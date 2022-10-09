|
|
|TXAM
|BAMA
Jalen Milroe, No. 1 Alabama escape Texas A&M, 24-20
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks.
Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) needed two late stops from Will Anderson Jr. and the defense. They got them, just barely, to survive four turnovers and two missed field goals.
''That was not our best football out there tonight,'' Alabama coach Nick Saban said. ''When you don't have your quarterback out there and the second-teamer has to play, everybody's got to play better.''
But the Aggies were in a similar boat, albeit with a more experienced quarterback sub.
Haynes King, subbing for injured starter Max Johnson (throwing hand), drove the Aggies (3-2, 1-2) 69 yards in the final 1:50 with big passes to Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad III. Jordan Battle appeared to end the threat with an interception in the end zone, but Brian Branch was flagged for pass interference.
That set up one final shot from the 2 with three seconds left, but King's pass to Stewart fell incomplete.
Milroe passed for 111 yards and ran for 183, but also threw an interception and lost two fumbles. Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 159 yards after gaining most of his 206 after Young's shoulder injury early against Arkansas.
The big question now is if Young will play against No. 8 Tennessee.
''Jalen did some good things but obviously a couple of turnovers,'' Saban said. ''He's going to live and learn and we're going to live and learn with him. We'll just see what progress Bryce makes.''
King completed 25 of 46 passes for 253 yards and a pair of touchdowns with an interception but faced constant pressure. The Tide had three sacks and Anderson was credited with eight quarterback hurries.
Ultimately, Alabama got a double measure of revenge against the Aggies and coach Jimbo Fisher. Another unranked Texas A&M team handed Alabama its only regular-season loss last year, then Fisher went no-holds barred in response to Nick Saban's comments that the Aggies bought their top recruiting class with NIL money.
Once again, the Aggies hung ever so close with the top team, a 23 1/2-point favorite.
Texas A&M cut it to 24-20 on Randy Bond's 46-yard field goal with 3:32 left. The Aggies settled for the kick after twice getting flagged for false starts trying to go for it on fourth-and-long.
The defense then forced Alabama into a three-and-out, setting up one more shot for King and the Aggies.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas A&M: It was another blow for an Aggies season that started with a No. 6 ranking and hopes of SEC and national contention. But the offense showed late signs of life in a gutty performance that fell just short.
Alabama: The dynamic passing game with Young wasn't evident, but the grind-it-out run game was effective but for the array of mistakes. Linebacker Jaylen Moody missed the game with a bruised kidney.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Alabama swapped spots with Georgia after the Bulldogs had a near-miss against Missouri. It will be interesting to see how voters view the Tide's own close call.
STARTING QBS
Young came out for warmups with the team and took snaps alongside the other quarterbacks, but didn't throw passes. Johnson watched from the sidelines in warmups.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M has an open date before visiting South Carolina on Oct. 22.
Alabama visits No. 8 Tennessee in its first game against a Top 10 team.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
H. King
13 QB
253 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 10 RuYds
|
J. Milroe
4 QB
111 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 83 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|23
|Rushing
|4
|13
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|323
|399
|Total Plays
|72
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|70
|288
|Rush Attempts
|25
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|253
|111
|Comp. - Att.
