|
|
|CLEM
|BC
Clemson breaks it open in 2nd half, tops Boston College 31-3
BOSTON (AP) DJ Uiagalelei broke free up the middle for 40 yards before he tripped himself up and crashed to the turf - 13 yards short of the end zone.
No matter, the Clemson quarterback finished the job with his arm on the next play.
''I thought for a second I'd be gone,'' Uiagalelei said after leading No. 5 Clemson to a 31-3 victory over Boston College on Saturday night. ''And then reality hit.''
Uiagalelei threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns, running for 69 more to help Clemson (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) break the game open in the second half. He might have scored on a third-and-3 from the Clemson 47 with about five minutes left - if he could have stayed on his feet.
Instead, he connected with a wide-open Brannon Spector in the middle of the end zone to ice it.
''Forty yards? Wow!'' offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said, giving his quarterback a high-five in the postgame news conference.
The Tigers scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions sandwiched around halftime to turn a 3-3 game into a runaway. Meanwhile, BC (2-4, 1-3) went three-and-out and punted four times in five series, with only halftime interrupting the streak.
Beaux Collins caught four passes for 58 yards, including a 10-yard score. He also grabbed a 20-yard throw to set up Uiagalelei's 38-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Ngata to end a five-play, 73-yard drive that made it 17-3 early in the third quarter.
Phil Jurkovec completed 19 of 40 passes for 188 yards, spending much of the game scrambling behind BC's makeshift offensive line.
''The defense controlled the night,'' Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. ''They just controlled the night. They kept them out of the end zone.''
THE TAKEAWAY
BC was good enough to stay with the Tigers for almost a half. The Eagles led in virtually every category at the break - except converting red zone chances. But Clemson showed in the second half why it is the No. 5 team in the country.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Clemson should easily hold onto its No. 5 ranking.
CLOSE FOR A WHILE
A week after trailing North Carolina State 10-6 late in the first half in what turned into a 30-20 victory, Clemson could manage just a 3-3 tie until the final minute of the first half.
The Tigers pinned BC inside its own 10, and then forced a punt. Antonio Williams fielded the ball near midfield and ran it back 20 yards to the BC 28. Will Shipley ran it in from the 1 to make it 10-7.
BC went three-and-out to start the second half, and Clemson moved quickly, following a 20-yard pass to Collins with a 38-yard score to Ngata that made it 17-3.
BC's only sustained drive of the third quarter brought them to the Clemson 22, but Etinosa Reuben blocked Connor Lytton's field goal attempt. Uiagalelei led the Tigers to the BC 10, and Uiagalelei hit Collins on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 24-3.
O-LINE TROUBLES
Clemson's pass rush was a problem for Jurkovec all night, sacking him four times and hurrying him on 13 other plays. It also forced two fumbles; BC recovered one, but Payton Page jumped on the loose ball after Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. knocked it loose in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers took over on the BC 23 but came away without points when B.T. Potter's 42-yard field goal attempt was wide left.
Boston College started the season with all new offensive linemen and had five different starting lineups in its first five games.
RED BANDANNA
The Eagles wore their special uniforms with red bandanna trim in the memory of Welles Crowther, a former BC lacrosse player who died helping to rescue people from the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Crowther was identified by those he saved by the red bandanna he always had with him.
The uniforms had bandanna patterns in the numbers and along the stripe on their pants. Instead of the players' names, the backs of the jerseys all said ''FOR WELLES.''
''This game is bigger than anything, more than anybody knows,'' cornerback Jason Maitre said.
BC fell to 4-5 in the annual tribute game. The Eagles have not beaten a ranked team at all since beating No. 9 Southern California in the first Red Bandanna Game in 2014.
UP NEXT
Clemson: Visits Florida State on Saturday.
Boston College: Has a week off before playing at Wake Forest on Oct. 22.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Uiagalelei
5 QB
220 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 69 RuYds
|
Z. Flowers
4 WR
75 ReYds, 8 RECs, -2 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|13
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|5-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|364
|254
|Total Plays
|63
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|3.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|144
|34
|Rush Attempts
|32
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|1.1
|Yards Passing
|220
|220
|Comp. - Att.
