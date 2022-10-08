|
|
|WASH
|ARIZST
Bourguet leads Arizona State past No. 21 Washington, 45-38
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Trenton Bourguet was a fifth-string walk-on four years ago and spent the spring in a walking boot when he wasn't practicing.
The Arizona State quarterback prepared as if he was going to be the starter no matter where he was on the depth chart or how bad his foot hurt - a mentality that paid off in a huge way for the Sun Devils.
Called into action after Emory Jones was injured, Bourguet threw for three touchdowns and orchestrated Arizona State's offense to near perfection in a 45-38 victory over No. 21 Washington on Saturday that gave interim coach Shaun Aguano his first victory.
''He's not the tallest or the strongest, but he has the traits to be a good quarterback,'' Aguano said. ''Once you have that opportunity, make sure you take advantage of it and he did that.''
The Sun Devils (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) lost their first two games after Herm Edwards was fired Sept. 18, though played No. 6 Southern California close last week before fading late.
Bourguet, who had offseason foot surgery, adeptly led the offense after Jones was injured in the second quarter against Washington, throwing for 182 yards on 15-of-21 passing with an interception. He hit Elijhah Badger for two touchdowns, including a 2-yarder in the fourth quarter to put the Sun Devils up 45-38.
Arizona State stopped the Huskies on fourth-and-9 near midfield and a botched snap all but ended the Washington's final drive.
''Once you get smacked in the mouth enough times you're going to get up and land the first and last punch,'' said Arizona State's Xazavian Halladay, who accounted for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
Washington (4-2, 1-2) had a solid offensive day in the desert, rallying from a 14-point deficit to tie it on Cameron Davis' third rushing TD, from 5 yards out. Michael Penix Jr. threw for 311 yards on 33-of-53 passing, but no touchdowns.
The Huskies struggled defensively in last week's loss to UCLA and continued to have breakdowns as injuries mounted against the Sun Devils to remain winless in Tempe since 2001 (eight games).
''Second week in a row coming down to the wire,'' Washington coach Kalen DeBoer said. ''We're giving ourselves a chance to win the game, but we've got to do a better job earlier in the game. We're just digging ourselves a hole.''
A three-year after a redshirt, Bourguet was sharp after Jones took a shot to the head in the second quarter from Washington safety Asa Turner, who was ejected for targeting.
Halladay scored on an 11-yard run the next play and Bourget followed with a 14-yard TD pass to Halladay, throwing to the flat with a blitzing defender in his face.
Arizona State went up 24-10 when Penix had a pass deflected at the line of scrimmage and Jordan Clark intercepted it for a 38-yard touchdown.
Washington grabbed a bit of momentum back, pulling within 24-17 at halftime on Wayne Taulapapa's 1-yard TD run.
After Arizona State stuffed the Huskies on fourth-and-1 at their own 32, Bourguet followed with another superb throw with pressure in his face, finding Badger in the back of the end zone for a 10-yard TD and a 31-17 lead.
Washington's Cameron Davis scored on a 4-yard TD run, but Bourguet then split two defenders with a pass to Bryan Thompson for a 38-yard gain to the 1. Daniyel Ngata scored on the next play to put Arizona State up 38-24.
''This is what I'm supposed to do as a backup quarterback, be prepared, and I'm glad we came out with a W,'' Bourguet said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington: Consecutive letdowns are sure to drop the Huskies out of Sunday's AP Top 25. Washington couldn't slow the Sun Devils even after knocking out Arizona State's starting quarterback to lose consecutive games after a 4-0 start.
Arizona State: A week after giving USC a test, the Sun Devils handed Aguano his first win with their best offensive game against an FBS opponent this season.
SCARY HIT
Penix took a huge hit on Washington's final drive after being sandwiched between two defenders. Arizona State's BJ Green was hit with a targeting penalty on the play after hit helmet hit Penix in the throat and left the Washington quarterback gasping for air.
''It was a shock,'' he said. ''It was scary, but I'm good.''
Washington's trainers attended to Penix for several minutes before he gingerly walked to the sideline. Given time to catch his breath, he ran back onto the field after missing one play.
''It says a lot about him,'' DeBoer said. ''He's been a fighter his entire life and I'm super proud of him.''
UP NEXT
Washington hosts Arizona next Saturday.
Arizona State is at Stanford Saturday.
