Notre Dame takes down No. 16 BYU 28-20 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman described tight end Michael Mayer as a work in progress.
He also called him a freak and a heck of a football player after the junior caught 11 passes for 118 yards and two scores to become the program's all-time receptions leader for a tight end as Notre Dame won its third straight, beating No. 16 Brigham Young 28-20 on Saturday night.
''The thing you love about Michael Mayer is he's the hardest worker,'' Freeman said. ''He's an unfinished product, but he understands that. He wants to get better. He doesn't want to be told what he does well, he wants to be told how he can improve and that's a special player.''
Drew Pyne threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns for the Irish, while running backs Logan Diggs and Audric Estime added a combined 190 yards on the ground.
And while Mayer emerged as the star of the game for the Irish, he refused to take any credit.
''Today's not about me, today's about the team getting a big win,'' Mayer said. ''The offense played great, the defense played great, we came to Vegas and got a W and that's all that matters.''
The game was the 11th edition of Notre Dame's annual Shamrock Series and marked the first time the Irish faced a fellow FBS Independent since a 44-6 victory over Army in 2016.
Notre Dame improved to 11-0 all-time in its Shamrock Series, in front of an announced gathering of 62,742, the largest crowd for a college athletic event in Nevada history.
''This was a home game for us, the fans showed out,'' Mayer said of the pro-Notre Dame crowd.
Despite playing a bit dinged up from last week's game against Utah State, BYU (4-2) quarterback Jaren Hall started and finished 9 of 17 for 120 yards passing with two touchdowns. Chris Brooks rushed for 90 yards on 14 carries, including one touchdown, while Kody Epps caught four passes for 100 yards and scored two touchdowns.
''I don't think he was 100% ... he definitely was banged up,'' BYU coach Kalani Sitake said of Hall. ''We have to go back and figure out what our game plan was, and what he can do.''
Trailing 25-6 early in the second half, the Cougars made things interesting by scoring 14 unanswered points to make it 25-20.
After Brooks cut Notre Dame's lead to five with a 28-yard touchdown scamper, Cougars linebacker Max Tooley picked off Pyne and put the ball back in the BYU's hands. But the Cougars couldn't capitalize and went three-and-out.
Blake Grupe's 20-yard field goal gave the Irish an eight-point lead. BYU then drove into Notre Dame territory but had its drive halted when defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola dragged Cougars running back Lopini Katoa down on 4th-and-1.
''That was big,'' Freeman said of the stop. ''You can feel a little sense of panic. To get the stop on 4th and 1, that was a huge play.''
GETTING OFFENSIVE
The Irish ran 73 offensive plays compared to BYU's 46, while they outgained the Cougars 496 to 280. It was Notre Dame's second-highest production on offense this season after it tallied 576 yards in a 45-32 win at North Carolina on Sept. 24. The Irish's 536 yards per game over the last two games is a 44% increase from the 300.3 yards per game they averaged over their first three games.
FOREVER YOUNG
Former Notre Dame women's basketball star Jackie Young was recognized during a timeout in the second quarter. Young, who was an integral part of the Irish's national championship run in 2018 and who was a gold medalist for USA in 2020, just helped the Las Vegas Aces win the franchise's first WNBA title last month. Young was also named the league's Most Improved Player.
THE TAKEAWAY
BYU: Playing the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders marked the second time BYU played at Allegiant Stadium after opening the 2021 season with a win over Arizona there. BYU is now 4-3 in NFL Stadiums under coach Kalani Sitake, while the Cougars dropped to 14-5 when playing in Las Vegas.
Notre Dame: Notre Dame finished 11 of 16 on third downs, while its defense held BYU to just 3 of 9 with its third-down conversion attempts.
UP NEXT
BYU: Returns home to host Arkansas on Saturday.
Notre Dame: Will play the first of back-to-back home games on Saturday, against Stanford.
--
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|24
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|4
|14
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|11-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|280
|496
|Total Plays
|46
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|160
|234
|Rush Attempts
|29
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|120
|262
|Comp. - Att.
|9-17
|22-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.0
|2-56.5
|Return Yards
|42
|12
|Punts - Returns
|1-42
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-6
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|120
|PASS YDS
|262
|
|
|160
|RUSH YDS
|234
|
|
|280
|TOTAL YDS
|496
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|9/17
|120
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|14
|90
|1
|28
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|8
|45
|0
|20
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|5
|11
|0
|9
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
H. Ropati 7 RB
|H. Ropati
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Epps 0 WR
|K. Epps
|6
|4
|100
|2
|53
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Hill 1 WR
|K. Hill
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Cosper 20 WR
|B. Cosper
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Alfrey 25 DB
|T. Alfrey
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|4-7
|0.0
|1
|
B. Bywater 2 LB
|B. Bywater
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harper 1 DB
|M. Harper
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Batty 92 DL
|T. Batty
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Summers 98 DL
|G. Summers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Slade 26 DB
|E. Slade
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jeudy-Lally 11 DB
|G. Jeudy-Lally
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 94 DL
|J. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haws 95 DL
|C. Haws
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tofa 51 DL
|A. Tofa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mandell 5 DB
|D. Mandell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Tanuvasa 45 DL
|P. Tanuvasa
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mitchell 96 DL
|B. Mitchell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DL
|E. Tuioti-Mariner
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fauatea 55 DL
|L. Fauatea
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Livingston 28 DB
|H. Livingston
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mahe 62 DL
|A. Mahe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hayes 18 DB
|K. Hayes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Smith 37 K
|J. Smith
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|3
|46.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|1
|42.0
|42
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|22/28
|262
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Estime 7 RB
|A. Estime
|14
|97
|0
|46
|
L. Diggs 3 RB
|L. Diggs
|17
|93
|0
|33
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|11
|42
|0
|9
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|12
|11
|118
|2
|24
|
J. Thomas 83 WR
|J. Thomas
|4
|3
|74
|1
|32
|
L. Styles 4 WR
|L. Styles
|3
|3
|39
|0
|26
|
A. Estime 7 RB
|A. Estime
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
H. Staes 85 TE
|H. Staes
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Raridon 9 TE
|E. Raridon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|3
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Joseph 16 S
|B. Joseph
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Kollie 10 LB
|P. Kollie
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bertrand 27 LB
|J. Bertrand
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Brown 2 S
|D. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart 5 CB
|C. Hart
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kiser 24 LB
|J. Kiser
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mickey 21 CB
|J. Mickey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 9 DL
|J. Ademilola
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 65 DL
|C. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Griffith 3 S
|H. Griffith
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Osafo-Mensah 31 DL
|N. Osafo-Mensah
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rubio 97 DL
|G. Rubio
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bauer 52 LB
|B. Bauer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Liufau 8 LB
|M. Liufau
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 99 K
|B. Grupe
|2/2
|26
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sot 39 P
|J. Sot
|2
|56.5
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Joseph 16 S
|B. Joseph
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 44(14:51 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to BYU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - ND 39(14:22 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to BYU 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30(13:51 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 30. Catch made by M.Mayer at BYU 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally; M.Tooley at BYU 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - ND 21(13:20 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 21. Catch made by M.Mayer at BYU 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at BYU 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 13(12:55 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to BYU 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at BYU 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - ND 12(12:11 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 12. Tackled by BYU at BYU 12. Catch made by C.Tyree at BYU 12. Gain of 4 yards.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ND 8(11:29 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for A.Davis.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ND 16(11:29 - 1st) B.Grupe 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ND Holder-ND.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:25 - 1st) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(11:25 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by H.Griffith; B.Joseph at BYU 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 38(10:57 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy at BYU 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 41(10:27 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey; M.Liufau at BYU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BYU 45(9:48 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BYU 45(9:41 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 47 yards to ND 8 Center-BYU. Fair catch by B.Joseph.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 8(9:33 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to ND 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at ND 9.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ND 9(8:52 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for E.Raridon.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ND 9(8:46 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ND 9(8:37 - 1st) J.Sot punts 59 yards to BYU 32 Center-ND. H.Nyberg returned punt from the BYU 32. Tackled by J.Sot at ND 26.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 26(8:21 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to ND 26 for 4 yards. H.Ropati FUMBLES forced by B.Joseph. Fumble RECOVERED by BYU-H.LaChance at ND 26. Tackled by ND at ND 22.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 22(7:29 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to ND 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph at ND 13.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 13(6:55 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to ND 3 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Brown; G.Rubio at ND 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 3(6:19 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to ND 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola; J.Kiser at ND 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BYU 2(5:58 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to ND 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola; J.Kiser at ND 1.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - BYU 1(5:22 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to ND 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Bauer; G.Rubio at ND 2.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - BYU 2(4:35 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to ND 2. Catch made by K.Epps at ND 2. Gain of 2 yards. K.Epps for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(4:32 - 1st) PENALTY on BYU-BYU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Missed PAT
|(4:32 - 1st) J.Smith extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:32 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(4:32 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 25. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at ND 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - ND 33(3:59 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey; M.Tooley at ND 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 38(3:22 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for C.Tyree.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ND 38(3:17 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley; P.Wilgar at ND 39.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - ND 39(2:42 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 39. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at ND 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 50(2:05 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to BYU 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Livingston; M.Tooley at BYU 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ND 45(1:20 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to BYU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by E. Slade; M.Tooley at BYU 42.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - ND 42(0:37 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 42. Catch made by M.Mayer at BYU 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Mandell; E. Slade at BYU 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 29(15:00 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to BYU 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson at BYU 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 5 - ND 24(14:29 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 24. Catch made by M.Mayer at BYU 24. Gain of 24 yards. M.Mayer for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:19 - 2nd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:19 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(14:19 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by I.Rex at BYU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by P.Kollie at BYU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - BYU 31(13:37 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at BYU 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BYU 31(13:04 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for B.Cosper.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BYU 31(12:59 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 41 yards to ND 28 Center-BYU. Fair catch by B.Joseph.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - ND 28(12:51 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 28. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 28. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ND 46(12:15 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to BYU 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Harper; D.Mandell at BYU 38.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - ND 38(11:33 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 38. Catch made by B.Lenzy at BYU 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Mandell at BYU 29.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 29(10:52 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 29. Catch made by M.Mayer at BYU 29. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; A.Mahe at BYU 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - ND 31(10:16 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to BYU 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; P.Tanuvasa at BYU 25.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - ND 25(9:30 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by M.Mayer at BYU 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by E. Slade at BYU 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 13(9:09 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to BYU 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at BYU 9.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ND 9(8:32 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to BYU 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar; L.Fauatea at BYU 5.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ND 5(7:51 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to BYU 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Pili; E.Tuioti-Mariner at BYU 4.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - ND 4(7:01 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to BYU 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 4.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:45 - 2nd) R.Rehkow kicks 63 yards from BYU 20 to the ND 17. C.Tyree returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Krupp; C.Jackson at ND 21.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ND 21(6:44 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to ND 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at ND 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 33(6:11 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; C.Haws at ND 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - ND 36(5:23 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley; C.Haws at ND 42.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - ND 42(4:47 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley; C.Haws at ND 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 46(4:33 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa; E.Tuioti-Mariner at ND 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ND 48(3:28 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to BYU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Livingston; G.Summers at BYU 48.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - ND 48(2:48 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 48. Catch made by H.Staes at BYU 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E. Slade at BYU 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 37(2:04 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to BYU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; K.Hayes at BYU 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ND 33(1:29 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to BYU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey; K.Pili at BYU 30.
|+30 YD
3 & 3 - ND 30(1:10 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 30. Catch made by J.Thomas at BYU 30. Gain of 30 yards. J.Thomas for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:03 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for ND. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(1:03 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by L.Katoa at BYU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at BYU 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 28(0:36 - 2nd) J.Hall scrambles to BYU 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at BYU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 37(0:20 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for G.Romney.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 37(0:17 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Epps.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - BYU 37(0:11 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey at BYU 44.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 25. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at ND 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - ND 32(14:17 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at ND 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 40(13:41 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 40. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at ND 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - ND 46(13:06 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to BYU 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at BYU 48.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 48(12:26 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 48. Catch made by C.Tyree at BYU 48. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by A.Tofa at ND 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - ND 46(11:42 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Summers at ND 49.
|+15 YD
3 & 13 - ND 49(11:01 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 49. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at BYU 36.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ND 36(10:16 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 36. Catch made by A.Estime at BYU 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Haws; B.Mitchell at BYU 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 23(9:38 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to BYU 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haws; B.Mitchell at BYU 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - ND 20(8:55 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to BYU 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at BYU 19.
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - ND 19(8:13 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 19. Catch made by M.Mayer at BYU 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Mayer for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:05 - 3rd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:05 - 3rd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(8:05 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph; J.Bertrand at BYU 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 31(7:28 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Griffith; C.Smith at BYU 32.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 32(6:50 - 3rd) P.Nacua rushed to BYU 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy at BYU 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42(6:15 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 42. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at BYU 47.
|+53 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 47(5:37 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 47. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 47. Gain of 53 yards. K.Epps for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:27 - 3rd) J.Smith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(5:27 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at ND 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ND 26(4:51 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by BYU at ND 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ND 33(4:11 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ND 33(4:06 - 3rd) J.Sot punts 54 yards to BYU 13 Center-ND. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - BYU 13(3:59 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall sacked at BYU 7 for -6 yards (P.Kollie)
|-2 YD
2 & 16 - BYU 7(3:11 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 7. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 7. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Hart; T.Bracy at BYU 5.
|+20 YD
3 & 18 - BYU 5(2:27 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 25 for 20 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey; J.Bertrand at BYU 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(2:15 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25(2:01 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at BYU 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 31(1:24 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 31. Catch made by G.Romney at BYU 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Mickey at BYU 39.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 39(0:52 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 39. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 43(0:40 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to ND 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at ND 43.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 43(15:00 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to ND 28 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at ND 28.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 28(14:30 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to ND End Zone for 28 yards. C.Brooks for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:18 - 4th) J.Smith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:18 - 4th) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(14:18 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 25. Catch made by J.Thomas at ND 25. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 43(13:45 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to BYU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ND 38(13:13 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to BYU 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at BYU 38.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - ND 38(12:28 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 38. Catch made by J.Thomas at BYU 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at BYU 26.
|Int
1 & 10 - ND 26(11:49 - 4th) D.Pyne pass INTERCEPTED at BYU 16. Intercepted by M.Tooley at BYU 16. Tackled by M.Mayer at BYU 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 16(11:42 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Epps.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 17(11:36 - 4th) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at BYU 20.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BYU 20(11:11 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BYU 20(11:05 - 4th) R.Rehkow punts 50 yards to ND 30 Center-BYU. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 30. Tackled by K.Pili at ND 36.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 36(10:54 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to ND 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at ND 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - ND 35(10:13 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to ND 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at ND 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - ND 42(9:30 - 4th) D.Pyne scrambles to ND 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Summers at ND 47.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - ND 47(9:02 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to BYU 7 for 46 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at BYU 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - ND 7(8:22 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to BYU 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haws at BYU 4.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ND 4(7:43 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to BYU 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; H.Livingston at BYU 3.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ND 3(6:55 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to BYU 3. Catch made by M.Mayer at BYU 3. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at BYU 2.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - ND 10(6:22 - 4th) B.Grupe 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ND Holder-ND.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 4th) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(6:07 - 4th) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph at BYU 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 34(5:50 - 4th) J.Hall rushed to BYU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at BYU 37.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 37(5:33 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 37. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 37. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph at ND 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36(5:26 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to ND 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola; J.Bertrand at ND 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 31(4:40 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to ND 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Osafo-Mensah; J.Ademilola at ND 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 28(4:15 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to ND 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau; J.Ademilola at ND 27.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - BYU 27(3:42 - 4th) L.Katoa rushed to ND 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Osafo-Mensah; J.Ademilola at ND 27.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 27(3:33 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to ND 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pili; C.Haws at ND 30.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ND 30(2:51 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to ND 32 for yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey; L.Fauatea at ND 32. PENALTY on ND-J.Lugg Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+33 YD
2 & 17 - ND 20(2:48 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to BYU 47 for 33 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar at BYU 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 47(2:04 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to BYU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Harper; T.Batty at BYU 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ND 44(2:01 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to BYU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Tofa; E.Tuioti-Mariner at BYU 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - ND 41(1:54 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to BYU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 37. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 37(1:03 - 4th) D.Pyne kneels at the BYU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ND 38(0:34 - 4th) D.Pyne kneels at the BYU 40.
