
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Rodriguez 10 P
|A. Rodriguez
|7
|42.6
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lewis 5 S
|J. Lewis
|2
|23.5
|36
|0
|
A. Erickson 11 WR
|A. Erickson
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at NM 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 38(14:49 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Brown at NM 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 44(14:12 - 1st) M.Kendrick scrambles to WYO 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa at WYO 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 50(13:54 - 1st) B.Wooden rushed to WYO 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 44(13:33 - 1st) J.Hullaby rushed to WYO 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 38(13:01 - 1st) PENALTY on NM-T.Ford False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - NMEX 43(12:38 - 1st) M.Kendrick rushed to WYO 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.White at WYO 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - NMEX 38(12:07 - 1st) M.Kendrick scrambles to WYO 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - NMEX 34(11:18 - 1st) M.Kendrick rushed to WYO 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson at WYO 29.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - NMEX 29(10:42 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to WYO 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at WYO 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 26(10:05 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to WYO 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa at WYO 24.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NMEX 24(9:42 - 1st) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for B.Wooden.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - NMEX 24(9:39 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to WYO 24. Catch made by B.Wooden at WYO 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 15(9:09 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to WYO 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa at WYO 12.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 12(8:41 - 1st) J.Hullaby rushed to WYO 2 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Williams W.Brown at WYO 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NMEX 2(8:30 - 1st) J.Hullaby rushed to WYO 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Sunn at WYO 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NMEX 2(8:05 - 1st) M.Kendrick rushed to WYO End Zone for 2 yards. M.Kendrick for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:52 - 1st) G.Steinkamp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 1st) G.Steinkamp kicks 57 yards from NM 35 to the WYO 8. C.Stone returns the kickoff. Tackled by NM at WYO 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 25(7:42 - 1st) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Moon A.Marenco at WYO 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 25(7:08 - 1st) A.Peasley scrambles to WYO 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at WYO 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WYO 32(6:43 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Welch.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WYO 32(6:35 - 1st) C.Stewart punts 46 yards to NM 22 Center-WYO. J.Lewis returned punt from the NM 22. Tackled by P.Christensen J.Dixon at NM 33.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 33(6:24 - 1st) J.Holaday rushed to NM 48 for 15 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at NM 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 48(5:53 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to WYO 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa E.Gibbs at WYO 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 41(5:31 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to WYO 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Harris G.Meyer at WYO 41.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 41(4:45 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to WYO 41. Catch made by A.Erickson at WYO 41. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by W.Brown at WYO 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 10(4:09 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to WYO 10. Catch made by J.Sanders at WYO 10. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - NMEX 8(3:27 - 1st) J.Holaday rushed to WYO End Zone for 8 yards. J.Holaday for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:18 - 1st) G.Steinkamp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 1st) G.Steinkamp kicks 64 yards from NM 35 to the WYO 1. C.Stone returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Zimmerman at WYO 17.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 17(3:09 - 1st) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at WYO 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 27(2:39 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at WYO 36.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - WYO 36(2:10 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for A.Brown. PENALTY on NM-R.Wilson Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 49(2:10 - 1st) PENALTY on WYO-J.Walsh False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - WYO 46(2:10 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at WYO 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - WYO 47(1:34 - 1st) D.McNeely rushed to NM 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Odums K.Drake at NM 45.
|-8 YD
3 & 6 - WYO 45(0:29 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 47 for -8 yards. Tackled by S.Riley at WYO 47.
|Punt
4 & 14 - WYO 47(15:00 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 53 yards to NM End Zone Center-WYO. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20(14:51 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 20. Catch made by B.Wooden at NM 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs W.Brown at NM 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 27(14:16 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 27. Catch made by N.Jones at NM 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Brown at NM 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 31(13:39 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to NM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa at NM 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 34(13:08 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to NM 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.White at NM 37.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NMEX 37(12:31 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NMEX 37(12:22 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 45 yards to WYO 18 Center-NM. Fair catch by W.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 18(12:15 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at WYO 22.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 22(11:56 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 39 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at WYO 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 39(11:22 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Braasch.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 39(11:09 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 39. Catch made by W.Wieland at WYO 39. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 47(10:48 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WYO 47(10:37 - 2nd) D.James rushed to NM 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 47.
