|UTAH
|UCLA
Thompson-Robinson leads No. 18 UCLA over No. 11 Utah 42-32
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Dorian Thompson-Robinson's knocked another item off his revenge list Saturday by leading No. 18 UCLA past No. 11 Utah 42-32.
The fifth-year senior said during the week leading up to the game that he had something to prove against the Utes, who had handily won five straight in the series by an average of 27 points.
Thompson-Robinson made sure that streak ended, passing for 299 yards and four TDs while also running for a score to lead the Bruins to their first 6-0 start since 2005, The fifth-year senior also became UCLA's career leader in passing touchdowns.
''I definitely wanted this one. We all know the history between UCLA and Utah, the point differential has been crazy,'' said Thompson-Robinson, who completed 18 of 23 passes. ''So we knew the beast at hand coming in here, and I think my boys went out there and went to work.''
The Bruins also improved to 3-0 in the Pac-12 and picked up the biggest victory in coach Chip Kelly's five years in Westwood. They have won nine straight dating back to last season, which is their longest streak since running off 20 straight victories in 1997-98.
After Cameron Rising's 9-yard keeper got the Utes within 28-25 early in the fourth quarter, Thompson-Robinson connected with Logan Loya for a 70-yard touchdown. That score with 11:17 remaining was the 76th touchdown pass of Thompson-Robinson's career, passing Brett Hundley for the most in school history.
''It's pretty cool for what Dorian has done. He has invested a ton in himself and he's reaping the rewards of that,'' Kelly said. ''Really happy for him, seeing how he has grown as a person and grown as a leader.''
Thompson-Robinson's only mistake came late in the fourth quarter when he was picked off by Clark Phillips III, who returned it 80 yards for a touchdown. It was the second straight week Phillips had a Pick Six and the fourth of his career.
Zach Charbonnet had a career-high 198 rushing yards and a touchdown. It was the junior's fourth 100-yard game of the season.
Cameron Rising passed for 287 yards and ran for a pair of scores for the Utes (4-2, 2-1), who had won five straight in the series by an average of 27 points.
Rising started slow, hitting just one of his first five throws for 14 yards and an interception before finishing 23 of 32. Tavion Thomas rushed for 91 yards and a score.
''We put bad ball on tape, and really not something that we're looking to do,'' said Rising, who also had 59 yards rushing. ''There's a lot of stuff that I need to clean up to make sure that we're rolling as an offense to be better.''
Thompson-Robinson connected twice for scores with Jake Bobo. There was a 7-yard TD pass in the back of the end zone to extend UCLA's lead to 14-3 in the second quarter and a 10-yard strike late in the third quarter to make it 28-18.
UCLA led 14-10 at halftime and scored on its first four drives of the second half as Utah could not keep pace. The Bruins got the ball to begin the third quarter and converted on Kam Brown's 5-yard TD catch to push the lead into double digits.
''The whole problem really in the second half was we couldn't get any stops,'' Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. ''They had a bunch of big plays both in the receiving game and the rushing game. That really is what did us in was their big play capability.''
DEFENSIVE STANDOUT
UCLA linebacker Darius Muasau had an interception and forced fumble which would lead to a pair of touchdowns.
His first-quarter pick would later result in Thompson-Robinson's keeper while the strip sack of Rising in the fourth quarter was recovered by Jaylin Davies and returned 37 yards to the Utah 1. Charbonnet barreled in up the middle on the next play to put the Bruins up 42-35.
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah: Rising is missing his favorite target in tight end Brant Kuithe, who is lost for the year with a torn ACL. The Utes didn't have any consistent receivers who could pressure UCLA's secondary outside the numbers and most of the passes were on crosses to the middle of the field.
UCLA: The Bruins have to be considered a legitimate threat to reach the Pac-12 title game and Thompson-Robinson is making a bid to enter the Heisman Trophy picture.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
UCLA should be in the top 15 for the second time in Kelly's tenure. It got up to 13th last September before a loss to Fresno State. Utah will drop, but should remain ranked.