|25-47
|12-19
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-59
|6-73
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.6
|4-41.8
|Return Yards
|8
|19
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-21
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|253
|PASS YDS
|111
|
|
|70
|RUSH YDS
|288
|
|
|323
|TOTAL YDS
|399
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. King 13 QB
|H. King
|25/46
|253
|2
|1
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|16
|62
|0
|15
|
H. King 13 QB
|H. King
|8
|10
|0
|15
|
E. Stewart 1 WR
|E. Stewart
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Stewart 1 WR
|E. Stewart
|17
|8
|104
|0
|43
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|9
|6
|66
|1
|36
|
C. Marshall 10 WR
|C. Marshall
|5
|3
|40
|0
|18
|
C. Lane 2 WR
|C. Lane
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
D. Green 18 TE
|D. Green
|3
|2
|8
|1
|5
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|7
|4
|5
|0
|4
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Diggs 10 DL
|F. Diggs
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
W. Nolen 88 DL
|W. Nolen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Russell Jr. 24 LB
|C. Russell Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Kerr 33 DB
|J. Kerr
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Gilbert 20 DB
|J. Gilbert
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bond 47 K
|R. Bond
|2/2
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|7
|41.6
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|2
|16.0
|16
|0
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Milroe 4 QB
|J. Milroe
|12/19
|111
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|21
|154
|0
|37
|
J. Milroe 4 QB
|J. Milroe
|17
|83
|0
|33
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|10
|32
|0
|8
|
R. Williams 5 RB
|R. Williams
|3
|19
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Burton 3 WR
|J. Burton
|4
|3
|48
|1
|35
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|3
|2
|44
|1
|29
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|4
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
C. Latu 81 TE
|C. Latu
|4
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
K. Prentice 80 WR
|K. Prentice
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
T. Holden 11 WR
|T. Holden
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Turner 15 LB
|D. Turner
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 41 LB
|C. Braswell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Arnold 3 DB
|T. Arnold
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|1/3
|50
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Burnip 86 P
|J. Burnip
|4
|41.8
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 61 yards from BAMA 35 to the TXAM 4. D.Achane returns the kickoff. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 17.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 17(14:54 - 1st) H.King rushed to TXAM 32 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at TXAM 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(14:24 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for TXAM.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 32(14:18 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for C.Marshall.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - TXAM 32(14:14 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 32. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 36.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXAM 36(13:43 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 44 yards to BAMA 20 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(13:36 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 29(13:00 - 1st) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 29. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 32.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 32(12:34 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to TXAM 43 for 25 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(12:08 - 1st) J.Milroe rushed to TXAM 41 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at TXAM 41.
|Sack
2 & 8 - BAMA 41(11:52 - 1st) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe sacked at TXAM 49 for -8 yards (C.Russell)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - BAMA 49(11:17 - 1st) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|Punt
4 & 16 - BAMA 49(11:13 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 35 yards to TXAM 14 Center-BAMA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 14(11:06 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 23.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TXAM 23(10:30 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 23.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 23(9:51 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 26(9:17 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 26(9:12 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for D.Achane.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - TXAM 26(9:05 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 32 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at TXAM 32.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXAM 32(8:58 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 42 yards to BAMA 26 Center-TXAM. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 26. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 24.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(8:50 - 1st) J.Milroe rushed to BAMA 38 for 14 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 38.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(8:34 - 1st) J.Milroe scrambles to TXAM 48 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at TXAM 48.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(8:12 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to TXAM 50 for -2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - BAMA 50(7:38 - 1st) J.Milroe rushed to TXAM 46 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at TXAM 46.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAMA 46(7:14 - 1st) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAMA 46(7:14 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 38 yards to TXAM 8 Center-BAMA. Fair catch by M.Muhammad.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 8(7:06 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 11.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 11(6:36 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 11. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 11. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(6:08 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(5:55 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXAM 28(5:15 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for D.Achane.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXAM 28(5:09 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 42 yards to BAMA 30 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(5:02 - 1st) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 30. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BAMA 36(4:33 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 37.
|-7 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 37(3:55 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 30 for -7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 30.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BAMA 30(3:08 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 48 yards to TXAM 22 Center-BAMA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 22(3:04 - 1st) H.King rushed to TXAM 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 23.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - TXAM 23(2:26 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(1:57 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 33.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - TXAM 33(1:16 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 33. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 33. Gain of 6 yards. Lateral to E.Stewart to TXAM 39 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at TXAM 39.