|18-31
|20-42
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|4
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.6
|8-40.4
|Return Yards
|6
|18
|Punts - Returns
|4-6
|2-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|220
|PASS YDS
|220
|
|
|144
|RUSH YDS
|34
|
|
|364
|TOTAL YDS
|254
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|18/31
|220
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|12
|69
|0
|40
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|7
|36
|0
|17
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|10
|33
|1
|11
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
C. Klubnik 2 QB
|C. Klubnik
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Collins 80 WR
|B. Collins
|6
|4
|58
|1
|21
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|5
|3
|47
|1
|38
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|6
|2
|37
|1
|24
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|2
|2
|34
|0
|25
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|6
|5
|29
|0
|14
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Randall 8 WR
|A. Randall
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Williams 8 DT
|T. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Carter 0 LB
|B. Carter
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|1/2
|35
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|7
|41.6
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Taylor 16 WR
|W. Taylor
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Taylor 16 WR
|W. Taylor
|2
|-5.0
|0
|0
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|2
|8.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|19/40
|188
|0
|0
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|1/2
|32
|0
|0
|
J. Bowry 77 OL
|J. Bowry
|1/1
|-2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Coleman 7 RB
|X. Coleman
|11
|37
|0
|11
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|11
|15
|0
|5
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|6
|-5
|0
|11
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|13
|8
|75
|0
|35
|
J. Williams 0 WR
|J. Williams
|6
|2
|41
|0
|23
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|4
|3
|35
|0
|16
|
D. Tomlin 13 WR
|D. Tomlin
|2
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|5
|3
|31
|0
|14
|
J. Franklin 17 TE
|J. Franklin
|6
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Griffin Jr. 2 WR
|J. Griffin Jr.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Witter 81 TE
|S. Witter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Conley 67 OL
|J. Conley
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
C. Burton 0 DB
|C. Burton
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Arnold 5 LB
|K. Arnold
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. DeBerry 21 DB
|J. DeBerry
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lytton 90 K
|C. Lytton
|1/3
|30
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Longman 99 K
|D. Longman
|7
|41.1
|2
|48
|
S. Candotti 43 P
|S. Candotti
|1
|35.0
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|2
|21.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Longman kicks 36 yards from BC 35 to the CLE 29. Fair catch by S.Ennis.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(15:00 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 34.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 34(14:29 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 34. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 34. Gain of 19 yards. B.Collins ran out of bounds.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(14:02 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to BC 47. Catch made by A.Williams at BC 47. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(13:32 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to BC 33. Catch made by D.Allen at BC 33. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BC at BC 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 24(13:09 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to BC 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 21.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(12:42 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to BC 21. Catch made by J.Ngata at BC 21. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - CLEM 24(12:11 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to BC 24. Catch made by A.Randall at BC 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 17.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CLEM 17(11:38 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CLEM 25(11:32 - 1st) B.Potter 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Caspersen Holder-D.Swinney.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:28 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(11:28 - 1st) Z.Flowers rushed to BC 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 23.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BC 23(10:51 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - BC 23(10:45 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 23. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 23. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CLE at BC 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 37(10:10 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 40.
|+23 YD
2 & 7 - BC 40(9:33 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 40. Catch made by J.Williams at BC 40. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 37(9:02 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to CLE 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 35.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - BC 35(8:25 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to CLE 35. Catch made by J.Conley at CLE 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 36.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BC 36(7:39 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BC 36(7:35 - 1st) S.Candotti punts 35 yards to CLE 1 Center-G.Daniel. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 1(7:27 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 2.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 2(6:54 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 2. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 2. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 14.
|Int
1 & 10 - CLEM 14(6:24 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass INTERCEPTED at CLE 24. Intercepted by J.DeBerry at CLE 24. Tackled by CLE at CLE 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 24(6:19 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to CLE 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 24.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 24(5:41 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - BC 24(5:35 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to CLE 24. Catch made by J.Gill at CLE 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 18.
|No Good
4 & 4 - BC 25(4:57 - 1st) C.Lytton 35 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-G.Daniel Holder-S.Candotti.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(4:55 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 26.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - CLEM 26(4:25 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-B.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 21(4:03 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 22.