UP NEXT
Utah: Hosts No. 6 Southern California next Saturday.
UCLA: Off next week before traveling to No. 12 Oregon on Oct. 22.
C. Rising
7 QB
287 PaYds, INT, 59 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
D. Thompson-Robinson
1 QB
299 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 8 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|32
|22
|Rushing
|13
|10
|Passing
|14
|11
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|479
|502
|Total Plays
|77
|61
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|192
|203
|Rush Attempts
|43
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|287
|299
|Comp. - Att.
|23-34
|18-23
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|11.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-29
|11-66
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.0
|2-49.0
|Return Yards
|103
|6
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-80
|1-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|287
|PASS YDS
|299
|192
|RUSH YDS
|203
|479
|TOTAL YDS
|502
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|23/32
|287
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|18
|91
|1
|12
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|13
|59
|2
|17
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|11
|42
|0
|8
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|8
|6
|87
|0
|23
|
D. Kincaid 86 TE
|D. Kincaid
|6
|4
|67
|0
|21
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|3
|3
|46
|0
|25
|
M. Cope 11 WR
|M. Cope
|3
|3
|36
|0
|14
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|3
|3
|18
|0
|7
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. McClain 4 TE
|M. McClain
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Yassmin 87 TE
|T. Yassmin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Hubert 11 S
|R. Hubert
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fillinger 7 DE
|V. Fillinger
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Tafuna 58 DT
|J. Tafuna
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bishop 8 S
|C. Bishop
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 3 LB
|M. Diabate
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Suguturaga 47 DE
|M. Suguturaga
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliss 83 DE
|J. Elliss
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broughton 4 CB
|J. Broughton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Toole 81 DE
|C. O'Toole
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 1 CB
|C. Phillips III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Vaughn 16 S
|Z. Vaughn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vimahi 95 DT
|A. Vimahi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Pepa 77 DT
|S. Pepa
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Noyes 67 K
|J. Noyes
|1/2
|23
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|2
|37.0
|2
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|2
|11.5
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|18/23
|299
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|22
|198
|1
|49
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|11
|8
|1
|8
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|1
|1
|70
|1
|70
|
M. Ezeike 86 TE
|M. Ezeike
|3
|2
|62
|0
|49
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 2 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|2
|2
|44
|0
|23
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|6
|6
|41
|0
|16
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|6
|3
|22
|2
|10
|
K. Brown 0 WR
|K. Brown
|2
|2
|22
|1
|17
|
J. Norwood 14 WR
|J. Norwood
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant-Strother 9 LB
|C. Bryant-Strother
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kirkwood 3 DB
|D. Kirkwood
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davies 24 DB
|J. Davies
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Nimmo Jr. 32 DB
|W. Nimmo Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Humphrey 6 DB
|J. Humphrey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Latu 15 LB
|L. Latu
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
K. Churchwell III 23 DB
|K. Churchwell III
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones Jr. 35 LB
|C. Jones Jr.
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 11 DL
|G. Murphy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sykes 99 DL
|J. Sykes
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|1-5
|0.0
|1
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 22 DB
|A. Hearn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Toia 93 DL
|J. Toia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Medrano 20 LB
|K. Medrano
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 LB
|J. Vaughns
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Smith III 58 DL
|G. Smith III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Magna 94 DL
|D. Magna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|2
|49.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|3
|34.3
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at UTH 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 33(14:36 - 1st) C.Rising scrambles to UTH 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at UTH 36.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(13:50 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UTH 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(13:18 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns; M.Osling at UTH 50.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAH 50(12:46 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - UTAH 50(12:36 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UCLA 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Smith; J.Vaughns at UCLA 49.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UTAH 49(12:03 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 37 yards to UCLA 12 Center-UTH. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 12(11:55 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 12. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 12. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hubert at UCLA 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - UCLA 21(11:43 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna at UCLA 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 23(11:12 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips at UCLA 29.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UCLA 29(10:43 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for M.Ezeike.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - UCLA 29(10:34 - 1st) PENALTY on UCLA-G.DiGiorgio False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - UCLA 24(10:34 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 24. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips at UCLA 29.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UCLA 29(9:57 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira punts 51 yards to UTH 20 Center-UCLA. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 20. Pushed out of bounds by K.Churchwell at UTH 30.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(9:46 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at UTH 38.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 38(9:10 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UTH 50.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UTAH 50(8:37 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising sacked at UTH 43 for -7 yards (C.Jones)
|+3 YD
2 & 17 - UTAH 43(7:59 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Toia at UTH 46.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - UTAH 46(7:19 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|Punt
4 & 14 - UTAH 46(7:13 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 37 yards to UCLA 17 Center-UTH. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 17(7:06 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UCLA 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 20(6:44 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Elliss at UCLA 26.