---
|
C. Davis
22 RB
77 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
X. Valladay
1 RB
111 RuYds, RuTD, 8 ReYds, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|33
|22
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|19
|13
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|9-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|488
|397
|Total Plays
|87
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|164
|156
|Rush Attempts
|33
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|324
|241
|Comp. - Att.
|34-54
|22-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-36
|10-87
|Touchdowns
|5
|6
|Rushing TDs
|5
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-58.0
|2-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|38
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-38
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|324
|PASS YDS
|241
|
|
|164
|RUSH YDS
|156
|
|
|488
|TOTAL YDS
|397
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|33/53
|311
|0
|1
|
D. Morris 5 QB
|D. Morris
|1/1
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|9
|77
|3
|42
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|12
|51
|1
|18
|
R. Newton 6 RB
|R. Newton
|4
|42
|0
|20
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Adams II 28 RB
|S. Adams II
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
W. Nixon 8 WR
|W. Nixon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Odunze 1 WR
|R. Odunze
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|3
|-6
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Odunze 1 WR
|R. Odunze
|17
|9
|115
|0
|25
|
T. Davis 3 WR
|T. Davis
|7
|5
|50
|0
|17
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|5
|4
|39
|0
|26
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|7
|4
|25
|0
|13
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|3
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|3
|3
|21
|0
|10
|
W. Nixon 8 WR
|W. Nixon
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|3
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|5
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
S. Adams II 28 RB
|S. Adams II
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Tupuola-Fetui 58 LB
|Z. Tupuola-Fetui
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 2 LB
|C. Bright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perryman 1 CB
|J. Perryman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bruener 42 LB
|C. Bruener
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 S
|A. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 10 CB
|D. Banks
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|1/1
|27
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McCallister 38 P
|J. McCallister
|1
|58.0
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|15/21
|182
|3
|1
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|7/9
|59
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|23
|111
|1
|18
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|4
|39
|1
|26
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|3
|7
|0
|6
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Thompson 22 WR
|B. Thompson
|4
|3
|78
|0
|38
|
G. Sanders 20 WR
|G. Sanders
|6
|5
|54
|0
|17
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|9
|7
|53
|2
|20
|
C. Hall IV 0 WR
|C. Hall IV
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Conyers 12 TE
|J. Conyers
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|3
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Swinson 80 TE
|M. Swinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Johnson Jr. 17 WR
|C. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Green II 35 DL
|B. Green II
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Moore 49 DL
|T. Moore
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Brown 3 K
|C. Brown
|1/1
|53
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Czaplicki 17 K
|E. Czaplicki
|2
|41.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jacobs 8 WR
|J. Jacobs
|3
|19.3
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Taylor 3 DB
|D. Taylor
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(15:00 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - WASH 32(14:43 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 32. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 37(14:13 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 39.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 39(13:32 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 39. Catch made by D.Culp at WAS 39. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at WAS 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 49(13:04 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ASU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 47.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 47(12:38 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ASU 29 for 18 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 29(12:19 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 29. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at ASU 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 22.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - WASH 22(11:53 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 22. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at ASU 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 12(11:21 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WASH 12(11:17 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Davis. PENALTY on ASU-B.Green Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 7(11:11 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 7. Catch made by G.Jackson at ASU 7. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 4.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - WASH 4(10:47 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ASU 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 1(10:33 - 1st) M.Penix rushed to ASU End Zone for 1 yards. M.Penix for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:29 - 1st) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 58 yards from WAS 35 to the ASU 7. Fair catch by J.Jacobs.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(10:29 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Bright at ASU 24.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - ARIZST 24(9:52 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 24. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 38(9:23 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARIZST 41(8:44 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - ARIZST 41(8:41 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 41. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(8:13 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 41(7:37 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZST 40(7:01 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 39(5:58 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to WAS 39. Catch made by X.Valladay at WAS 39. Gain of yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 35. PENALTY on WAS-Z.Tupuola-Fetui Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. E.Jones pass complete to WAS 39. Catch made by X.Valladay at WAS 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Tupuola-Fetui at WAS 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 35(5:45 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZST 31(5:08 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 30.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - ARIZST 30(4:28 - 1st) D.Ngata rushed to WAS 27 for yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 27. PENALTY on ASU-ASU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - ARIZST 43(4:03 - 1st) C.Brown 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Ferlmann Holder-E.Czaplicki.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:57 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(3:57 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - WASH 32(3:26 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 32. Catch made by G.Jackson at WAS 32. Gain of 7 yards. G.Jackson ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 39(2:54 - 1st) G.Jackson rushed to WAS 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 41(2:15 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - WASH 47(1:29 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ASU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 49(1:07 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ASU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 46.