|+47 YD
3 & 10 - WYO 47(10:16 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to NM 47. Catch made by T.Welch at NM 47. Gain of 47 yards. T.Welch for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:08 - 2nd) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 2nd) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the NM End Zone. N.Jones returns the kickoff. N.Jones FUMBLES forced by C.Driskill. Fumble RECOVERED by NM-Z.Morris at NM 30. Tackled by WYO at NM 30.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 30(9:57 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 27 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Siders at NM 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - NMEX 27(9:27 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 27. Catch made by C.Jourdain at NM 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by W.Brown at NM 35.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEX 35(8:50 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for B.Wooden.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 35(8:37 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 43 yards to WYO 22 Center-NM. Fair catch by W.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 22(8:29 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 22. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 22. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at WYO 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 38(8:03 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at WYO 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 41(7:57 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at WYO 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 45(7:17 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by NM at WYO 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 49(5:07 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to NM 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 46. PENALTY on WYO-J.Marcotte Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - WYO 44(6:25 - 2nd) A.Peasley rushed to WYO 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Riley at WYO 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - WYO 47(5:49 - 2nd) W.Wieland rushed to NM 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 49.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WYO 49(5:16 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WYO 49(5:07 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 49 yards to NM End Zone Center-WYO. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - NMEX 20(4:56 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 18 for -2 yards (B.Siders)
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - NMEX 18(4:20 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to NM 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson J.Bertagnole at NM 22.
|Sack
3 & 8 - NMEX 22(3:38 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 15 for -7 yards (O.Omotosho) PENALTY on NM-NM Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 15 - NMEX 15(3:29 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 36 yards to WYO 49 Center-NM. Fair catch by W.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 49(3:19 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to NM 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 45.
|-5 YD
2 & 4 - WYO 45(2:42 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to NM 50 for -5 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 50.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WYO 50(2:00 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
|Punt
4 & 9 - WYO 50(1:50 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 34 yards to NM 16 Center-WYO. Fair catch by A.Erickson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 16(1:41 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Omotosho at NM 17.
|+26 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 17(1:36 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 17. Catch made by E.Queen at NM 17. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at NM 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 43(1:21 - 2nd) J.Hullaby rushed to NM 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Stone at NM 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 48(1:03 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 48. Catch made by E.Queen at NM 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by I.White at WYO 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 47(0:43 - 2nd) M.Kendrick scrambles to WYO 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Omotosho at WYO 42.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEX 42(0:32 - 2nd) M.Kendrick scrambles to WYO 42 for 0 yards. sacked at WYO 42 for 0 yards (B.Siders)
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 42(0:22 - 2nd) M.Kendrick scrambles to WYO 28 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Stone at WYO 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 28(0:12 - 2nd) M.Kendrick spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 28(0:10 - 2nd) T.Hall steps back to pass. T.Hall pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
|No Good
3 & 10 - NMEX 35(0:05 - 2nd) G.Steinkamp 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NM Holder-NM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to NM 49 for 26 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 49(14:46 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to NM 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Odums; D.Hunter at NM 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 42(14:17 - 3rd) D.McNeely rushed to NM 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; D.Hunter at NM 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WYO 40(13:33 - 3rd) A.Peasley rushed to NM 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 39. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 39(13:15 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to NM 39 for yards. Tackled by NM at NM 39. PENALTY on NM-NM Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - WYO 34(12:49 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to NM 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 31.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - WYO 31(12:19 - 3rd) A.Peasley rushed to NM 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; S.Riley at NM 31. PENALTY on NM-NM Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on WYO-WYO Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - WYO 31(12:19 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to NM 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; R.Hannah at NM 29.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 29(12:12 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass complete to NM 29. Catch made by T.Welch at NM 29. Gain of 29 yards. T.Welch for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:32 - 3rd) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 3rd) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(11:32 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Brown at NM 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(11:15 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 25 for yards. Tackled by WYO at NM 25. PENALTY on NM-NM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - NMEX 15(10:51 - 3rd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 15. Catch made by J.Sanders at NM 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by I.White at NM 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 17 - NMEX 18(10:18 - 3rd) J.Hullaby rushed to NM 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Meyer at NM 22.
|Punt
4 & 13 - NMEX 22(9:41 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 43 yards to WYO 35 Center-NM. Fair catch by WYO. PENALTY on NM-NM Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 40(9:16 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at WYO 44.
|Sack
2 & 6 - WYO 44(8:46 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley sacked at WYO 39 for -5 yards (J.Harris)
|No Gain
3 & 11 - WYO 39(8:36 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 39. Catch made by T.Swen at WYO 39. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by NM at WYO 39.
|Punt
4 & 11 - WYO 39(7:38 - 3rd) C.Stewart punts 46 yards to NM 15 Center-WYO. A.Erickson MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by WYO-C.York at NM 13. Tackled by NM at WYO 39.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 13(7:27 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to NM 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Darame; D.Hunter at NM 10.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WYO 10(7:03 - 3rd) A.Peasley rushed to NM 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 10. PENALTY on NM-NM Defensive Offside 5 yards offset. PENALTY on WYO-WYO Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WYO 10(6:43 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WYO 10(6:19 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - WYO 17(6:14 - 3rd) J.Hoyland 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WYO Holder-WYO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 3rd) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(6:09 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Brown at NM 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 32(5:50 - 3rd) M.Kendrick rushed to NM 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa at NM 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(5:29 - 3rd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for C.Jourdain.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 42(5:19 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Omotosho at NM 47.