|-4 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 26(6:31 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 22 for -4 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UCLA 22.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UCLA 22(5:50 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira punts 47 yards to UTH 31 Center-UCLA. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 31. Tackled by UCLA at UTH 44.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(5:40 - 1st) C.Rising scrambles to UCLA 39 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Blaylock at UCLA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(5:08 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for T.Yassmin.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UTAH 39(4:55 - 1st) PENALTY on UTH-UTH Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - UTAH 44(4:55 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 44. Catch made by M.Cope at UCLA 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 30(4:10 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UCLA 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Latu at UCLA 28.
|Int
1 & 10 - UTAH 28(3:30 - 1st) C.Rising pass INTERCEPTED at UCLA 9. Intercepted by D.Muasau at UCLA 9. Tackled by UTH at UCLA 15. PENALTY on UCLA-S.Blaylock Defensive Targeting 2 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 3(3:30 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 3. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 3. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UTH at UCLA 8.
|+49 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 8(3:04 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 8. Catch made by M.Ezeike at UCLA 8. Gain of 49 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTH at UTH 43.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(2:33 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 43. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at UTH 43. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(2:08 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 17(1:36 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 17. Catch made by K.Allen at UTH 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 12.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 12(1:06 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UTH 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 7(0:17 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UTH End Zone for 7 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:10 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:10 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(0:10 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at UTH 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 32(15:00 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Nimmo at UTH 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(14:44 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at UTH 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 43(14:06 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 43. Catch made by T.Thomas at UTH 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau; J.Sykes at UTH 47.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - UTAH 47(13:23 - 2nd) C.Rising scrambles to UCLA 48 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCLA at UCLA 48. PENALTY on UCLA-A.Hearn Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(12:54 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 38. Catch made by D.Vele at UCLA 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at UCLA 22.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 22(12:18 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UCLA 11 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell; J.Humphrey at UCLA 11.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 11(11:43 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UCLA 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at UCLA 4.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 4(11:23 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UCLA 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant-Strother at UCLA 3.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - UTAH 3(10:46 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UCLA 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at UCLA 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UTAH 13(10:08 - 2nd) J.Noyes 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTH Holder-UTH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 2nd) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(10:00 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 31 for 44 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop; Z.Vaughn at UTH 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(9:38 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 31. Catch made by K.Allen at UTH 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Vaughn at UTH 31.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 31(9:10 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 31. Catch made by J.Norwood at UTH 31. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hubert at UTH 17.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 17(8:46 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UTH 9 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by V.Fillinger at UTH 9.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 9(8:15 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 7(7:46 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 7. Catch made by J.Bobo at UTH 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Bobo for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:34 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 63 yards from UCLA 35 to the UTH 2. M.Parks returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCLA at UTH 16.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 16(7:29 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 16. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 16. Gain of yards. Tackled by UCLA at UTH 38. PENALTY on UTH-S.Laumea Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - UTAH 11(7:17 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 11. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 11. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UTH 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - UTAH 25(6:43 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UTH 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(6:02 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UTH 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 34(5:29 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 34. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UTH 39.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - UTAH 39(5:03 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 39. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 49.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(4:31 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 49. Catch made by D.Vele at UCLA 49. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at UCLA 26.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 26(3:49 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 26. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UCLA 26. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 5(3:18 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UCLA End Zone for 5 yards. T.Thomas for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:14 - 2nd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 2nd) J.Noyes kicks 63 yards from UTH 35 to the UCLA 2. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTH at UCLA 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 29(3:09 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UCLA 36.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 36(2:49 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 36. Catch made by M.Ezeike at UCLA 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UCLA 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(2:28 - 2nd) PENALTY on UCLA-R.O'Neal False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - UCLA 44(2:21 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 43 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hubert at UCLA 43.