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 46(0:43 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 46. Catch made by T.Davis at ASU 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 35.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 35(0:13 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 35. Catch made by R.Odunze at ASU 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 22(15:00 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WASH 22(14:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS-H.Bainivalu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - WASH 27(14:54 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to ASU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 26.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - WASH 26(14:22 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan. PENALTY on ASU-J.Clark Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 11(14:15 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for W.Nixon.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 11(14:11 - 2nd) R.Newton rushed to ASU 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 10.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WASH 10(13:25 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Westover.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - WASH 17(13:20 - 2nd) P.Henry 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Green Holder-J.McCallister.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:15 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(13:15 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARIZST 29(12:40 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZST 29(12:34 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 29. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(12:03 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(11:34 - 2nd) E.Jones rushed to WAS 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 49.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 49(10:57 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to WAS 49. Catch made by G.Sanders at WAS 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32(10:23 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Perryman at WAS 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 29(9:45 - 2nd) E.Jones scrambles to WAS 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZST 28(8:49 - 2nd) E.Jones scrambles to WAS 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Turner at WAS 22. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. E.Jones scrambles to WAS 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Turner at WAS 22. PENALTY on WAS-A.Turner Defensive Targeting 11 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 11(8:49 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to WAS End Zone for 11 yards. X.Valladay for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:45 - 2nd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the WAS End Zone. G.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by ASU at WAS 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 17(8:39 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 17(8:34 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 17. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at WAS 22.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WASH 22(8:04 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WASH 22(7:50 - 2nd) J.McCallister punts 58 yards to ASU 20 Center-J.Green. D.Taylor returned punt from the ASU 20. Tackled by WAS at ASU 30. PENALTY on ASU-T.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 10(7:50 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 14.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 14(7:32 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 14. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 14. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 24.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 24(7:14 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to WAS 50 for 26 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 50(7:00 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 47(6:42 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 47. Catch made by E.Badger at WAS 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZST 42(6:16 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 42. Catch made by X.Valladay at WAS 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37(5:57 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 37(5:53 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 37. Catch made by D.Ngata at WAS 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 34.
|+20 YD
3 & 7 - ARIZST 34(4:48 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 34. Catch made by E.Badger at WAS 34. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 14(3:57 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for J.Conyers.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 14(3:53 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 14. Catch made by X.Valladay at WAS 14. Gain of 14 yards. X.Valladay for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:47 - 2nd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:47 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 60 yards from ASU 35 to the WAS 5. G.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by ASU at WAS 22.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 22(3:41 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 22. Catch made by J.Westover at WAS 22. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 37(3:05 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|Int
2 & 10 - WASH 37(3:00 - 2nd) M.Penix pass INTERCEPTED at WAS 38. Intercepted by J.Clark at WAS 38. J.Clark for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:51 - 2nd) C.Brown extra point is good. PENALTY on WAS-WAS Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(2:51 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to WAS 44 for 19 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 44(2:32 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 44. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 45(2:15 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 45. Catch made by J.McMillan at ASU 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 37.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - WASH 37(1:55 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - WASH 37(1:47 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 37. Catch made by G.Jackson at ASU 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 31(1:20 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 31. Catch made by T.Davis at ASU 31. Gain of 4 yards. T.Davis ran out of bounds.
|+26 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 27(1:14 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 27. Catch made by D.Culp at ASU 27. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WASH 1(0:53 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to ASU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 1(0:38 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to ASU End Zone for 1 yards. W.Taulapapa for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:34 - 2nd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on ASU-T.Moore Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 44 yards from WAS 50 to the ASU 6. Fair catch by J.Jacobs.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(0:34 - 2nd) T.Bourguet kneels at the ASU 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the ASU End Zone. J.Jacobs returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at ASU 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 23(14:55 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 27(14:26 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARIZST 32(13:55 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ARIZST 32(13:49 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki punts 45 yards to WAS 23 Center-J.Ferlmann. Fair catch by J.McMillan.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 23(13:41 - 3rd) M.Penix rushed to WAS 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 26(13:05 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - WASH 28(12:25 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 28. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at WAS 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 32.
