|
|
|WISC
|NWEST
Moving on from Paul Chryst era, Wisconsin faces Northwestern
For the first time since the 2014 season, someone other than Paul Chryst will lead Wisconsin on the field when it battles Northwestern in a Big Ten West matchup on Saturday at Evanston, Ill.
In a surprising move, Chryst was fired after the Badgers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) sustained an embarrassing 34-10 loss at home to Illinois, led by former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, a former Wisconsin and NFL player, has been named interim head coach.
Northwestern (1-4, 1-1) has dropped four straight after a season-opening 31-28 victory over Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland. The Wildcats are coming off a 17-7 loss at No. 10 Penn State.
Chryst, a Madison, Wis., native, was 67-26 in seven-plus seasons with three Big Ten West titles and a 6-1 mark in bowl games, including Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl victories.
"We understand that our five-game resume this year is not what we wanted," Leonhard said at an emotional media conference when the announcement was made. "We have not been playing up to our capabilities. Even before this news, there were some hard conversations that were had today between coaches, players, among the staff, on how do we get it corrected?"
The Badgers, ranked 18th heading into the season, were upset by Washington State 17-14 in the second game. After routing outmanned New Mexico State 66-7, Wisconsin was dominated in every phase in a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State.
Against Illinois, the Badgers vaunted running game was held to 2 yards on 24 carries as the Illini overcame a 10-7 deficit. Quarterback Graham Mertz threw two interceptions, both of which set up Illinois scores.
Sophomore Braelon Allen, held to 2 yards on eight carries against Illinois, still averages 99.8 yards per game with a team-high 499. Mertz continues to be inconsistent. He has completed 72 of 114 passes for 997 yards, but has thrown five interceptions with eight touchdowns.
Wisconsin, which led the Big Ten last season in scoring defense (16.2 points per game) and total defense (239.1 yards per game), ranks ninth this season in scoring defense (22.0) and eighth in total defense (316.2).
Starting tight end Clay Cundiff suffered a season-ending leg injury against Ohio State, and No. 2 tight end Hayden Rucci left the Illinois game with a leg injury. Rucci's status has not been announced.
Northwestern managed just 31 yards rushing on 28 attempts on a rain-soaked field vs. Penn State. The Wildcats lost two of three fumbles and quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw one interception, along with one touchdown.
Hilinski has completed 131 of 222 passes for 1,420 yards, six TDs and four picks. Evan Hull is the top rusher with 415 yards on 96 carries as the Wildcats average 119 on the ground. Hull also has 32 catches for 343 yards.
Northwestern is ninth in total offense (404.8) and 10th in total defense in (384.2) the Big Ten.
Even under normal circumstances, Evanston has been a tough place for Wisconsin. The Wildcats have won the last two at home vs. the Badgers and six of the last seven.
"It's always hard to compete against the Badgers," said Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, who also spoke of his longtime friendship with Chryst. "A game that I think is always hard-fought, and always tough and always physical. So, I'll anticipate a similar one here this Saturday."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
G. Mertz
5 QB
299 PaYds, 5 PaTDs
|
B. Sullivan
10 QB
114 PaYds, PaTD, 33 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|18
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|14
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|10-14
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|515
|342
|Total Plays
|68
|68
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|193
|79
|Rush Attempts
|38
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|322
|263
|Comp. - Att.