|+49 YD
2 & 16 - UCLA 43(1:58 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 8 for 49 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UTH 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 8(1:18 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Suguturaga at UTH 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 5(1:12 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Vimahi; S.Pepa at UTH 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UCLA 3(1:09 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|No Good
4 & 3 - UCLA 10(1:05 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira 20 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UCLA Holder-UCLA.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(1:02 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 20. Catch made by M.Bernard at UTH 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn; K.Medrano at UTH 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 31(0:50 - 2nd) C.Rising scrambles to UTH 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; D.Muasau at UTH 31.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 31(0:44 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 31(0:38 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 31. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UTH 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(0:29 - 2nd) C.Rising spikes the ball.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 49(0:28 - 2nd) C.Rising scrambles to UCLA 38 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCLA at UCLA 38. PENALTY on UCLA-G.Murphy Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(0:20 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 38. Catch made by M.Parks at UCLA 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(0:12 - 2nd) C.Rising spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 25(0:11 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|No Good
3 & 10 - UTAH 33(0:06 - 2nd) J.Noyes 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UTH Holder-UTH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Noyes kicks 56 yards from UTH 35 to the UCLA 9. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by UTH at UTH 48.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 48(14:53 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 48. Catch made by K.Brown at UTH 48. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 31.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(14:28 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UTH 34 for -3 yards (V.Fillinger)
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - UCLA 34(13:58 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 22 for 12 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert; K.Reid at UTH 22.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 22(13:13 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UTH 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Fillinger at UTH 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 18(12:34 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Fillinger at UTH 18.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 16(12:08 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 6 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Reid at UTH 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 6(11:40 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UTH 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Fillinger at UTH 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UCLA 5(11:07 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - UCLA 5(10:53 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 5. Catch made by K.Brown at UTH 5. Gain of 5 yards. K.Brown for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:50 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(10:50 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sykes at UTH 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 30(10:16 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell; D.Muasau at UTH 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(9:36 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UTH 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAH 40(8:58 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Latu; D.Magna at UTH 40.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - UTAH 40(8:15 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 40. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(7:44 - 3rd) M.Parks rushed to UCLA 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Latu at UCLA 44.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 44(7:11 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 44. Catch made by M.Cope at UCLA 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 32.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(6:36 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 32. Catch made by M.Cope at UCLA 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at UCLA 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 22(5:58 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to UCLA 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy; C.Bryant-Strother at UCLA 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAH 21(5:19 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - UTAH 21(5:12 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele. PENALTY on UCLA-D.Kirkwood Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 6(5:07 - 3rd) C.Rising rushed to UCLA End Zone for 6 yards. C.Rising for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(5:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCLA-G.Murphy Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 2 - UTAH 2(5:01 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Rising rushed to UCLA 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(5:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCLA-G.Murphy Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:01 - 3rd) J.Noyes kicks 50 yards from UTH 50 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(5:01 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna at UCLA 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 26(4:31 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at UCLA 29.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - UCLA 29(3:56 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo. PENALTY on UTH-K.Reid Roughing the Passer 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(3:47 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 43. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at UCLA 43. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(3:29 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 31.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UCLA 31(2:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCLA-T.Mokiao-Atimalala False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 36(2:19 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 36. Catch made by K.Jones at UTH 36. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTH at UTH 6. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 36. Catch made by K.Jones at UTH 36. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTH at UTH 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 12(2:19 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Elliss at UTH 5.