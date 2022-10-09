|
|
|FRESNO
|BOISE
Holani, Jeanty help Boise St. beat Fresno St. 40-20
BOISE, Idaho (AP) George Holani rushed for 157 yards and caught a touchdown pass, Ashton Jeanty rushed for 109 yards and a pair of scores, and Boise State defeated Fresno State 40-20 Saturday night.
Boise State (4-2, 3-0 Mountain West) watched its ground game flourish for the second straight week since Dirk Koetter took over as the Broncos' offensive coordinator.
The Broncos, which rolled up 443 yards of total offense, finished with 316 yards rushing to match its ground output a week ago against San Diego State. It was also the second straight week Boise State had two 100-yard rushers, a first in program history.
After Fresno State tied the game 20-20 in the third quarter, Boise State's defense forced four three-and-outs, intercepted one pass, and didn't allow a first down.
''It's all three phases of the game,'' Boise State Andy Avalos said. ''All three phases aren't always going to be perfect, but when all three phases are clicking, I think we've found that we've got a pretty good team. .It's awesome to see how it's all come together now.''
Fresno State (1-4, 0-1), still in search of a win over an FBS program this season, dropped its fourth straight game.
''(Our players) are disappointed for sure, but we've got to keep our heads up and keep fighting,'' Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford said. ''It wasn't for lack of effort. Things will turn around. One day we're going to be on the other end of this.''
The Bulldogs held a 14-13 lead late in the second quarter and later tied the game at 20 midway through the third. But Boise State's defense clamped down as the Broncos' offense exploded, scoring the game's final 20 points to secure the win.
Logan Fife was 14-of-23 passing for 134 yards with two interceptions for Fresno State. Jordan Mims led the Bulldogs' ground attack with 61 yards on 21 carries.
THE TAKEAWAY
Fresno State: The absence of senior quarterback Jake Haener can't be overstated. The offense has been lackluster without Haener at the helm as he struggles to recover from a high ankle sprain he suffered against USC on Sept. 17. If the Bulldogs intend to claw their way back into the Mountain West race, they need sophomore quarterback Logan Fife to grow up fast for a pivotal matchup at home against San Jose State.
Boise State: The Broncos' offense has been more potent with Taylen Green at quarterback - even if he hasn't had to use his arm much. Green, who threw for 127 yards and two touchdowns against the Bulldogs, used his legs to extend plays and made several key third-down conversions. The freshman still shows his inexperience at times - evidenced by an ill-advised pass out of his end zone that led to an interception - but he's growing up fast and breathing life into a Boise State offense that was left for dead after a disappointing loss at UTEP on Sept. 23.
UP NEXT
Fresno State hosts San Jose State on Saturday.
Boise State has a bye week before traveling to Air Force on Oct. 22.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|21
|Rushing
|8
|14
|Passing
|7
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|10-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|234
|443
|Total Plays
|61
|70
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|100
|316
|Rush Attempts
|35
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|134
|127
|Comp. - Att.
|14-26
|10-18
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-38.0
|2-35.5
|Return Yards
|5
|23
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|2-15
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|134
|PASS YDS
|127
|
|
|100
|RUSH YDS
|316
|
|
|234
|TOTAL YDS
|443
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Fife 10 QB
|L. Fife
|14/25
|134
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|21
|61
|0
|7
|
L. Fife 10 QB
|L. Fife
|10
|23
|1
|6
|
E. Gilliam 49 RB
|E. Gilliam
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Henderson 13 QB
|J. Henderson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|2
|2
|42
|0
|29
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|2
|2
|23
|0
|21
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|6
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|5
|4
|20
|0
|14
|
E. Brooks 3 WR
|E. Brooks
|4
|2
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Watson 84 TE
|T. Watson
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Gates 2 DB
|E. Gates
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Z. Pope 2 WR
|Z. Pope
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Gilliam 49 RB
|E. Gilliam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Sanders Jr. 11 DB
|C. Sanders Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lux 33 DB
|B. Lux
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Perales 99 DE
|D. Perales
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Langley 35 LB
|M. Langley
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hudson Jr. 17 DL
|J. Hudson Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Montano 48 K
|A. Montano
|2/2
|35
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. King 45 P
|C. King
|5
|38.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|4
|9.5
|15
|0
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|10/18
|127
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|17
|157
|0
|59
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|19
|109
|2
|19
|
E. Noa 36 RB
|E. Noa
|5
|28
|0
|16
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|11
|22
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|2
|2
|44
|0
|35
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|4
|3
|39
|0
|25
|
S. Cobbs 5 WR
|S. Cobbs
|4
|2
|30
|0
|17
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|4
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
S. Whiting 9 WR
|S. Whiting
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Ford 29 WR
|B. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hopper 88 TE
|T. Hopper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|
R. Robinson 4 S
|R. Robinson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Obichere 95 DT
|D. Obichere
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|4/4
|33
|4/4
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Ferrin 45 K
|W. Ferrin
|2
|35.5
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wright 83 WR
|C. Wright
|3
|21.7
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on FRE-FRE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - FRESNO 20(15:00 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - FRESNO 22(14:18 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 24. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 24. Gain of 2 yards. N.Remigio FUMBLES forced by E.Noa. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-FRE at FRE 24. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 24.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - FRESNO 24(13:50 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 24. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FRESNO 30(13:20 - 1st) C.King punts 24 yards to BOISE 46 Center-N.D'Ambra. Downed by FRE.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 46(13:12 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 46. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(12:44 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to FRE 23 for 14 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 23.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(12:16 - 1st) T.Green rushed to FRE 10 for 13 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 10(11:48 - 1st) T.Green rushed to FRE 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BOISE 9(11:10 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 9(11:04 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to FRE 9. Catch made by B.Bowens at FRE 9. Gain of 9 yards. B.Bowens for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 55 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE 10. Out of bounds.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(10:58 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(10:39 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 49(9:57 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 47.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FRESNO 47(9:17 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|Punt
4 & 6 - FRESNO 47(9:12 - 1st) C.King punts 40 yards to BOISE 7 Center-N.D'Ambra. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 7(9:01 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 8.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BOISE 8(8:17 - 1st) T.Green scrambles to BOISE 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 8.