|21-30
|22-41
|Yards Per Pass
|10.7
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|6
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|6
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.3
|4-46.0
|Return Yards
|58
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-20
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-38
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|322
|PASS YDS
|263
|
|
|193
|RUSH YDS
|79
|
|
|515
|TOTAL YDS
|342
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|23
|135
|0
|33
|
C. Mellusi 1 RB
|C. Mellusi
|10
|31
|0
|8
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
V. Anthony 22 WR
|V. Anthony
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|11
|10
|185
|3
|52
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|4
|2
|36
|1
|21
|
D. Engram 6 WR
|D. Engram
|5
|4
|32
|0
|14
|
C. Mellusi 1 RB
|C. Mellusi
|1
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
M. Allen 4 WR
|M. Allen
|2
|1
|19
|1
|19
|
J. Eschenbach 82 TE
|J. Eschenbach
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Lewis 3 WR
|K. Lewis
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Chaney 36 LB
|J. Chaney
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grass 39 LB
|T. Grass
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Torchio 15 S
|J. Torchio
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Latu 13 S
|K. Latu
|3-0
|0.0
|2
|
J. Shaw 1 CB
|J. Shaw
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Zachman 14 S
|P. Zachman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sanborn 51 LB
|B. Sanborn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Melvin 20 CB
|S. Melvin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dort Jr. 5 CB
|C. Dort Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lofy 12 CB
|M. Lofy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Njongmeta 55 LB
|M. Njongmeta
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson Jr. 90 DE
|J. Thompson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 56 DE
|R. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 96 DE
|C. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barten 68 DE
|B. Barten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Paez 94 DE
|G. Paez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown 9 S
|A. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 31 CB
|A. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hallman 2 CB
|R. Hallman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 52 LB
|K. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Van Zelst 29 K
|N. Van Zelst
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|3
|46.3
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|2
|12.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Engram 6 WR
|D. Engram
|2
|10.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|10/22
|147
|0
|2
|
B. Sullivan 10 QB
|B. Sullivan
|11/17
|114
|1
|0
|
C. Richardson 9 QB
|C. Richardson
|1/2
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Sullivan 10 QB
|B. Sullivan
|10
|33
|0
|15
|
A. Tyus III 7 RB
|A. Tyus III
|4
|18
|0
|8
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|9
|13
|0
|6
|
A. Clair 11 RB
|A. Clair
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Kirtz 17 WR
|B. Kirtz
|2
|2
|66
|0
|41
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|5
|4
|62
|0
|45
|
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|10
|4
|44
|0
|21
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|8
|3
|29
|0
|12
|
T. Gordon 87 TE
|T. Gordon
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
R. Niro III 1 WR
|R. Niro III
|3
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
M. Lang 88 TE
|M. Lang
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Hooper Price 18 WR
|G. Hooper Price
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Gill 5 WR
|J. Gill
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Tyus III 7 RB
|A. Tyus III
|3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|
P. Bacon 13 WR
|P. Bacon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Heard II 24 DB
|R. Heard II
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Mueller 34 LB
|X. Mueller
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hollis, Jr. 13 DB
|G. Hollis, Jr.
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 9 DB
|J. Lewis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Metz 57 LB
|G. Metz
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wallace 18 DB
|G. Wallace
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 2 DB
|C. Mitchell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 10 DB
|T. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pate 41 DL
|J. Pate
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Rourke 46 DL
|D. O'Rourke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Uihlein 37 LB
|M. Uihlein
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Story 95 DL
|N. Story
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Holmes 90 DL
|T. Holmes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 52 DL
|J. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McLaughlin 97 DL
|S. McLaughlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 99 DL
|A. Adebawore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 8 DL
|R. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Olsen 92 K
|J. Olsen
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 47 P
|L. Akers
|4
|46.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Lang 88 TE
|M. Lang
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Stage kicks 61 yards from NW 35 to the WIS 4. I.Guerendo returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Carr at WIS 17.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 17(14:56 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 17. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 17. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Hollis at WIS 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 28(14:28 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 28. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at WIS 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - WISC 37(13:55 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at WIS 39.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 39(13:25 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to NW 28 for 33 yards. Tackled by G.Hollis at NW 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 28(12:57 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to NW 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.O'Rourke at NW 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 28(12:20 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to NW 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Hollis; J.Lewis at NW 22.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - WISC 22(11:34 - 1st) V.Anthony rushed to NW 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Hollis at NW 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 18(11:03 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to NW 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at NW 17.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WISC 17(10:23 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WISC 17(10:03 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|No Good
