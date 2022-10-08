|
|
|TOLEDO
|NILL
Mitchell picks 4, takes 2 to house, Toldedo wins 52-32
DeKalb, Ill. (AP) Quinyon Mitchell intercepted four passes, returning a pair for touchdowns, and Toledo blasted Northern Illinois 52-32 on Saturday.
Dequan Finn threw the first of his three touchdown passes on the opening drive of the game - a 4-yarder to Jerjuan Newton - before Mitchell picked off Ethan Hampton and went 25 yards for the score.
The Huskies punted twice before three straight drives ended with Mitchell interceptions. The four tied the program record for Toledo (4-2, 2-0 Mid-American Conference).
Finn and Newton hooked up for an 11-yard score and Jacquez Stuart plowed in from a yard out before Mitchell scored again on a 20-yard pick-6, making with 35-7 at halftime.
Tucker Gleason threw a touchdown pass to Jamal Turner to make it 45-7 before the Huskies (1-4, 0-2) scored 17 straight points.
That's when Finn stepped in for his third touchdown pass, an 8-yarder to Lenny Kuhl, before the Huskies capped a 25-point fourth quarter with Ethan Hampton's second touchdown pass in the last minute.
The NCAA record for interceptions in a game is five, last accomplished in 1972.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Finn
7 QB
167 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 32 RuYds
|
E. Hampton
2 QB
284 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 4 INTs, RuYd
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|29
|Rushing
|9
|14
|Passing
|11
|15
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|349
|424
|Total Plays
|57
|90
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|159
|140
|Rush Attempts
|36
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|190
|284
|Comp. - Att.
|15-21
|30-49
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-25
|5-61
|Touchdowns
|7
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|4
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.0
|4-36.0
|Return Yards
|45
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|4-45
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|190
|PASS YDS
|284
|
|
|159
|RUSH YDS
|140
|
|
|349
|TOTAL YDS
|424
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|13/19
|167
|3
|0
|
T. Gleason 4 QB
|T. Gleason
|2/2
|23
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|11
|73
|1
|35
|
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|8
|36
|0
|12
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|8
|32
|0
|25
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
T. Gleason 4 QB
|T. Gleason
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Culpepper 95 DT
|J. Culpepper
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Newton 1 WR
|J. Newton
|5
|5
|89
|2
|43
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|7
|4
|46
|0
|28
|
J. Turner 9 TE
|J. Turner
|3
|2
|26
|1
|15
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Kuhl 40 TE
|L. Kuhl
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
M. Barkley 14 WR
|M. Barkley
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Zsiros 84 WR
|T. Zsiros
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|8-6
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 1 DT
|D. Johnson
|4-5
|1.0
|0
|
J. Barrow 42 LB
|J. Barrow
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 13 CB
|C. McDonald
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fuller 20 CB
|A. Fuller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Delancy III 11 CB
|R. Delancy III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Butler 52 DT
|C. Butler
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 LB
|J. Hines
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Freeburg 47 LB
|R. Freeburg
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Woliver 85 LB
|A. Woliver
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mitchell 27 CB
|Q. Mitchell
|1-2
|0.0
|4
|
M. Poynter 59 DT
|M. Poynter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexander 98 DT
|D. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holt 35 LB
|D. Holt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|1/1
|33
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Batzke 39 P
|J. Batzke
|2
|41.0
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Beale 10 WR
|A. Beale
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Hampton 2 QB
|E. Hampton
|30/49
|284
|2
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Brown 1 RB
|A. Brown
|17
|84
|1
|16
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|13
|27
|0
|10
|
J. Lynch 5 QB
|J. Lynch
|4
|12
|1
|15
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Credle 21 RB
|J. Credle
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Hampton 2 QB
|E. Hampton
|5
|1
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|10
|9
|80
|0
|25
|
C. Tucker 15 WR
|C. Tucker
|8
|4
|56
|0
|25
|
M. Travis 11 WR
|M. Travis
|7
|6
|47
|1
|12
|
G. Gumbs 84 WR
|G. Gumbs
|7
|3
|31
|0
|14
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|7
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
D. Cassens 47 TE
|D. Cassens
|3
|3
|19
|1
|13
|
A. Brown 1 RB
|A. Brown
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Rayner 9 LB
|D. Rayner
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. White 23 S
|J. White
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rogers 12 CB
|E. Rogers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pugh 11 LB
|K. Pugh
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gandy 14 CB
|J. Gandy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 S
|C. Brown
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dolphin 26 LB
|J. Dolphin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ester 1 DT
|J. Ester
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Green-May 15 DE
|I. Green-May
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor Jr. 10 DT
|D. Taylor Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Prophete 24 S
|J. Prophete
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Valcarcel 19 S
|N. Valcarcel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Malley 95 DT
|D. O'Malley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|1/1
|46
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Foley 98 P
|T. Foley
|4
|36.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Credle 21 RB
|J. Credle
|3
|19.7
|24
|0
|
B. Dozier 10 RB
|B. Dozier
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
F. McCray 7 WR
|F. McCray
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 48 yards from NIL 35 to the TOL 17. J.Newton returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Rattin; J.Hansen at TOL 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(14:55 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(14:51 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at TOL 37.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 37(14:32 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; K.Pugh at TOL 45.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(14:14 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 45. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 45. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at NIL 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 12(13:35 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to NIL 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; R.Thomas at NIL 9.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 9(13:17 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to NIL 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at NIL 10.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 10(12:46 - 1st) D.Maddox rushed to NIL 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; D.O'Malley at NIL 4.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - TOLEDO 4(12:00 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to NIL 4. Catch made by J.Newton at NIL 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Newton for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 1st) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 62 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL 3. Fair catch by K.Rutkiewicz.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(11:56 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Butler; D.Gant at NIL 23.