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - UCLA 5(1:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCLA-G.DiGiorgio False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UCLA 10(1:17 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for UCLA.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - UCLA 10(1:11 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UTH 10. Catch made by J.Bobo at UTH 10. Gain of 10 yards. J.Bobo for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:07 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(1:07 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Bryant-Strother at UTH 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UTAH 32(0:56 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant-Strother at UTH 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 32(0:15 - 3rd) C.Rising rushed to UTH 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant-Strother; D.Muasau at UTH 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(15:00 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 36. Catch made by T.Thomas at UTH 36. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Davies at UTH 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(14:29 - 4th) T.Thomas rushed to UCLA 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant-Strother at UCLA 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAH 49(13:51 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - UTAH 49(13:42 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to UCLA 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn at UCLA 44.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - UTAH 44(13:03 - 4th) PENALTY on UCLA-J.Toia Defensive Offside 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(12:43 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 40. Catch made by M.Parks at UCLA 40. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCLA at UCLA 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 15(12:11 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 15. Catch made by M.McClain at UCLA 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at UCLA 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 9(11:46 - 4th) C.Rising scrambles to UCLA End Zone for 9 yards. C.Rising for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:39 - 4th) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 4th) J.Noyes kicks 59 yards from UTH 35 to the UCLA 6. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Savage at UCLA 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(11:28 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 30 for -9 yards (UTH) PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+70 YD
2 & 19 - UCLA 30(11:25 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 30. Catch made by L.Loya at UCLA 30. Gain of 70 yards. L.Loya for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:17 - 4th) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 4th) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(11:17 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 25(11:11 - 4th) C.Rising rushed to UTH 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at UTH 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UTAH 28(10:25 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Calvert at UTH 34.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - UTAH 34(9:43 - 4th) C.Rising rushed to UTH 38 for 4 yards. C.Rising FUMBLES forced by UCLA. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-J.Davies at UTH 38. Pushed out of bounds by UTH at UTH 1.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 4th) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(9:26 - 4th) C.Rising scrambles to UTH 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant-Strother at UTH 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 32(9:06 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Latu at UTH 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 34(8:29 - 4th) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Latu; D.Muasau at UTH 38.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(8:14 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 38. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by W.Nimmo at UCLA 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(8:05 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 44. Catch made by D.Vele at UCLA 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Kirkwood at UCLA 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(7:55 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 33. Catch made by J.Dixon at UCLA 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Nimmo at UCLA 27.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - UTAH 27(7:44 - 4th) PENALTY on UTH-B.Daniels False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 32(7:30 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 32. Catch made by J.Dixon at UCLA 32. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Kirkwood at UCLA 27.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UTAH 27(7:08 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising sacked at UCLA 32 for -5 yards (L.Latu; J.Sykes)
|+8 YD
4 & 9 - UTAH 32(6:19 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UCLA 32. Catch made by M.Parks at UCLA 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Kirkwood at UCLA 24.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 24(6:05 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 24. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 24. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Broughton at UCLA 40.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(5:29 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 38 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Bishop at UCLA 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - UCLA 38(4:39 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UCLA 44.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - UCLA 44(4:34 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 44. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at UTH 50.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 50(3:57 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Elliss; C.Bishop at UTH 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(3:13 - 4th) K.Jones rushed to UTH 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at UTH 41.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - UCLA 41(3:03 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 29 for 12 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 29(2:15 - 4th) K.Jones rushed to UTH 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna at UTH 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 28(2:13 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UTH 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Suguturaga at UTH 24.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCLA 24(1:26 - 4th) K.Jones rushed to UTH 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Pepa; M.Suguturaga at UTH 24.
|Int
4 & 5 - UCLA 24(0:44 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass INTERCEPTED at UTH 20. Intercepted by C.Phillips at UTH 20. C.Phillips for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:31 - 4th) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 4th) J.Noyes kicks onside 11 from UTH 35 to UTH 46. C.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTH at UTH 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(0:30 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson kneels at the UTH 48.