4 & 9 - WISC 25(9:57 - 1st) N.Van Zelst 35 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-P.Bowden Holder-G.Meyers.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(9:52 - 1st) R.Hilinski scrambles to NW 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at NW 23.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 23(9:29 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 23. Catch made by T.Gordon at NW 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at NW 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(9:08 - 1st) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 39(9:01 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at NW 45.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NWEST 45(8:26 - 1st) PENALTY on WIS-R.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 50(8:08 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to WIS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at WIS 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NWEST 49(7:47 - 1st) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for R.Niro.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NWEST 49(7:41 - 1st) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NWEST 49(7:36 - 1st) L.Akers punts 47 yards to WIS 2 Center-W.Halkyard. Downed by W.Halkyard.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 2(7:25 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 16 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at WIS 16.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 16(6:56 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 16. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at WIS 22.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 22(6:23 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 22. Catch made by J.Eschenbach at WIS 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at WIS 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 33(5:51 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.O'Rourke at WIS 37. PENALTY on NW-J.Butler Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 48(5:14 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to NW 48. Catch made by S.Bell at NW 48. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 27(4:38 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to NW 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Holmes at NW 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 22(3:55 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to NW 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Heard G.Hollis at NW 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 18(3:16 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to NW 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 15(2:33 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to NW 15. Catch made by S.Bell at NW 15. Gain of 15 yards. S.Bell for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:25 - 1st) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:25 - 1st) J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(2:25 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to NW 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Grass at NW 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NWEST 27(1:56 - 1st) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for T.Gordon.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - NWEST 27(1:50 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 27. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WIS at NW 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(1:31 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 38. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 38. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Shaw at NW 44.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 44(1:15 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at NW 42.
|Int
3 & 6 - NWEST 42(0:42 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass INTERCEPTED at WIS 43. Intercepted by K.Latu at WIS 43. Tackled by NW at WIS 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 43(0:31 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for D.Engram.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 43(0:25 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 43. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 43. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Hollis at WIS 48.
|+52 YD
3 & 5 - WISC 48(15:00 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 48. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 48. Gain of 52 yards. C.Dike for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 2nd) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 2nd) J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(14:50 - 2nd) B.Sullivan rushed to NW 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at NW 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 27(14:24 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 27. Catch made by R.Niro at NW 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at NW 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NWEST 29(13:46 - 2nd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for E.Hull.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NWEST 29(13:37 - 2nd) L.Akers punts 41 yards to WIS 30 Center-W.Halkyard. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 30(13:30 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Hollis N.Story at WIS 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - WISC 37(13:15 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at WIS 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 40(12:21 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at WIS 48.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - WISC 48(11:50 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - WISC 48(11:49 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at WIS 47.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WISC 47(11:14 - 2nd) A.Vujnovich punts 53 yards to NW End Zone Center-P.Bowden. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(11:03 - 2nd) B.Sullivan scrambles to NW 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at NW 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 23(10:33 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Paez at NW 27.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NWEST 27(10:01 - 2nd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NWEST 27(9:53 - 2nd) L.Akers punts 52 yards to WIS 21 Center-W.Halkyard. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 21. Tackled by R.Niro at WIS 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 34(9:43 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pate at WIS 34.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WISC 34(9:08 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for J.Eschenbach.
|+43 YD
3 & 10 - WISC 34(9:02 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 34. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 34. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 23(8:26 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to NW 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller T.Holmes at NW 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 23(7:47 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to NW 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Heard B.Gallagher at NW 21.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - WISC 21(7:08 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to NW 21. Catch made by C.Dike at NW 21. Gain of 21 yards. C.Dike for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:58 - 2nd) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:58 - 2nd) J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(6:58 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at NW 24.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - NWEST 24(6:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on NW-E.Wiederkehr False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 16 - NWEST 19(6:16 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 19. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 19. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Latu at NW 24.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NWEST 24(5:51 - 2nd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 11 - NWEST 24(5:32 - 2nd) L.Akers punts 44 yards to WIS 32 Center-W.Halkyard. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 32. Tackled by G.Metz at WIS 39.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 39(5:22 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at WIS 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - WISC 47(4:48 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 47. Catch made by B.Allen at WIS 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 43(4:11 - 2nd) S.Bell rushed to NW 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - WISC 36(3:30 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to NW 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Heard X.Mueller at NW 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 31(3:04 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to NW 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 27(2:44 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to NW 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at NW 23.