|Int
2 & 12 - NILL 23(11:22 - 1st) E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 25. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at NIL 25. Q.Mitchell for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:22 - 1st) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 58 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL 7. J.Credle returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Stephens at NIL 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 31(11:15 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at NIL 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 34(10:42 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Butler at NIL 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 38(10:05 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 38. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at NIL 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42(9:29 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer; J.Barrow at NIL 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 45(8:50 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hines; N.Bauer at NIL 50.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 50(8:05 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to TOL 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer; D.Johnson at TOL 46.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46(7:29 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to TOL 30 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30(6:51 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to TOL 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gant; D.Johnson at TOL 27.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - NILL 27(6:07 - 1st) PENALTY on TOL-D.Holt Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 22(5:41 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to TOL 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer; D.Gant at TOL 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 15(5:02 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to TOL End Zone for 15 yards. J.Lynch for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:57 - 1st) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 55 yards from NIL 35 to the TOL 10. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by F.McCray; M.Travis at TOL 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(4:51 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor; D.Rayner at TOL 28.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 28(4:29 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 28. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at TOL 39. PENALTY on NIL-D.Rayner Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(4:21 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to NIL 11 for 35 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at NIL 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 11(3:53 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to NIL 11. Catch made by J.Newton at NIL 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Newton for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:46 - 1st) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(3:46 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer; Q.Mitchell at NIL 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 30(3:11 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow; N.Bauer at NIL 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35(2:38 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Alexander; D.Gant at NIL 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NILL 39(1:59 - 1st) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for G.Gumbs.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NILL 39(1:49 - 1st) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NILL 39(1:45 - 1st) T.Foley punts 31 yards to TOL 30 Center-NIL. Downed by NIL.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(1:42 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 30. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy at TOL 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 37(1:16 - 1st) J.Stuart scrambles to TOL 41 for 4 yards. J.Stuart ran out of bounds.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(0:56 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 41. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 41. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; J.Dolphin at NIL 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(0:50 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to NIL 31. Catch made by D.Maddox at NIL 31. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at NIL 32.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 32(0:10 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to NIL 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy; C.Brown at NIL 32.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 32(15:00 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - TOLEDO 32(14:55 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17(14:51 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to NIL 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.White at NIL 19.
|+18 YD
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 19(14:14 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to NIL 1 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at NIL 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 1(14:02 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to NIL End Zone for 1 yards. J.Stuart for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:57 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:57 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 55 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL 10. J.Credle returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.McNeil-Warren at NIL 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 26(13:52 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; Q.Mitchell at NIL 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 26(13:17 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow; D.Gant at NIL 29.
|+25 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 29(12:38 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 29. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 29. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by A.Fuller at TOL 46. PENALTY on NIL-F.McCray Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 39(12:17 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at NIL 36.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - NILL 36(11:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on TOL-D.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 41(11:23 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 41. Catch made by M.Travis at NIL 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at NIL 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 50(10:58 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to TOL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; A.Woliver at TOL 47.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 47(10:14 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 46 for -7 yards. J.Lynch FUMBLES forced by TOL. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-A.Brown at NIL 46. Tackled by D.Johnson at NIL 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 17 - NILL 46(9:27 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 46. Catch made by H.Waylee at NIL 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at NIL 48.