|Sack
3 & 8 - CLEM 22(3:28 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at CLE 22 for 0 yards (BC)
|Punt
4 & 8 - CLEM 22(2:47 - 1st) A.Swanson punts 39 yards to BC 39 Center-H.Caspersen. Fair catch by Z.Flowers.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - BC 39(2:40 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 39. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 39. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 26.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BC 26(2:07 - 1st) P.Jurkovec scrambles to CLE 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 15(1:26 - 1st) P.Jurkovec rushed to CLE 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 9.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BC 9(0:43 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to CLE 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 6.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - BC 6(0:02 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to CLE 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 8.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - BC 8(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on BC-O.Hess False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BC 20(15:00 - 2nd) C.Lytton 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Daniel Holder-S.Candotti.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) D.Longman kicks 27 yards from BC 35 to the CLE 38. W.Taylor returns the kickoff. Tackled by BC at CLE 38. PENALTY on BC-BC Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(14:53 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 47(14:44 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to BC 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 44.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CLEM 44(14:03 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CLEM 44(13:58 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 44 yards to BC End Zone Center-H.Caspersen. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 20(13:49 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 20(13:43 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - BC 20(13:37 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 20. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 33(13:04 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 34.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - BC 34(12:23 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 34. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 34. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 48.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 48(11:33 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 48. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 48. Gain of -2 yards. Lateral to X.Coleman to BC 46 for yards. J.Williams rushed to CLE 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 48.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - BC 49(10:53 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to CLE 49. Catch made by J.Williams at CLE 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BC 36(10:23 - 2nd) X.Coleman rushed to CLE 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 28.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BC 28(9:44 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BC 28(9:34 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - BC 28(9:29 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for S.Witter.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(9:22 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 30.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CLEM 30(8:56 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Spector.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CLEM 30(8:48 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CLEM 30(8:40 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 35 yards to BC 35 Center-H.Caspersen. J.Gill returned punt from the BC 35. Tackled by CLE at BC 37.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 37(8:33 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 37. Catch made by J.Franklin at BC 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BC 40(7:52 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - BC 40(7:48 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec scrambles to BC 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 41.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BC 41(7:14 - 2nd) D.Longman punts 39 yards to CLE 20 Center-G.Daniel. W.Taylor MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-W.Taylor at CLE 10. Tackled by BC at CLE 10.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 10(7:04 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 10. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 18(6:40 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(6:23 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins. PENALTY on BC-J.DeBerry Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(6:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-M.Tate False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - CLEM 31(6:16 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 36(5:39 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 36. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 44.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CLEM 44(4:57 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 2 - CLEM 44(4:54 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 49 yards to BC 7 Center-H.Caspersen. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 7(4:43 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 5.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BC 5(4:07 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Franklin.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - BC 5(4:04 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for P.Garwo.
|Punt
4 & 12 - BC 5(3:55 - 2nd) D.Longman punts 43 yards to BC 48 Center-G.Daniel. A.Williams returned punt from the BC 48. Tackled by BC at BC 28.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(3:45 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to BC 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 21(3:06 - 2nd) A.Williams rushed to BC 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 18.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 18(2:38 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to BC 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 10(2:22 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to BC 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 6(2:04 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to BC 6. Catch made by A.Williams at BC 6. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 5.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 5(1:28 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to BC 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CLEM 1(0:48 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to BC End Zone for 1 yards. W.Shipley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:45 - 2nd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 59 yards from CLE 35 to the BC 6. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by CLE at BC 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 24(0:40 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - BC 28(0:36 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 28. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 36(0:21 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 36. Catch made by J.Franklin at BC 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BC 40(0:05 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Franklin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BC 24(14:21 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Franklin.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - BC 24(14:16 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 24. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BC 33(13:44 - 3rd) D.Longman punts 40 yards to CLE 27 Center-G.Daniel. Fair catch by W.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(13:39 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(13:21 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 39(12:51 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 39. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 41.
|+21 YD
3 & 7 - CLEM 41(12:12 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 41. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 41. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 38.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(11:55 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to BC 38. Catch made by J.Ngata at BC 38. Gain of 38 yards. J.Ngata for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:50 - 3rd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(11:50 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 26.
|Sack
2 & 9 - BC 26(11:08 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 19 for -7 yards (T.Williams)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - BC 19(10:26 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Punt
4 & 16 - BC 19(10:21 - 3rd) D.Longman punts 48 yards to CLE 33 Center-G.Daniel. Downed by J.Pupel.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(10:09 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 33(10:04 - 3rd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 34.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CLEM 34(9:33 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CLEM 34(9:27 - 3rd) A.Swanson punts 41 yards to BC 25 Center-H.Caspersen. Fair catch by Z.Flowers.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(9:20 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - BC 32(9:01 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - BC 32(8:58 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 32. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 48(8:39 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BC 48(8:35 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 48. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 48.
|Sack
3 & 6 - BC 48(7:50 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 43 for -9 yards (CLE) P.Jurkovec FUMBLES forced by X.Thomas. Fumble RECOVERED by BC-J.Ness at BC 43. Tackled by CLE at BC 43.
|Punt
4 & 15 - BC 43(7:16 - 3rd) D.Longman punts 37 yards to CLE 20 Center-G.Daniel. W.Taylor MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-W.Taylor at CLE 20. Tackled by BC at CLE 20.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(7:05 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 18.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - CLEM 18(6:23 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 25.
|Sack
3 & 5 - CLEM 25(5:38 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at CLE 19 for -6 yards (J.Maitre)
|Punt
4 & 11 - CLEM 19(4:52 - 3rd) A.Swanson punts 36 yards to BC 45 Center-H.Caspersen. Z.Flowers returned punt from the BC 45. Tackled by CLE at CLE 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 39(4:48 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Franklin.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BC 39(4:45 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to CLE 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 34.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - BC 34(4:06 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to CLE 34. Catch made by Z.Flowers at CLE 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 22(3:48 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 22(3:39 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BC 22(3:33 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for P.Garwo.