|+23 YD
3 & 2 - WISC 23(2:21 - 2nd) B.Allen pass complete to NW 23. Catch made by C.Mellusi at NW 23. Gain of 23 yards. C.Mellusi for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:11 - 2nd) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 2nd) J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(2:11 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at NW 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 30(1:44 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 30. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 30. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Dort at NW 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 42(1:42 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+45 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 42(1:34 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 42. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 42. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by C.Dort at WIS 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 13(1:18 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 13(1:08 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to WIS 13. Catch made by R.Niro at WIS 13. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at WIS 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NWEST 4(0:29 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for P.Bacon.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - NWEST 4(0:22 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to WIS 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson G.Paez at WIS 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NWEST 3(0:16 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Lang.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NWEST 3(0:06 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|No Good
3 & 3 - NWEST 11(0:02 - 2nd) J.Olsen 21 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-W.Halkyard Holder-L.Akers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at NW 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NWEST 28(14:33 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - NWEST 28(14:23 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 28. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at NW 40. PENALTY on WIS-K.Latu Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(14:11 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to WIS 45. Catch made by B.Kirtz at WIS 45. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hallman at WIS 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(13:54 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to WIS 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at WIS 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 17(13:15 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to WIS 17. Catch made by D.Navarro at WIS 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at WIS 11.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - NWEST 11(12:44 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to WIS 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio T.Grass at WIS 13.
|Int
4 & 3 - NWEST 13(11:52 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass INTERCEPTED at WIS 2. Intercepted by K.Latu at WIS 2. Tackled by NW at WIS 40. PENALTY on NW-NW Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards declined. PENALTY on WIS-N.Herbig Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 20(11:45 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by NW at WIS 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - WISC 27(11:11 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at WIS 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 29(10:44 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Wallace at WIS 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 33(10:13 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 33. Catch made by K.Lewis at WIS 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Wallace at WIS 39.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WISC 39(9:41 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for M.Allen.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - WISC 39(9:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on WIS-WIS Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WISC 34(9:27 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for J.Eschenbach.
|Punt
4 & 9 - WISC 34(9:23 - 3rd) A.Vujnovich punts 51 yards to NW 15 Center-P.Bowden. Fair catch by D.Navarro.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 15(9:14 - 3rd) B.Sullivan scrambles to NW 30 for 15 yards. Tackled by P.Zachman at NW 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(8:48 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 30. Catch made by J.Gill at NW 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Lofy at NW 35.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 35(8:34 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 35. Catch made by C.Porter at NW 35. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 50(8:14 - 3rd) B.Sullivan rushed to WIS 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Lofy at WIS 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 45(7:48 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to WIS 45. Catch made by G.Hooper Price at WIS 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Melvin at WIS 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(7:27 - 3rd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan sacked at WIS 45 for -6 yards (N.Herbig) B.Sullivan FUMBLES forced by N.Herbig. Fumble RECOVERED by WIS-J.Thompson at WIS 45.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 45(7:18 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to NW 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Adebawore at NW 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 44(7:13 - 3rd) S.Bell rushed to NW 38 for 6 yards. S.Bell ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 38(6:15 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to NW 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin at NW 40.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WISC 40(5:34 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WISC 40(5:24 - 3rd) A.Vujnovich punts 35 yards to NW 5 Center-P.Bowden. Downed by WIS.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 5(5:16 - 3rd) A.Clair rushed to NW 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Grass at NW 8.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - NWEST 8(4:49 - 3rd) PENALTY on WIS-G.Paez Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - NWEST 13(4:37 - 3rd) A.Clair rushed to NW 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald C.Goetz at NW 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(4:13 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 20. Catch made by M.Lang at NW 20. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Zachman at NW 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 26(3:58 - 3rd) B.Sullivan scrambles to NW 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at NW 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(3:22 - 3rd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 31(3:15 - 3rd) B.Sullivan rushed to NW 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Grass at NW 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 35(2:56 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 35. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at NW 37.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - NWEST 37(1:59 - 3rd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 37(1:44 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to NW 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 33(1:31 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to NW 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Butler G.Hollis at NW 31.