|-2 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 47(4:39 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by W.Brown; E.Gibbs at NM 45.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NMEX 45(4:17 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 45 yards to WYO 10 Center-NM. Downed by I.Perez.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 10(3:57 - 3rd) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 12 for 2 yards. D.McNeely FUMBLES forced by NM. Fumble RECOVERED by WYO-WYO at WYO 13. Tackled by NM at WYO 13.
|-6 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 13(3:02 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 7 for -6 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at WYO 7.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - WYO 7(2:45 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for C.Driskill.
|Punt
4 & 13 - WYO 7(2:35 - 3rd) C.Stewart punts 41 yards to WYO 48 Center-WYO. J.Lewis returned punt from the WYO 48. Tackled by C.Stewart at WYO 12.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 12(2:18 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to WYO 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs; S.Suiaunoa at WYO 8.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NMEX 8(1:38 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to WYO 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NMEX 5(0:59 - 3rd) M.Kendrick scrambles to WYO 5 for yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 5. PENALTY on NM-NM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - NMEX 15(0:50 - 3rd) M.Kendrick rushed to WYO 5 for 10 yards. Tackled by O.Omotosho at WYO 5.
4 & 3 - NMEX 12(0:20 - 3rd) G.Steinkamp 22 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-NM Holder-NM. J.Bertagnole blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 20(0:13 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; R.Wilson at WYO 23.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WYO 23(15:00 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to WYO 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Shewell; J.Harris at WYO 23.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WYO 23(14:22 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WYO 23(14:10 - 4th) C.Stewart punts 48 yards to NM 29 Center-WYO. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 29(14:02 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 29. Catch made by N.Jones at NM 29. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bertagnole at NM 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 31(13:33 - 4th) M.Kendrick rushed to NM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Stone at NM 34.
|Sack
3 & 5 - NMEX 34(13:00 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 27 for -7 yards (WYO)
|Punt
4 & 12 - NMEX 27(12:54 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 49 yards to WYO 24 Center-NM. Fair catch by W.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 24(12:16 - 4th) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; S.Riley at WYO 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 24(11:36 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 24. Catch made by T.Welch at WYO 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall at WYO 30.
|+43 YD
3 & 4 - WYO 30(10:57 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 30. Catch made by T.Swen at WYO 30. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 27.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 27(10:13 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to NM 27. Catch made by P.Christensen at NM 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 19. PENALTY on NM-NM Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 9 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WYO 9(9:54 - 4th) J.Braasch rushed to NM 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WYO 8(9:22 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - WYO 8(9:11 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to NM 8. Catch made by C.O'Brien at NM 8. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 2.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - WYO 9(8:45 - 4th) J.Hoyland 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WYO Holder-WYO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:42 - 4th) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the NM End Zone. J.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by WYO at NM 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 21(8:31 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for E.Queen. PENALTY on NM-NM Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 20 - NMEX 11(8:30 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 5 for -6 yards (G.Meyer)
|+1 YD
2 & 26 - NMEX 5(7:50 - 4th) M.Kendrick scrambles to NM 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Omotosho; B.Siders at NM 6.
|+14 YD
3 & 25 - NMEX 6(7:12 - 4th) M.Kendrick scrambles to NM 20 for 14 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at NM 20.
|Punt
4 & 11 - NMEX 20(6:30 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 37 yards to WYO 43 Center-NM. Fair catch by W.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 43(6:21 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to NM 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 49.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - WYO 49(6:05 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to NM 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 50.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 50(5:06 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to NM 50. Catch made by T.Welch at NM 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at NM 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 45(4:38 - 4th) J.Braasch rushed to NM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; S.Riley at NM 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 41(3:53 - 4th) J.Braasch rushed to NM 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 37.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WYO 37(3:10 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
|Punt
4 & 2 - WYO 37(2:57 - 4th) C.Stewart punts 36 yards to NM 1 Center-WYO. Downed by R.Marquez.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 1(2:50 - 4th) N.Jones rushed to NM 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Brown at NM 2.
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 2(2:18 - 4th) M.Kendrick scrambles to NM 20 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Stone at NM 20.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20(2:03 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 20. Catch made by C.Jourdain at NM 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WYO at NM 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 30(1:42 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 30(1:29 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 27 for -3 yards (G.Meyer; D.Harris)
|Int
3 & 13 - NMEX 27(1:21 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass INTERCEPTED at NM 38. Intercepted by C.Stone at NM 38. C.Stone for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:09 - 4th) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 4th) J.Hoyland kicks 62 yards from WYO 35 to the NM 3. J.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by WYO at NM 23.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 23(1:03 - 4th) J.Holaday scrambles to NM 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by WYO at NM 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 35(0:39 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 35(0:40 - 4th) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 35. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 35. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 50(0:32 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at NM 45 for -5 yards (G.Meyer; D.Harris)
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NMEX 45(0:24 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|Int
3 & 15 - NMEX 45(0:15 - 4th) J.Holaday pass INTERCEPTED at WYO 25. Intercepted by J.Hawkins at WYO 25. Tackled by NM at WYO 25.