4 & 10 - BC 29(3:29 - 3rd) C.Lytton 39 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-G.Daniel Holder-S.Candotti. E.Reuben blocked the kick. BC recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by CLE at CLE 28.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(3:22 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 28. Catch made by D.Allen at CLE 28. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(2:56 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for CLE.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 47(2:49 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to BC 47. Catch made by A.Williams at BC 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 40.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 40(2:07 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to BC 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 29.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(1:31 - 3rd) P.Mafah rushed to BC 12 for 17 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(1:08 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to BC 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 12(0:33 - 3rd) A.Williams rushed to BC 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - CLEM 10(15:00 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to BC 10. Catch made by B.Collins at BC 10. Gain of 10 yards. B.Collins for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:57 - 4th) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 4th) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the BC End Zone. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by CLE at BC 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 24(14:52 - 4th) X.Coleman rushed to BC 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 23.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BC 23(14:11 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - BC 23(14:06 - 4th) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 23. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 29.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BC 29(13:36 - 4th) D.Longman punts 47 yards to CLE 24 Center-G.Daniel. A.Williams returned punt from the CLE 24. Tackled by BC at CLE 20.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(13:25 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 21(12:39 - 4th) C.Klubnik rushed to CLE 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 22.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CLEM 22(11:55 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Spector.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CLEM 22(11:51 - 4th) A.Swanson punts 47 yards to BC 31 Center-H.Caspersen. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BC 31(11:40 - 4th) X.Coleman rushed to BC 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BC 42(11:14 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 35 for -7 yards (B.Carter) P.Jurkovec FUMBLES forced by B.Carter. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-P.Page at BC 35. Tackled by BC at BC 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(11:07 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Spector.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 23(11:01 - 4th) P.Mafah rushed to BC 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 24.
|Sack
3 & 11 - CLEM 24(10:17 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at BC 25 for -1 yards (K.Arnold)
|No Good
4 & 12 - CLEM 32(9:33 - 4th) B.Potter 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-H.Caspersen Holder-D.Swinney.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 25(9:31 - 4th) X.Coleman rushed to BC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BC 25(9:01 - 4th) X.Coleman rushed to BC 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 33.
|+32 YD
3 & 2 - BC 33(8:24 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 33. Catch made by D.Tomlin at BC 33. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 35(7:58 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to CLE 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 35(7:22 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for D.Tomlin.
|Sack
3 & 10 - BC 35(7:18 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at CLE 46 for -11 yards (X.Thomas)
|Punt
4 & 21 - BC 46(6:40 - 4th) D.Longman punts 34 yards to CLE 12 Center-G.Daniel. Fair catch by W.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(6:34 - 4th) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 16.
|+24 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 16(6:07 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 16. Catch made by B.Spector at CLE 16. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by BC at CLE 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(5:48 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to CLE 47 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BC at CLE 47.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CLEM 47(5:12 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Spector.
|+40 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 47(5:08 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei rushed to BC 13 for 40 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(4:27 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to BC 13. Catch made by B.Spector at BC 13. Gain of 13 yards. B.Spector for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:22 - 4th) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:22 - 4th) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(4:22 - 4th) X.Coleman rushed to BC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - BC 27(3:37 - 4th) X.Coleman rushed to BC 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - BC 31(2:52 - 4th) X.Coleman rushed to BC 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 34.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - BC 34(2:09 - 4th) X.Coleman rushed to BC 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 37.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 37(1:29 - 4th) X.Coleman rushed to BC 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - BC 35(0:45 - 4th) X.Coleman rushed to BC 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by CLE at BC 36.
-
FRESNO
BOISE
20
30
4th 9:52 FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
7
10
3rd 5:09 CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
7
17
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
Final CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
Final
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
Final CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
41
Final FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
32
42
Final FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
Final ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
20
23
Final/OT
-
9MISS
VANDY
52
28
Final SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
20
Final ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
27
24
Final ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
38
45
Final PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
28
31
Final ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
27
34
Final FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
24
36
Final ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
42
20
Final NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
33
12
Final ESP3
-
USM
TROY
10
27
Final ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
31
41
Final ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
27
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
10
45
Final
-
16BYU
ND
20
28
Final NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
31
3
Final ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
6
9
Final BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
10
9
Final ESPU
-
SC
13UK
24
14
Final SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
14
30
Final FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
TXAM
1BAMA
20
24
Final CBS
-
FSU
14NCST
17
19
Final ACCN
-
12OREG
ARIZ
49
22
Final PACN