|Sack
3 & 3 - TXAM 39(0:50 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King sacked at TXAM 33 for -6 yards (C.Braswell)
|Punt
4 & 9 - TXAM 33(0:19 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 38 yards to BAMA 29 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(0:13 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 31(15:00 - 2nd) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 31. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 35.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - BAMA 35(14:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on TXAM-M.Jackson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(14:13 - 2nd) J.Milroe scrambles to TXAM 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(13:39 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to TXAM 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 45.
|+33 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 45(13:08 - 2nd) J.Milroe scrambles to TXAM 12 for 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at TXAM 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(12:36 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to TXAM 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 10.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAMA 10(12:15 - 2nd) J.Milroe rushed to TXAM 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - BAMA 10(11:42 - 2nd) J.Milroe pass complete to TXAM 10. Catch made by C.Latu at TXAM 10. Gain of 10 yards. C.Latu for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:39 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(11:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAMA-J.Latham Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 66 yards from BAMA 20 to the TXAM 14. J.Preston returns the kickoff. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 30(11:33 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 37.
|-4 YD
2 & 3 - TXAM 37(10:59 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 37. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 37. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 33.
|Sack
3 & 7 - TXAM 33(10:18 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King sacked at TXAM 28 for -5 yards (D.Turner)
|Penalty
4 & 12 - TXAM 28(9:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXAM 33(9:32 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 33 yards to BAMA 34 Center-TXAM. Downed by TXAM.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(9:20 - 2nd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe sacked at BAMA 30 for -4 yards (F.Diggs) J.Milroe FUMBLES forced by F.Diggs. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-E.Cooper at BAMA 30. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 30.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 30(9:08 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to BAMA 30. Catch made by C.Marshall at BAMA 30. Gain of 13 yards. C.Marshall ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 17(8:33 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 17(8:29 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to BAMA 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 14.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - TXAM 14(7:51 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to BAMA 14. Catch made by C.Marshall at BAMA 14. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXAM 5(7:20 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to BAMA 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TXAM 5(6:40 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to BAMA 5. Catch made by M.Muhammad at BAMA 5. Gain of 5 yards. M.Muhammad for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:33 - 2nd) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:33 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(6:33 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 28.
|+37 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 28(6:03 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to TXAM 35 for 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at TXAM 35.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(5:40 - 2nd) J.Milroe pass complete to TXAM 35. Catch made by J.Burton at TXAM 35. Gain of 35 yards. J.Burton for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:33 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 59 yards from BAMA 35 to the TXAM 6. J.Preston returns the kickoff. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 22(5:27 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 22(5:20 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for D.Green.
|Sack
3 & 10 - TXAM 22(5:16 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King sacked at TXAM 19 for -3 yards (D.Turner)
|Punt
4 & 13 - TXAM 19(4:42 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 41 yards to BAMA 40 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(4:34 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 42 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at BAMA 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 42(4:06 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to TXAM 50 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at TXAM 50.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BAMA 50(3:47 - 2nd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe sacked at TXAM 49 for 1 yards (F.Diggs) J.Milroe FUMBLES forced by F.Diggs. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-J.Jones at TXAM 49. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 49.
|Result
|Play
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 49(3:33 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to BAMA 49. Catch made by E.Stewart at BAMA 49. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXAM 6(3:06 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TXAM 6(2:59 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to BAMA 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TXAM 3(2:20 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to BAMA 3. Catch made by D.Green at BAMA 3. Gain of 3 yards. D.Green for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:12 - 2nd) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 60 yards from TXAM 35 to the BAMA 5. J.Gibbs returns the kickoff. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 24.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(2:07 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 21 for -3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - BAMA 21(1:29 - 2nd) J.Milroe scrambles to BAMA 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 22.