|+25 YD
3 & 4 - WISC 31(0:31 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to NW 31. Catch made by C.Dike at NW 31. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Wallace at NW 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - WISC 6(15:00 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to NW 6. Catch made by C.Dike at NW 6. Gain of 6 yards. C.Dike for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 4th) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 4th) G.Lahm kicks 43 yards from WIS 35 to the NW 22. M.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by WIS at NW 22.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 22(14:51 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 22. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Grass at NW 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(14:24 - 4th) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for A.Tyus.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 32(14:16 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 32. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 32. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 47.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(13:57 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to WIS 47. Catch made by B.Kirtz at WIS 47. Gain of 41 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Melvin at WIS 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - NWEST 6(13:34 - 4th) B.Sullivan scrambles to WIS 3 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Goetz at WIS 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NWEST 3(12:45 - 4th) B.Sullivan scrambles to WIS 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at WIS 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NWEST 2(12:08 - 4th) B.Sullivan scrambles to WIS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at WIS 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - NWEST 1(11:25 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to WIS 1. Catch made by A.Tyus at WIS 1. Gain of 1 yards. A.Tyus for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:08 - 4th) J.Olsen extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 4th) A.Stage kicks 60 yards from NW 35 to the WIS 5. I.Guerendo returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Porter at WIS 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 16(11:05 - 4th) V.Anthony rushed to WIS 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at WIS 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - WISC 23(10:28 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 23. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 23. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Metz at WIS 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 30(9:56 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WIS 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson B.Gallagher at WIS 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - WISC 37(9:14 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WIS 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at WIS 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 43(8:36 - 4th) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Story at WIS 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 44(8:01 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 44. Catch made by D.Engram at WIS 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at WIS 49.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - WISC 49(7:22 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 49. Catch made by D.Engram at WIS 49. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Pate at NW 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 42(6:47 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for WIS.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 42(6:29 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to NW 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Uihlein at NW 38.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - WISC 38(5:47 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to NW 38. Catch made by D.Engram at NW 38. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by G.Wallace at NW 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 24(5:14 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to NW 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - WISC 16(4:31 - 4th) I.Guerendo rushed to NW 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Uihlein X.Mueller at NW 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 13(3:51 - 4th) I.Guerendo rushed to NW 8 for yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at NW 8. PENALTY on WIS-J.Nelson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - WISC 23(3:34 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to NW 23. Catch made by D.Engram at NW 23. Gain of 4 yards. D.Engram ran out of bounds.
|+19 YD
2 & 16 - WISC 19(2:36 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to NW 19. Catch made by M.Allen at NW 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Allen for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:28 - 4th) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 4th) G.Lahm kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(2:28 - 4th) A.Tyus rushed to NW 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Barten at NW 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 27(1:56 - 4th) A.Tyus rushed to NW 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Sanborn at NW 34.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - NWEST 34(1:24 - 4th) A.Tyus rushed to NW 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at NW 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 42(0:59 - 4th) A.Tyus rushed to NW 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Brown at NW 43.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NWEST 43(0:29 - 4th) C.Richardson steps back to pass. C.Richardson pass incomplete intended for NW.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - NWEST 43(0:18 - 4th) C.Richardson pass complete to NW 43. Catch made by A.Tyus at NW 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Sanborn K.Johnson at NW 45.
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
4th 0:36 CBS
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
4th 0:29 ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
4th 2:53 CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
34
4th 8:53 FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
25
42
4th 4:30 FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
4th 3:12 ACCN
-
DUKE
GATECH
13
20
4th 4:14
-
9MISS
VANDY
38
20
4th 7:17 SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
13
4th 14:17 ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
24
17
4th 9:53 ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
31
38
4th 14:53 PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
7
7
2nd 11:14 ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
054 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
054.5 O/U
+19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
0
055 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
0
047 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
USM
TROY
0
044 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
037 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
065.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:30pm
-
16BYU
ND
0
051 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
0
049 O/U
+21
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
0
045 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
13UK
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
0
064.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+13
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
14NCST
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
1BAMA
0
048 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
12OREG
ARIZ
0
070.5 O/U
+14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
049 O/U
-23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
Final
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN