|
|
|CSTCAR
|LAMON
McCall, Brown spark Coastal Carolina past UL Monroe 28-21
MONROE, La. (AP) Grayson McCall and Jared Brown hooked up for a go-ahead 56-yard touchdown and Coastal Carolina remained unbeaten with a 28-21 victory over UL Monroe on Saturday night.
CJ Beasley had two short touchdown runs to stake Coastal Carolina (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) to a 14-7 lead after one quarter.
UL Monroe (2-4, 1-2) knotted the score early in the second quarter on Chandler Rogers' 5-yard TD toss to Zach Rasmussen. McCall answered with his scoring strike to Brown and Max Balthazar added a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Chanticleers a 28-14 lead at halftime.
Rogers connected with Tyrone Howell for a 42-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the final score of the game.
McCall totaled 246 yards on 19-of-28 passing for Coastal Carolina. Sam Pinckney caught nine passes for 133 yards. Beasley rushed for 115 yards on 15 carries.
Rogers completed 27 of 30 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns for the Warhawks.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Beasley
4 RB
115 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 7 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
C. Rogers
6 QB
279 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 15 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|24
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-13
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|433
|424
|Total Plays
|58
|70
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|187
|145
|Rush Attempts
|30
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|246
|279
|Comp. - Att.
|19-28
|27-31
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|13-130
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-30.0
|2-46.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|246
|PASS YDS
|279
|
|
|187
|RUSH YDS
|145
|
|
|433
|TOTAL YDS
|424
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|19/28
|246
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|15
|115
|2
|37
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|9
|41
|0
|13
|
M. Balthazar 13 RB
|M. Balthazar
|3
|30
|1
|22
|
E. Hopkins 19 CB
|E. Hopkins
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|10
|9
|133
|0
|38
|
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|6
|4
|83
|1
|56
|
X. Gravette 85 TE
|X. Gravette
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|4
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|4
|3
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Rhone 6 WR
|C. Rhone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brown 18 S
|J. Brown
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Arnold Jr. 38 S
|C. Arnold Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Diggs 27 LB
|A. Diggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Killen 21 LB
|J. Killen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Madison 13 S
|J. Madison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Henry 52 DT
|A. Henry
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Hope 81 LB
|A. Hope
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Hensley 25 K
|K. Hensley
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|
L. Gray 31 K
|L. Gray
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Crenshaw 28 P
|E. Crenshaw
|5
|34.6
|0
|44
|
M. West 95 P
|M. West
|1
|7.0
|0
|7
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. McDoom 16 CB
|M. McDoom
|2
|22.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|27/30
|279
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|12
|52
|1
|27
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|9
|41
|0
|12
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|3
|26
|0
|15
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|14
|15
|0
|8
|
B. Mortimer 16 WR
|B. Mortimer
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Howell 4 WR
|T. Howell
|5
|4
|77
|1
|42
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|7
|6
|53
|0
|21
|
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|4
|4
|48
|0
|17
|
D. Wiley 8 WR
|D. Wiley
|2
|2
|31
|0
|25
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|3
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
Z. Jackson 7 WR
|Z. Jackson
|2
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
B. Mortimer 16 WR
|B. Mortimer
|3
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
F. Lloyd Jr. 0 WR
|F. Lloyd Jr.
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Z. Rasmussen 82 TE
|Z. Rasmussen
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Woodard 9 LB
|Z. Woodard
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Mayberry 1 CB
|D. Mayberry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sutherland 31 K
|C. Sutherland
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. McCormick 34 P
|D. McCormick
|2
|46.5
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Howell 4 WR
|T. Howell
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 36.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(11:05 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to ULM 26 for 37 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 26. PENALTY on CC-T.Mobley Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(14:00 - 1st) PENALTY on CC-X.Gravette False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - CSTCAR 41(13:00 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - CSTCAR 41(12:40 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to ULM 41. Catch made by S.Pinckney at ULM 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 35.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 35(11:51 - 1st) G.McCall scrambles to ULM 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(12:35 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(12:31 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by J.Brown at ULM 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 25.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(11:47 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by J.Brown at ULM 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 9(11:11 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to ULM End Zone for 9 yards. C.Beasley for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:05 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 61 yards from CC 35 to the ULM 4. Fair catch by A.Luke.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(11:05 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by D.Mortimer at ULM 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 29(10:37 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(10:00 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 43 for yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 43. PENALTY on CC-J.Darboe Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 43. PENALTY on CC-T.Fletcher Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(9:51 - 1st) A.Luke rushed to CC 28 for 14 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 28.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 28(9:30 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to CC 1 for 27 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAMON 1(8:52 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to CC 1 for yards. Tackled by CC at CC 1. PENALTY on CC-CC Illegal Substitution 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 1(8:25 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to CC End Zone for 1 yards. M.Jackson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:18 - 1st) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:18 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(8:18 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to CC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 28(7:36 - 1st) G.McCall rushed to CC 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 32(6:58 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 32. Catch made by X.Gravette at CC 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 38.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(6:23 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 38. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 38. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(5:40 - 1st) G.McCall scrambles to ULM 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 32(4:59 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for C.Rhone. Coastal Carolina challenged the pass completion and the play was upheld. Timeout #2 by CC.
|+31 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 32(4:53 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to ULM 1 for 31 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 1(4:12 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to ULM End Zone for 1 yards. C.Beasley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:08 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:08 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(4:08 - 1st) A.Luke rushed to ULM 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 40(3:39 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 38 for -2 yards (A.Henry; A.Hope)
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - LAMON 38(2:56 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 38. Catch made by Z.Jackson at ULM 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 44.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - LAMON 44(2:04 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 44. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 44(1:32 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 44. Catch made by A.Luke at CC 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 42(0:51 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to CC 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 34.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 34(0:14 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to CC 22 for 12 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 22(15:00 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to CC 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 18.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 18(14:31 - 2nd) D.Mortimer rushed to CC 7 for 11 yards. D.Mortimer ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 7(13:50 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to CC 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - LAMON 5(13:15 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 5. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at CC 5. Gain of 5 yards. Z.Rasmussen for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:10 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:10 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the CC End Zone. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULM at CC 22.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(13:05 - 2nd) M.Balthazar rushed to CC 44 for 22 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 44.
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(12:34 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 44. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 44. Gain of 56 yards. J.Brown for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:25 - 2nd) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:25 - 2nd) L.Gray kicks 64 yards from CC 35 to the ULM 1. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at ULM 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 22(12:17 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 25(11:39 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 32.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 32(11:09 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 32. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 32. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 47.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(10:33 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 47. Catch made by J.Frett at CC 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 30(10:13 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to CC 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 27.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 27(9:44 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to CC 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 29.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - LAMON 29(9:03 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 29. Catch made by J.Frett at CC 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 13.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 13(8:35 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to CC 15 for -2 yards. C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by CC. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-CC at CC 15. Tackled by ULM at CC 15.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15(8:34 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 15. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 24.
|Sack
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 24(8:04 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 20 for -4 yards (Z.Woodard)
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 20(7:21 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 20. Catch made by C.Beasley at CC 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at CC 24.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 24(6:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on CC-E.Crenshaw Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 19(6:33 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 36 yards to ULM 45 Center-P.Bunch. Fair catch by T.Howell.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 45(6:26 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 38 for -7 yards (J.Killen)
|+7 YD
2 & 17 - LAMON 38(5:38 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 45.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - LAMON 45(5:04 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 45. Catch made by F.Lloyd at ULM 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 48.
|Punt
4 & 3 - LAMON 48(4:20 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 44 yards to CC 4 Center-T.Corley. Downed by D.Mayberry.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 4(4:10 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 4. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 4. Gain of 8 yards. S.Pinckney ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 12(3:42 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 18.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18(3:12 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 18. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 18. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 28.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(2:35 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 28. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 28. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULM at CC 46.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(2:12 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 46. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 44. PENALTY on ULM-L.Tillery Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(1:48 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to ULM 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 28.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 28(1:22 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 28(1:16 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to ULM 28. Catch made by C.Beasley at ULM 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 21. PENALTY on ULM-T.Black Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 10 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 11(0:48 - 2nd) G.McCall scrambles to ULM 2 for 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CSTCAR 2(0:36 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for C.Beasley.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CSTCAR 2(0:29 - 2nd) M.Balthazar rushed to ULM End Zone for 2 yards. M.Balthazar for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 2nd) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 2nd) L.Gray kicks 64 yards from CC 35 to the ULM 1. Fair catch by T.Howell.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(0:25 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - LAMON 34(0:18 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 34. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 34. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CC at ULM 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 38(0:13 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 38. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 40.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 64 yards from CC 35 to the ULM 1. Fair catch by A.Luke.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 31(14:24 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 31. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(14:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on ULM-S.Wilkins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - LAMON 37(14:01 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett. PENALTY on ULM-S.Wilkins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 25 - LAMON 27(13:53 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 27. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 27. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 48.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 48(13:20 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 42.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(12:46 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by T.Howell at CC 42. Gain of 42 yards. T.Howell for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CC-L.Boykin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(12:46 - 3rd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 3rd) C.Sutherland kicks 64 yards from ULM 35 to the CC 1. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULM at CC 24. PENALTY on CC-C.Rhone Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(12:39 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(12:33 - 3rd) E.Hopkins rushed to CC 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 21.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 21(11:55 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 21(11:48 - 3rd) E.Crenshaw punts 36 yards to ULM 43 Center-P.Bunch. T.Howell returned punt from the ULM 43. Tackled by CC at ULM 43.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 43(11:41 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 44(11:04 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 44. Catch made by D.Mortimer at ULM 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 46.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 46(10:27 - 3rd) C.Rogers scrambles to CC 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 46.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 46(9:58 - 3rd) A.Luke rushed to CC 49 for -3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - LAMON 49(9:22 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to CC 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 46.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - LAMON 46(8:35 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 46. Catch made by Z.Jackson at CC 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 29(8:08 - 3rd) C.Rogers rushed to CC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 27(7:27 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to CC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Arnold at CC 26.
|+25 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 26(6:45 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 26. Catch made by D.Wiley at CC 26. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 1.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - LAMON 1(6:21 - 3rd) PENALTY on ULM-Z.Jackson Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAMON 6(6:07 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to CC 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - LAMON 6(5:27 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to CC 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAMON 1(5:14 - 3rd) C.Rogers rushed to CC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - LAMON 1(4:41 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for F.Lloyd.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 1(4:36 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 1. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 1. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 6.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 6(4:05 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for X.Gravette.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 6(4:00 - 3rd) G.McCall scrambles to CC 19 for 13 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 19.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(3:27 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 19. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 29.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 28(3:08 - 3rd) PENALTY on CC-W.McDonald False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 23(3:08 - 3rd) G.McCall scrambles to CC 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - CSTCAR 26(2:02 - 3rd) G.McCall rushed to CC 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 31.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 31(1:41 - 3rd) G.McCall scrambles to CC 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 31.
|Punt
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(0:38 - 3rd) E.Crenshaw punts 44 yards to ULM 25 Center-P.Bunch. Fair catch by T.Howell.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(0:34 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LAMON 34(0:08 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 34.
|-5 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 34(15:00 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 29 for -5 yards. M.Jackson FUMBLES forced by J.Madison. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-J.Killen at ULM 29. Tackled by ULM at ULM 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(14:55 - 4th) G.McCall rushed to ULM 23 for yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 23. PENALTY on CC-C.Beasley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - CSTCAR 39(14:29 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to ULM 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 39.
|Penalty
2 & 20 - CSTCAR 39(13:24 - 4th) PENALTY on CC-W.Lampkin Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 35 - CSTCAR 46(14:12 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 49.
|No Gain
3 & 33 - CSTCAR 48(13:44 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley.
|Punt
4 & 32 - CSTCAR 49(13:24 - 4th) E.Crenshaw punts 21 yards to ULM 30 Center-P.Bunch. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 30(13:15 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 31(12:33 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 31. Catch made by D.Wiley at ULM 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 37.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - LAMON 37(11:52 - 4th) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Diggs at ULM 35. PENALTY on CC-A.Diggs Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 50(11:36 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 46 for -4 yards (J.Brown)
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - LAMON 46(10:57 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to CC 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 49.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LAMON 49(10:36 - 4th) C.Rogers scrambles to CC 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 49.
|Punt
4 & 9 - LAMON 49(9:57 - 4th) D.McCormick punts 49 yards to CC End Zone Center-T.Corley. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(9:48 - 4th) E.Hopkins rushed to CC 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 18.
|-4 YD
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 18(9:11 - 4th) T.Mobley rushed to CC 14 for -4 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 14.
|-4 YD
3 & 16 - CSTCAR 14(8:22 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 14. Catch made by C.Beasley at CC 14. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 10.
|Punt
4 & 20 - CSTCAR 10(1:37 - 4th) E.Crenshaw punts 36 yards to CC 46 Center-P.Bunch. T.Howell returned punt from the CC 46. Tackled by CC at CC 46. PENALTY on CC-M.Stokes Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 31(7:34 - 4th) C.Rogers scrambles to CC 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 31(7:02 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 31. Catch made by D.Mortimer at CC 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 29.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - LAMON 29(6:18 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to CC 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 21(5:43 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to CC 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 20(5:24 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 20. Catch made by T.Howell at CC 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 16.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - LAMON 16(4:44 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 16. Catch made by A.Henry at CC 16. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 13.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - LAMON 13(4:08 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Luke.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 13(4:00 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 20(3:23 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 22. PENALTY on CC-X.Gravette Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+38 YD
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 12(3:13 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 12. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 12. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50(2:31 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to ULM 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 46(1:42 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to ULM 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 46.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 46(1:37 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to ULM 46. Catch made by X.Gravette at ULM 46. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULM at ULM 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(1:30 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to ULM 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 36(0:47 - 4th) M.Balthazar rushed to ULM 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 30.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 30(0:38 - 4th) PENALTY on CC-W.Lampkin Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - CSTCAR 45(0:38 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to ULM 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 37.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CSTCAR 37(0:33 - 4th) M.West punts 7 yards to ULM 30 Center-P.Bunch. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 30(0:28 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 30. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 35.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LAMON 35(0:20 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - LAMON 35(0:15 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 35. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(0:05 - 4th) C.Rogers spikes the ball.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 42(0:00 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 42. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 45. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards declined.
-
FRESNO
BOISE
20
30
4th 9:52 FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
7
10
3rd 5:09 CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
7
17
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
Final CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
Final
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
Final CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
41
Final FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
32
42
Final FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
Final ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
20
23
Final/OT
-
9MISS
VANDY
52
28
Final SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
20
Final ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
27
24
Final ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
38
45
Final PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
28
31
Final ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
27
34
Final FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
24
36
Final ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
42
20
Final NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
33
12
Final ESP3
-
USM
TROY
10
27
Final ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
31
41
Final ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
27
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
10
45
Final
-
16BYU
ND
20
28
Final NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
31
3
Final ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
6
9
Final BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
10
9
Final ESPU
-
SC
13UK
24
14
Final SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
14
30
Final FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
TXAM
1BAMA
20
24
Final CBS
-
FSU
14NCST
17
19
Final ACCN
-
12OREG
ARIZ
49
22
Final PACN