|-3 YD
4 & 1 - WASH 32(11:44 - 3rd) R.Odunze rushed to WAS 29 for -3 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 29.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(11:37 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 29. Catch made by B.Thompson at WAS 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 21(10:57 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 18.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 18(10:20 - 3rd) D.Ngata rushed to WAS 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 10.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ARIZST 10(9:46 - 3rd) T.Bourguet rushed to WAS 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZST 10(9:02 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 10. Catch made by E.Badger at WAS 10. Gain of 10 yards. E.Badger for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:57 - 3rd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(8:57 - 3rd) R.Newton rushed to WAS 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 45(8:23 - 3rd) R.Newton rushed to WAS 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 50.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 50(7:59 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 50. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 37.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 37(7:25 - 3rd) R.Newton rushed to ASU 21 for 16 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 21.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 21(7:00 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 21. Catch made by T.Davis at ASU 21. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 4(6:40 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to ASU End Zone for 4 yards. C.Davis for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:36 - 3rd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 62 yards from WAS 35 to the ASU 3. J.Jacobs returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at ASU 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 21(6:31 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 24.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - ARIZST 24(6:11 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for B.Thompson. PENALTY on WAS-V.Tunuufi Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 29(6:05 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 44.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(5:32 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 44. Catch made by C.Hall at ASU 44. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 39.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 39(4:59 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 39. Catch made by B.Thompson at WAS 39. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 1(4:45 - 3rd) D.Ngata rushed to WAS End Zone for 1 yards. D.Ngata for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:45 - 3rd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(4:45 - 3rd) S.Adams rushed to WAS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - WASH 26(4:21 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 26. Catch made by S.Adams at WAS 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 27.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - WASH 27(3:38 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 27. Catch made by T.Davis at WAS 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 40(3:12 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|+42 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 40(3:01 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to ASU 18 for 42 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 18(2:42 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to ASU 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 16.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - WASH 16(2:14 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Culp. PENALTY on ASU-D.Taylor Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 8(2:09 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 8. Catch made by D.Culp at ASU 8. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WASH 6(1:41 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WASH 6(1:37 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - WASH 6(1:33 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze. PENALTY on ASU-T.Davis Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 2(1:29 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 2. Catch made by D.Culp at ASU 2. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WASH 1(1:12 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to ASU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - WASH 1(0:40 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to ASU End Zone for 1 yards. C.Davis for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 3rd) P.Henry extra point is good. PENALTY on ASU-ASU Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(0:36 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener at ASU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - ARIZST 20(15:00 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for ASU.
|Int
3 & 15 - ARIZST 20(14:53 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass INTERCEPTED at ASU 38. Intercepted by D.Banks at ASU 38. Tackled by ASU at ASU 38.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 38(14:48 - 4th) PENALTY on WAS-V.Tunuufi Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 47(14:48 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 47. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 37.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 37(14:10 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 37. Catch made by R.Odunze at ASU 37. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 12(13:28 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 12. Catch made by T.Davis at ASU 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 7.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 7(12:56 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 7. Catch made by R.Odunze at ASU 7. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - WASH 5(12:13 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to ASU End Zone for 5 yards. C.Davis for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:09 - 4th) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 4th) G.Gross kicks 64 yards from WAS 35 to the ASU 1. J.Jacobs returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at ASU 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 18(12:02 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 36 for 18 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(11:32 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZST 36(10:55 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for M.Swinson.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZST 36(10:51 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 36. Catch made by J.Conyers at ASU 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 50(10:21 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 50. Catch made by G.Sanders at WAS 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZST 48(9:41 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 48. Catch made by E.Badger at WAS 48. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 46.
|+32 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZST 46(8:58 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 46. Catch made by B.Thompson at WAS 46. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 14.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 14(8:22 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 1 for 13 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 1(8:11 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to WAS 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZST 2(7:29 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to WAS 2. Catch made by E.Badger at WAS 2. Gain of 2 yards. E.Badger for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:27 - 4th) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 4th) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 25(7:27 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 25(7:20 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by W.Nixon at WAS 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 43(6:59 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 43. Catch made by J.Westover at WAS 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 48(6:43 - 4th) W.Nixon rushed to ASU 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 48(5:51 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to ASU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 46(5:43 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 46(5:24 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to ASU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 44.
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - WASH 44(4:46 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 44. Catch made by J.McMillan at ASU 44. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 45.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - WASH 45(3:55 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(3:51 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 48.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - ARIZST 48(3:45 - 4th) PENALTY on ASU-C.Martinez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - ARIZST 43(3:45 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZST 45(3:41 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by WAS at ASU 50.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARIZST 50(2:54 - 4th) E.Czaplicki punts 37 yards to WAS 13 Center-J.Ferlmann. Fair catch by J.McMillan.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 13(2:47 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix sacked at WAS 3 for -10 yards (B.Green; T.Moore)
|No Gain
2 & 20 - WASH 3(2:13 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|+8 YD
3 & 20 - WASH 3(2:07 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 3. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 3. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 11.
|+20 YD
4 & 12 - WASH 11(1:30 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 11. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 11. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by ASU at WAS 31. PENALTY on ASU-B.Green Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 46(1:22 - 4th) D.Morris pass complete to WAS 46. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 41(1:00 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Culp.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 41(0:54 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to ASU 41. Catch made by J.Polk at ASU 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 31(0:35 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 31(0:32 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WASH 31(0:27 - 4th) WAS FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by WAS-T.Fautanu at ASU 39. Tackled by ASU at WAS 39.
|Penalty
4 & 40 - WASH 39(0:05 - 4th) PENALTY on ASU-ASU Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 35 - WASH 44(0:05 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