|Int
3 & Goal - BOISE 8(7:37 - 1st) T.Green pass INTERCEPTED at BOISE 16. Intercepted by M.Langley at BOISE 16. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 11.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 11(7:31 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to BOISE 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 9.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 9(6:46 - 1st) L.Fife rushed to BOISE 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 5.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - FRESNO 5(6:05 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 1(5:38 - 1st) L.Fife rushed to BOISE End Zone for 1 yards. L.Fife for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:33 - 1st) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 1st) A.Montano kicks 62 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE 3. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(5:28 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 29(4:52 - 1st) T.Green rushed to BOISE 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 32(4:08 - 1st) T.Green rushed to BOISE 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(3:37 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 37(3:28 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 37. Catch made by S.Whiting at BOISE 37. Gain of 0 yards. S.Whiting FUMBLES forced by C.Sanders. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-BOISE at BOISE 37. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 37.
|+25 YD
3 & 10 - BOISE 37(2:50 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 37. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 37. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(2:14 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 38(2:09 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(1:28 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for T.Hopper.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 27(1:23 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 22.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 22(0:45 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to FRE 22. Catch made by R.Smith at FRE 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 13(15:00 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 8.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 8(14:21 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BOISE 7(13:44 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Ford.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BOISE 14(13:37 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 63 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE 2. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. N.Remigio FUMBLES forced by BOISE. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-FRE at FRE 1. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 1.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 1(13:33 - 2nd) L.Fife rushed to FRE 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 3.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 3(12:54 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 7.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 7(12:12 - 2nd) L.Fife scrambles to FRE 12 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at FRE 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12(11:35 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|Int
2 & 10 - FRESNO 12(11:34 - 2nd) L.Fife pass INTERCEPTED at FRE 24. Intercepted by E.Noa at FRE 24. Tackled by FRE at FRE 9.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 9(11:25 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to FRE 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 7(10:41 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BOISE 4(10:04 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BOISE 11(10:02 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:58 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 58 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE 7. M.Sherrod returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28(9:52 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 33(9:20 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(8:49 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - FRESNO 47(8:28 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 48(7:51 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(7:32 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at FRE 49 for -2 yards (D.Washington; D.Obichere)
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - FRESNO 49(6:49 - 2nd) M.Sherrod rushed to BOISE 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 48.
|+21 YD
3 & 9 - FRESNO 48(6:10 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to BOISE 48. Catch made by N.Remigio at BOISE 48. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BOISE 27.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27(6:03 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to BOISE 27. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at BOISE 27. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 11(5:26 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 8.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 8(4:48 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - FRESNO 5(4:03 - 2nd) N.Remigio rushed to BOISE End Zone for 5 yards. N.Remigio for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 2nd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 2nd) A.Montano kicks 62 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE 3. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 22.