|Punt
4 & 12 - NILL 48(8:48 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 32 yards to TOL 20 Center-NIL. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(8:42 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 20. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.White at TOL 28.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 28(8:24 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May; N.Rattin at TOL 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 28(7:57 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to TOL 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at TOL 29. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 29(7:14 - 2nd) J.Culpepper rushed to TOL 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Prophete at TOL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(6:49 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette; J.White at TOL 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(6:19 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 30. Catch made by J.Stuart at TOL 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.White at TOL 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(5:57 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(5:45 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 41. Catch made by J.Turner at TOL 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy at NIL 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(5:36 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to NIL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner; N.Rattin at NIL 46.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 46(5:09 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 46(4:59 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to NIL 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at NIL 39.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 39(4:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on TOL-TOL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 44(4:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on TOL-TOL Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TOLEDO 49(4:08 - 2nd) J.Batzke punts 34 yards to NIL 15 Center-TOL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 15(3:59 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow; C.McDonald at NIL 22. PENALTY on NIL-J.Champe Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 11 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - NILL 11(3:33 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
|Int
3 & 14 - NILL 11(3:31 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 20. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at NIL 20. Q.Mitchell for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:27 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 61 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL 4. J.Credle returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Zsiros at NIL 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 23(3:21 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 23(3:18 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at NIL 29.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 29(2:42 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 29. Catch made by G.Gumbs at NIL 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at NIL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 35(2:18 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for H.Waylee.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 35(2:11 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 35. Catch made by M.Travis at NIL 35. Gain of 9 yards. M.Travis ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 44(1:59 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; D.Johnson at NIL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 48(1:36 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for NIL.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 48(1:28 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for G.Gumbs.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 48(1:23 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 48. Catch made by M.Travis at NIL 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 40(1:10 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for G.Gumbs.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 40(1:07 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 40. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at TOL 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 27.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 27(0:57 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 27. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 17.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 17(0:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on TOL-TOL Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - NILL 12(0:35 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 12. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 12. Gain of 4 yards. H.Waylee ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 8(0:30 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 8. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 3.
|Int
1 & 3 - NILL 3(0:20 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at TOL 3. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at TOL 3. Tackled by NIL at TOL 3. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at NIL 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NILL 24(14:27 - 3rd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|Int
3 & 11 - NILL 24(14:20 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 45. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at NIL 45. Tackled by NIL at NIL 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(14:14 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Turner.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(14:05 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to NIL 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 46.
|Sack
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 46(13:36 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at TOL 47 for -7 yards (M.Kennedy)
|Punt
4 & 18 - TOLEDO 47(13:01 - 3rd) J.Batzke punts 48 yards to NIL 5 Center-TOL. Downed by D.Gant.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 5(12:45 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford; D.Johnson at NIL 5.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 5(12:08 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 5. Catch made by H.Waylee at NIL 5. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer; D.Holt at NIL 10.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - NILL 10(11:25 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 10. Catch made by M.Travis at NIL 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Delancy at NIL 14.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NILL 14(10:47 - 3rd) T.Foley punts 41 yards to TOL 45 Center-NIL. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(10:40 - 3rd) D.Finn scrambles to NIL 46 for 9 yards. D.Finn ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 46(10:19 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to NIL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at NIL 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44(9:51 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to NIL 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette; D.Rayner at NIL 42.
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 42(9:16 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to NIL 42. Catch made by J.Newton at NIL 42. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.White at NIL 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(8:40 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to NIL 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers at NIL 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 14(8:16 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to NIL 14. Catch made by M.Kelly at NIL 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers at NIL 11.
|Sack
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 11(7:46 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at NIL 15 for -4 yards (D.Rayner)
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 23(7:10 - 3rd) T.Cluckey 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TOL Holder-TOL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 3rd) T.Cluckey kicks 60 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL 5. B.Dozier returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Vandeross at NIL 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 17(6:58 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow at NIL 18.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NILL 18(6:30 - 3rd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for G.Gumbs.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - NILL 18(6:22 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 18. Catch made by H.Waylee at NIL 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gant; A.Woliver at NIL 20.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 20(5:35 - 3rd) T.Foley punts 40 yards to TOL 40 Center-NIL. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 40. A.Beale FUMBLES forced by NIL. Fumble RECOVERED by TOL-A.Beale at TOL 40. Tackled by NIL at TOL 40.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(5:26 - 3rd) D.Finn rushed to NIL 35 for 25 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(5:04 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(4:58 - 3rd) T.Gleason rushed to NIL 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May at NIL 27.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 27(4:34 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to NIL 27. Catch made by D.Maddox at NIL 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at NIL 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(4:04 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to NIL 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at NIL 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 15(3:49 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to NIL 15. Catch made by J.Turner at NIL 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Turner for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 3rd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 3rd) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25(3:45 - 3rd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell at NIL 25.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25(3:09 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Freeburg at NIL 36.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 36(2:32 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; R.Freeburg at NIL 46.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46(2:04 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 46. Catch made by H.Waylee at NIL 46. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 29(1:30 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 29. Catch made by C.Tucker at TOL 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 23.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 23(0:49 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to TOL 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow at TOL 14.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 14(0:09 - 3rd) K.Rutkiewicz rushed to TOL 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at TOL 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 5(15:00 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to TOL End Zone for 5 yards. A.Brown for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:56 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Hampton steps back to pass. Catch made by L.Soraghan at TOL 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks onside from NIL 35 to TOL 50. RECOVERED by N.Valcarcel.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 50(14:52 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to TOL 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Woliver at TOL 48.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 48(14:18 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to TOL 38 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.McDonald at TOL 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38(13:49 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 38. Catch made by D.Cassens at TOL 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 36.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NILL 36(12:59 - 4th) PENALTY on NIL-P.Nygra False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - NILL 41(12:50 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 41. Catch made by C.Tucker at TOL 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at TOL 29.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 29(12:07 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to TOL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 27(11:29 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to TOL 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford; J.Barrow at TOL 27.