|Int
3 & 12 - BAMA 22(0:48 - 2nd) J.Milroe pass INTERCEPTED at TXAM 34. Intercepted by J.Gilbert at TXAM 34. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 34.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(1:13 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 34. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXAM 38(0:49 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|Int
3 & 6 - TXAM 38(0:46 - 2nd) H.King pass INTERCEPTED at TXAM 49. Intercepted by T.Arnold at TXAM 49. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 28(0:38 - 2nd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 28(0:31 - 2nd) J.Milroe pass complete to TXAM 28. Catch made by K.Prentice at TXAM 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 25.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - BAMA 25(0:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAMA-J.Burton Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 22 - BAMA 40(0:25 - 2nd) J.Milroe scrambles to TXAM 32 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at TXAM 32.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - BAMA 40(0:18 - 2nd) W.Reichard 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BAMA Holder-BAMA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 25(14:56 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to TXAM 47 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at TXAM 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(14:40 - 3rd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe sacked at TXAM 48 for yards (TXAM) PENALTY on TXAM-D.Harris Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 32(14:11 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to TXAM 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 31(13:37 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to TXAM 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 29.
|+29 YD
3 & 7 - BAMA 29(13:07 - 3rd) J.Milroe pass complete to TXAM 29. Catch made by J.Brooks at TXAM 29. Gain of 29 yards. J.Brooks for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:03 - 3rd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 3rd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(13:03 - 3rd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by J.Preston at TXAM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 30(12:32 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - TXAM 32(11:51 - 3rd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 32. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TXAM 34(11:17 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 51 yards to BAMA 15 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 15(11:10 - 3rd) J.Milroe rushed to BAMA 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 17.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 17(10:39 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 28 for 11 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 28.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 28(10:01 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 45 for yards. J.Gibbs FUMBLES forced by J.Gilbert. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-A.Johnson at BAMA 45. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at BAMA 45. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(9:49 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 45.
|-5 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 45(9:19 - 3rd) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 45. Catch made by T.Holden at BAMA 45. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 40.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BAMA 40(8:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXAM-M.Jackson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - BAMA 45(8:27 - 3rd) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 45. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(7:54 - 3rd) J.Milroe rushed to TXAM 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 45(7:24 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to TXAM 38 for 7 yards. J.McClellan FUMBLES forced by W.Nolen. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-S.Stewart at TXAM 38. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 38.
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(7:18 - 3rd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 38. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 38. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 26(6:47 - 3rd) H.King rushed to BAMA 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 18.
|-5 YD
2 & 2 - TXAM 18(6:07 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to BAMA 23 for -5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 23.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXAM 23(5:30 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TXAM 31(5:24 - 3rd) R.Bond 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXAM Holder-TXAM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(5:19 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(5:00 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(4:42 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to TXAM 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 44(4:16 - 3rd) J.Milroe pass complete to TXAM 44. Catch made by J.Burton at TXAM 44. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at TXAM 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(3:35 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to TXAM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 36(3:05 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to TXAM 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 32.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - BAMA 32(2:41 - 3rd) J.Milroe scrambles to TXAM 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(2:22 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to TXAM 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 20(1:56 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to TXAM 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 17.
|Sack
3 & 2 - BAMA 17(1:25 - 3rd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe sacked at TXAM 29 for -12 yards (J.Kerr)
|No Good
4 & 14 - BAMA 37(0:42 - 3rd) W.Reichard 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BAMA Holder-BAMA.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 29(0:42 - 3rd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 29. Catch made by C.Lane at TXAM 29. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 46(0:08 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to BAMA 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 43(15:00 - 4th) H.King rushed to BAMA 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - TXAM 42(14:26 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to BAMA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 39.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - TXAM 39(13:41 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for D.Achane.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(13:40 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 45.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BAMA 45(13:11 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 45.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BAMA 45(12:32 - 4th) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for J.Gibbs.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BAMA 45(12:05 - 4th) J.Burnip punts yards to TXAM 11 Center-BAMA. M.Muhammad returned punt from the TXAM 11. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 12. PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 50(11:56 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to TXAM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 45(11:49 - 4th) J.Milroe rushed to TXAM 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 42.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 42(11:36 - 4th) J.Milroe pass complete to TXAM 42. Catch made by J.Brooks at TXAM 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 27. PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM Personal Foul / Defense 14 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 13(10:50 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to TXAM 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 15.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - BAMA 15(10:10 - 4th) J.Milroe pass complete to TXAM 15. Catch made by K.Prentice at TXAM 15. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 17.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - BAMA 17(9:25 - 4th) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for K.Prentice.
|No Good
4 & 14 - BAMA 25(9:21 - 4th) W.Reichard 35 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BAMA Holder-BAMA.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(9:15 - 4th) H.King pass complete to TXAM 20. Catch made by C.Marshall at TXAM 20. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 38. PENALTY on BAMA-T.Arnold Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(8:52 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 47(8:47 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to BAMA 32 for 15 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(8:05 - 4th) PENALTY on TXAM-B.Foster False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TXAM 37(7:47 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - TXAM 37(7:38 - 4th) H.King pass complete to BAMA 37. Catch made by E.Stewart at BAMA 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - TXAM 28(7:00 - 4th) H.King pass complete to BAMA 28. Catch made by E.Stewart at BAMA 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 24.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - TXAM 24(6:20 - 4th) H.King pass complete to BAMA 24. Catch made by D.Green at BAMA 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 19(5:43 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for C.Marshall.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 19(5:35 - 4th) H.King rushed to BAMA 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 20.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - TXAM 20(4:51 - 4th) H.King pass complete to BAMA 20. Catch made by D.Achane at BAMA 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 17.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - TXAM 17(4:11 - 4th) PENALTY on TXAM-M.Wykoff False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 13 - TXAM 22(3:54 - 4th) PENALTY on TXAM-R.Fatheree False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - TXAM 35(3:37 - 4th) R.Bond 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXAM Holder-TXAM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 4th) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(3:32 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 25(2:55 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 32(2:12 - 4th) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BAMA 33(2:03 - 4th) J.Burnip punts 46 yards to TXAM 21 Center-BAMA. M.Muhammad returned punt from the TXAM 21. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 29.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 29(1:50 - 4th) H.King pass complete to TXAM 29. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 33(1:31 - 4th) H.King pass complete to TXAM 33. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 38(1:19 - 4th) H.King pass complete to TXAM 38. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 40.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 40(1:09 - 4th) H.King pass complete to TXAM 40. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 40. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 37. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(0:46 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for D.Achane. PENALTY on BAMA-T.Arnold Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(0:45 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for TXAM.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 27(0:39 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - TXAM 27(0:33 - 4th) H.King pass complete to BAMA 27. Catch made by M.Muhammad at BAMA 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(0:22 - 4th) H.King spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 15(0:17 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for TXAM.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - TXAM 15(0:11 - 4th) H.King pass INTERCEPTED at BAMA End Zone. Intercepted by J.Battle at BAMA End Zone. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA End Zone. PENALTY on BAMA-Q.Robinson Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 2(0:03 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
-
FRESNO
BOISE
20
30
4th 9:52 FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
7
10
3rd 5:09 CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
7
17
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
Final CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
Final
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
Final CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
41
Final FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
32
42
Final FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
Final ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
20
23
Final/OT
-
9MISS
VANDY
52
28
Final SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
20
Final ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
27
24
Final ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
38
45
Final PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
28
31
Final ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
27
34
Final FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
24
36
Final ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
42
20
Final NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
33
12
Final ESP3
-
USM
TROY
10
27
Final ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
31
41
Final ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
27
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
10
45
Final
-
16BYU
ND
20
28
Final NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
31
3
Final ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
6
9
Final BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
10
9
Final ESPU
-
SC
13UK
24
14
Final SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
14
30
Final FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
TXAM
1BAMA
20
24
Final CBS
-
FSU
14NCST
17
19
Final ACCN
-
12OREG
ARIZ
49
22
Final PACN