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(3:54 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 19 for 59 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 19(3:31 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 13(3:02 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE End Zone for 13 yards. A.Jeanty for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:58 - 2nd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:58 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 63 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE 2. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(2:53 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - FRESNO 24(2:19 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 26.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 26(1:44 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 27.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27(1:15 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 27. Catch made by R.Pauwels at FRE 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(0:59 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 40. Catch made by E.Gates at FRE 40. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at FRE 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 45(0:59 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 45. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48(0:54 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 48(0:48 - 2nd) L.Fife scrambles to BOISE 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 42.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 42(0:40 - 2nd) L.Fife scrambles to BOISE 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(0:32 - 2nd) L.Fife scrambles to BOISE 32 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BOISE 32.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 32(0:25 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to BOISE 32. Catch made by E.Brooks at BOISE 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(0:17 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to BOISE 17. Catch made by J.Mims at BOISE 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 17.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 17(0:02 - 2nd) L.Fife spikes the ball.
|Field Goal
3 & 10 - FRESNO 25(0:01 - 2nd) A.Montano 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.D'Ambra Holder-C.King.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Montano kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 29(14:23 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BOISE 32(13:42 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green sacked at BOISE 30 for -2 yards (D.Perales; J.Hudson)
|Punt
4 & 5 - BOISE 30(12:58 - 3rd) W.Ferrin punts 36 yards to FRE 34 Center-M.Hutton. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 34. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 34. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(12:50 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 48(12:00 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 43(11:28 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 41.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41(10:57 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to BOISE 41. Catch made by R.Pauwels at BOISE 41. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 12.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12(10:26 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 11.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FRESNO 11(9:46 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for T.Watson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FRESNO 11(9:42 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to BOISE 11. Catch made by J.Mims at BOISE 11. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - FRESNO 19(9:06 - 3rd) A.Montano 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.D'Ambra Holder-C.King.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 3rd) A.Montano kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE End Zone. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 24.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 24(8:50 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 24. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(8:39 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 37(8:26 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 42.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 42(7:53 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 42. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 43.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BOISE 43(7:07 - 3rd) W.Ferrin punts 35 yards to FRE 22 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22(7:01 - 3rd) L.Fife rushed to FRE 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 27.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FRESNO 27(6:26 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 27.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FRESNO 27(5:46 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FRESNO 27(5:42 - 3rd) C.King punts 36 yards to BOISE 37 Center-N.D'Ambra. Fair catch by G.Holani.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(5:35 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 42.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 42(5:14 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 40 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at FRE 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(4:50 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 35(4:26 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 33.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 33(3:51 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 26(3:24 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 19.
|-6 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 19(3:00 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to FRE 25 for -6 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 25.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - BOISE 25(2:56 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by S.Cobbs at FRE 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 12(2:04 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 7.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 7(1:34 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 5(0:51 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 5. Catch made by G.Holani at FRE 5. Gain of 5 yards. G.Holani for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(0:46 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at FRE 17 for -8 yards (E.Noa)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - FRESNO 17(0:03 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 17. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 17.
|-3 YD
3 & 18 - FRESNO 17(15:00 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to FRE 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 14.
|Punt
4 & 21 - FRESNO 14(14:20 - 4th) C.King punts 46 yards to BOISE 40 Center-N.D'Ambra. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 40. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at BOISE 48.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(14:09 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 33 for 19 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(13:38 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 30(12:55 - 4th) T.Green rushed to FRE 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 25.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 25(12:21 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to FRE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(11:52 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 20.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - BOISE 20(11:13 - 4th) PENALTY on BOISE-W.Farrar False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 13 - BOISE 25(10:55 - 4th) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green sacked at FRE 27 for -2 yards (B.Lux)
|+11 YD
3 & 15 - BOISE 27(10:37 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to FRE 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BOISE 23(9:56 - 4th) J.Dalmas 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(9:46 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 44.
|+35 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 44(9:04 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to FRE 44. Catch made by R.Smith at FRE 44. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BOISE 9(8:37 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 9.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 9(7:55 - 4th) T.Green scrambles to FRE 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 6.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - BOISE 6(7:25 - 4th) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for J.Cravens. PENALTY on BOISE-G.Holani Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 16 - BOISE 16(7:15 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to FRE 7 for 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - BOISE 14(6:37 - 4th) J.Dalmas 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 4th) W.Ferrin kicks 64 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE 1. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12(6:21 - 4th) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Mims.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 12(6:17 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 12. Catch made by T.Watson at FRE 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 18.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - FRESNO 18(5:44 - 4th) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for E.Gates.
|Punt
4 & 4 - FRESNO 18(5:39 - 4th) C.King punts 44 yards to BOISE 38 Center-N.D'Ambra. Fair catch by L.Caples.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(5:32 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 41(4:51 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 42.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - BOISE 42(4:43 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(4:10 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 47(3:30 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 40(3:23 - 4th) E.Noa rushed to FRE 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 37.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(2:47 - 4th) E.Noa rushed to FRE 21 for 16 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(2:15 - 4th) E.Noa rushed to FRE 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 21(2:10 - 4th) E.Noa rushed to FRE 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 15.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 15(1:28 - 4th) E.Noa rushed to FRE 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 12.
|+12 YD
4 & 1 - BOISE 12(0:40 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE End Zone for 12 yards. A.Jeanty for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 4th) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 4th) W.Ferrin kicks 49 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE 16. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 29(0:29 - 4th) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 29(0:24 - 4th) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for E.Gilliam.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - FRESNO 29(0:19 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 35.