|Sack
2 & 10 - NILL 27(10:52 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton sacked at TOL 28 for -1 yards (D.Johnson)
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NILL 28(10:16 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - NILL 36(10:08 - 4th) J.Richardson 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:03 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks onside from NIL 35 to NIL 48. RECOVERED by M.Kennedy.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 48(9:58 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 48(9:53 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 48. Catch made by G.Gumbs at NIL 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NILL 38(9:21 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton sacked at TOL 48 for -10 yards (J.Hines)
|+18 YD
2 & 20 - NILL 48(8:45 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 48. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at TOL 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 30(8:22 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to TOL 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 29.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - NILL 29(7:41 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to TOL 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(7:13 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 16.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 16(6:48 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 16. Catch made by D.Cassens at TOL 16. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NILL 3(6:29 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 3(6:24 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 3. Catch made by M.Travis at TOL 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Travis for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:20 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Buss rushed to TOL 3 for yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:20 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks onside 5 from NIL 35 to NIL 40. Z.Ford returns the kickoff. Tackled by NIL at NIL 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(6:18 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to NIL 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin; N.Valcarcel at NIL 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 36(5:39 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to NIL 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers at NIL 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(5:01 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to NIL 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley; I.Green-May at NIL 26.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 26(4:51 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to NIL 14 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at NIL 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 14(4:20 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to NIL 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; J.Dolphin at NIL 9.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 9(4:13 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to NIL 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at NIL 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - TOLEDO 8(4:07 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to NIL 8. Catch made by L.Kuhl at NIL 8. Gain of 8 yards. L.Kuhl for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:02 - 4th) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 4th) T.Cluckey kicks 60 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL 5. F.McCray returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Holley at NIL 25.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(3:56 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by M.Travis at NIL 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at NIL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 35(3:36 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for M.Travis.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 35(3:31 - 4th) E.Hampton scrambles to NIL 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at NIL 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 41(3:10 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at NIL 43.
|+11 YD
4 & 2 - NILL 43(2:48 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 43. Catch made by G.Gumbs at NIL 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow at TOL 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46(2:25 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 46. Catch made by A.Brown at TOL 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow at TOL 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 39(1:56 - 4th) E.Hampton scrambles to TOL 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 33.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 33(1:41 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 33. Catch made by C.Tucker at TOL 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Delancy at TOL 20.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20(1:28 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 20. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Fuller at TOL 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NILL 4(1:14 - 4th) E.Hampton scrambles to TOL 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Butler; M.Poynter at TOL 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NILL 4(0:55 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - NILL 4(0:51 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 4. Catch made by D.Cassens at TOL 4. Gain of 4 yards. D.Cassens for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:48 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. H.Waylee rushed to TOL 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
-
AF
UTAHST
24
34
4th 4:55 FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
18
33
4th 5:58 ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
35
20
4th 8:10 NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
26
12
4th 3:10 ESP3
-
USM
TROY
10
27
4th 0:42 ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
24
30
4th 10:08 ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
17
14
4th 10:57 CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
7
38
4th 13:53
-
16BYU
ND
20
25
4th 11:49 NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
17
3
3rd 7:50 ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
6
6
3rd 4:48 BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
7
9
4th 14:01 ESPU
-
SC
13UK
17
7
4th 12:23 SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
14
17
3rd 9:53 FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
28
21
3rd 12:46 ESP+
-
TXAM
1BAMA
14
17
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
FSU
14NCST
17
3
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
12OREG
ARIZ
14
3
2nd 8:55 PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045 O/U
-10.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
049 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
Final CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
Final
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
Final CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
41
Final FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
32
42
Final FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
Final ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
20
23
Final/OT
-
9MISS
VANDY
52
28
Final SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
20
Final ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
27
24
Final ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
38
45
Final PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
28
31
Final ESP+